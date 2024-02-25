The Best Call of Duty Maps Of All Time

The most recent Call of Duty features no original maps on launch. Instead, Modern Warfare 3 handpicks maps from previous titles that players already love.

This decision sparked much controversy online, but it also has its merits. Players get to play Call of Duty maps they already value and know, albeit with minor touch-ups, such as the addition of doors. Infinity Ward has their work cut out with so many fan-favorite maps to choose from. That said, check out these Call of Duty maps players have loved over the years from various titles.

1. Nuketown – Black Ops 1 (2010)

“Nuketown” reigns supreme for players who love fast-paced shootouts, on-the-go action, and quick matches. Players got to play “Nuketown” for the first time back at Black Ops 1's release. However, this map has seen many rereleases in future titles. Compact-level design and easy access to the action cement “Nuketown” as one of the most remarkable Call of Duty maps ever.

2. Hijacked – Black Ops 2 (2012)

In “Hijacked,” players engage in combat within three narrow lanes and a lower floor on a cruise ship. This map complements Black Ops 2's movement system and translates well to any game mode. Search and Destroy matches often get intense as soon as the action hits the B Bombsite.

3. Shoot House – Modern Warfare (2019)

“Shoot House” gained popularity within the community for its explosive action. The Modern Warfare remake quickened the movement system and shortened the time to kill players. “Shoot House” became the perfect map to complement the revamped gameplay. Players play this map to level up their weapons and unlock camos.

4. Shipment – Modern Warfare 1 (2007)

Almost every recent Call of Duty had “Shipment” at launch or added by a future update. “Shipment” remains the most popular map in the community for leveling up weapons and earning experience points. Its tiny size, matched with its haphazard spawns, means matches end instantly. Remember that matches in “Shipment” completely ruin a player's kill-death ratio.

5. Overgrown – Modern Warfare 1 (2007)

While players typically despise open Call of Duty maps, they love playing “Overgrown” in the original Modern Warfare. This game's mechanical and slow-movement system works wonders on this map. The M16 and other long-range weapons see heavy use in the middle lane to pick up early kills. No respawn modes, such as Search and Destroy, play best on “Overgrown.”

6. Crossfire – Modern Warfare 1 (2007)

Players that love long-range gunfights have a blast playing “Crossfire.” The middle lane has several lines of sight for players to engage in. Alternatively, players opting to use close-range submachine guns rush the side lanes, hoping to flank the enemy. Because of its versatility, “Crossfire” grew in popularity for both rushers and long-range combatants on Call of Duty maps.

7. Fringe – Black Ops 3 (2015)

Players regard Black Ops 3 as the best Call of Duty implementing the Jetpack system. Fringe's map design compliments the aerial movement system like no other. Modes like Team Deathmatch play well due to the interconnected lanes. Matches flow similar to “Crossfire” in that rushers take the side lanes while long-range gunfights take place in the middle. Players often post cross-map wall-running sniping shots taken on this map in popular online forums.

8. Firing Range – Black Ops 1 (2010)

Almost every game mode plays well in “Firing Range.” The three lanes offer both long-range and close-range combat. This makes “Firing Range” the ultimate warm-up arena for players to perfect their aim. Funnily enough, in later titles, “Prop Hunt” grew in popularity because of this map. The moving props and various hiding spaces create hilarious moments in every match.

9. Slums – Black Ops 2 (2012)

Versatility and interconnected lanes help “Slums” become the ultimate battleground for submachine gun players. The map layout has two narrow streets at the side, converging into an open fountain area. Much of the action occurs at the fountains, with players using the side lanes to flank. Matches flowed well, and high-skill players earned killstreaks dominating the fountain area.

10. Raid – Black Ops 2 (2012)

“Raid” has players fight it out in a state-of-the-art facility at Hollywood Hills. This map has three lanes, each designed to accommodate a different playstyle. While players focusing on running and gunning take the middle route, long and medium-range combatants take the side lanes.

Casual players prefer to play Raid because of its well-designed spawns. Like “Slums,” skilled players have no trouble getting killstreaks running and gunning in “Raid.”

11. Summit – Black Ops 1 (2010)

Players must battle in extreme tundra conditions at the top of a snow-covered peak in “Summit.” Low visibility and narrow lanes mean players must use high-zoom sights. Hardpoint on this map plays chaotically, rewarding players who hold their positions. Alternatively, players rush the route between the side lanes to take out campers and switch spawns.

