Since the release of its first season in 2014, fans have flocked to Netflix to binge the emotionally poignant yet ridiculously hilarious animated comedy-drama series BoJack Horseman. The show's relatable and impeccably developed characters, on-the-nose pop culture references, political commentary, and overall storytelling genius solidify it as one of the best TV series ever created.

While all episodes of this beloved adult animated series earned a place among television's best, some remain more influential and outstanding than others. From “Time's Arrow” to “Free Churro,” check out the best BoJack Horseman episodes.

1. BoJack Hates the Troops (Season 1, Episode 2)

The second episode of BoJack Horseman‘s first season solidified the show for many fans as worth sticking around to watch. Punctuated by blunt humor, “BoJack Hates the Troops” shows viewers that the sarcastic, arrogant, long-forgotten 90s sitcom star BoJack (Will Arnett) has more to him than meets the eye. As BoJack attempts to keep things surface level with Diane (Alison Brie), the ghostwriter in charge of putting together BoJack's memoir, he accidentally winds up on MSNBSea for stealing a Navy Seal's muffins.

As BoJack sinks his hooves deeper into the muck of a petty conflict, viewers relate to BoJack and find him insufferable at the same time. Some of his talking points about the military are fantastic arguments. At the same time, he stubbornly refuses to back down from a fight that's not worth the bad press. This episode creates intrigue about BoJack's complex personality that strengthens over the course of the series.

2. Live Fast, Diane Nguyen (Season 1, Episode 5)

Diane, BoJack's cynical, intelligent, and self-defeating best friend, takes the spotlight in “Live Fast, Diane Nguyen,” where fans discover Diane is nowhere near as perfect as she seems on the surface. While Diane works on her book about BoJack, her father passes away, and she takes BoJack with her to Boston so she can keep working during the funeral. Viewers get to meet Diane's hilariously Bostonian family, who all tote terrible Boston accents and do nothing but drink beer and watch Red Sox games.

BoJack and Diane develop a deeper bond in this episode because BoJack learns that Diane has suffered just as much family trauma as he has. “Live Fast, Diane Nguyen” reveals details about Diane that make her feel like an authentic, multi-dimensional person and propel her to the top of fans' favorite characters lists. Plus, this episode contains a hilarious Todd side plot where he runs a scam with Princess Carolyn by turning BoJack's house into a living museum.

3. Our Story is a ‘D' Story (Season 1, Episode 6)

When BoJack and Diane return to Hollywood from their trip to Boston, BoJack grows jealous of Diane's relationship with Mr. Peanutbutter. Not only does “Our Story is a ‘D' Story” reveal details about BoJack's arrogance and impulsivity, but it also sets up one of the funniest series-long jokes in all BoJack Horseman episodes when BoJack drunkenly steals the ‘D' from the Hollywood sign to impress Diane.

From this moment on, Hollywood becomes Hollywood since no one replaces the letter on the sign until the very last episode of the series. But this episode also shows viewers more about Mr. Peanutbutter's personality and tendency to steal BoJack's glory.

4. The Telescope (Season 1, Episode 8)

For many die-hard BoJack Horseman fans, “The Telescope” made them realize this dark comedy means serious business. BoJack must face his immense guilt. Years ago, his ex-best friend and the man who made him famous for his starring role in the 90s sitcom Horsin' Around, Herb Kazzaz (Stanley Tucci), got fired from the show because of his sexuality, and BoJack never stood up for him. Twenty years later, BoJack takes Diane with him to visit a terminally ill Herb to apologize before his old friend dies.

BoJack spends most of his time running from his past, but in “The Telescope,” he must confront his terrible mistake. Instead of getting the forgiveness he craved, BoJack's apology gets rejected, and he's forced to take accountability for his actions for the first time. Accountability becomes a critical theme throughout the series, and “The Telescope” does a fantastic job introducing the idea to the show.

