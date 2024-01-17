The Best Bluey Episodes of Cartoon Phenomenon

At first glance, the Australian Bluey looks like one of hundreds kids' shows that clogs streaming services. Presented with simplistic animation with thick linework and bright primary colors, each episode runs about seven minutes long and follows Australian Blue Heeler Bluey, her Red Heeler sister Bingo, and her parents Bandit and Chili.

However, the show’s creator Joe Brumm, a veteran of the also excellent Peppa Pig, has more in mind than killing time. With Bluey, Brumm and his co-creators have crafted some of the best depictions of parenting to ever hit the screen, while still charming the young ones who relate to Bluey and Bingo. It's no wonder that Bluey has become a worldwide hit, drawing fans of all ages. Need more evidence? Check out the best Bluey episodes.

1. Granny Mobile (Season 3, Episode 33)

Since their first appearance in season one, the Grannies have been fans' favorite of Bluey and Bingo’s playtime characters.

In “Granny Mobile,” the girls add to their number their cousin Muffin, who takes the role of a grouchy granny. The game commences at a garage sale held by their retiring neighbor Doreen, whose inability to barter threatens to undercut her plans to raise money for a vacation. But when a real grouchy granny tries to buy the mobile rider that Muffin wants, the battle leads to a higher return for Doreen.

The happy ending belies the (very minor) edge to the episode, in which the spitfire Muffin uses her chaotic powers for good.

2. Onesies (Season 3, Episode 31)

Part of Bluey’s popularity stems from its ability to touch on complex, adult subjects within a kid-friendly show. Few episodes demonstrate that skill like “Onesies,” which features guest voice actor Rose Byrne as Chili’s estranged sister, Brandy. After years of separation, Brandy does her best to reconnect with her sister and nieces, giving animal-print onesies to the latter.

Although the episode includes all of the playfulness that one expects, as the girls play wild animals and hunt their mother and aunt, it also touches on deeper notes. Brandy reveals that her sadness at not having children of her own has kept her from the family, and that pain lingers throughout their reunion. The episode provides no easy answer for Brandy’s situation, but rather acknowledges her grief, letting it sit next to Bluey and Bingo's adorable anarchy. Of all the Bluey episodes, this one might be the most moving.

3. Hammerbarn (Season 2, Episode 2)

Every parent knows what it feels like to take kids to a big box hardware store, the setting for the season two standout “Hammerbarn.” The trip begins when jealousy over a neighbor’s new pizza oven drives Bandit to get his own outdoor cookware. While Bandit walks the aisles, Chili tries to teach Bluey and Bingo a lesson about gratitude.

Rather than give in to treacle and self-importance, “Hammerbarn” pairs the lesson with a heavy dose of clever humor. For example, when the girls gripe about the difference between the respective lawn gnomes that stand in as their husbands, an exasperated Chili exclaims, “This is what happens when you are not happy with what you have! Someone's husband eventually gets it!”

4. Smoochy Kiss (Season 3, Episode 35)

For parents, part of the appeal of Bluey comes from the trials of Bandit and Chili. In “Smoochy Kiss,” the challenge arises when they just want to give each other a quick kiss, but the girls make a game of separating them.

The episode has lots of fun gags as the parents try to sneak around their kids to steal a peck, but the real fun comes when Bluey realizes just how gross her dad is: he lets fluffies, he dribbles on his foot when using the restroom, and he spills food on his chest. And yet, Chili still wants him, making for a beautiful reminder of unglamorous romance — the only type available to most parents.

5. The Dump (Season 1, Episode 35)

The season one episode “The Dump” features one of the most terrifying things to happen to a parent. While trying to clean up the house, Bandit tosses some of Bluey’s drawings in the garbage and gets caught in the act by his daughter, who looks on in horror.

Yes, “The Dump” does teach Bluey a lesson about letting go and Bandit a lesson about listening to his kids. But not even the most bitter viewer would get upset when the lesson comes in such a playful package.

6. Stumpfest (Season 2, Episode 6)

As often the case in the best Bluey episodes, “Stumpfest” focuses on Bluey and Bingo, but Bandit and Chili drive the plot.

On a sunny Saturday, Bandit, his brother Stripe, and his neighbor Pat get together to rip out some tree stumps in the yard while Chili and Stripe’s wife Trixie drink “lemonade.” When Bluey, Bingo, and Muffin use a stump as their beauty parlor, Bandit has to put his sweaty work on pause to get glammed up by the kids.

“Stumpfest” brings together the two plots with ease, aligning viewers’ sympathies with Bandit, while explaining to kids that just because grown-ups’ play looks like work doesn’t mean that it’s not play.

7. Baby Race (Season 2, Episode 50)

“Baby Race” does give the kids some attention, as Bluey and Bingo get Chili to tell them stories about what they were like as babies. However, the real pleasure of the episode comes from the pathos in Chili’s story, as she recalls how Bluey crawled before her peers, filling her with maternal hubris. But when Bluey’s development stalls, Chili feels like a failure, fearing that she’s forever harmed her daughter.

