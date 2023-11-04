The Boys arrived at a unique time in television history. In a world where superheroes oversaturated the market, the show has proved itself a breath of fresh air. The series introduced audiences to parodies of comic book characters, each one a misconstrued parody of classic DC or Marvel Comics characters. instead of being “heroic,” members of The Seven show themselves as villains. Meet the best characters in The Boys universe

1. Billy Butcher

Billy Butcher blurs the lines of being a true hero and a villain. His hatred for “supes,” makes him one of the series most nuanced and interesting characters. Billy’s hatred stems from a genuine place of remorse. Assuming Homelander killed his wife, Becca, Billy wanted to kill every superhero. When Butcher finds Becca alive, it fuels him in ways that evolve him over the show's three seasons. He reaches a more depraved state by season three (even taking compound V himself) but makes audiences care about his well-being. While not as cruel (unless against other supes) as Homelander, he still remains an engaging “protagonist.”

2. John/Homelander

Homelander remains the opposite of everything the character of Superman stands for. While acting as a “hero” to the public, Homelander shows himself to be a sociopath behind the cameras. He believes himself a god that can do no wrong. Watching his villainy makes his character hard to stomach at times, especially as the series progresses. No one should consider anything Homelander ever does as truly heroic. His actions, at the end of the day, only strive to serve his own best interest. Having his own Oedipus complex can make it easy to understand his sociopathic tendencies. Such a moral duality has created a “superhero” character unlike any other.

3. Marvin T. Milk/Mother's Milk

Marvin T. Milk serves as a member of The Boys led by Billy Butcher. Nicknamed for his “mother nature,” it stems from his time as a battlefield medic. M.M.’s hatred for heroes becomes apparent in season one. In a world of supes, he believes their power cannot go unchecked. His motives for joining Butcher’s hero hunt remain murky until season three. His hatred for heroes, and Vought, stems from the death of his grandfather and Solider Boy’s hands. Such motivation makes him another nuanced and morally complex character in The Boys' Universe.

4. Kevin Moskowitz/the Deep

The Deep ranks as one of The Boys’ most interesting and sad characters. Meant as a parody of Aquaman, The Seven continuously belittles him. His powers of talking to sea creatures fuel him with a deep insecurity. That insecurity as the “aquatic hero” makes him develop deprived habits. Besides being a monster, he also develops depraved relationships with fish. Those combined traits make him another twisted member of The Seven. While far from likable, Kevin remains consistently interesting to watch.

5. Ben/Soldier Boy

Soldier Boy proves himself The Boys' equivalent to Marvel’s Captain America. Created by World War II defector Frederick Vought, the character shows himself as the product of his time. Serving as a makeshift ally to The Boys, they hope he can put a stop to Homelander. Revealed as Homelander's father (Homelander being created from Ben’s DNA) in the season finale, his dated thinking turns into hatred. Watching his emotional arc in season three made him one of the most entertaining characters in the Boys universe. In only one season, he manages to become unlikeable, but oddly compelling at the same time. That combination makes him one of the universe’s most bizarre and cleverly satirical characters.

6. Kimiko Miyashiro/the Female

Like other members of The Boys, The Female’s past stems from a place of trauma. Captured by a liberation army along with her brother, she ended up turning into a superhero. Her eventual connection with The Boys makes her a valuable member of the team. Besides her skill set, Kimiko proves herself the heart of the series. Her relationship with Frenchie provides genuine romance to the series. Combined with her brutality, and heartbreaking origin, The Female continues to work as an emotional crux to this nasty world of heroes.

7. Annie January/Starlight

Annie’s arc over The Boys has arguably been the saddest to watch unfold. Starting as a recruit of The Seven, Annie believed she could do some good. Then she actually met the team without cameras in their face. Over time, she has managed to solidify her place as a valued member and asset to The Boys. Much to Homelander’s chagrin, Annie also manages to provide plenty of trouble. Now becoming a rebel aligned with The Boys in the fourth season, Annie promises to become an actual hero, unlike her former colleagues.

8. Emma Meyer/Little Cricket

Gen V has just begun to gain its narrative legs. In the world of the spin-off, lots of its characters are shown to have a real human heart. Emma Meyer, or her superhero persona, “Little Cricket,” is the heart of the spin-off series. Unlike the characters in The Boys, Emma does not enjoy having her powers. She considers them a burden, which adds to her growing distress of being a young adult. Time will tell if season two makes Emma a villain, but she serves as one of the most kind and endearing characters in the Boys universe.

9. Hughie Campbell

Hughie Campbell introduced audiences to The Boys’ universe. While at first naive, Campbell has quickly found that he’s loyal to the Boys. His wide-eyed innocence helped viewers understand this depraved world. Watching him grow and evolve over three seasons created a character much more engaging than season one led viewers to believe. His growth over the series easily made him a fan-favorite character.

10. Marie Moreau

Marie Moreau leads the spin-off series, Gen V. Moreau’s powers appear as some of the darkest and most gruesome in this world. Add mistakenly murdering her parents, and Moreau also becomes one of the most tragic characters in the universe. Her story arc in Gen V gives her an earned shot at redemption. That shows new depths for this world of The Boys, making her one of the most surprisingly deep characters.

11. Margaret Shaw/Queen Maeve

Maeve starts The Boys’ as yet another jaded member of The Seven. Over the series, she has proven less wicked than her colleagues. Her icy, jaded exterior made her seem like another cynical and villainous super. In actuality, she provided a sense of moral righteousness that no one else in The Seven had. Her relationship with her girlfriend Elena (particularly in season three) helped her see that The Boys' mission was justified. Such a deeply emotional journey makes her one of the only heroes viewers can root for.

12. Luke Riordan/Golden Boy

As the series begins, Luke Riordan positions himself as the next Homelander at Godolkin. Even with his brief appearance, Luke has humanity in ways Homelander never will. He cares deeply for his brother Sam and even tries to uncover the secrets of Godolkin. His death in episode one certainly came as a surprise to many, but he still makes an impression. He serves as Sam’s conscience, hoping to keep his brother pure amongst the depravity.