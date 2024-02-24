The Best Characters In Platforming Video Games

Mario. Sonic. Crash. These are the mascots of one of the most iconic genres in all of gaming: the platformer.

Platforming games define the entire video game medium to many players. Through their historical significance, world-building, and vast variety, there has always been something for everyone within the platforming space. A platforming game doesn’t have much without a great main character, though, so the time has come to sort out the best platformer characters the genre has to offer.

1. Sonic the Hedgehog

As if constructed in some sort of laboratory to design the most appealing character of all time, Sonic the Hedgehog rose to the top of the heap as soon as he appeared. At a time when video games played as slow, plodding affairs, Sonic’s energy and speedy movement blew people away. His attitude also stood as an affront to the typical smiley, sanitized personalities of video game characters up to that point. Couple that with a strong sense of morality, and it’s pretty easy to see why Sonic remains one of the best platformer characters of all time.

2. Mario

Somebody had to do it first. Mario managed to kick off the concept of iconic platformer characters, but also ride the wave of his universal appeal all the way from the early 80’s all the way to today. Mario’s personality has proven timeless as the games he stars in change and adapts to gamers’ preferences. Despite the Mario series coming so far, his bright personality has remained unchanged, and we like it that way.

3. Meat Boy

While he says nothing, Meat Boy’s bouncy personality shines through the wicked humor of his games. This speaks volumes about the quality of the animation and design of the folks who dreamt him up, and elevates him as a new-age underdog of platforming games. The Super Meat Boy games have always been tough, but Meat Boy is tougher as he respawns instantly upon the hundreds of agonizing deaths players will lead him to as they play through his games.

4. Spyro the Dragon

The excellent Spyro Reignited Trilogy reintroduced gamers to Spyro, but some younger gamers might not know that Spyro has a long history as a gaming staple. The slight edge that earlier characters like Sonic pioneered also emerges with Spyro, but of course tempered with his own sort of flare. As a younger dragon eager to prove himself to his elders, the underdog element feels quite strong with Spyro, and his first few adventures remain a blast to play through as he evolves into the iconic character he was always meant to be.

5. Crash Bandicoot

Back in the experimental days of 3D polygonal games, Crash Bandicoot emerged and served as the mascot for their inevitable normalization just as much as the PlayStation 1 itself. Naughty Dog’s iconic character would go through a handful of iterations before being printed onto discs, but we enjoy his final form as a goofy yet heroic bandicoot. The original trilogy of games would later be known more for their difficulty than their innovative presentation, but the character would maintain relevance for the ensuing decades as a uniquely versatile and playful take on the platforming mascot.

6. Sly Cooper

Take all the bombast and over-the-top elements that most 3D platformer characters had around the mid-2000s and that’ll get something similar to Sly Cooper, one of the best platformer characters. As a much quieter and more stoic personality, Sly’s games focus more on stealth and avoiding the sort of cartoony confrontations that characters like Crash or Mario stay known for. Sly also has a complex side, as he balances out his sense of righteousness with being a literal thief. This adds a bit of depth where most other characters of this sort tend to have little to none.

7. Sackboy

While little more than an anthropomorphic piece of cloth, Sackboy melts hearts with his unshakable positivity and charm. The Little Big Planet games all have an underlying theme of customization, which extends to Sackboy himself. By the end of any of his games, Sackboy has taken multiple forms at the player's behest, but his adorable persona always remains intact. While Little Big Planet games might not have soared as high as other games on this list, they did come much closer than most expected.

8. Hat Girl

A Hat in Time remains one of the more underrated games in the platforming genre, and while we know of some fair reasons for that, we won’t stand by while Hat Girl gets overlooked as an iconic character in the platforming genre. The adorable design, oversized hat, and insatiable need for adventure make her an outstanding modern platforming hero. She doesn’t have some of her peers' long legacy of games, but we suspect that will change with time.

9. Razputin

Those who have played Psychonauts already know what a great character Raz became with his debut on the PlayStation 2. While that game didn’t take the world by storm, it grew in popularity among other cult-status games until a sequel became all but inevitable. That sequel has arrived, and now Raz enjoys a modern spotlight among other iconic platformer characters- especially those of the much quirkier sort. His talent for inquisitiveness feels endless as he pursues the recognition of his superiors among the Psychonauts, often saving them from themselves in the process. We can’t wait to see where he ends up next.

10. Jak and Daxter

Few PS2 platformers nailed the formula nearly as well as the Jak and Daxter trilogy. With each successive entry, the stoic heroics of Jak and goofy ramblings of Daxter evolved into better versions of themselves. The way their personalities clash delivers just as many laughs as it does heartening moments, and the only thing wrong with them seems to be that they went away. We still enjoy the classic odd couple-style humor they delivered, as well as the themes of friendship and responsibility their games delivered so well.

11. Conker

Conker has taken a few different forms over his life, including as a vulgar, edgy character. Conker’s toilet humor and gaping flaws make him rather unique among the do-gooders that populate the genre, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Despite his somewhat anti-hero status, it’s hard to not root for Conker as he comes across the many troubling characters and situations in his journeys. The sarcasm and mature jokes might be lost on some younger players, especially those in Conker’s Bad Fur Day, but they shouldn’t play it anyway!

12. Ratchet and Clank

Remember when we said that “few PS2 platformers” nail the formula as well as Jak and Daxter? Well, Ratchet and Clank games became those few when they hit the scene on the PS2. With a bigger focus on shooting alongside the platforming, though, Ratchet and Clank games approach the platforming genre in their own way. Puzzles stay pretty light but still require both characters to work together to solve, further adding to the natural camaraderie of this dynamic duo. While they only have a hint of conflict in the first game, their differences in how they approach things still give their stories a nice spark that keeps them fun across the series’ many games.

13. Shantae

Underrated doesn’t even begin to describe the discrepancy between the popularity of Shantae games and how fantastic they play. Most who have played any of her games will admit she’s a great character and propels her games’ stories with coolness and aplomb, though. She has an independent streak and a sense of responsibility for those around her that makes her more comparable to a superhero for her friends than a mere lead character. Transforming into different animals with interesting powers is just one of the many tricks up her sleeve that set her apart from the rest. With several great games under her belt, new fans have plenty to dive into if they so choose!