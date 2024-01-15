The Best BioWare Games of All Time Ranked

BioWare established itself as a prominent and renowned video game developer soon after its start in 1995. It didn’t take long before the Canadian developer created some of the best RPGs of all time on both PCs and consoles, and this continued for a lengthy period.

The best BioWare games of all time include the most impactful RPGs and games the studio created in its lengthy history and some of the most brilliant video games of all time. The best BioWare games include some of the best Star Wars, fantasy, and sci-fi experiences in the medium.

1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

BioWare made the best Star Wars video game and one of the greatest video games in general in a single package. This turn-based strategic RPG sees players customize their own Light or Dark Side character in a tale far from the movies with unbelievable consequences, choices, and planets to explore. This title still remains the peak of BioWare games' development unfathomable history.

2. Mass Effect Legendary Edition

There remains no better place to experience the first three games in the Mass Effect series than here. Players get all three games on modern platforms, plus the best way to play the original title. It lacks some notable content, such as the third game’s excellent multiplayer, but no other game series has the depth and freedom of player choice like this trilogy.

3. Dragon Age: Origins

BioWare games' own signature fantasy world started here. Its incredible mix of different races, religions, and history makes one for a near-Tolkien-level richness and depth. Players could pick multiple origin stories, which affected their game in fascinating and replayable ways.

4. Jade Empire

BioWare games allowed sequels to most of its best RPGs except one: Jade Empire. This ancient Chinese-inspired RPG has a gorgeous world and fun martial arts action combat, wrapped with classic BioWare characters and story. It needs a return someday.

5. Mass Effect 2

The second game in the Mass Effect series stands out for its improvements on the original and lack of issues, unlike its successor. It has a tight story with some of the best characters in all of gaming. While it lacks some explorable areas and has a bland finish, it represents the peak of the gritty sci-fi franchise.

6. Star Wars: The Old Republic

This MMORPG may not be the KOTOR 3 fans wanted, but it paid homage to the original games with its incredible plot driven by player choice. No other MMO has fantastic classes and factions like this one, and its multiplayer aspects work pretty well.

7. Mass Effect 3

The conclusion to the original Mass Effect trilogy featured some backlash regarding its ending, but it remains one of the most important games of all time. It somehow wrapped up three games-worth of story, tons of side quests, and connected everything together in such a brilliant way. Plus, it features some excellent multiplayer.

8. Neverwinter Nights

BioWare continued its love of IP from Wizards of the Coast with this massive and thrilling 3D computer RPG. It tells the story of the city of Neverwinter and its nearby areas during plagues, hellish attacks, and more. Its large explorable areas and breadth of content have it near the top of BioWare games.

9. Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn

It only took two years for BioWare games to come out with a sequel to its beloved first PC RPG and somehow improve upon it in every way. The lengthier story feels impactful with its fascinating characters and choices, the gameplay feels a bit tighter, and the setting feels more intriguing.

10. Mass Effect

BioWare games proved with this legendary game that it could make its own sci-fi universe instead of leaning on existing properties. It introduced numerous alien races, created a rich history of the galaxy, and provided terrific places to explore. The original version feels a bit rough to go back to today, so players should check out the Legendary Edition instead.

11. Dragon Age 2

This game received a lot of hate at its release for its limited scope, focusing on a single city in the fantasy world and a more minor storyline. Despite this, it features a beautiful town with intriguing surrounding areas to explore, worthy characters, great lore, and fun side quests.

12. Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood

This massive Nintendo DS turn-based RPG takes the characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe and gives them a fascinating tactical spin. This odd crossover works well with solid, colorful 3D graphics at the time and has a surprising tale worth checking out for even non-Sonic fans.

13. Baldur’s Gate

BioWare games skyrocketed to fame with this 1998 PC title, where it took the popular Dungeons & Dragons IP and made a worthy RPG game based on it. This may be the weakest of the trilogy of computer RPGs, but it at least established the setting, characters, and strategic combat well.

14. MDK2

This bizarre third-person shooter sequel from BioWare to a game the studio didn’t even make somehow worked well in 2000. It features three playable characters, intense action, and an emphasis on intelligent platforming and puzzles for an underrated BioWare games experience.

15. Mass Effect: Andromeda

The fourth game in this beloved sci-fi RPG series features the weakest of the bunch. It takes place in a new galaxy with a new set of heroes and various open planets to explore. Unfortunately, like its fantasy cousin at the time, most of this content feels shallow, though it has a better story and aesthetic at least.

16. Dragon Age: Inquisition

The third game in this series kickstarted the trend of weak titles from BioWare games in its later years. It loses some charm, cities, and quality side quests from the past two games in favor of a weirder, more open-world-like experience, which feels bloated with filler. It has a decent enough story, though.

17. Anthem

The ill-fated Anthem offered a games-as-a-service take on a new sci-fi universe. It featured impressive locations and graphics with one of the most fun Iron Man-like movement systems. Still, its actual gameplay and content felt too shallow, which led to its eventual cancellation.

18. Dragon Age Legends

Facebook used to host a ton of free-to-play experiences, but the finest one of them all came from BioWare games. This weird spin-off sees players engage in 2D turn-based battles against monsters and dragons with its dedicated canon storyline.

19. Mass Effect Galaxy

This mobile entry in the series focused on party members Jacob and Miranda before their formal introduction in the second game. It featured top-down shooter mechanics, which worked well with its comic book-like style for a short and sweet handheld experience.

20. Shattered Steel

The first-ever game from BioWare happens to be quite unique compared to what came later. This mech action simulation PC title has pretty poor graphics, but it makes up for this with its massive single-player campaign and multiplayer suite.

21. Warhammer Online: Wrath of Heroes

This odd MOBA take on the popular Warhammer property felt decent enough to play at its time. Unfortunately, the game never made it past the beta phase into full release. Its strategic and rich gameplay feels forgotten now.