5. Downer Ending (Season 1, Episode 11)

Filled with both surreal, zany antics and harrowing moments of dark, emotional authenticity, “Downer Ending” again asks BoJack to confront his past when Diane's book gets ready for print. When he reads the memoir, BoJack finally sees himself as others see him, and he doesn't like that image one bit. With only one week before the publishing deadline, BoJack sets out to write a new, better memoir to keep his emotional wounds and childhood traumas hidden from the harsh public eye. He enlists the help of his roommate, Todd (Aaron Paul), and the damaged thirty-year-old child star from Horsin' Around, Sarah Lynn (Kristen Schaal), to help.

The three go on a twisted bender to write the book, resulting in BoJack finding Diane at an event and breaking down, asking her deep down if he's a good person. The wild, drug-fuelled bender starts the episode on a wild roller coaster, which makes the drop into the final scene all the more impactful. “Downer Ending” takes fans on their first wild ride that becomes characteristic of the series.

6. Later (Season 1, Episode 12)

The first season's final episode created much anticipation in BoJack Horseman‘s initial fans for the next season's release. As BoJack reaps the rewards of Diane's successful book, he embarks on a journey to be cast in his dream role as the disgraced athlete Secretariat (John Krasinski). “Later” contains many fun antics from Todd and Diane's chipper famous boyfriend, Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), as they move on from failed business ventures like their Halloween store that's only open in January.

But the episode makes its emotional impact when BoJack and Diane meet on Mr. Peanutbutter's roof to discuss BoJack's question from the previous episode: is he good deep down, or rotten to the core? Diane's profound answer gives viewers a lot to think about. What makes people good or bad if not our actions alone?

7. After the Party (Season 2, Episode 4)

In season two, BoJack attempts to start over again with a positive attitude but finds that ignoring his past only makes it come back to haunt him. By the fourth episode of the season, BoJack has settled back into his typical depressed self as he leaves Diane's surprise birthday party and fights with his new girlfriend, Wanda (Lisa Kudrow), because he's scared something will go wrong in their happy relationship.

“After the Party” follows three different stories of the events following Diane's failed birthday party, all teaching viewers essential details about the series' five main characters. As BoJack's ex-girlfriend and current agent, Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), refuses to acknowledge that her new boyfriend is actually three boys stacked on top of each other in a trench coat, Todd helps two phones fall in love. At the same time, Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter have an epic fight, and BoJack struggles with the fear that his relationship will turn sour like they have in the past.

8. Chickens (Season 2, Episode 5)

“Chickens” is the best Todd episode in BoJack Horseman because of its satirical jab at the poultry industry and its feature of one of the best side characters in the series, the loose cannon cop (who gets results) Officer Meow-Meow Fuzzyface (Cedric Yarbrough). When Todd stumbles upon a rogue chicken who escaped from its truck to the slaughterhouse, he teams up with Diane to save the chicken from ending up on someone's dinner table.

The audience gets a glimpse into the disturbing poultry industry, which benefits from the human-animal hybrid world of BoJack Horseman episodes. The separation between hormone-stuffed food chickens and “friend chickens” will make even the most dedicated meat eaters pause before biting into their fried chicken sandwich.

9. Hank After Dark (Season 2, Episode 7)

Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter's complex relationship takes some strain in “Hank After Dark” when Diane brings up startling allegations against America's beloved talk-show host Hank Hippopopalous (Phillip Baker Hall) during BoJack's book tour. As Uncle Hankie's adoring fans send Diane hate mail, Mr. Peanutbutter urges her to drop the conflict to keep the negative press away from the network that hosts both Hank and Mr. Peanutbutter's TV shows.

Not only do Diane fans love to see her dedication to standing up for the women Hank abused throughout his lengthy career, but Diane's actions in this episode solidify her sense of justice, which comes back to haunt BoJack later on. At the same time, “Hank After Dark” provides a bleak commentary about celebrity worship and what the entertainment industry brushes under the rug to rake in the cash. And the worst part? It usually works.

10. Let's Find Out (Season 2, Episode 8)

This utterly ridiculous episode of BoJack Horseman takes the cake as the most hilarious in the entire comic series. BoJack agrees to be the first contestant on Mr. Peanutbutter's new game show, Hollywoo Stars and Celebrities: What Do They Know? Do They Know Things? Let's Find Out! when his girlfriend Wanda asks him to. BoJack's unearned confidence takes a hit as Mr. Peanutbutter continuously humiliates him on live TV. The worst comes when Mr. Peanutbutter reveals the “Big Celebrity:” Daniel Radcliffe, played by none other than the Harry Potter star himself.