The episode ends with an older mom, who has many kids, ensuring Chili that she’s doing great as a mother, a line delivered to the camera — and by extension, to the frustrated parents watching.

8. Unicorse (Season 3, Episode 7)

“I have an idea!” Bandit declares to Chili that they cannot get Bluey to go to sleep. “Oh good,” says Chili, before fear overtakes her. “Wait,” she calls. “Is it a bad idea?”

As she’ll soon discover, the bad idea involves a brash puppet called Unicorse, who annoys Bluey until she goes to bed, aggravating Chili in the process. Some might argue that Bandit and Unicorse make things worse by irritating everyone involved. However, Unicorse brings a level of anarchy that not even Bluey can match, proving that parents can be just as obnoxious as their children.

9. Chickenrat (Season 1, Episode 46)

Every parent knows the shame and frustration of a good-natured gag that backfires once kid logic gets involved. That’s the problem that Bandit experiences in “Chickenrat,” in which Bluey and Bingo despair over a lost toy and refuse to go to bed.

The episode proceeds like Christopher Nolan’s Memento, moving backward in time as the girls retrace their steps to discover where their toy went. As any parent could guess, it all leads back to a joke from Bandit, who just wanted a few minutes to lay on the couch and read his paper.

10. Faceytalk (Season 3, Episode 24)

For all the good of modern technology, Facetime and its video conferencing siblings can wreak havoc for parents, as demonstrated in “Faceytalk.” As these things often do, “Faceytalk” begins easily enough, as Bluey and Bingo want to Faceytalk with their cousin Muffin. But when the ever-rebellious Muffin refuses to obey her father Stripe and share with her sister Socks, chaos erupts.

Kids will thrill at Muffin’s shenanigans as she tries to dodge her dad, but grown-ups will appreciate the argument between parents Stripe and Trixie. The mixture of love and frustration between the adults reflects the regular experiences of anyone trying to raise children with other people.

11. The Sleepover (Season 1, Episode 39)

Bluey and Bingo start the episode “The Sleepover” filled with anticipation, as they get to stay up late for a sleepover with their cousin Muffin. But when Muffin’s father arrives to explain that she’s exhausted from transitioning out of regular naps, the sisters fear their late-night plans will end.

A series of absurd games that the sisters play to justify staying awake follows, even as their parents try to cut it short and get poor Muffin to bed. The set-up allows Brumm and his fellow animators to put their characters in ridiculous situations, from the apparently inebriated sleepy Muffin to Bingo’s impression of a cool grown-up man.

12. Mini Bluey (Season 3, Episode 6)

Although the show is named after her, Bluey is by far the more precocious of the two sisters and, therefore, tends to pose the most challenges to Bandit and Chili.

“Mini Bluey” begins with one of Bluey’s games, in which she paints Bingo to look like her twin. But when Bandit quips that his life would be easier with two Bingos instead of two Blueys, hurt feelings abound. “Mini Bluey” runs close to becoming schmaltz, as Bandit needs to assure Bluey that he and Chili love her just as she is.

But the weird circumstances around the sisters masquerading and impersonating one another keep the proceedings within the world of play, preventing things from getting too serious.

13. The Quiet Game (Season 2, Episode 36)

When Bandit convinces the girls to take the titular challenge in “The Quiet Game,” he thinks he’s figured it all out. He gets to spend the rest of the day relaxing while the girls keep silent, thinking they’re all playing together.

But the plan falls apart when he must take the girls to the store to find a present for a friend, a very specific present that only Bluey and Bingo know. With the help of a helpful employee and some creative charades, Bandit completes his task and learns an important lesson about trying to outsmart his kids.

14. Chest (Season 3, Episode 10)

Of the many, many understandable but foolish endeavors that Bandit undertakes with his kids, none are more futile than when he tries to teach the girls how to play chess. No matter how much Bandit tries to impress upon the girls the complexity and depth of the game, Bluey and Bingo keep fooling around, from calling the knights “horsies” to inventing an entire side game of all their own.

As in the best Bluey episodes, “Chest” allows the chaos of the game turns into an important lesson about Bandit’s high hopes for his girls, which doubles as a reminder for parents to avoid putting too much pressure on their kids.

15. Tradies (Season 3, Episode 32)

When people say that Bluey entertains adults as much as it does kids, those unfamiliar with the show assume that means the cartoon has risqué jokes and double entendres. While those do occur from time to time (see Bandit’s reaction to Chili in “Bob Bilby”), they most often refer to the complex themes one would not often find in a kid’s program.

Case in point, “Tradies” — where the girls spy on the tradesmen hired to dig a koi pond in the backyard. An argument between the younger tradesman and his girlfriend mystifies the girls, who can’t understand why people who love one another would argue. The episode comes to something of a happy ending, but it also teaches kids that not every relationship works out, and that’s not a bad thing.

