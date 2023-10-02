The Best Black Horror Movies Since ‘Get Out’

In 2017, Jordan Peele made his feature directorial debut with Get Out, a film that captured some of the horrors of the Black experience in a way that not only felt authentic but also refreshing and entertaining. Its balancing of traditional horror movie concepts (a little Rosemary's Baby and The Stepford Wives) and commentary on American culture from a Black perspective struck at just the right time in the social consciousness.

Both audiences and critics ate it up, making it one of only a handful of horror movies ever nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award. The box office also proved Get Out to be a hit, beginning a wave of studio attempts to recapture what it did so well and opening doors for many Black filmmakers. Far too many films to count released post-Get Out wish to use horror to explore Black narratives, and most largely fail.

Check out these Black horror movies that mostly get it right.

The Blackening (2023)

While most films on this list deal with navigating Black trauma seriously, it's always nice to have movies that can express horror alongside laughter. Black joy is essential, and The Blackening strikes a good balance. The dark comedy follows a group of friends as their Juneteenth celebration turns into a game of knowledge with dire consequences, putting their Blackness (and sanity) to the test. The film plays with long-standing tropes of Black characters in film and subverts them in appreciated ways, parodying experiences that also put the audience's Black knowledge to the test. The film, directed by Tim Story, ranges from tongue-in-cheek running gags to full comedy camp, with a fully committed ensemble cast and a perfectly suited villain reveal.

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2019)

Poor Tunde Johnson gets trapped in a time loop, forced to relive the same day over and over as he tries to figure out how to get it right. He struggles with his friendships, must figure out if his interracial relationship works, deals with coming out to his Nigerian parents, and, worst of all, has a run-in with the police that leads to his death. Director Ali LeRoi works to express the constant tension of just trying to exist while being Black and gay, especially in a predominantly white and straight community. The horror here comes not from a monster or a slasher, unless the cops count as such, but instead from the pressures of the day. As the film's events become increasingly frustrating, Tunde's rollercoaster of emotions, expertly played by actor Steven Silver, captures the honest feeling of having no escape from the world.

Master (2022)

Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, and Amber Gray star in this psychological horror all but ripped from several news headlines of recent years. Master follows the three as they enter new roles at a university in New England. As Black women become centered in traditionally non-Black establishments as an effort to appear diverse, the film examines the weight put onto their shoulders, whether they truly belong, whose Blackness is Black enough to matter, and how the history of systemic racism affects it all. Master has a lot going on, not to mention that a curse causes a witch to stalk the campus grounds. While the story isn't the tightest, with so much to juggle, the film impacts thematically, marking it as a successful directorial debut for Mariama Diallo.

Bad Hair (2020)

Justin Simien is probably best known for his debut feature, Dear White People, where his commentary and satire have inspired many films since, including The Blackening. More recently, he directed Disney's latest film incarnation of The Haunted Mansion, a Black horror in and of itself. Between those two productions, Simien did a fun little gem, Bad Hair, a campy horror with an all-star cast heightened by a wildly delicious performance by Vanessa Williams. In it, Anna, played by Elle Lorraine, must get rid of her natural hair in order to move up within her company, opting to get a weave that brings strange occurrences with it. The film plays on the tropes of Black hair as unprofessional and ideas of respectability politics. Though the story makes some unnecessary ties to slavery that almost bring the film down, it offers an absurdly good time when at its best.

Ma (2019)

Ma gives Octavia Spencer a perfect vehicle to let loose. Known a long career appearing as side characters and in more esteemed films like The Help and Fruitvale Station, this unconventional horror puts Spencer in a lead role unlike any she's ever done. Spencer's Sue Ann, better known as Ma, is a lonely, middle-aged woman who becomes obsessed with a group of teenagers after she takes them under her wing. The character has all of the makings of a Bette Davis/Baby Jane type, letting Spencer thoroughly chew the scenery in a hysterical yet sympathetic performance where a Black villain also gets to have some fun.

The First Purge (2018)

Although The First Purge is the 4th Purge film, it is the first film in the series not directed by the franchise's creator. Instead, Black director Gerard McMurray takes the helm, and rightfully so. This prequel explains how the first Purge event resulted from tests on the isolated and primarily Black and brown population of Staten Island. Commentaries on government control, experimentation on marginalized bodies, and the history of oppression of lower-class people come into play here with various characters and perspectives to follow. Even within a franchise already steeped in social commentary, The First Purge stands out as a critical and fascinating entry.

