The Best Call of Duty Games Ever Made

No video game series has garnered the same level of popularity as Call of Duty. Grand Theft Auto arguably comes close, but Call of Duty is an annual release that sells millions of copies. The series has been delighting gamers since the series’ inception in 2003. Through its action-packed interpretation of first-person combat, CoD took players on a grand journey into the very heart of warfare itself, evolving the first-person shooter game and achieving long-standing acclaim among players.

Whether setting its backdrop against a futuristic dystopia or depicting the historical events of World War II, CoD has continued to live on as one of the most popular video games, with millions of players worldwide eagerly awaiting the next addition to the series. Like any gaming series, however, the CoD franchise has its fair share of spectacular video games and somewhat disappointing entries to its in-game universe.

From its breakthrough WW2 shooters to its revolutionary Modern Warfare trilogy, check out the best Call of Duty games of all time, ranked from best to worst.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (207)

After the 2000s drew to a close, audiences’ love of WW2-themed shooters had begun to wane. Sensing this new shift in players’ interests, Infinity Ward had the ingenious idea to move Call of Duty past the limitations of WW2, transposing its narrative into a more contemporary setting. The results gave way to Modern Warfare, the most revolutionary CoD game yet. With its gripping high-stakes campaign, assortment of modern weapons, and stunning multiplayer mode, it became the benchmark for all future Call of Duty games that followed–the crown of the best Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops

With Infinity Ward setting the new standard for CoD games with the first and second Modern Warfare, Treyarch responded with their own inventive take on Call of Duty. Exploring the shadowy world of ‘60s espionage and political conspiracies, Black Ops takes players on a paranoid thrill ride through the Cold War. The more focused campaign ensured a cohesive gaming experience for players at the time, with Treyarch combining the gritty atmosphere of World at War with meticulous homages to Apocalypse Now, Full Metal Jacket, and The Deer Hunter.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Infinity Ward had their hands full when crafting a sequel to Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. However, the studio still took the time to advance the gameplay mechanics of the CoD series, constructing an even more explosive storyline involving the early days of World War III. Though Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t held up as a timeless classic in the same mold as its precursor, it’s impossible to deny its immediate popularity among players at the time – thanks in large to its heavy focus on its online multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

As the critical response to the series’ later additions worsened, Infinity Ward had the novel idea of returning CoD to its roots, rebooting their most famous entry in the series – Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. In contrast to the iffy response of WWII, the decision proved an agreeable one for most fans. Far from being a remake alone, 2019's Modern Warfare totes a new story from its thematic namesake, albeit still utilizing many of the original trilogy’s characters – Captain Price, Soap, Gaz, Ghost, etc. The first of several Modern Warfare reboots, it’s also far and away one of the best Call of Duty games players have seen in years.

Call of Duty 2 (2005)

While the initial Call of Duty helped lay the groundwork for the franchise, Call of Duty 2 established CoD as the best thing going in WW2-themed gaming in the mid-2000s. Rivaling contemporary franchises like Medal of Honor and Battlefield, Infinity Ward built upon the general developments of its predecessor, outfitting the sequel with improved graphics, better weapons handling, and immersive sounds straight out of a Steven Spielberg blockbuster.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

Like the initial Modern Warfare titles before it, Modern Warfare II had an insurmountable challenge measuring up to 2019’s Modern Warfare. Much like 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, however, the finished game more than lived up to fans’ expectations, setting various financial records as the fastest CoD game to earn $1 billion. Monetary achievements aside, Modern Warfare II also deserves praise for capturing the tonal spirit of the original Modern Warfare games. With more significant time spent on classic protagonists like Price, Soap, and Ghost, it’s a more than satisfying follow-up to Infinity Ward’s rebooted Modern Warfare saga.

Call of Duty: World at War

The final CoD game to explore World War 2 before 2017’s WWII, 2008’s World at War felt like the end of an era. With its historical setting becoming passé, Treyarch strived to make the ultimate World War 2 shooter with World at War. Darker and far more violent than any other entry in the franchise’s history, World at War’s deep-dive into the Eastern European and Pacific Theaters of the war depicted the horrors of combat with almost nightmarish realism. The grounded portrayal of the war, its grittier M-rating, and its innovative Zombies mode continue to set it apart as one of the most creative endeavors for CoD thus far.