16. Grannies (Season 1, Episode 28)

As its title suggests, “Grannies” introduces Janet and Rita, the personas that Bingo and Bluey take on when playing Grannies. The episode includes some of the best lines of the entire series, including Bingo/Rita lamenting, “I slipped on my beans.”

However, “Grannies” also includes a fantastic subplot about Bluey choosing to play with Bingo instead of forcing her sister to admit that she's wrong. Also, the girls teach their grandparents to floss via Facetime, one of the most authentic kid moments ever seen on television.

17. Obstacle Course (Season 3, Episode 2)

Bandit might be the best dad in all of television. But he is not a perfect dad. His shortcomings go on full display in “Obstacle Course,” in which he and Bluey race through a course they set up in the backyard.

Most of the episode plays like a lesson in perseverance for Bluey, as she discovers how to overcome frustration and do her best. However, when she almost beats her dad in the race, Bandit reflexively cheats rather than lose to his daughter, leading to one of Chili’s best angry reactions in the entire series.

18. Sticky Gecko (Season 2, Episode 12)

Speaking from an objective point of view, “Sticky Gecko” has minuscule stakes. Chili wants to get the girls ready and out the door so they can meet a friend for a play date. However, the girls have no interest in achieving even this small goal, leading to a series of problems that Chili must solve before they can go, including a gecko toy stuck to the ceiling.

Parents can relate to Chili’s growing frustration at her inability to complete such a basic task. And that’s why parents can also appreciate it when Chili puts everything into perspective, as she remembers that kids need to be kids.

19. Pavlova (Season 3, Episode 17)

Much of the pleasure of Bluey comes from watching Bandit be the ultimate good sport and play along with his kids’ games, no matter how goofy they get. “Pavlova” might be the best example of this tendency, in which Bandit takes the role of an arrogant French chef who competes against Bingo to create the titular desert.

Although the episode seems to teach Bingo about making good choices, any didactic intention falls away every time Bandit uses his high-school-level French to answer his daughters’ questions.

20. Camping (Season 1, Episode 43)

For those who love the sweeter episodes of B luey , “Camping” sits among the top five. The episode involves the friendship that Bluey forms with a French-Canadian boy, Jean-Luc, when the two meet at a campsite. Despite their language barrier, Bluey and Jean-Luc build a strong bond, one that ends when the boy’s family vacation ends a few days later.

The episode captures the sweet sorrow of lazy childhood summers and even climaxes with a peak at Bluey as a teen.

21. Family Meeting (Season 3, Episode 23)

For those who like the less-sweet episodes of Bluey, “Family Meeting” belongs near the top. In this episode, Chili takes the role of judge for an impromptu trial formed when Bluey charges Bandit with letting a fluffy in her face.

No one would deny that “Family Meeting” has a gross premise, but no (honest) parent will deny that such events occur from time to time. The frank way “Family Meeting” deals with the gross moment makes the episode feel revolutionary, even as it builds to a warm-hearted conclusion.

22. Whale-Watching (Season 3, Episode 22)

“Whale-Watching” includes one of the best winks toward the parents in the audience, as Bandit and Chili lounge on the couch the morning after a wild night.

It doesn’t take much to realize that the parents are still hungover from a party and want nothing more than for the girls to entertain themselves for a few minutes while the grown-ups recuperate. That not-so-subtle detail makes the climax all the more powerful when Chili finds a way to have fun and still make the most of the time with her children.

23. The Pool (Season 1, Episode 22)

Thanks to his willingness to play along with even the most outrageous scenario, some viewers might think that Bandit is a better parent than Chili. “The Pool” disabuses anyone of that assumption, as it shows the limits of Bandit’s can-do attitude.

When the girls accept an invitation to visit the pool of the vacationing Uncle Stripe, Bandit and Bluey dismiss Chili’s preparation guidelines. However, the girls soon discover that they need the things that Bandit forgot, including sunscreen, towels, and other essentials. “The Pool” shows that fun parenting involves more than just making jokes and playing games.

24. Fancy Restaurant (Season 2, Episode 17)

Part of the brilliance of Bluey comes from the way it uses a child’s perspective to underscore the complexities of the adult experience.

In “Fancy Restaurant,” the girls have an idea about grown-up romance, something they hope to see when they make an elegant eatery for their parents’ date. However, Bandit has lost a move or two, leading both Chili and the girls to accept that the romance isn’t coming.

The end of the episode proves their assumptions premature, in which Bandit’s bold romantic gesture does arrive, albeit in a very unexpected form.

25. Daddy Dropoff (Season 2, Episode 8)

Most of the best Bluey episodes involve a mundane task that becomes overblown thanks to the girls’ exuberance and the parents’ willingness to play along. In “Daddy Dropoff,” that simple task involves taking the girls to school on time, which cannot happen unless Bandit refuses to participate in their games.

Few adults would follow Bandit’s lead and put aside their goals for the sake of some games. But since this is, after all, a show about talking dogs, “Daddy Dropoff” offers a fantasy in which Bandit can both please his kids and get his work done, getting the best of both worlds. Because even parents need a dose of unreality from time to time.