The Best Buddy Cop Movies of All Time

Though not as recognizable a genre as horror, Western, or superhero movies, buddy cop movies have managed to eke out their own dignified place in cinematic history.

In most cases, these movies have provided audiences with a healthy supply of laughs and pulse-pounding action, constructing their plot around a pair of mismatched police officers (often leading to some hilarious results). To remove all doubt, look no further than these: the best buddy cop movies ever.

1. Lethal Weapon (1987)

For better or for worse, audiences continue to single out 1987’s cult classic, Lethal Weapon, as a definitive entry in the buddy cop movies genre. Sporting every major convention and cliche associated with the buddy cop film, Lethal Weapon also encapsulates everything associated with stylized ‘80s action movies, making liberal use of gunfights, comedy, and some excellent chemistry between stars Danny Glover and Mel Gibson.

2. The Nice Guys (2016)

Like his earlier work on Lethal Weapon and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Nice Guys finds director Shane Black blending an A-list cast with a hilarious script. Set against the backdrop of sunny 1970s Los Angeles, The Nice Guys’ impeccable pairing of Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling propels the films to the very forefront of the buddy cop genre, blending the action and excitement of Lethal Weapon with the humor of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

3. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Preparing to leave Saturday Night Live behind for the glamor of Hollywood, Eddie Murphy ensured his successful transition into the film industry with his 1984 comedy classic, Beverly Hills Cop. A film that forever popularized the buddy cop genre, Murphy’s powerhouse performance as unorthodox homicide detective Axel Foley paved the way for almost every other buddy cop that followed.

4. In the Heat of the Night (1967)

One of the earliest examples of a buddy cop film, In the Heat of the Night remains most worth watching for its intelligent handling of racism and ‘60s-era prejudice in the South. Casting Sidney Poitier in his most famous role as the hard-working Northern detective Virgil Tibbs and partnering him with a misanthropic Rod Steiger, In the Heat of the Night tackles its main subject matter with complete dedication, never flinching away from its poignant thematic discussions.

5. The French Connection (1971)

Another influential buddy cop film prior to the genre’s boom in the mid-1980s, The French Connection, also appears as one of the defining films of the New Hollywood movement. Offering a sleek, realistic rendition of New York City police officers and their efforts to fracture an international drug ring, The French Connection forever changed the nature of American filmmaking (especially owing to its pulse-pounding car chases).

6. Point Break (1991)

Another notable example of a buddy cop film, Point Break also exists as one of the most iconic heist movies of the late 20th century. Infiltrating a group of West Coast thrill-seekers who moonlight as bank robbers, Keanu Reeves’ youthful F.B.I. agent meets his match when facing off against Patrick Swayze’s alluring surfing guru, Bodhi. A miraculous achievement of high-speed action and constant thrills, Point Break never has a dull moment anywhere in its main narrative.

7. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Almost 20 years after redefining the buddy cop film with his screenplay for Lethal Weapon, director Shane Black returned to the genre with his 2005 directorial debut, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Like most of Black’s work (Lethal Weapon and The Nice Guys), Kiss Kiss Bang Bang excels at portraying the comedic antics of its two mismatched leads: an inept thief posing as an actor (Robert Downey Jr.) and his charismatic private detective mentor (Val Kilmer).

Smart, funny, and captivating in its central mystery, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang ranks as one of the most ingenious buddy cop movies of the past two decades.

8. 21 Jump Street (2012)

Perhaps the most humorous buddy cop film of all time, the 2012 reboot of the ‘80s-era 21 Jump Street TV series proved an ingenious project in a number of ways. For starters, the film made expert use of its lead stars (Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill), who have extraordinary chemistry with each other. Add in a humorous script, a massive supporting cast of fan-favorite actors and comedians, and even some surprise cameos from the original 21 Jump Street cast, and audiences can expect to see one of the best buddy cop films of the modern era.

9. Hot Fuzz (2007)

As with most of Edgar Wright’s easter egg-filled films, Hot Fuzz acts as a loving homage to the buddy cop genre, featuring satirical nods to many of its dramatic forerunners (Point Break, Dirty Harry, Lethal Weapon, etc.). Combining a crime action film with elements of folk horror, Wright captures an inspired tonal blend with 2007’s Hot Fuzz, right down to the hilarious relationship between Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s two small-town police constables.

