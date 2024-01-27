The Best Anime Series For Gamers To Get Hooked

Anime often feels a bit daunting for some newcomers due to the overwhelming number of genres, shows, movies, and passionate communities. Video game fans, though, have quite a lot of options when it comes to the best anime to check out.

The best anime series for gamers offers something similar to video games in a way. It might show in the world, for instance, for some shows or in the characters, premise, or genre in others. It may even feature a video game setting for some or feel like the embodiment of a particular game genre, such as battle royale. Regardless, fans should check out these anime series for gamers.

1. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World (2016-Present)

Many Isekai (another world) anime exist, but few have the level of a rogue-like progression system like this one. Subaru passes away in the real world and awakens in a fantasy land full of political intrigue, magic, and betrayal. He often dies in the anime, but he resurrects again in the past with the chance to learn from his mistakes, much like a video game.

2. Mobile Suit Gundam 00 (2007-2009)

Anyone who likes mech or futuristic video games like Armored Core should check out this series. It has some of the best mech designs in the franchise, and it has no connection to other series, making it perfect for newcomers. It also has an excellent story relevant to the modern age.

3. NieR: Automata Ver1.1a (2023-Present)

Not many anime adaptations of video games pan out that well, but this remains one of the few. Part of the NieR anime’s success comes from the gorgeous animation it has, which brings its post-apocalyptic Earth to life. It also feels faithful to the story, recreating its multiple endings well making it a perfect anime series for gamers.

4. Yuri on Ice (2016)

Sports game fans have plenty of anime to choose from, but one of the most impactful ones remains this series from MAPPA. It tells the story of Yuri, a failed ice skater who finds a new mentor in Victor. Their relationship, the gorgeous visuals, and the impressive soundtrack feel unlike anything else in the sports genre.

5. Sword Art Online (2012-Present)

Sword Art Online didn’t start the Isekai anime genre, but it popularized it. The main character, Kirito, buys a new virtual reality video game and jumps in, only to find out he has no escape. Worse still, he dies in the real world if he dies in the game. Its gripping premise only gets better with the later seasons and video games he plays.

6. Future Diary (2011-2012)

The battle royale genre stands out as one of the most popular in gaming today, with the likes of Apex Legends and Fortnite. This dark anime fits into the genre with a group of people who obtain smartphones with special powers and eliminate each other to become the next god.

7. Solo Leveling (2024-Present)

Solo Leveling stands out as one of the newest anime series to feel similar to a video game. Gates open up in the real world, and hunters go into them to defeat monsters and close them up. It has a very dungeon-crawling-like feel to it, and a surprising story RPG fans may enjoy.

8. March Comes in Like a Lion (2016-2018)

Telltale Games popularized the modern interactive story and adventure genre with games like The Walking Dead and inspired later indie titles like Gone Home. March Comes in Like a Lion gives the vibes of these with its slower, more introspective, and heartbreaking look at depression, anxiety, and loneliness.

9. Megalobox (2018-2021)

Fighting game fans have a lot to look forward to in anime as well. One of the best recent examples of a fighting series comes from Megalobox, a reimagining of the classic Ashita no Joe story. It has a slight post-modern vibe to it, with some excellent fight scenes.

10. DanMachi (2015-Present)

This fantasy series wears its video game inspiration on its sleeve. The main character, Bell, becomes the only worshipper of the goddess Hestia and goes into random dungeons every day to earn money. He starts out as a low-ranked adventurer, like any good RPG, and works his way up to have a guild like in an MMO and immense power.

11. Higurashi: When They Cry (2006-2021)

Those who like something a bit scarier should check out this series, which originated from a game. The anime series follows Keiichi, a teen who moves to a small village where strange murders happen every year. It follows Keiichi and his friends as they investigate the terrifying truth behind everything.

12. Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash (2016)

This Isekai anime has a similar idea to others where a group of people awaken in a fantasy world and fight to survive. However, it differs from others in how gruesome and realistic the world seems. The main characters fail to even defeat a simple goblin at first–a feeling many gamers will understand.

13. Dragon Ball Franchise (1986-Present)

Dragon Ball exists as a franchise most everyone knows or perhaps even experienced at some point in their lives. The renowned anime series even has spawned many video games. Those who played these games should check out the original anime storyline of Goku throughout Dragon Ball, Z, GT, and Super.

14. Hunter x Hunter (2011-2014)

This lengthy action series follows a boy named Gon and his friends as they train to become hunters who go on missions. Its action feels as grand as some games, and it even has a video game arc called Greed Island, where the main characters enter a VR title.

15. Overlord (2015-Present)

This Isekai series follows an MMORPG fan whose favorite game closes down. He stays in the game while it shuts down and finds himself stuck there forever. He then takes his overpowered character and party members and spreads his reach. It feels like a manifestation of if an MMO fan’s favorite game came to life.

16. No Game No Life (2014-2017)

This series follows a brother and sister who find themselves in a strange fantasy world. They play various games to take control of the world and make a name for themselves. The two geniuses play various challenging and tactical games, which appeals to many gamers.

17. Cyberpunk Edgerunners (2022)

Cyberpunk 2077 stands out as one of the most impressive comeback stories in gaming, and it happened in large part due to this anime adaptation. It stands on its own with fantastic characters and art. But it pays off even better for those who played the game.

18. Yu-Gi-Oh 5D’s (2008-2011)

Card games have a strong presence in video games, with the likes of Hearthstone, Inscryption, and even some Yu-Gi-Oh games. This series remains the strongest in the franchise with its shocking and twisted story where the villains don’t feel that evil.

19. Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak Academy (2016)

The Danganronpa visual novel game series has a riveting premise of teens solving murder mysteries of who killed who. This anime acts as a sequel to the first two games and brings back characters from both titles. It has a moody art style and all the murder mystery goodness of the games.

20. Bofuri (2020-Present)

Maple plays a virtual reality MMORPG where she focuses only on her defensive stat. The series follows her adventures with friends in the game as she becomes a tremendous tank in battle. It has a lighthearted and enjoyable tone for those who want something less serious.

21. Recovery of an MMO Junkie (2017)

This slow examination of video game fans feels cathartic and engrossing. It tells the story of a 30-year-old woman who quits her job to play games full-time, in essence, making this anime series for gamers something of a fantasy fulfilled. It showcases her friendships with other players and eventual romance with plenty of goofy moments along the way.

22. New Game! (2016-2017)

This anime feels like a dream come true for so many gamers. It tells the story of Aoba, who graduates high school and becomes a video game designer. It showcases a behind-the-scenes look at the more realistic challenges of making a game.

23. Pokémon (1997-Present)

The Pokémon video game series stands out as one of the most successful and profitable media franchises in the world. The anime adaptation has its own passionate fans for a good reason, as it showcases adorable Pokémon like Pikachu in a more personable way alongside some solid action.

24. Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works (2014-2015)

Though it started out as a game, the Fate/Stay Night series became more popular as an anime franchise. Those who like a bit of battle royale with modern-day magic should check this one out.

Unlimited Blade Works offers the most accessible way to start the series, as it tells the story of Shirou Emiya as he battles other Masters and their magical Servants from across history to claim the Holy Grail as a prize.