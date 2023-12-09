The Best Andy Samberg Movies and TV Shows Ranked

Andy Samberg started as a comedic actor who skyrocketed to fame through his lengthy stint in Saturday Night Live before crafting his unique role as a trendsetter on YouTube with his comedy music group The Lonely Island.

The 22 best Andy Samberg movies and TV shows are generally all comedies, focusing on the comedic genius of the actor. But you might be surprised that some of the best Andy Samberg movies and TV shows are animated and family-friendly, as you will see ranked below.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

If you want to see the best of Andy Samberg across the board, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the TV series to watch. This story, following the detectives of the 99th Precinct in Brooklyn, is filled with countless iconic scenes, sketches, and meme-worthy moments. As a producer and the lead star, this is both his acting and creativity at their peak.

Palm Springs (2020)

While its premise isn’t anything extraordinary, Andy Samberg and his co-star Cristin Milioti have undeniable chemistry. The two star as lovers who romance while they repeat the same day repeatedly, leading to a fascinating, funny, and adorable rom-com.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

One of Samberg's earliest movies, his moments onscreen are memorable while he plays the side character, Brent. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs has solid laughs and animation that hold up well.

Saturday Night Live (2005-2016)

The classic comedic TV series has run for so long for a reason. Andy Samberg’s constant presence in the early 2000s helped maintain the show's popularity. He elevated countless sketches and unforgettable moments.

PEN15 (2021)

This adult-oriented comedy from the mind of Andy Samberg has plenty of bizarre moments, but they keep the story engaging. It follows two adult actors who pretend to be teenage versions of themselves, getting into wild and zany middle school antics.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022)

Viewers will feel Andy Samberg’s comedic flair all over this spin-off Amazon Video production. This animated adult superhero series features more wacky violence than the original live-action show, in no small part due to Samberg’s writing and acting contributions.

Hot Rod (2007)

For many, this movie put Andy Samberg on the map as a film actor. He steals every scene he’s in as a stunt artist prone to accidents. His constant mistakes and goofs will surely elicit a laugh or two, especially his interactions with his father, played by Ian McShane.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

There are documentaries, there are musicals, and then there is this one-and-only terrific comedic documentary musical from Andy Samberg and the rest of The Lonely Island. The songs stay on point and up there with the best the trio has to offer. The laughs are consistent throughout the movie, with Samberg near the peak of his game.

I Love You, Man (2009)

Paul Rudd and Jason Segel may get star billing in this ultimate bromance film, but Andy Samberg steals nearly every scene he’s in. With the right balance of comedy without being too cringey, this is a unique rom-com that should be watched.

Never Have I Ever (2020)

This heavily underrated four-season Netflix series following a first-generation Indian-American teenager deserves a bigger following. Not only is the young cast tremendously talented and funny, but the random narration by stars like Andy Samberg is epic.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

With a star-studded cast and solid 3D animation, this story of Adam Sandler’s Count Dracula and the hotel for monsters he runs finds the right balance of adventure and comedy. Andy Samberg stars as a normal guy who finds himself in the hotel and falls in love with Selena Gomez’s Mavis.

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

While Samberg makes a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in this film, it is one of the best rom-coms of the 2000s. Michael Cera and Kat Dennings are remarkably funny and lovable in arguably their best movie.

Neighbors (2014)

Though Samberg has a small role in this ridiculous comedy, it is worth a watch for uniting so many fantastic stars together. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne star as two parents who battle against Zac Efron and his fraternity of partying students.

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

Many years have passed, and the iconic squirrel has returned, now with Andy Samberg taking on the role of Dale. This sleeper hit is enjoyable enough to watch for the whole family.

7 Days in Hell (2015)

Stars generally don't appear in short films, but Samberg did here. Telling the story of Andy Samberg and Kit Harington playing each other in a massive week-long tennis match is surprisingly funny and brief enough to know when to walk away.

Tour de Pharmacy (2017)

This other short film from Andy Samberg is just as bizarre as it is hilarious. Despite its surprisingly serious premise about cyclists using illicit substances, it doesn’t let off in comedic moments.

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Samberg plays a background role in this adult comedy about Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis balancing a very friendly relationship with one another. Though it has a paper-thin premise, the goofs often land decently well with a solid romance.

Storks (2016)

Andy Samberg again leads audiences through a colorful family adventure as the lead stork who delivers babies to homes. The hilarious premise offers a colorful and often funny but underrated animated feature film.

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Samberg plays a side role in this off-kilter and bizarre story about growing up. James Pope is a man whose entire life revolves around a kids TV show, which he sets out as an adult to finish. It is strange, and the humor is a bit weird, but it lands surprisingly well, all things considered.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Andy Samberg’s Jonathan doesn't have as large a role as he deserved in this sequel. That said, this reasonably decent movie expands the lore and family by adding Mel Brooks’ oddball father of Count Dracula.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Samberg took on the role of side character Brent one more time in this ill-timed sequel to the beloved animated family flick. This is the prime example of a movie that is too similar to the original, with the laughs and effects not nearly feeling as impressive.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Andy Samberg returns for a third outing as the lovable and relatable Jonathan. Unfortunately, this is one of the weakest entries in the monster family animated series, taking an uninspired side adventure aboard a cruise ship.