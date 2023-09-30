Live-action superhero shows and movies have become a powerful force in entertainment. But don't let billion-dollar box office numbers fool you. Whether Marvel, DC, anime, or something else, superheroes have always come to life in animation. Have a look at the best animated superhero shows.

1. The Powerpuff Girls

Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles earned a spot in the hearts of millions, whether serving their duty as the protectors of Townsville or going about their daily lives as little girls. The Powerpuff Girls’ mix of high-octane action and kindergarten antics has cemented it as not just a show but a cultural icon.

2. Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Meet the ultimate show for anyone who loves Batman and crossovers. Every episode of this campy romp features Batman teaming up with a different hero from the DC universe. Guest stars include Booster Gold, Aquaman, and the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln.

3. Teen Titans (2003)

2003’s Teen Titans has such a vice grip on the minds of audiences that 20 years later, it still serves as the template DC uses for anything Teen Titans. Fans love it for its anime-influenced style and its ability to balance both series and silly elements.

4. Invincible

Invincible has such a big story that its episodes need a full hour of runtime to do it justice. No animated superhero show needed that long since Justice League. The source material's heart, humor, and brutality get carried over perfectly, adding a phenomenal voice cast and a perfect soundtrack.

5. Static Shock

Thanks to this show, Static has remained a cult favorite comic book character despite DC underusing the character for decades. Static Shock brought us a down-to-earth hero who went beyond beating up bad guys and tackled issues like gun violence and homelessness.

6. X-Men: Evolution

X-Men: Evolution outshines every X-Men show released thus far. The show aged most of the cast down to teenagers, which gives it the chance to explore the hardships of being a mutant compounded with the trials of youth. The show also introduced the character X-23, who later became a major player in the comics and an indispensable part of 2017’s Logan.

7. El Tigre

Manny Rivera, AKA El Tigre, has a heritage in both good and evil. His father, White Pantera, is an honorable hero. His grandfather, Puma Loco, is an infamous supervillain. His journey to decide whose footsteps he will follow makes for a hilarious and exciting show that launched creator Jorge Gutierrez on the path to becoming an animation legend.

8. Batman Beyond

Gotham has changed a lot in the decades since Batman: The Animated Series left off. With Bruce Wayne too old to protect the city, street punk Terry McGinnis dons a futuristic bat suit and takes his place. Batman Beyond has an iconic cyberpunk look, and the show succeeds in creating a future for the DC animated universe.

9. Young Justice

Young Justice brought a unique angle to the superhero genre by being, first and foremost, a spy drama. The Team (yes, that’s what they’re called in the show) starts as a team of a few teenage sidekicks desperate for their chance to shine. But they soon evolve into adults with young charges of their own. Together, they run an expansive network of covert operatives who save the Earth time after time from the shadows.

10. My Adventures With Superman

After years of gritty Superman portrayals, audiences rave over Clark Kent’s latest animated version. It turns out that what people wanted from Superman the whole time was a big, wholesome dork. The series follows Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as they start their careers at The Daily Planet and learn the true purpose of Superman’s powers.

11. Ben 10

While on a cross-country road trip with his grandpa and cousin, ten-year-old Ben Tennyson obtains an alien watch that allows him to transform into any of ten (later more) alien “heroes.” His summer vacation quickly becomes a battle for the fate of the universe. The original show has since expanded into a massive franchise with multiple entries powered by the sheer variety of aliens at Ben’s disposal.

12. Justice League

While Batman and Superman had already crossed into each others’ shows, Justice League introduced depth to the DC Animated Universe. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Hawk Girl, and Martian Manhunter unite to face threats that none are powerful enough to face alone. This show needed double-length episodes to live up to its premise.

13. Batman: The Animated Series

Batman: TAS may be the most historically significant superhero show ever. It launched the DC Animated Universe, which all other extended universes for superhero shows and movies stand, which fans still use as the standard to measure all things DC. It also introduced landmark changes to the Batman mythos, such as the creation of Harley Quinn and Mr. Freeze’s tragic origin story.

14. Danny Phantom

Danny Phantom departed from Nickelodeon’s usual fare at the time, but the risk paid off. This second show from Butch Hartman combined the signature Nickelodeon comedy with exciting action that was rare for the network. Danny’s power set, his rogues gallery, and the mythos of his world make Danny Phantom stand out even among much more established franchises.

15. Superman: The Animated Series

Superman: TAS followed in the footsteps of Batman: TAS to create a version of the character that remains definitive decades later. It provides all the warmth and friendliness that make Superman a beloved character while still having the capacity for heart-pumping action and heartbreaking tragedy.

16. Spectacular Spider-Man

No other Spider-Man show has done so well getting to the emotional core of teenage Peter Parker. We see him fret over the pressure to financially support his Aunt May and how to balance loyalty to his friends with the responsibility of a hero. The show tops this off with a slick art style and an unforgettable theme song.

17. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia has held a dominant position in Shonen Jump’s roster for years by fusing elements of American superhero comics with Japanese shonen battle manga. The show also features a cast so enormous it’s almost impossible not to find a favorite.

18. One Punch Man

One Punch Man found success similar to My Hero Academia by mixing Japanese and American superhero conventions. Based on the Yusuke Murata redrawing of ONE’s original webcomic, One Punch Man contains some of the most mind-blowing action sequences in all anime.

19. Action League Now!

This is the most unique item on this list. Instead of traditional animation, Action League Now! is made in the “chuckimation” style, where animators create much of the movement by literally “chucking” action figures around the set. Watching The Flesh, Stinky Diver, Thunder Girl, and Meltman fail spectacularly at saving the day reminds us that sometimes the worst superheroes make the best shows.

20. Glitch Techs

Glitch Techs had a criminally short run despite its high quality. The main characters, Miko and Five, work for video game giant Hinobi as secret tech support superheroes. They load up video game-inspired gadgets to fight the glitch monsters birthed from malfunctioning games. It’s an excellent show for gamers, by gamers.

21. Harley Quinn

Vulgar, violent, hilarious. Harley Quinn feels like the lovechild between The Venture Bros and DC Comics. It follows Harley Quinn in her quest for independence from the Joker as she figures out where her true destiny lies. The show’s most vital feature is its ability to create fresh and hilarious new interpretations of classic DC characters.

22. Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H

What if one Hulk just isn’t enough? Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H gives us not only Bruce Banner’s Hulk but also She-Hulk, Red Hulk, A-Bomb, and Skaar. This show offers the broadest look at Hulk’s extended cast of allies we’ve seen in an animated series, making it a must-watch for a true Hulk fan.