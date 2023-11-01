Cartoons don't give Thanksgiving the same amount of love they give Halloween and Christmas. But instead of being bitter, we should follow the spirit of the holiday and be thankful for the episodes we do have. This list has old classics, new challengers, and enough variety to keep both adults and kids entertained. Enjoy our list of the best animated Thanksgiving specials to make the holiday even better.

The Thanksgiving Special (Regular Show)

To no one’s surprise, Mordecai and Rigby ruined Thanksgiving dinner. But they can save the day if they can only win a contest for writing the best Thanksgiving Day song. And in typical Regular Show fashion, this involves fighting for a mystical poultry hybrid against a parody of a (then-future) U.S. President in a blimp.

“Ten Chairs” (As Told By Ginger)

Ginger invites her estranged father to Thanksgiving, hoping to maintain a relationship with him. Her younger brother Carl, however, wants nothing to do with his dad and prefers the company of his mother’s boyfriend, Dave. Not many kids’ cartoons exist primarily as dramas, making As Told by Ginger even more special.

“Turkey Time” (Rocko’s Modern Life)

It can be easy to forget that Rocko’s an immigrant, but “Turkey Time” reminds viewers that he doesn’t quite understand all of America’s customs. He thinks of turkeys as guests for Thanksgiving dinner, not the main course. The big dinner turns into a big charade as Rocko needs to find a way to save his feathered friends without tipping off his dinner guests.

“Kung Pao Turkey” (American Dad)

The best American Dad episodes have Stan learning a lesson about family. He makes no secret about hating Francine’s parents, but dealing with them for Thanksgiving drives him out of the house. He has to roam the streets of Langely alone before he gets the perspective he needs to appreciate his in-laws in the spirit of the holiday. Not only does this episode qualify as one of the best animated Thanksgiving specials, it's American Dad at its best.

“Thanks-Hoarding” (Bob’s Burgers)

Every Bob’s Burgers Thanksgiving special compliments the holiday perfectly, but Teddy fans will adore this one. The Belchers' family friend and handyman has to host Thanksgiving dinner for his family, but his hoarder’s home stands in the way. Seeing Teddy’s apartment cleaned out satisfies the mind, as does seeing Bob break a turkey’s spine.

“Thanksgiving Dad” (Pepper Ann)

Chaos reigns in the Pearson household on Thanksgiving. Lydia and Janie must prepare dinner while fighting off a ravished teenager, Moose gets tortured by her cousins, and Pepper Ann’s mind runs wild, wondering when she’ll get to see her dad’s Thanksgiving surprise.

The best line in the episode: “I am a selfish yam-eater.”

“Spin the Choice” (King of the Hill)

Next to Bob’s Burgers, King of the Hill holds the crown for best animated Thanksgiving specials. “Spin the Choice” plays a very pivotal role in the relationship between John Redcorn and the Gribble family. John Redcorn finally comes to an understanding with his secret son, and concludes his and Dale’s battle with the government.

Garfield’s Thanksgiving

Garfield’s Thanksgiving may have a reputation as a wholesome classic, but its greatness comes from seeing Jon Arbuckle’s disaster of a life. Don’t watch this for the talking cat. Watch it to see Jon pathetically beg his way into a date with Liz and then show off his kitchen “skills” that even the most incompetent bachelors would be embarrassed by.

“Gem Harvest” (Steven Universe)

While “Gem Harvest” doesn’t officially take place on Thanksgiving, it still has the spirit of Thanksgiving. This double-length episode introduces Steven’s Uncle Andy, a pilot who returns to the family barn, shocked by all the changes Steven and the Gems have made. Everyone decides to make an impromptu harvest feast, and Andy learns to welcome The Crystal Gems into his family.

“Arnold’s Thanksgiving” (Hey Arnold)

“Arnold’s Christmas” gets a lot of praise, but don’t sleep on “Arnold’s Thanksgiving.” Usually, Arnold embraces his family’s strangeness, but today, he wants nothing more than a normal Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Helga suffers another day where she might as well not exist next to her perfect sister, Olga. The two of them skip out on their families to find a better Thanksgiving but realize that what they sought could be found at home all along.

