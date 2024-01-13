One of the most viable builds in Fallout 76 is the melee build, all thanks to numerous hard-hitting weapons like the Sledgehammer or Fire Axe. But if you want to combine the damage of a melee weapon with the DPS of a submachine gun, then nothing compares to the Chainsaw. It's fast, lightweight, and takes down most enemies in a few seconds. Here are the best Chainsaw locations in Fallout 76!

Where To Get a Chainsaw in Fallout 76

To get a Chainsaw in Fallout 76, you'll want to visit a few key locations, such as hardware stores and general stores in towns like Clarksburg. If you cannot find a spawn, however, check the following locations:

Crimson Prospect

Mountainside Bed & Breakfast

Pleasant Valley Cabins

Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06

The Foundry

WV Lumber Co.

I found my Chainsaw inside the basement at Mountainside Bed & Breakfast, as it's just down the hill from my C.A.M.P. Here's the thing, however. If you tackle the side quest involving the cannibals here, the basement door will become inaccessible. You can glitch through the door using the Photo Mode. To do this:

Face your character away from the door but with their back pressed up against it.

Enter photo mode.

Turn around.

Once you leave the Photo Mode, it will push your character through the door and into the previously inaccessible room. Here, on the shelf in the corner, you can find a Chainsaw.

You can find a few Chainsaws for the various other spawns, such as Crimson Prospect or The Foundry. At Crimson Prospect, check on the metal shelf near the bus to the southwest. For The Foundry, explore The Canal until you find a Weapons Workbench. Once there, look on the metal shelf.

Chainsaw Stats and Details in Fallout 76

Type : Melee

: Melee Class : Two-Handed

: Two-Handed Effects : Hold down the fire button for continuous damage.

: Hold down the fire button for continuous damage. Level : 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50

: 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 Damage : 10 / 12 / 12 / 14 / 14 / 16 / 16

: 10 / 12 / 12 / 14 / 14 / 16 / 16 Speed : Very Fast

: Very Fast AP Cost : 4

: 4 Value : 125

: 125 Weight : 12

: 12 Perks Slugger Bloody Mess Collateral Damage Hack and Slash Retribution Incisor Martial Artist Makeshift Warrior Overly Generous



The higher the level of your Chainsaw, the more damage it does. Furthermore, the various perks listed above affect the damage, weight, and condition of the weapon, depending on the effects of the perk. But if you also focus on improving Strength, you'll receive +5% damage for every point in the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stat.