The Best Chandler Bing One-Liners

Every character on Friends possessed a unique trait that endeared them to audiences. Ross's annoying voice and pseudo-masculinity forced him into various outrageous situations. Monica's paranoia and competitive drive often put a wedge between her and the people she loved. And when it came to Chandler, everyone knew nobody could avoid one of his signature zingers on the other side of an ignorant comment. Matthew Perry's impeccable timing resulted in more than a few dozen one-liners throughout the sitcom's decade-long run, and to celebrate the late actor's life, the best Chandler Bing quips ever!

1. “Shut Up, shut up, shut up!”

In “The One With the Cop,” Ross attempts to deliver his own couch to his living space out of a desire to save some money. When he asks Rachel and Chandler to help him in his unreasonable quest with pleas to “pivot!” Chandler unleashes one of the funniest responses in the show's run.

2. “Maybe he was nervous.”

Ross always served as easy retort fodder for Chandler. In a second-season episode, Ross explains over the phone the difference between Homo-habilis and Australopithecus. The second primitive human was never erect, and Chandler just couldn't resist commenting with phallic middle-school humor.

3. “Interestingly enough, her leaf blower picked up.”

Chandler often couldn't help but correct Joey with dry wit and biting sarcasm every time his dim-witted but innocent friend spoke out of turn. When Joey confirms that the answering machine is what Chandler was referring to while talking on the phone, Chandler simply can't believe he has to authenticate his response.

4. “What did I marry into?”

Monica and Ross share an embarrassing teenagehood that combined together in weird yet absolutely hilarious ways. When Chandler is privy to the siblings finding out they kissed each other in high school, his disbelief sets the scene over the top and into the upper echelon of TV history! Call it one of the best Chandler Bing moments, period.

5. “You have to stop the Q-Tip when there's resistance.”

When Joey can't compute a simple matter of when he was 15 or 16 years old and just keeps digging himself a hole, Chandler brilliantly deduces that the only reason his friend could be so imbecilic is because he shoved a cotton swab too far into his head!

6. “How many cameras are actually on you?”

Monica puts up with a bunch of fat-shaming throughout the series, but when her friends do it, they try to transform it into playful banter. In an old home video of Monica from her larger years, she claims the camera should be blamed for her weight, to which Chandler ponders how many devices were in the room!

7. “It bodes well for me that speed impresses you.”

When Monica and Chandler sleep together for the first time, Chandler's anxious excitement manifests itself through the quick removal of his clothing. When Monica can't believe how fast Chandler zoomed into intimacy mode, Chandler's relief can be defined as palpable with an authentic double entendre!

8. “It kills over one Americans every year.”

Chandler posts on a message board perused by their college classmates that Ross died from a blimp accident. When Ross wines about the ridiculous fake cause of death, Chandler sarcastically responds with how uncommon it is while making it sound routine!

9. “Doodies. Doodies? Poo.”

Chandler's work-life purposely gets left to the audience's imagination most of the time. The funniest occupational scene with Chandler occurs when his immature mind can't get over the word “duties” sounding like “poo.” The comedy gold could have gone awry if not for Matthew Perry's relatable yet pitch-perfect explanation of Chandler's thought process.

10. Was that place the sun?

Ross gets a spray tan at the advice of Monica, another one of his desperate attempts at fixing something aesthetic about himself. When the results are more than a little noticeable, Chandler questions whether the tanning booth was the biggest star in the solar system!

11. “I'm sorry, we don't have your sheep”

Rachel loves to dress up for big occasions, but sometimes she goes a little overboard in her attempts at excess. Chandler roasts her pink bridesmaid outfit by essentially comparing her to a sheep herder.

12. “Your thoughts? Plural?”

Joey tells Chandler that he needs some space to organize his thoughts, to which Chandler finds his friend's wording to be contrary to what Joey's intellect usually indicates. Joey Tribbiani having multiple thoughts? Never! It's one of the funniest moments for Joey, and one of the best Chandler Bing quips.

13. “And yet I never run into Beyonce.”

Chandler's first girlfriend, Janice, means well but doesn't exactly fit into Chandler's life or fit with his personality. Friends made sure to keep pairing the mismatched romantics together even after their break up, and Chandler wonders why he can't run into Queen Bey instead.

14. “I knew it!”

The famous “we were on a break” scene with Rachel and Ross comes to a hilarious climax when Rachel tells Ross in no uncertain terms that a presumed sexual performance issue of his needs attending to. Chandler wisecracks that he knew all along it was a big deal, one of the more intricate jokes in the series!

15. “I'm sorry. It was a one-time thing. I was very drunk, and it was somebody else's subconscious.”

Dreams often feel real, so tangible that it can feel wrong when the subconscious conjures up something immoral or devastating. Chandler reminds Ross of this reality when his friend gets offended by a hot stupor Rachel had about Chandler.

16. “Why is your family Ross?”

Ross wants to impress the guests at Chandler and Monica's wedding, so he plans to pay homage to Chandler's Scottish heritage by serenading the crowd with bagpipes. Monica decries Chandler's European ancestry, to which Chandler snaps back with quizzical abundance, “Why is your family Ross?”

17. “I'm not great at advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment? Some cheese?”

Rachel and Joey have a cringy fling late in the show's run, something that Rachel can't wrap her head around. She worries she'll lose the friendship she holds so dear with Joey, turning to Chandler for advice. A very self-aware Chandler admits that wisdom isn't his strong suit. Snarky responses? Absolutely!

18. “Stop naming dwarves!”

Chandler looks to Monica and Rachel for relationship tips after a blunder with Janice. When the ladies advocate for Chandler to be grumpy and sleepy, Chandler becomes perplexed and frustrated at the association with Snow White that enters his mind.

19. “Yes, the doctors say if they remove it, he'll die.”

Joey's charisma and charm possess a gravitational force all by themselves, often drawing women to his side in spite of his flaws. Joey's lack of intelligence often gets twisted into people thinking he exudes childlike energy, something Chandler pokes fun at here.

20. “It was very sad when the guy stopped drawing the deer”

Joey starts the conversation with Chandler, genuinely bamboozled as to how his friend can't find grief in the death of Bambi in the titular Disney classic. Chandler shreds through the innocence of the children's movie by reminding Joey that a cartoon only holds so much significance in the long run.

21. “Sure. Where?”

The final scene of Friends never fails to make longtime fans shed a tear or two, so Chandler breaking the tension by asking where the gang should get a final cup of coffee not only felt needed but suited the character's sense of humor exquisitely. A legendary final line for the ages!

22. “I'm looking at the wenus, and I'm not happy!”

Chandler sometimes misses out on fun with the gang when he stays at work late, and when you combine that with the show's tendency to make up funny new words, you get a classic Chandler occupational snapshot!