10. Zootopia (2016)

Buddy cop movies seldom translate well into the realm of family-friendly movies, with most of the genre’s movies geared towards older audience members. In 2016, however, Disney had the idea to take the tried-and-true concept of mismatched heroes and place them in a child-friendly setting (the anthropomorphic animal kingdom, Zootopia). With its vibrant animation and agreeable vocal performances, the film stands apart as one of the best in Disney’s recent output of films.

11. Men in Black (1997)

A creative mishmash of a ‘50s-style sci-fi adventure and a buddy cop comedy, Men in Black finds Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as clandestine agents of the Men in Black–a shadowy organization tasked with protecting Earth from extraterrestrial threats. An original sci-fi film that relies on Smith and Jones’ unique on-screen relationship, Men in Black delivers a hearty dose of laughter and creativity from start to finish.

12. 48 Hrs. (1982)

Making a name for himself on Saturday Night Live in the early 1980s, Eddie Murphy became one of the most talked-about young comedians of the decade. As a result of his newfound success, young Murphy found himself receiving offers for numerous vehicles within Hollywood, leading to his debut appearance in 48 Hrs. Opposite a cantankerous Nick Nolte, Murphy proved to the world he had what it took to become a leading man in the film industry, further capitalizing on the moment he’d build off of his SNL tenure.

13. The Other Guys (2010)

An unsung addition to the buddy cop genre, The Other Guys marks the fourth film between Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, following the release of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Step Brothers. Living up to their earlier collaborations together, The Other Guys offers a dexterous satirization of the stereotypical buddy cop film, coasting off the comedic antics of Ferrell and his co-star, Mark Wahlberg.

14. Midnight Run (1988)

As most fans can attest, the best buddy cop films feature odd couple pairings, whether in the form of Danny Glover and Mel Gibson in Lethal Weapon or Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger in In the Heat of the Night. In the case of Midnight Run, viewers will have a hard time finding an odder couple than Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. With De Niro offering a straight-laced performance and Grodin hamming it up with his signature dry-witted sarcasm, Midnight Run lives on as one of the best comedy films of the 1980s.

15. Stray Dog (1949)

The original buddy cop film, Akira Kurosawa’s 1949 noir film, Stray Dog, set the standard for the buddy cop genre for decades afterwards. While audiences had to wait to see the genre’s popularization, Kurosawa established the foremost conventions associated with the buddy cop film itself, from its nuanced look at the lives of law enforcement officers to its pairing of two drastically different detectives (a newly-promoted Toshiro Mifune and a grizzled Takashi Shimura).

16. Miami Vice (2006)

In any other director’s hands, the 2006 film adaptation of Miami Vice might have resulted in an underwhelming, kitschy remake of the classic ‘80s TV show. Yet with Michael Mann’s skillful direction, this underrated 2006 crime epic achieves a hard-boiled atmosphere seldom seen in the buddy cop genre.

17. The Guard (2011)

A rare Irish buddy cop film, The Guard–like many other entries in the genre–relies on an indelible pairing between a disgruntled Irish police officer (Brendan Gleeson) and an American F.B.I. agent (Don Cheadle). With both Gleeson and Cheadle afforded endless creative license in their characterization and portrayals, The Guard makes for a buddy cop film with an almost Tarantino-esque screenplay supporting it.

18. Bad Boys for Life (2020)

While viewers continue to hold the original Bad Boys in high esteem, Bad Boys for Life stands tall as the best entry in the series to date. With a returning Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in its cast listing, Bad Boys for Life not only lives up to the heights of its predecessors–it actually surpasses them in its action, comedy, and performances.

19. The Heat (2013)

An unfortunate trend within the buddy cop film involves a lack of female representation. In 2013, however, director Paul Reig corrected that egregious wrong with his better-than-average action comedy, The Heat. As one might expect, the chemistry between co-stars Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy remains the top reason to see this film, the duo's imminent chemistry transcending the meager weaknesses of The Heat’s premise.

20. Rush Hour (1998)

Next to Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, most people will have a difficult time thinking of a pairing more popular than Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in Rush Hour. Though a bit formulaic in its plot and storyline, Tucker and Chan’s chemistry elevates Rush Hour throughout its brisk hour-and-a-half runtime, delighting audiences with its consistent humor and nonstop action.