Candyman (2021)

Director Nia DaCosta's remake of the quintessential 90's Black horror film brings Candyman into the current day, expanding the urban legend into a whole bee hive dripping with substance. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Anthony, a character from the original film all grown up, now an artist trying to create a masterpiece as he becomes enthralled by the urban legend of Candyman. As he progresses in his ordeal and works through a capitalistic and gentrified art scene, the film tackles many ideas, but its analysis of community and who Candyman represents and stands for is its strong point. DaCosta's style comes through in a thick atmosphere and evocative visuals, culminating in a climax that stands as one of the most striking Black horror endings.

Us (2019)

Jordan Peele came out of the gates running with Get Out but didn't rest on his laurels there. While writing on and producing horror projects, including the aforementioned Candyman remake, the Lovecraft Country series, and a short stint bringing The Twilight Zone back to the small screen, Peele released quite a follow-up hit.

In Us, doppelgangers begin to attack the country, and a particular woman seems to be at the center of it all. Pull the story string too much, and it may fall apart, but the film is by far the most imaginative, bizarre, stylish, and visually recognizable of all on this list, planting its characters and motifs firmly into horror icon status. Lupita Nyong'o gives a riveting performance in a dual lead performance, often cited as an Oscar acting snub for the year.

Good Madam (2021)

Hailing from South Africa, Good Madam deals with race relations in the area after the end of apartheid. Chumisa Cosa stars as Tsidi, a Black single mother who moves in with her mother, the live-in caregiver for a bed-ridden white woman. The focus here is on three different generations of Black South African women, showing how they interact, how they are treated, and how they navigate such a situation with a white woman creating rules to live by as the madam of the house. Though her presence is known, this madam never actively shows herself. Instead, an even more sinister situation begins to unfold, putting our women at immediate risk. The film is shocking, with a foreboding aura that leads to an extreme and unsettling twist.

Nope (2022)

Peele continues to stamp his mark on the genre and push the boundaries of his work with Nope, a film equal parts sci-fi horror and western, both a love letter to and commentary on the entertainment industry. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as sibling horse wranglers who believe they have spotted a UFO. The film's surreal nature and Peele's symbolism have kept its story in audiences' consciousness with discussions of what it all means. Peele says he made the film about the spectacle, the large style that often overcomes the substance, drawing an audience's focus and misleading it. Having come off of Us just before, whose style far surpasses its substance, it's beautiful that Peele can tell a peculiar story such as this while keeping the importance of the characters and their arc at the center.

Nanny (2022)

Nanny shares similarities with Good Madam but brings the African caregiver to America. Senegalese immigrant Aisha, portrayed by Anna Diop, has left her son in the care of her family back home as she tries to save money to bring him to live with her in New York. While working as a Nanny for the young daughter of a wealthy white family, Aisha struggles with her predicament, causing her experiences to manifest themselves through African folkloric characters like Anansi the Spider and Mami Wata. African culture, often overlooked, gets a refreshing representation here, giving agency to Aisha even amid suffocating troubles. Director Nikyatu Jusu presents it so sublimely that the film has become the first horror ever honored with the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

Atlantics (2019)

Director Mati Diop's supernatural love story, set in Dakar, is a slow-burn movie that reaches the Atlantic Ocean's depths as it unravels class issues, the refugee crisis, and grief. Unknown actor Mame Bineta Sane plays Ada, whose secret love, along with a group of his struggling coworkers, has set sail in hopes of finding better work elsewhere. As she waits to hear from him, Ada gets forced into a betrothed wedding to a wealthy man. Then, a mysterious virus begins to take over the town and cause unusual happenings. The film will surprise viewers and leave them haunted, relying on a mesmerizing atmosphere and a captivating story instead of ghoulish jump scares like so much of today's horror. Once the pieces fall into place, the strength and solidarity of this shine through. Atlantics also features the coolest-looking gang to ever appear on film.

His House (2020)

One of the past ten years' most poignant films, Black Horror or not, is His House. It stars Wunmi Mosako and Sope Dirisu as a refugee couple adjusting to life in the United Kingdom. What starts as a thriller about feeling out of place in a new country shifts into something even more harrowing, bringing tension from real life and the supernatural. The film steeps its plot in African spirituality, as director Remi Weekes wraps up these struggles in a visually sumptuous horror that will leave images replaying in viewers' heads for some time afterward. Mosako gives a standout performance, both tender and traumatic, but the horrors here are everywhere: in the walls, the sea, and the system itself.