The Best Black Biographical Documentaries That Celebrate Black Heroism

Biographical films can serve as entertainment but, more importantly, work as education. They introduce and enlighten audiences to historical figures with personal anecdotes, inspiring messages, and real-life events. Many histories, though, including those of Black individuals, become lost and forgotten, with even more rewritten through narratives. While not always intentional, narrative films often come with a grain of salt that the on-screen story has likely changed a bit from reality, for better or worse.

Though many narrative films carry the essence of a historical figure even when the facts expand into embellishment, documentaries specifically try to present the more specific details pieced together by those in the know. Documentarians have built biographical films around many Black individuals, pushing monumental events to focus on history at a personal level. From artists to activists, significant leaders to everyday people, the spotlights received by Black biographical documentaries highlight the diversity within the Black community and the importance of its various movements, stances, and perspectives.

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child (2010)

The visual artist known as Basquiat took the art scene by storm during the 1980s. Though often remembered for his collaboration with Andy Warhol, the African-American artist’s work far surpassed Warhol’s pop imagery with incredibly expressive paintings, part folk art and part graffiti, elevated into the fine art world. Iconography from his art continues to influence new Black artists even decades later.

Though he left a large body of work, Basquiat's death at 27 has kept him a mysterious figure. Director Tamra Davis uses personal interviews with him as the foundation for her documentary Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child. The film gives life to the artist by showing the man behind the work and interviews with many of those around him at the time.

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

In What Happened, Miss Simone?, director Liz Garbus ventures to answer the title’s question from singer Nina Simone’s point of view. The film documents the enigmatic songstress’ career, which hit a highlight in the 1960s. Her classical music studies and popular music performances made her a sought-after musician, but her career took a turn as the civil rights movement grew.

As Simone became more outspoken and her music more political, the backlash she felt also became unavoidable. The documentary includes incredible archival footage of her performances and interviews that penetrate the mind of the Black artist who eventually left the United States for Liberia. The film presents a sympathetic and passionate portrait of a woman who has had enough.

Anita: Speaking Truth to Power (2013)

The simpler life of lawyer Anita Hill changed forever when she spoke up about the sexual misconduct she experienced at the hands of her boss, Clarence Thomas, at the time of his Supreme Court Justice nomination. Hill’s life and story and the situation's aftermath become the subject of Anita: Speaking Truth to Power, a documentary directed by Freida Mock.

Long before the #MeToo movement, Hill’s bold choice to speak up led her into the national spotlight and the circus of Washington, D.C. Though essentially fed to the wolves, Hill persisted and was never without support. She and the film’s glowing statement of continuing to fight for what’s right in such circumstances sustains an empowering message now supporting others. It remains one of the most timely Black biographical documentaries in recent years.

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin (2003)

For some time, the name Bayard Rustin escaped much of the public consciousness and memory of the civil rights movement. His organization of the historic March on Washington included Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, one of the most recognizable moments in American history. Yet, much remained unknown of Rustin himself.

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin focuses on the eclipsed activist’s own work and life. Co-directed by Nancy Kates and Bennett Singer, the documentary reveals much about Rustin, including his fight for civil freedoms, debates with Malcolm X, his open homosexuality, and his socialist views. Now a rising historic name, actor Colman Domingo also stars in a narrative version of Rustin’s life released ten years after this documentary, aptly titled Rustin.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (2017)

Marsha P. Johnson was a gay and trans activist in New York City during the 1960s, continuing into the 90s. A major part of the queer community, she and her friend Sylvia Rivera formed groups to help those in need and played an essential part in the Stonewall uprising. Johnson died in 1992, ruled as a suicide, but her friends believed differently from day one due to various suspicions.

In The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, directed by David France, fellow activist Victoria Cruz looks into those suspicions and the circumstances of Johnson’s death. While the film seeks clarity in the case, it also presents the rousing story of who Johnson was during her life. Her fight for equality as a Black trans woman knew no bounds, even long before the word transgender would become commonly used.

One of the most influential Black biographical documentaries, the film helped introduce Marsha P. Johnson to younger generations, who have elevated her to icon status.

Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking (2021)

Oscar Micheaux stood at the forefront of American cinema as a Black director making independent Black films as early as 1919. While several filmmakers have tried to chronicle Micheaux’s history over the years, Oscar Michaeux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking by director Francesco Zippel tops the list as the longest and most in-depth.

Much of Michaeux’s work has been lost to time, but the documentary highlights what remains, putting films like Within Our Gates and Body and Soul into the context of his life. Following him from his rebellious childhood to finding his own way as a director, the film shares the creator's motivations, insights, and pioneering work often known only to historians and cinephiles.

Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché (2021)

Director Paul Sng collaborates with Celeste Bell to explore the lead singer of the punk band X-Ray Spex in Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché. But Styrene was anything but cliché. Her music and presence rocked the scene, though the documentary describes her feelings of marginalization within the world. Her writings, included in voiceover by Ruth Negga, give a glimpse into her vivid thought processes.

The documentary follows Bell, the singer’s daughter, as she examines her mother’s odd life. Intricacies grow complex as Styrene’s views on music, fashion, the future of technology, womanhood, motherhood, artistic expression, religion, race, and, more specifically, bi-racial reality all come to the surface, answering questions Bell always had about her mother.