Every single moment of “Let's Find Out” makes viewers ache with laughter. The overwhelming and intense sound effects, audience interactions, and Elijah Wood jokes stay on the money for the episode's entire twenty-six-minute run time. Plus, Todd's “Todd-foolery” adds even more lighthearted fun. But it couldn't be an episode of BoJack Horseman if it were filled purely with surface-level humor. As the episode proceeds, we learn that Mr. Peanutbutter is doing more than being his typical charismatic, overbearing self: he also seeks revenge on BoJack for kissing Diane in season one.

11. Escape From L.A. (Season 2, Episode 11)

Some of the best BoJack Horseman episodes contain the heaviest content, and “Escape From L.A.” doesn't stray from that mold. After running away from his life in L.A., BoJack visits Charlotte (Olivia Wilde), an old friend in New Mexico. To BoJack, Charlotte represents a simpler, more peaceful life he could have chosen long ago but rejected for fame and glory.

BoJack ends up staying in New Mexico for over two months, wriggling his way into the hearts of Charlotte's family, including her teenage daughter, Penny (Ilana Glazer). On Penny's prom night, BoJack makes a terrible mistake that traumatizes Charlotte's family and leaves BoJack more alone and filled with self-hatred than ever.

12. The BoJack Horseman Show (Season 3, Episode 2)

“The BoJack Horseman Show” gives viewers a glimpse into an over-the-top yet effortlessly nostalgic 2007 Hollywood, providing an illuminating glimpse into each main character's past. Princess Carolyn is an agent's assistant attempting to claw her way up the ladder by finding BoJack, her soon-to-be boyfriend, a new acting gig. Todd struggles with his sexuality when his high-school best friend Emily (Abbi Jacobson) gets him in the closet alone during a game of Seven Minutes in Heaven. Plus, Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter meet for the first time.

13. Fish Out of Water (Season 3, Episode 4)

As one of the most stylistically distinguished BoJack Horseman episodes, “Fish Out of Water” tells the story primarily through visual imagery. BoJack's publicist for the Secretariat movie, Ana Spanakopita (Angela Bassett), sends him to the premiere in the underwater Pacific Ocean City. Wearing a bubble over his head that's reminiscent of Sandy's oxygen tank in Spongebob Squarepants (1999-), BoJack can't speak to the fish around him and feels more isolated than ever.

As BoJack silently travels through the underwater city, he attempts to apologize to Secretariat‘s initial director, Kelsey Jannings (Maria Bamford), for getting her fired from the film. But his efforts only drag him deeper into the wilds of this unfamiliar world, dragging him to surreal underwater forests and a saltwater taffy factory as he tries to assuage his guilt.

14. Brrap Brrap Pew Pew (Season 3, Episode 6)

As is typical of BoJack Horseman episodes, “Brrap Brrap Pew Pew” provides both incredible humor and insightful social commentary. When Diane finds out she's pregnant, she and Mr. Peanutbutter decide together to have an abortion. As the social media manager for Princess Carolyn's agency VIM, Diane accidentally brought her personal life to work while writing tweets for teenage pop star Sextina Aquafina (Daniele Gaither/Aisha Tyler). Diane accidentally sent out a tweet to Sextina's millions of fans that read, “I'm getting an abortion.”

As Diane, Sextina, and Princess Carolyn attempt to get on the public's good side, they realize Sextina can both profit off abortion and spread awareness by starring in a raunchy music video about abortion. Diane must wrangle with her feelings about her own abortion as she watches Sextina bring the topic into the limelight. At the same time, BoJack makes a surprising discovery about his publicist's loyalties.

15. Stop the Presses (Season 3, Episode 7)

“Stop the Presses” presents its story with a unique narrative structure: BoJack leaves his house and trips over a copy of the L.A. Gazette on his doorstep. Annoyed, he calls the newspaper's company to unsubscribe, and they transfer his call to The Closer (Candice Bergen). As she tries her best to keep him from unsubscribing to the paper, BoJack tells her about the past few months' events.

