2022 has been an explosive year for publishing- and it's only halfway through!

Barnes & Noble has released their list of The Best Books of 2022 (So Far). The bookselling team selected these ten titles, spanning fantastical debuts, deeply moving novels from literary powerhouses, timely works of ambition set in Ukraine, epic fantasies, and book-loving rom-coms, as the best new releases so far this year.

Jackie De Leo, Chief Merchandising Officer of Barnes & Noble, says, “It's wonderful to see the mix of many debut authors alongside well-established literary darlings.”

Introducing readers to a new favorite author and helping them connect with books they may not have picked up otherwise is the heartbeat of publishing.

These books will surely dominate the bestseller lists this year.

The year is shaping up to be exceptional for booksellers, with this shortlist leading the outstanding publishing already with us at the halfway point.

“We've been inundated with amazing new stories this year, so narrowing this list down to the top ten books that truly captivated our booksellers was quite the challenge,” said Shannon DeVito, Director of Books, Barnes & Noble. “The result is a diverse assortment of novels that our booksellers from across the country are eager to get into the hands of readers nationwide.”

Barnes & Noble Best Books of 2022 (So Far)

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Emily Henry's third novel tells an inspiring story of both selflessness and self-acceptance, with all the witty banter we have come to know and love. Nora and Charlie are anything but the heroine and hero of the stories they've made a living off reading, and yet, over one summer, these two rivals may have drafted the blueprint for the next great American love story.

Book of Night by Holly Black

In Holly Black's adult dark fantasy debut, Charlie Hall tries to distance herself from the powerful and dangerous underground world of shadow trading. Still, she can't seem to escape this maelstrom of doppelgängers, thieves, and magic. Unfortunately, manipulating shadows has a cost, and Charlie is about to be swept up in a battle for its secrets.

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

Set in the same world as Goon Squad, The Candy House follows the rise of a new tech start-up that allows users to access all their memories and upload them to a cloud database. With a staggering array of characters and narrative perspectives, The Candy House is an uncanny examination of the role of technology, nostalgia, and vanity in our culture that readers will remember for years to come.

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

This captivating fantasy seamlessly weaves ancient Chinese mythology into a sweeping adventure of immortals and magic. Inspired by the legend of the Chinese moon goddess, Chang'e, this debut is the first in a romantic duology and boasts lush world-building, a strong female protagonist, and vivid characters.

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas

Mexican Gothic meets Rebecca in this superb work of postcolonial Gothic horror. As a debut author, Isabel Cañas skillfully knows when to rely on haunted house tropes—and when to subvert them—in a way that will keep readers perpetually guessing.

I Will Die in a Foreign Land by Kalani Pickhart

This razor-sharp debut follows four disparate people during the 2014 Maidan revolution in Ukraine. A novel that is both beautifully poetic and intensely moving, I Will Die in a Foreign Land is the kind of read that feels like a timeless ballad detailing the connections between humankind and the tragedy of war.

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

All is fair in love and chemistry, and this debut has a cast full of witty characters. It's 1960s California, and there are certain things that women just don't do. When scientist Elizabeth Zott finds herself the host of a television cooking show, she kicks off a revolution that does more than challenge the status quo.

To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara

Three storylines spanning three centuries in alternate versions of America are woven together in this enthralling novel about love, loss, family, and the prices and promises of utopia. Hanya Yanagihara delivers a bold new story that hinges upon and withstands the test of time.

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

Emily St. John Mandel's newest novel is filled with time travel, love, and humanity. This book spans 300 years and follows an exiled son of an earl, an author on a book tour trapped on earth during a pandemic, and a Gaspery-Jacques Roberts alongside his childhood best friend who has seen the opportunity to do something great that would change the fabric of the timeline of the universe.

Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by A.F. Steadman

In a world not unlike our own, 13-year-old Skandar dreams of becoming a respected unicorn rider and competing in the Chaos Cup. Unicorns in Skandar's world are real; they are deadly, bloodthirsty creatures who are dangerous unless bonded to a rider. As Skandar learns even greater danger may be afoot, an adventure of epic proportions ensues.