12. Rust – Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Back in the day, players battled it out one-on-one in “Rust.” This map has no lanes. Instead, the map design packs players in a square industrial area set in the desert. For the best line of sight, players climb to the top of the pipes in the middle of the map. Like “Shipment,” players either dominate in “Rust” or get picked on by others. There is no in-between.

13. Backlot – Modern Warfare 1 (2007)

“Backlot” sports a traditional three-lane design, except all lanes lead to the warzone in the middle. Submachine players run rampant in the side lanes while snipers take aim from one of the many balconies. Search and Destroy matches play the best on this map because of the connected design. Apart from the cross-map gunfights, players love “Backlot” for its grenade spots.

14. Crash – Modern Warfare 1 (2007)

It's impossible to talk about the original Modern Warfare without mentioning “Crash.” Simply put, this map has it all. Snipers and long-range assault rifles see the most action at the top of the building in the middle. Submachine gunners run rampant in the narrow side lane and through the houses. Infinity Ward tried something new with this map's layout, and players loved it.

15. Standoff – Black Ops 2 (2012)

“Standoff” functions as the perfect team deathmatch map. Despite an open design, intense gunfights still occur all over the map. Players easily find action around every corner and in each building. The map design cultivates various playstyles but caters to long-range combat. Many gamers played “Standoff” to meet their long-shot goals to unlock more camos.

16. Vacant – Modern Warfare 1 (2019)

“Vacant” has three narrow lanes with a limited line of sight. While the two side lanes promote long-range combat, submachine gunners prefer the middle route. The rerelease of “Vacant” in the Modern Warfare remake added doors in select map areas. This meant rushing through to the busy areas without instantly dying.

17. Resistance – Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

Set in the scenic streets of Paris, “Resistance” offers players plenty of cover, which leads to creative gunfights. The map design focused on close to medium-range combat. Shotgunners camped in the various buildings while players using assault rifles utilized head glitches. Players spawn close to the action, which means matches flow well.

18. Strike – Modern Warfare 1 (2007)

Few matches start as intensely as the ones set in “Strike.” Each spawn point has three separate routes for players to take. Unlike other popular Call of Duty maps, the three lanes rarely connect with each other. Slower, more methodical modes like Search and Destroy play best on “Strike.” Whoever gets to the bombsite first secures a significant advantage over the enemy.

19. Hackney Yard – Modern Warfare 1 (2019)

While most maps in the Modern Warfare remake were unlike, “Hackney Yard” remained a fan favorite. Despite including three lanes, “Hackney Yard” still manages to feel compact. At the heart of the map lies containers in which players must zigzag between to get to the other side. The side routes, while narrow, provide ample opportunities to flank the enemy.

20. Highrise – Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Fans of the franchise can't wait to play “Highrise” in the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 remake. This map had three moderately sized lanes, each with a line of sight till the end. On the surface, these lanes did not connect. Yet, an underground tunnel allowed players to sneak into any three lanes unnoticed. While long-range battles occur above, submachine guns and shotguns reign supreme underground.

21. Hunted – Black Ops 3 (2015)

Treyarch knew what they were doing when they designed Hunted as an expansive open map. Walking or running from one side to the other takes several minutes. Factor in the refined jetpack movement system, and the map becomes a playground for jump shots. Players also love “Hunted” for its scenic beauty. Waterfalls and cave systems set this map apart from others in the franchise.

23. Gibraltar – World War Two (2017)

Gunshots and explosions echo right in the middle of “Gibraltar.” In this map, players spawn far from the action and rush towards the center. The unique map design and quick movement system make almost every game mode playable. Both slow modes, such as Search and Destroy, and quick ones, like Team Deathmatch, play perfectly.

24. Infection – Black Ops 3 (2015)

Infection's map design offers players three routes that connect in the middle. The developers designed each lane to cater to a different playstyle. Players prefer to use long-range weapons in the side lanes due to their length and narrow nature. The open center of the map enables close-range combatants to win gunfights.

25. Bog – Modern Warfare 1 (2007)

Infinity Ward uniquely designed “Bog”‘s expansive battlefield. Instead of the traditional lanes, players must choose between a dark field or an exposed building. Matches play randomly as a war rages on in the battleground. Flanking the enemy poses a challenge due to the players' exposure, yet it offers a significant advantage.