This episode delves into BoJack's repressed feelings of guilt around treating Todd poorly over the years. But it also explores the complex mingling of guilt and shame. BoJack also feels he doesn't deserve Todd's friendship and makes specific choices to push Todd away. “Stop the Presses” also contains one of the best comedic characters in the series, character actress Margo Martindale, voiced by herself.

16. Best Thing That Ever Happened (Season 3, Episode 8)

BoJack and Princess Carolyn have a complicated relationship, and fans get to dive deep into the two characters' past and feelings for one another in “Best Thing That Ever Happened.” Princess Carolyn promised BoJack three jobs but ended up losing him all of them in the last episode, so BoJack decides to fire Princess Carolyn after twenty-three years of working together. The two meet Elephante, BoJack's restaurant. But when BoJack tells Princess Carolyn she's fired, the head chef of the restaurant thinks BoJack fired him. He storms out, leaving the restaurant in disarray the night a critic comes to dine and write a review.

As BoJack attempts to get the restaurant in order, Princess Carolyn offers to help him, and they have intense discussions about their relationship over the years. As the two get deep, the setting of a restaurant ridiculously falling apart and even bursting into flames at times provides an accurate backdrop to the emotions in the episode. BoJack, Princess Carolyn, and the fans all learn details about these two essential characters that stick with them for the rest of the series.

17. It's You (Season 3, Episode 10)

BoJack fans know by season three to expect feelings of devastation to arise around the tenth episode, and “It's You” doesn't disappoint. After BoJack gets nominated for an Oscar for his role in Secretariat, he throws a rager and gets into a spat with Diane. After crashing his new Tesla in the pool, Mr. Peanutbutter drags him out. He gives him some upsetting news: BoJack's Oscar nomination was a mistake.

The morning after the party, BoJack admits to Todd that he abused his trust yet again. As BoJack attempts to justify his actions, Todd cuts him off and tells him the brutal truth he needs to hear. BoJack's destructive behaviors can't be excused by the alcohol or the drugs or his childhood trauma. “You are all the things that are wrong with you,” Todd tells BoJack. This gut-wrenching episode reminds fans that BoJack's creators won't let their titular horse get away with his terrible behavior. Instead, the other characters hold him accountable for his actions, which gives BoJack Horseman some of the depth it's known for.

18. That's Too Much, Man! (Season 3, Episode 11)

Another BoJack bender ends about as terribly as a months-long bender could. After BoJack loses the nomination (and, along with it, the people he's closest to), he calls the now-sober Sarah Lynn. He asks her if she wants to party. Sarah Lynn agrees, and BoJack heads to her mansion, where they get wasted.

The two drive around for a while and end up at an AA meeting, which leads BoJack down a path of making amends to the people he's hurt. BoJack and Sarah Lynn keep doing harder and harder substances, and BoJack experiences many blackouts. But the worst happens at the end of the episode when the two visit a planetarium, and Sarah Lynn shares her dashed dreams of becoming an architect. The stars in the planetarium are the last things Sarah Lynn ever sees.

19. That Went Well (Season 3, Episode 12)

Left reeling in the aftermath of Sarah Lynn's death, BoJack begins to drown in a sea of guilt and self-hatred. He agrees to take a role in the spinoff TV series Ethan Around. But when he gets a moment to talk to the show's new child star, he realizes he can't do this again and, in typical BoJack fashion, drives off to leave L.A. without telling anyone.

At the same time as BoJack grapples with his inner demons, Margo Martindale causes a boat crash that elicits a terrible spaghetti spill that threatens to crush Pacific Ocean City. Luckily, Mr. Peanutbutter has thousands of spaghetti strainers lying around from a failed business venture, and he gets to be Hollywoo's hero.

20. The Old Sugarman Place (Season 4, Episode 2)

After running away from his grief in L.A., BoJack heads to his grandparent's dilapidated summer home in Michigan to hide out and punish himself. As BoJack attempts to fix up the old house by himself without any carpentry skills, viewers watch another storyline from the 1940s as BoJack's grandparents, young mother, and uncle spend a vacation in the summer home.