Call of Duty (2003)

The first chapter in the CoD saga came with 2003’s Call of Duty. One of the most defining games of its era, CoD – along with its rival titles like Medal of Honor – captured players’ attention when it came to WW2 video games. Far from being a simple first-person shooter, CoD also brought a slew of advancements to the traditional shooter, including adaptive A.I. squad mates and heightened integration of players’ environments (requiring players to take cover from enemy fire).

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Black Ops II marks a point when the CoD series started to get a little too complex for its own good. Continuing the narrative events of Black Ops, Black Ops II’s campaign swaps back and forth from the Cold War of the ‘80s to the Second Cold War of 2025, as experienced by former C.I.A. operative Alex Mason and his son David, respectively. The alternative chronological time periods allowed CoD to keep one foot in the past while stretching itself forward to a futuristic version of America – a setting that became the primary backdrop for most CoD games in the years ahead.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

The first CoD developed by Sledgehammer Games (the developers behind Dead Space), Advanced Warfare continued the series’ trend towards more futuristic settings. Looking ahead towards the 2050s, it’s also the first CoD game set entirely in the future, abandoning the Cold War undertones of Black Ops II. Constructing a fully-formed version of future combat – complete with new technologies, settings, and vehicles – Advanced Warfare might have been a far cry from the series’ depictions of historical conflicts, but its unique improvements guaranteed a game unlike any other in the series.

Call of Duty: WWII

Sensing the divided response to the increasingly futuristic settings of their 2010s-era games, CoD turned its attention back to World War 2, CoD‘s go-to time period throughout the 2000s. A spiritual call-back to CoD’s earliest days, WWII harkened back to many of the standout missions first presented in the original Call of Duty games (like the D-Day invasion). A welcome break from the formulaic futurism of almost every CoD game of its era, WWII may not match the evocative gameplay of the first CoDs, but it does a great job setting itself apart from all other WW2 games that came before it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

Ending a trilogy on a high note always poses a challenge, whether discussing video games, movies, books, or any other entertainment medium. Unfortunately, Modern Warfare 3 falls into the same trap as many gaming series, crafting a title that tries hard to live up to its predecessors yet never comes close to treading the same ground. Loaded with intense action set pieces that see players battle through the streets of New York and Paris, Modern Warfare 3 feels as epic and explosive in scope as a Michael Bay movie (I.E. gratuitous action without bringing anything new to the table).

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015)

More so than Black Ops II, 2015’s Black Ops III focused on its overarching futuristic elements, chronicling the Third Cold War of the 2060s. Though possessing one of the weakest stories in a CoD game yet, Black Ops III’s abundant in-game features make it a fairly decent entry in Treyarch’s output of releases. In particular, the movie’s level of customization options, its Zombie story mode, and its four-person cooperative campaign have garnered a dedicated cult following of fans in the years since its release.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Just as audiences had grown tired of WW2 games by the late 2000s, fans began to lose interest in futuristic shooters as the 2010s began to wind down. By the time Infinity Ward dropped their 2016 game, Infinite Warfare, this new shift in audiences’ interest had become glaringly apparent. Aside from the presence of Zombies and its basic gameplay structure, Infinite Warfare bears little sign that it even belongs to the CoD franchise, owing more to the futuristic settings of Halo, Titanfall, or Apex Legend.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Like most later CoD games, Treyarch and Activision made a deliberate effort to recapture the look and spirit of vintage CoD games with Black Ops Cold War, likening itself to the Cold War environment of 2010’s Black Ops. As with the rebooted Modern Warfare series, the game makes use of fan-favorite CoD characters like Alex Mason and Frank Woods, documenting their classified missions in the Soviet Union, Cuba, and Vietnam. As impressive as the campaign and realistic visuals are, Black Ops Cold War failed to attract the same attention as Modern Warfare, lacking the same overall improvements as Infinity Ward’s rebooted epic.