Mr. SOUL! (2018)

From the late 1960s to the early 1970s, an American television variety show titled SOUL! aired on public television in New York City with a mission to give the Black community a place to vent and express. The program, hosted and produced by Ellis Haizlip, allowed Black artists and speakers to commune freely, without non-Black interference.

The history of the program and its host become the focus of the documentary Mr. SOUL! Directed by Haizlip’s niece, Melissa Haizlip, the film shares the challenges and the joy of putting together and continuing such a defying endeavor. With significant appearances by actors, dancers, poets, musicians, and other public figures of the time reveling in the essence of Blackness, SOUL! represents a cultural landmark unlike any program before it or since.

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life (2016)

As the first African-American animator and story artist at Disney, Floyd Norman lent his talents to creating some of the company’s classic animated films, including Sleeping Beauty, One Hundred and One Dalmatians, and The Jungle Book. The documentary Floyd Norman: An Animated Life delves into his history, artistry, and role within the company and beyond.

While the documentary, co-directed by Michael Fiore and Erik Sharkey, has a light-hearted and inspirational tone, it also explores issues of race and ageism within the animation industry. Norman serves as a beacon, and though his work with Disney takes up the most significant portion of the film, his greatest stride lies in shepherding other Black creators in the industry.

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise (2016)

Award-winning poet Maya Angelou has remained a pillar of artistic inspiration and a champion of self-love for the Black community far beyond her passing in 2014. As a tribute, directors Rita Coburn and Bob Hercules’s documentary Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise shares a glimpse of the writer, her life, and the impact she left on the world.

While Angelou’s lifelong work included singing, acting, and all kinds of other artistic expressions, her truthful writings about her experiences as a Black woman in America have touched many and made them feel seen. The documentary presents Angelou as a creator and archivist at the crossroads of activism and cultural history, with an honesty not often enough tapped into.

Free Angela and All Political Prisoners (2012)

Director Shola Lynch's documentary Free Angela and All Political Prisoners focuses on Angela Davis, an academic, philosopher, and activist. Using the time leading up to Davis’ arrest in 1970 and her subsequent incarceration as a framework, the documentary presents Davis’ social activism and her growth from a college professor to a Black revolutionary icon on the FBI’s most wanted list.

As intriguing as a film thriller, the documentary follows the then 26-year-old Davis on the run from the FBI. Despite being highly and internationally educated and a new professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, Davis became the United States' most prominent target, with a pursuit that represented more than just herself. Now, over forty years later, she speaks about that time and how it affected her, her loved ones, and the Black liberation movement as a whole.

Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson (2005)

Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson, directed by Ken Burns, chronicles the life of the African-American athlete Jack Johnson. From his steadfast determination, which led to his becoming the first Black world heavyweight boxing champion, to the backlash of his win and his ultimate downfall, the documentary presents a thorough look at Johnson and the Jim Crow period in which he lived.

Initially split into two parts that appeared on PBS, the documentary runs 220 minutes in total. Narrated by Keith David, with Samuel L. Jackson providing Johnson's voice, the documentary also features a slew of guest voice actors and the music of Wynton Marsalis. Johnson's story shows the reality that even in triumphant times, Black individuals who make it to the top can fall back down.

Malcolm X (1972)

Director Arnold Perl’s 1972 documentary Malcolm X, released less than a decade after the activist’s assassination, collects footage of the political leader to explore his life and ideas. Though the filmmaker had trouble talking to many people about the public figure, the meaty documentary lets X talk for himself, sharing many of his speeches within the context of the civil rights movement.

Though Perl died of a heart attack during post-production on the documentary, his wife handled the finishing touches. The film gained a nomination for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards. It also heavily inspired Spike Lee’s 1992 film of the same name, which included the full documentary as a bonus feature on its home media releases.

Sidney (2022)

Director Reginald Hudlin spotlights actor Sidney Poitier in his documentary titled Sidney. The actor became an icon of Black representation, breaking stereotypes during a time when most Black appearances on screen felt dehumanizing. The documentary celebrates Poitier’s status as a significant Black Hollywood star and the struggles that brought with it from various angles.

The inclusion of Poitier himself, still alive during the production, proves to be an insightful aspect of the documentary. Many stories come from his own words, giving his perspective on events. The film follows Poitier from his secluded early life to his move to the big city, breaking into acting, the backlash he received in the blaxploitation era, and eventually his directing and producing, along with events in his personal life.

Black is… Black Ain’t (1995)

Much of filmmaker Marlon Riggs’ Black is… Black Ain’t explores the definition of Blackness and the multifaceted ways to express and experience it in America. Notable figures Angela Davis, bell hooks, Cornel West, and others lend their perspectives on and experiences with Blackness, whether through points of marginalization or celebration through its joy.

Intercut with these discussions of Blackness lie Riggs’ own real life as an openly gay Black man dying of AIDS-related complications at the time. As directors often do, Riggs put himself into all of his films, but none so unapologetically real and unflinching as this one. After his passing in 1994, before the film’s completion, a handful of his closest collaborators completed the documentary for him posthumously, making it his last great work.