Fans love “The Old Sugarman Place” because they get to learn more about Bojack's family history and why his mother, Beatrice (Wendie Malick), becomes such a cold and bitter person in her adulthood–although the show doesn't give all the details until later in the season.

21. Stupid Piece of Sh*t (Season 4, Episode 6)

Those who live with mental health issues, particularly depression, feel seen when they watch BoJack Horseman‘s season four episode “Stupid Piece of Sh*t.” The episode begins with BoJack's constant, self-deprecating intrusive thoughts that plague him all day, every day. Viewers love to get this deep insight into BoJack's psyche, which helps them understand why he makes such terrible choices so often.

The episode's accurate depiction of rumination and destructive internal thoughts helps viewers with depression feel less alone while at the same time adding essential development to BoJack's character. As BoJack struggles with his diabolical inner monologue, his daughter Hollyhock (Aparna Nancherla) and his mother Beatrice now live with him. He has a hard time coping with the constant reminder of his childhood trauma and his feeling that he's a terrible father and son.

The end of the episode breaks viewers' hearts when BoJack meets Hollyhock by the pool. She brings up her own self-destructive internal dialogue, asking BoJack for reassurance that her mental health struggles will go away once she gets older and more mature.

22. Underground (Season 4, Episode 7)

Season four's most hilarious episode takes place at a fundraising party for Mr. Peanutbutter's gubernatorial campaign. Because Mr. Peanutbutter allowed fracking in his own backyard, a small earthquake causes his home, with all the party guests inside, to plummet deep underground. Infuriated with her husband's right-wing approach to politics, Diane locks herself in their bedroom with all the remaining alcohol, where she and BoJack drink to pass the time as they wait for rescue.

But most of the episode explores Mr. Peanutbutter's leadership skills and the mob mentality that grows over the few days the celebrities stay trapped underground. Princess Carolyn and Todd go on a wild Todd adventure when they stumble upon a Queendom of ants living in underground tunnels. But the meat of the episode focuses on Diane's depression and her unhealthy friendship with BoJack.

23. Ruthie (Season 4, Episode 9)

Princess Carolyn fans rejoice whenever they get an episode dedicated to the high-powered feline agent-turned-manager, and “Ruthie” is arguably the best Princess Carolyn episode of the series. It's narrated by Ruthie (Kristen Bell), a young cat giving a presentation to her class about her ancestor, Princess Carolyn. Ruthie tells the class about a day in Princess Carolyn's life when everything seems to go wrong.

Not only does Princess Carolyn learn her favorite necklace is worthless, but she also discovers she had another miscarriage. Instead of telling her boyfriend Ralph (Fred Fergus), she keeps the miscarriage a secret, which takes a toll on the relationship when he finds out. The end of the episode is particularly well done: viewers expect everything will end up okay because Ruthie narrates the story, but instead, they learn Princess Carolyn made her up to help her feel better about her terrible day.

24. Time's Arrow (Season 4, Episode 11)

This emotional BoJack Horseman episode delves into the complicated mind and traumatic past of Beatrice Horseman. As Bojack angrily drives his mother to a new nursing home after discovering she had been drugging Hollyhock for weeks, Beatrice's memories, which feel like the present due to her dementia, become the focus of the episode. Jumping from childhood memories of schoolyard bullies to her young adult years, the episode explains precisely why Beatrice became such a bitter older woman.

“Time's Arrow's” tactful exploration of generational trauma makes viewers tear up from the moment little Beatrice appears on screen. But it isn't until the end that the episode flashes back to Bojack's perspective, and he drops his mom off at the saddest-looking nursing home ever. Before he leaves, he provides her with a surprising last act of kindness bound to make even the toughest audience burst into tears.

25. The Dog Days Are Over (Season 5, Episode 2)

Framed as one of Diane's Girl Croosh articles, “The Dog Days Are Over” shares Diane's ten reasons for leaving L.A. for a spur-of-the-moment trip to Vietnam after her tumultuous relationship with Mr. Peanutbutter comes to an end. Diane feels like she lost a part of herself, so she visits Vietnam in the hopes of connecting with her roots and forging a new way forward, alone.

