The Best Blizzard Games of All Time Ranked

Blizzard Entertainment began its venture into the gaming space in 1991 as Silicon & Synapse, Inc. The developer and publisher arrived in the gaming space a bit later than some of the other greats but wasted no time taking command of the medium.

The best Blizzard games of all time include some of the most impactful and monumental titles in history. Series like Diablo, Warcraft, and Starcraft have massive fans worldwide. This makes creating the below best Blizzard games of all time list a challenge based on gameplay, how well it holds up, graphics, story, characters, popularity, and more.

1. World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft took the MMORPG space to a new level when it released in 2004. So many games emerged, hoping to copy the extraordinary idea of a massive fantasy world with several races, classes, and two factions.

Its gameplay expands every year with frequent expansions, and it has no signs of stopping anytime soon. Add in the ability to play the MMO in its Classic form, and players have the most fantastic Blizzard game of all time with no contest.

2. StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty

If players rank the best strategy games of all time, StarCraft 2 stands near or at the very top of the list. It has some of the finest tactical gameplay in the world and beautiful modern graphics. It also stands as one of the best video games of all time when players consider its two excellent expansions.

3. Diablo 2

This action RPG classic represents the pinnacle of the Blizzard games series. It features a welcome set of characters to play, numerous dungeons, a couple of significant expansions, and some of the richest RPG gameplay of all time. Its remastered version only enhanced the graphics and made it better.

4. Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos

The third game in this RTS series represents the best of the trio with its deep gameplay, fascinating options for battle, and an engaging storyline. It stands as one of the greatest strategy games of all time, with few games able to stand up to it.

5. Diablo 3

Diablo 3 shows how Blizzard takes a base game and builds upon it with incredible update after update. The third game in the series has an unbelievable amount of content, both for solo players and multiplayer fans. Players could play this game forever if they wanted to.

6. Warcraft 2: Tides of Darkness

The second fantasy RTS from Blizzard games took the foundation of the original and built upon it in a phenomenal way. It features better graphics, more troops, a rich storyline, and gameplay on par with the third game in the series.

7. Hearthstone

Blizzard shows it has the ability to jump into any genre imaginable and make it even better. Hearthstone represents the company’s foray into the trading card genre. Players craft rich decks of cards to battle against other players with intense rules, abilities, and more. This game kickstarted its own sub-genre of cards.

8. Overwatch 2

The second FPS from Blizzard games lost some of the beloved nature of the original, but it made up for this in various improvements. It functions pretty much like the 2.0 version of the first game, with the same characters, some new additions, and general refinements.

9. StarCraft

The original sci-fi RTS from Blizzard games still gets played by many players around the world. It took the ideas of past fantasy RTS titles and expanded upon them with a beautiful aesthetic and several factions. Its two expansions make the game even better.

10. Diablo 4

The fourth mainline game in this beloved action RPG series takes the world to a new level. Sanctuary features a massive online style similar to an MMORPG, with tons of players playing at once. Its seasonal update structure has some issues, but the general gameplay feels fantastic.

11. Overwatch

Blizzard games moved into the FPS space and created one of the most genre-defining games at the time. It took elements of other genres with defined roles like healer and DPS but also unique powers for each of the characters.

12. Diablo Immortal

The community disliked the idea of a mobile Diablo game instead of a proper sequel at the time of its announcement, but the game actually functions quite well. It plays much like a regular dungeon-crawling action RPG, with tight mobile controls and a massive amount of welcome customization.

13. Heroes of the Storm

This represents Blizzard games' take on the MOBA genre. It feels a bit copy and paste of earlier games like DOTA 2 and League of Legends but with the cinematic quality of a Blizzard game. It feels worth playing today, even if it no longer receives new content.

14. Warcraft Rumble

This spin-off mobile game takes the familiar and beloved characters from this universe and pits them against each other in a mix of tower defense mobile games and RTS titles. The gameplay feels smooth, swift, and fun, and plenty of modes exist.

15. Diablo

The original dungeon-crawling action RPG looks pretty hideous, but it justifies the graphics through the engaging gameplay. It crafted a style unlike any other game and engrossed millions of fans for a reason. Though later games did it better, this one set the foundation for future titles.

16. The Lost Vikings 2

Once again, the three Vikings travel through time to save the day. This time around, they have two new companions in the form of a wolf and a dragon. The added abilities, depth, and better graphics help it elevate past its predecessor.

17. Rock n’ Roll Racing

The SNES version of this racing game played so well as one of the best in its genre on the platform. Its unique perspective and welcome depth in the tracks give it an underrated feel.

18. Warcraft: Orcs & Humans

Blizzard games' first real-time strategy game felt so far ahead of its time. The graphics look a bit ugly, but they help the gameplay excel. Players command either the humans of Azeroth or the invading orcs through single-player and multiplayer modes. It set the foundation for every RTS Blizzard game to come.

19. Justice League Task Force

Blizzard games co-developed the superior SNES version of this fighting game with terrific 2D graphics. The various members of the Justice League look spectacular. The overall moveset of the characters feels a bit limited in scope, but it works out well enough.

20. Blackthorne

This action platformer game feels unlike anything else released on the SNES at the time. It has a substantial cinematic feel to it, which hints at Blizzard’s later games and a surprising storyline. The gameplay itself feels impactful and diverse.

21. The Lost Vikings

Players take on the role of three different Vikings and help them navigate through puzzle-driven levels. Each of the three has a different ability, which the level requires to progress. The multiplayer option makes this game even better.

22. The Death and Return of Superman

This action beat-em-up title for the SNES took on the daunting task of adapting the same titular comic book arc. It has some solid graphics, alright gameplay, and several Supermen to play as. It feels like a decent early title for Blizzard’s staff.