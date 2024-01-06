The Best Cartoon Network Shows

Since Cartoon Network premiered in the early 1990s, it’s been absolute nirvana for children and adults who can’t get enough animated entertainment. The cable network has helped create some of the best nostalgic memories from our upbringings because it has no problem with taking chances and shooting for creative stories. Cartoon Network has plenty of old-school classics they’ve housed for many years, but we want to focus on the original programming they’ve brought to life. These are the 22 best Cartoon Network shows of all time!

1 – Teen Titans (2003-2006)

Superhero programming has always formed a soft spot in the hearts of nerds and geeks worldwide. The infinitely likable cast of teenage crime fighters in Teen Titans remains one of the gold standards in the genre all these years later. From the courageous Robin to the moody and mature Raven, this show found perfect chemistry between the characters.

2 – Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

There aren’t many shows or movies in the Star Wars universe that go devoid of criticism, but Star Wars: The Clone Wars is as close to receiving a 100% approval rating from the fans as it gets. This CGI cartoon helped to expand the galaxy far, far away into something much richer than people ever imagined following the prequel movies. The series fills in all of the blanks in these films and creates new storylines that are beloved to this day, such as the journey of Ahsoka Tano.

3 – Adventure Time (2010-2018)

Despite video games being such a cultural touchstone in the present, other mediums don’t usually do the culture of gaming justice. Adventure Time was able to buck this trend by building a universe that draws on the themes in Dungeons & Dragons, along with several novel liberties that formed a wholly unique universe. The main characters, Finn and Jake, ground the story and help it not become too outlandish.

4 – Courage the Cowardly Dog (1999-2002)

Although it might creep some kids out, Courage the Cowardly Dog remains one of the best introductions to the horror genre for young viewers. Courage is a pink dog who lives with an old, odd husband and wife. Despite his name indicating that he’s scared of everything that comes his way, Courage overcomes supernatural phenomena and the menacing anger of the husband, Eustace, to win over audiences.

5 – Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends (2004-2009)

What if that imaginary friend you had as a child was real, and they were kept with all the other fictional creations of the world in a foster home to visit? Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends makes this scenario a reality for the main character Mac. When he visits his best friend, Bloo, at the foster home, he can befriend all the other friends left behind. The show is heartfelt and colorful, like a burst of joy to your senses every time you watch!

6 – Codename: Kids Next Door (2002-2008)

The best children’s series not only pay homage to the genres that adults enjoy but also spoof them in ingenious ways. Codename: Kids Next Door focuses on an organization of spy kids who fight the injustices that only children would know how to defeat (such as getting the ice cream man to deliver delicious treats, of course!) Elements of the best spy movies, such as inventions and gadgets to defeat the bad guys, are always at the forefront of the episodes.

7 – The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy (2003-2007)

The best things in life come in threes, right? A trio is a special combination of personalities that have to mesh just right if they are to get along. The characters in The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy are that special mix of qualities that always leads to laughs and fun. Billy is silly, Mandy is cranky, and Grim (the show’s version of the grim reaper) is just trying to keep his wits as he follows the siblings around the underworld.

8 – Steven Universe (2013-2019)

As entertainment becomes an even more important way to teach children about values and ethics before they reach their teenage years, Steven Universe stands out as an essential piece of acceptance towards all types of people. The plot follows Steven fighting against evil with aliens called Gems, but the themes in the series stand out above all else. LGBTQ+ representation has been especially lauded in the show.

9 – Ed, Edd, n Eddy (1999-2009)

With plenty of memes keeping it relevant over a decade after its ending, Ed, Edd, n Eddy is a sharply written comedy about three same-named boys with very different ideas about making money. Their get-rich-quick schemes are usually thwarted in hilarious fashion, and the interactions between the three Eds and the rest of their friends are your typical children’s affairs.

10 – Samurai Jack (2001-2004)

While most of Cartoon Network’s best shows are comedic and light-hearted, Samurai Jack zags in the other direction. The story follows a Japanese warrior who travels through different time dimensions to save his people from destruction. The thematic elements in the series range from dystopian to science fiction, and it’s considered one of the best children’s shows ever, with more mature plotting and pacing.