At the same time, she's grappling with the fact that Mr. Peanutbutter already moved on with a younger girlfriend. “The Dog Days Are Over” is one of the best BoJack Horseman episodes because of its unique storytelling angle and its illumination of Diane's inner world during a huge transition in her life.

26. The Amelia Earhart Story (Season 5, Episode 5)

When Princess Carolyn travels to her hometown in North Carolina to visit a pregnant woman hoping to adopt her baby, she confronts difficult memories from her young adulthood before she found success in L.A. “The Amelia Earhart Story” provides essential details about Princess Carolyn's past that fans never knew until this episode. Viewers learn about a tragic event that happened to Princess Carolyn as a young woman, which ended up being the last straw keeping her in North Carolina to care for her codependent mother.

Everyone cheers when Princess Carolyn gets on the plane at the end of the episode as she finally chooses her own needs over others. But as we know, Princess Carolyn doesn't ditch her codependent streak and only carries it with her to L.A., where she meets BoJack.

27. Free Churro (Season 5, Episode 6)

“Free Churro's” entire twenty-six minutes takes place during BoJack's speech at his Mother's funeral. He tells raw stories about his mother and his feelings about the abuse he faced as a child at the hands of his parents. He tells the guests at the funeral about how the cashier at a restaurant gave him a free churro when he told her that his mom died, which gives the episode its name.

No one but BoJack speaks for the entirety of the episode, giving the series' creators the space to reflect on BoJack's past. One of the best parts of the episode occurs when BoJack discusses his mother's last words, “I see you,” and attempts to figure out what she meant by that. As he places different profound meanings on the phrase, he realizes that she simply read the words “ICU” on the signs in the hospital.

28. Head in the Clouds (Season 5, Episode 10)

The first half of “Head in the Clouds” contains much comedic relief before season five plummets over the deep end into despair. We get some Character Actress Margo Martindale humor at the start, plus Princess Carolyn and Philbert‘s writer, Flip (Rami Malek), must find a way to prevent a popsicle stick joke writer from suing them for stealing one of their jokes for the show. The episode mainly takes place at the season one premiere party for Philbert, where BoJack gives a speech that angers Diane.

One of the most profound scenes of the entire series occurs at the end of the premiere party when Diane confronts BoJack about his speech. She says he's using Philbert to justify his years of horrible behavior, and she feels like she doesn't even know him anymore. This moment encapsulates BoJack's constant refusal to take accountability for his actions despite his self-hatred and overwhelming guilt. At the same time, it displays a shift in BoJack and Diane's relationship that can never be undone.

29. The Showstopper (Season 5, Episode 11)

As BoJack falls deeper into his addiction to pain pills, his reality becomes tangled with his new show, Philbert. The episode begins with a hilariously overdramatic recap sequence of Philbert‘s first season, along with an on-the-nose jab at police procedural opening themes. As BoJack and his girlfriend-slash-co-starm, Gina Cazador (Stephanie Beatriz), film the first episode of season two, BoJack grows increasingly paranoid that someone's out to get him to destroy the show.

As BoJack's sense of reality devolves, it becomes clear that the only person actively destroying Philbert is BoJack himself. As typical of the eleventh episode in a BoJack Horseman season, the end of “The Showstopper” makes viewers skin crawl, and we watch BoJack do one of the most unforgivable things he's ever done.

30. The Stopped Show (Season 5, Episode 12)

This heavy episode of BoJack Horseman begins as Princess Carolyn attempts to preserve BoJack's image in the aftermath of his attack on Gina. BoJack had taken so many pills that he had no memory of what happened. But a member of Phibert's crew recorded the incident on their phone. Viewer's hearts break repeatedly in “The Stopped Show.”

First, when BoJack watches the video and realizes what he's done. Next, Gina asks BoJack to lie about the attack and say they were just acting because her career finally took off. She doesn't want to be known only as the woman BoJack strangled on set. Finally, viewers shed a more hopeful tear when Diane drops BoJack off at rehab.

