The Best Bobby King of the Hill Episodes That Make Fans Howl With Laughter

“The boy ain’t right,” but that’s why we love Bobby Hill.

Bobby Hil became the fan-favorite character of Fox’s long-running King of the Hill, and for good reason. Viewers can’t get enough of Bobby, whether bumbling through sports, putting on a comedy routine, or experiencing teenage love. So grab a fruit pie (Bobby’s favorite) and enjoy the best Bobby King of the Hill episodes.

1. Plastic White Female (Season 1, Ep. 12)

The first co-ed “boy-girl” party can intimidate any tween. Bobby finds a unique solution to prepare by courting (and even kissing) Luanne’s beauty school mannequin head. The head may not have survived this episode, but its brave sacrifice brought the first spark of romance between Bobby and Connie.

2. How to Fire a Rifle Without Really Trying (Season 2, Ep. 1)

Hank’s ecstatic to discover Bobby’s prodigy-level rifle skills, but the excitement wears off when Hank uncovers his own traumatic history with father-son shooting. Eventually, Hank works through his issue to make him and Bobby a force to be reckoned with.

3. What Makes Bobby Run (Season 5, Ep. 7)

While he might not have his dad’s football skills, this Bobby-centered King of the Hill episode is still one for the highlight reel. Bobby finds his talent on the field as a school mascot and, in an effort to make his dad proud, executes a covert prank to kidnap a rival school’s mascot.

4. Life in the Fast Lane, Bobby’s Saga (Season 2, Ep. 21)

Hank’s attempt at teaching Bobby the value of a dollar ends in him sprinting across a live NASCAR race track to kick Bobby’s boss’ behind. Bobby learns how to do an honest day’s work but also gets a taste of what it’s like to have a lousy boss.

5. And They Call It Bobby Love (Season 3, Ep. 2)

Romance at a young age can bring so much fear and confusion. Bobby makes the acquaintance of an 8th-grade girl who quickly becomes his first crush. His dizzying highs crash down when his immaturity and jealousy lead to a broken heart.

6. The Wedding of Bobby Hill (Season 3, Ep. 14)

Sometimes, family members need a shock to the system to get along with each other. A prank war between Bobby and Luanne culminates in a faux marriage between the two. The adults convince Bobby that he got Luanne pregnant and needs to make things right by marrying her.

7. Love Hurts, and So Does Art (Season 3, Ep. 18)

As the middle school dance approaches, Bobby still hasn’t recovered from the heartbreak he received from his previous crush, Marie. Afraid that a “real kiss” with Connie will ruin their relationship, he retreats into the comfort of gout-inducing mall deli food. But in the end, he plays through the pain and takes Connie to the dance in one of the most heartwarming endings of the series.

8. Revenge of the Lutefisk (Season 3, Ep. 21)

This Bobby King of the Hill episode does the best job of showing the intense love between Bobby and his grandfather, Cotton Hill. When Bobby accidentally burns down the local church, leaving Cotton to take the fall, he has to tell the truth to save his grandpa.

9. Meet the Propaniacs (Season 4, Ep. 20)

Most Hank and Bobby King of the Hill episodes feature Bobby learning to appreciate one of Hank’s interests, but this one has both Hill men exchange their passions. The two form a company comedy troupe for Strickland Propane, doing propane-related humor. Bobby learns a lot about propane, while Hank gains a deeper appreciation for comedy.

10. The Buck Stops Here (Season 5, Ep. 2)

Hank may consider Buck Strickland a hero, but in this episode, he realizes that he needs to stay as far away from Bobby as possible. Buck takes Bobby under his wing at the golf club, sending Bobby down a dark path that ends in almost getting mugged outside an illegal casino in Arkansas.

11. Kidney Boy and Hamster Girl: A Love Story (Season 5, Ep. 20)

The boy ain’t right, but he sure has charisma. With a couple of clever lies about failing kidneys and hamster tails, Bobby becomes the hero of the Arlen High School senior class.

12. Bobby Goes Nuts (Season 6, Ep. 1)

Say it with us: “That’s my purse! I don’t know you!” Bobby learns to defend himself thanks to a women’s self-defense class. But soon, he goes mad with power and releases his wrath onto his father with hilarious consequences.

13. Father of the Bribe (Season 6, Ep. 5)

Bobby and Connie’s relationship sadly comes to an end in this episode. Kahn’s bribe to convince Bobby to dump Connie leads to a fake break-up followed by an overly enthusiastic reunion. In the end, the two teens split up for real.

14. My Own Private Rodeo (Season 6, Ep. 18)

Bobby and Joseph set off to make their dads proud by joining the local rodeo. While Bobby can’t wrangle cattle to save his life, he realizes his true calling as a rodeo clown. The shame his friends and family feel washes away when he uses his clowning skills to save Joseph’s life.

15. Bad Girls, Bad Girls, Watcha Gonna Do (Season 7, Ep. 3)

Connie’s cousin Tid Pao (voiced by Lucy Liu) comes to Arlen and has Bobby wrapped around her finger. When she tricks Bobby into making illicit substances for his science fair project, only Connie can save him.

16. I Don’t Want to Wait… (Season 5, Ep. 3)

Bobby graduates from tween to teen and learns how many complications come with this change. This episode also marks the introduction of Joseph’s new character design and voice, which will carry his character throughout the rest of the series.

17. Dances With Dogs (Season 7, Ep. 5)

Hank’s furious when he discovers Bobby dancing to music with the family dog, Ladybird. But once he gives it a chance, Hank develops his own passion for the activity. What should have been a hobby that bonded the two Hill men quickly becomes a rivalry when Bobby recruits Connie’s dog to compete against Hank and Ladybird in the local dog dancing competition.

18. The Son Also Roses (Season 7, Ep. 6)

Hank wishes Bobby could be a star athlete just like him, but for once, he embraces one of Bobby’s passions. Bobby and Hank enter the world of competitive rose-growing. Bobby’s carefree and artistic sensibilities clash with Hank’s overwhelmingly competitive nature.

19. I Never Promised You an Organic Garden (Season 7, Ep. 18)

Feeling out of place at school, Bobby and Peggy get involved with the Tom Landry Middle School gardening club. The pressures of organic gardening get the better of Peggy, but Bobby’s determined to step up as team leader and ensure their hard work doesn’t go to waste.

20. The Witches of East Arlen (Season 7, Ep. 23)

Hank’s insistence that Bobby has a “thing” leads him into the arms of a group of adult nerds who practice witchcraft from their mothers’ basements. Luckily, Bobby comes to his senses before he drinks a cup full of dog blood.

21. Rich Hank, Poor Hank (Season 8, Ep. 8)

When parents don’t teach their kids about finances, the little ones can come to crazy conclusions. Hank’s so cagey with money talk that Bobby wrongly thinks that Hank’s hiding a secret fortune and goes on a wild spending spree.

22. It Came from the Garage (Season 12, Ep. 21)

Hank’s excitement about building a boat with Bobby for the local regatta scurries away in fear when a bat takes residence in the garage. While Hank tries to get over his phobia, Bobby gets too big for his britches and begins to usurp Hank as the man of the house.