11 – Dexter’s Laboratory (1996-2003)

Dexter’s Laboratory is beloved due to its mix of realism and extremism, with the titular Dexter having prodigious science talents that often go awry due to internal and external opposition. For those who enjoyed The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius, this is a nice precursor to that Nickelodeon classic!

12 – Johnny Bravo (1997-2004)

A beefcake man with a lot more brawn than brain, Johnny Bravo’s outsized ego is the center of attention in this aptly-named cartoon. The show highlights how men think they can attract women, only to fail miserably due to a complete lack of awareness and intellect. The show is full of fun spoof humor and references to people and events from the past.

13 – The Powerpuff Girls (1998-2005)

In an industry that usually has an unfortunate dearth of female characters, The Powerpuff Girls was revolutionary for placing three girls at the center of a hyper-masculine genre (superheroes). Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup may not look tough, but they can kick some major butt any time they want!

14 – Teen Titans Go! (2013-Present Day)

Not everyone who loves the original Teen Titans will love this new version, but it finds a way to strike a nice balance between all its audiences. The Titans’ adventures in this series are much more somber and immature, with less crime fighting and more in-fighting between heroes. Any true fan of DC Comics will love the respect it gives to the characters from that universe.

15 – Camp Lazlo (2005-2008)

Nickelodeon influences abound in this show about a monkey and his animal mates who adventure through an all-boys summer camp experience. Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, and Rocko’s Modern Life’s Joe Murray are the starring voice and creators of the show, respectively. The series doesn’t have a lot of unique storytelling qualities, instead relying on the strength of its characters for humor.

16 – Regular Show (2010-2017)

One of the longest-running shows on Cartoon Network during the 2010s, it seemed that every high schooler in my class was talking about the Regular Show. With Mordecai and Rigby plucking from a seemingly infinite supply of innuendos, the series that saw two slacking friends come into trouble regularly was a goldmine of inappropriate humor that felt just taboo enough to enjoy as a teenager.

17 – The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack (2008-2010)

Flapjack is the young protagonist of this nautical comedy, a child who gets into all sorts of trouble to the chagrin of his whale mother and pirate confidant. The series certainly isn’t going to keep you engaged in marine life the way SpongeBob SquarePants does, but it was a nice little show with a good variety of side characters.

18 – My Gym Partner's a Monkey (2005-2008)

The concept of animal and human companionship is the focus of this series, in which the main character, Adam Lyon, attends a school for talking animals. Most of the stories focus on the friendship between Adam and his monkey friend, Jake Spidermonkey, and the issues Adam faces when he can’t relate to the creatures in the school.

19 – Ben 10 (2005-2008)

More superhero shows? Yes, please! Ben 10 is one of the more recognizable shows on Cartoon Network due to its myriad of spinoffs. The original series sees Ben Tennyson combat forces of evil with the help of his watch, which allows him to transform into alien lifeforms of different species and powers. The series is an excellent way for kids to live vicariously through Ben and live out their dreams of being heroes!

20 – Chowder (2007-2010)

Culinary creativity is the focus of a series that will make audiences just as hungry as the characters. Chowder is a likable protagonist, a boy who tries his best to become a good chef but would rather just eat what he’s supposed to be cooking. The bright colors and random animations help make this an exciting comedy to watch!

21 – Johnny Test (2005-2014)

Johnny Test is somewhat of a comfort watch, considering how many episodes it had and its very cyclical plot devices and storytelling. Johnny goes through an adventure every episode due to his sisters’ inability to create viable technological inventions, as he is forced to overcome the obstacles caused by them.

22 – Total Drama Island (2007-2023)

This animated reality show would be a lot higher if the ensuing seasons lived up to the quality of the first one. Total Drama Island pits a couple of dozen teenagers with a plethora of personality types against each other as they try to survive extreme challenges and remain the last one standing. Real-life reality series was clearly the basis for this show, but TDI finds a way to stand out all on its own, mainly due to its excellent voice acting.