31. The Face of Depression (Season 6, Episode 7)

Season six starts slowly, but things begin to pick up by its seventh episode. BoJack returns home after an extended stay in rehab, where he must face a woman he hurt in his days on Horsin' Around during an AA meeting. At the same time, Princess Carolyn considers what means most to her in her life, and Mr. Peanutbutter starts a national mental health recovery campaign as the face of depression, despite his complete lack of depression. But the meat of the episode follows Diane as she struggles to realize that she deserves to improve her life by taking antidepressants.

32. A Quick One, While He's Away (Season 6, Episode 8)

BoJack's terrible choices finally begin to come back to haunt him in “A Quick One, While He's Away.” The creators made the essential choice to keep BoJack himself out of this episode and instead depict other characters from his past and present as they grapple with the pain he left them with. Kelsey tries to claw her way back up the ladder to direct more blockbuster films, Gina contends with post-traumatic stress on the set of her new movie, and Hollyhock goes to her first party with alcohol while visiting her friend in New York. All the while, two flamboyant reporters link BoJack to Sarah Lynn's death and begin an investigation.

The episode's most poignant moment occurs at the very end. Hollyhock meets a helpful and friendly young man at the party, and they go out on the balcony to talk. That's when viewers realize with horror that the young man also faced trauma at the hands of BoJack, and he's about to spill the beans about Penny's prom night to BoJack's sister.

33. Good Damage (Season 6, Episode 10)

As the best Diane episode of Bojack Horseman, “Good Damage” follows Diane's journey as she struggles to move on from her lifelong mindset of low self-esteem and depression and into a new era of self-love and personal growth. For her entire life, Diane promised herself she'd write a gripping memoir about her trauma to make all of her sufferings mean something. When she finally sits down to write the memoir, she's plagued by writer's block and emotional duress. But when her confused ramblings about her dark past shift into a lighthearted children's story about a mall's food-court detective, Diane must accept that her art doesn't have to mirror her pain to be meaningful.

34. Xerox of a Xerox (Season 6, Episode 12)

After the reporters' BoJack exposé goes viral, the world turns against him. In an attempt to regain the public's admiration, BoJack agrees to an interview. It goes over better than anyone expected. So much so that BoJack confidently agrees to a second interview. But this time, the host takes a different angle and exposes details about BoJack's involvement in Sarah Lynn's death.

It's one of the show's most blatant portrayals of holding their main character accountable for his horrendous actions. While “Xerox of a Xerox” can be painful to watch, it's an essential episode for BoJack's character. Before this episode, he still clings to the idea that his suffering excuses his dreadful behavior. But after this iconic takedown, BoJack must face the facts: he must take real accountability for his actions to move forward.

35. The View From Halfway Down (Season 6, Episode 15)

Applauded by critics as one of the top three best Bojack Horseman episodes, “The View From Halfway Down” dives into BoJack's dream as his life fades away while he drowns in the pool at his former Hollywoo home. BoJack knocks on a door with a young Sarah Lynn beside him, and a young Beatrice invites them inside.

The guests, including Herb, BoJack's father in the body of Secretariat, and Zach Braff, were all important people in BoJack's life who already died. His dream of a dinner party, followed by a showcase, serves as a tool to welcome BoJack into the dark void of the afterlife. BoJack must contend with the fact that if his life were to end now, he wouldn't have much to show for it or be proud of.

36. Nice While It Lasted (Season 6, Episode 16)

Wrapping up such an earth-shattering, vibrant, and emotionally intelligent series must have been a massive challenge for Raphael Bob-Waksberg and the other BoJack Horseman writers, but they managed to knock it out of the park one final time in the show's series finale. Now in prison for breaking into his former home, Bojack gets out for the weekend to attend Princess Carolyn and her assistant Judah's (Diedrich Bader) wedding.

BoJack spends time with each of the series' main characters. Mr. Peanutbutter picks BoJack up from prison, stopping on the way to unveil the new ‘D' on the Hollywoo sign, which by a silly mistake, ended up being a ‘B' and turning ‘Hollywood' into ‘Hollywoob.' BoJack chats with Todd at the reception, who shares a profound concept in his typical Todd fashion by quoting “The Hokey Pokey” song.

BoJack and Princess Carolyn reflect on their past and her promising future while they share a dance. And lastly, BoJack and Diane talk one final time as they discuss their fears about where life will take them in the next chapter.