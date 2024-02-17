The Best Black TV Shows of All Time

For most of TV history up until the 1980s, television networks ignored minority casting in shows and only showed the perspective of white people. Diverse audiences couldn’t relate to these all-white series, and an influx of Black-focused sitcoms opened the floodgates for more racially progressive material on the silver screen.

These incredible Black TV shows deserve adulation and appreciation for advancing representation and storytelling forever!

1. The Wire

The Wire asks a lot more from its audience than other TV shows. To fully appreciate this Baltimore-set crime drama, all eyes and ears must lock onto the screen. People who look away at phones or to get a snack will miss vital conversations that translate to commentary on America’s police, politics, and education system.

2. The Cosby Show

Bill Cosby’s off-screen issues, such as assault, have spoiled the most important Black sitcom in history. The Cosby Show mixed sharp wit and thoughtful family scenarios to provide a safe haven for families every week they turned on the Black TV series in the 1980s.

3. The Jeffersons

The Jeffersons broke down barriers for Black TV series by mixing some of the uncouth humor from its predecessor, All in the Family, while carving out its own unique style. America stood racially divided in the 1970s, but The Jeffersons united everyone under one incredibly entertaining sitcom!

4. Family Matters

Family Matters leaned into its corny undertones to great effect, but the sitcom understood when to get serious, too. Storylines about police profiling and racism helped even out the outrageous antics of Steve Urkel.

5. Atlanta

Donald Glover’s magnum opus wants the world to know it’s about Black issues and has no reservations about discussing racial commentary and satire. While the loose plot revolves around friends in the music industry, the themes of racial identity made it one of FX’s biggest hits.

6. Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary has positioned itself as potentially the most venerable network sitcom of the 2020s. Quinta Brunson’s depiction of a downtrodden Philadelphia elementary school with more heart than money proves that education is all about the attitude of the people in the building.

7. Black-ish

Black-ish proudly carries on the legacy of previous Black TV shows that feature families living in a dichotomy between racism and social class. The Johnson family might have a lot of money, but that doesn’t mean they avoid the issues of other Black families in America. The commentary always keeps the tone just light-hearted enough for a modern network comedy.

8. Martin

Martin never exploded in popularity with mainstream audiences the way other sitcoms of the era did, but Martin Lawrence’s comedic style opened the doors for more Black TV shows that didn’t revolve around a family. Tisha Campbell featured heavily in a supporting role here before starring in My Wife and Kids.

9. Orange is the New Black

Orange is the New Black pioneered the exploratory nature of storytelling on Netflix. A large number of Black characters and queer characters show a different perspective than people typically see as the series looks at the lives of a group of women in prison.

10. Sanford and Son

Sanford and Son depicted the humorous, thoughtful father-and-son relationship between two Black men during the 1970s. The opposite personalities of the characters shined a light on paternal pairings and the racial implications that weighed on them during a contentious decade in American history.

11. My Wife and Kids

My Wife and Kids allows Damon Wayans to take over the screen, his chaotic energy and abrasive comic style creating plenty of laughs along the way. The series falls into most of the typical family comedy tropes, such as relationship bickering and spoiled kids.

12. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will Smith’s first big hit before he entered the movie industry possessed more than just a catchy opening tune. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air hilariously contrasted Will’s outlandish personality with his reserved extended family. The relationship between Will and his cousin, Carlton, formed the foundation of the humor.

13. In Living Color

In Living Color stands out as one of the pioneers in Black sketch comedy. The Wayans family and David Alan Grier were headlining performers in a series celebrating contrarian humor from shows like Saturday Night Live.

14. Diff’rent Strokes

Diff’rent Strokes featured a young Gary Coleman as the standout character in a nostalgic family setting that wasn’t afraid to throw some daring storylines into the mix. The main plot followed the culture mashup of a White man trying to raise Black children and the many struggles and joys that came along with it.

15. Everybody Hates Chris

Chris Rock’s loose depiction of his upbringing in New York utilized hyperbolic character tropes, such as the cheap father and the emotionally high-strung mother, to great effect. Tyler James Williams showed his potential for greatness from a young age as the child version of Rock.

16. Kenan & Kel

Nickelodeon’s Kenan & Kel capitalized on the prodigious talents of the two lead actors, and in turn, the best buddy comedy in the network’s history was born! Kenan Thompson’s time on Saturday Night Live has somewhat made people forget about how funny this series was once upon a time.

17. Lovecraft Country

Lovecraft Country made quite an impact in only ten episodes. The show examines the 1950s through the lens of writer H.P. Lovecraft. Black science fiction needs more exposure, and Lovecraft Country serves as a great starting point for fans of the genre.

18. The Boondocks

The Boondocks will strike a nerve with many viewers, but the writing and satire don’t hold back. This adult cartoon uses more racial slurs than any series since All in the Family, but the jokes all have a purpose behind them.

19. Snowfall

Snowfall looks at the cocaine trade in Los Angeles during the 1980s, but the focus on character development and consequences separates it from other drug dramas. The Wire certainly served as an inspiration or a spiritual predecessor to Snowfall.

20. Living Single

Living Single often gets cited by television fans as a Black alternative to Friends, but the show deserves respect and credit beyond this comparison. Queen Latifah was one of the standout actresses in this progressive series about young adults maneuvering the troubles and thrills of life in early adulthood.

21. Sister, Sister

Sister, Sister enjoyed a half-decade run using the age-old scenario of twin siblings meeting for the first time years after birth. Tia and Tamera Mowry leveraged their real-life sisterhood to great effect on the show, and audiences loved the solid mix of cheesy humor and life lessons.

22. Swarm

Swarm probably would have performed better in ratings if it had been on Netflix or HBO, but the critics and fans who noticed it loved this miniseries about a woman who takes her celebrity singer obsession too far. The series certainly fits contemporary times, with so many people taking advantage of social media to stalk their favorite divas.