“The Turkey Who Came to Dinner” (Rugrats)

Every member of the Rugrats cast has their hands full in this one. The women (and Howard) fight for their lives to prepare dinner. The men put together a satellite TV matrix to watch every football game at once. Finally, the babies make friends with a live turkey that got delivered instead of a dead one.

“Talking Turkey” (Catdog)

A day like Thanksgiving can get pretty complicated in a world full of talking animals. Everyone wanted a turkey for this Thanksgiving, but no one stopped to think that the talking turkey Walt wouldn’t appreciate being cooked for dinner. Don’t think too hard about whether this counts as cannibalism. Just enjoy the hijinks Cat and Dog go through to save Walt’s life.

“Chadsgiving” (Clarence)

Clarence can always be relied on for some unique southwestern flavor. “Chadsgiving” brings us a Thanksgiving in a New Mexico hippie commune, which won’t be found in any other show. Chad’s embarrassed by his free-spirited parents despite Clarence, Mary, and their guests being happy to go with the flow. Viewers can watch this and come away feeling that their own families aren’t as weird as they thought.

“Craig and the Kids’ Table” (Craig of the Creek )

While Craig may love his spot at the kids’ table, his older brother Bernard can’t wait to escape. When Bernard accidentally destroys his mom’s sweet potato pie, he and the other kids must fix it at all costs, or else he’ll never be seen as an adult. This relatively recent special earns its spot as a new classic with a smooth fantasy sequence as Craig and Bernard save the day.

“The Family Thanksgiving” (Dan Vs.)

Enough Thanksgiving specials focus on grace and togetherness. How about one all about envy, spite, and revenge? Dan can’t stand that Chris will spend the holiday with Elise’s parents, so he tags along to make everyone miserable. While Dan plots his holiday arson, Elise’s folks scheme to steal his famous deviled egg recipe. Only Dan Vs. would do an episode like this.

“The Great Can Drive” (Recess)

What’s the true meaning of Thanksgiving? Giving? Or crushing the competition? The fourth graders at Third Street battle it out to see which class can win the annual Thanksgiving can drive. While Mikey only thinks about helping those in need, the rest of his friends have their minds set on destroying the Ashleys’ class. No other Thanksgiving special can claim a scene with rioting fourth graders causing a giant pyramid of canned food to explode.

“Thanksgiving” (Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist)

Everyone needs something to play in the background while they cook Thanksgiving dinner, and Dr. Katz has that niche locked down. Dr. Katz’s ex-wife, Roz (played by the late Carrie Fisher), comes for a visit, and we’re treated to our favorite manchild, Ben, attempting to cook a Thanksgiving dinner for the family.

“A Brown Thanksgiving” (The Cleveland Show)

The Cleveland Show may not have lasted as long as Family Guy, but at least it had time for some holiday cheer. People in the mood for something a little raunchy should watch this one. Things get complicated when Cleveland and Donna’s families meet for the first time. The episode fits some sweetness between the vomit jokes.

“Mega-Lo Memories” (Bless the Harts)

This one’s for everyone who has let Black Friday become a family tradition. When Violet becomes upset that her family cares more about holiday shopping than the actual holiday, Jenny tells how she and Wayne met on Black Friday ten years prior. It turns out that the family's post-Thanksgiving shopping meant more than just consumerism.

“The Dressing” (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

Don’t expect a typical Thanksgiving from Aqua Teen Hunger Force. The episode goes off the rails from the first shot with a graphic depiction of a decapitated Space Ghost. From then on, be prepared for food abominations, robotic turkeys allegedly from the future, and socks that fire lasers.

“An Arthur Thanksgiving” (Arthur)

It took 24 years, but Arthur finally had a Thanksgiving special in 2020. The special spans nearly an hour, allowing it to take a leisurely pace with the massive number of things happening. Arthur’s third-grade class marches in Elwood City’s Thanksgiving Day parade, Pal gets lost, and Arthur’s dad has all the pressure of being a caterer on Thanksgiving. We get to see new members of the Reads’ extended family, and even Mr. Ratburn’s husband appears.

“Thanksgiving Throwdown” (Megas XLR)

Even a show about giant fighting robots can make time to celebrate Thanksgiving. Coop and his friends try to enjoy watching the Thanksgiving parade from the best seats available (the cockpit of an extra-large robot) when a shapeshifting alien monster threatens to ruin the day. Fans of a certain blue hedgehog will find a special treat in this episode.