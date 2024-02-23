The Best Competitive Cooking TV Series

Creating delectable meals and mouth-watering treats in the kitchen is already stressful enough. So why not turn cooking into a high-stakes contest for the world to see on TV?

People love watching competitive cooking TV series not only for the appetizing reveals but also for the disastrous mishaps and intense challenges. From The Great British Baking Show (2010-) to Iron Chef (1993-2002), the best competitive cooking TV reality series dish out yummy treats and high-stakes circumstances to keep the audience on their toes.

1. Barbecue Showdown (2020-)

Barbecue Showdown, originally titled The American Barbecue Showdown, brings barbecue lovers and masters alike to Covington, Georgia, to show off their skills and compete to become America's Barbecue Champion.

This underrated Netflix series takes eight likable competitors passionate about grilled and smoked meats and asks them to compete in a series of challenges in each episode that tests their skills around the fire. The series' judges, big names in the barbecue world, Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston, make the contestants work hard to keep their seats in the kitchen. It's endearing, fast-paced, and makes viewers hungry just by watching.

2. Beat Bobby Flay (2013-)

Famous chef Bobby Flay goes head-to-head with talented chefs who hope to fulfill the show's title and beat Bobby Flay. Contestants go through two rounds of challenges, each more daunting than the last.

First, two chefs create a dish with a key ingredient chosen by Flay. A guest judge tastes their meals at the end of the time-crunch and selects a winner. The victor then faces off with Flay himself, but with an advantage–they get to choose the signature dish they and Flay must make to win. Flay only has a few seconds before the task begins to figure out his strategy. A group of talented judges then blind taste the two dishes before crowning the winner.

Watching a famous chef with a passion for winning take on little-known cooks and lose elicits viewers' excitement. Especially when he throws a temper tantrum.

3. Best Home Cook (2018-2020)

The Great British Baking Show fans felt devastated when judge Mary Berry left the series after seven years. Luckily, they can catch more of Mary's kind yet firm critiques on the British cooking competition series Best Home Cook. Talented home cooks from around Britain come together to compete in this heartwarming series. In each episode, the contestants must make it through three rounds of cooking.

First, they make a classic meal, then they must focus on a critical ingredient to get creative, and finally, they must work their hardest to shine in the elimination stage–or else, get sent home.

4. Chopped (2009-)

Versatility and creativity remain of the utmost importance in the American cooking competition Chopped. Each episode brings together four talented chefs who compete against each other in three rounds to cook the best appetizer, main course, and dessert before time runs out.

In each round, the judges give the contestants specific ingredients to create their dish. One competitor gets eliminated each round if their dish's presentation or taste isn't up to snuff. At the end of the episode, one lucky contestant wins the $10,000 prize. Chopped deserves a spot on any cooking show competition watch list because people love to watch the contestants' ingenious solutions to using not-so-seamless ingredients like chicken feet or giant gummy skulls.

5. Chopped Junior (2015-2019)

Chopped Junior shares the same premise as Chopped, except this time, the contestants are kids, and judges give much softer critiques.

When the competition becomes too overwhelming for the youngsters, the judges step in with encouragement and words of comfort to help lift them up. The kid contestants create fantastic dishes with mystery ingredients, hoping to take home the $10,000. For those searching for a more wholesome, less cutthroat series that still maintains the suspense, Chopped Junior makes the perfect fit.

6. Cooked with Cannabis (2020)

Baking takes on a whole new meaning in Cooked with Cannabis. It has a similar premise to many other cooking competitions–the competitors fight to be the last one standing with their delectable dishes during each episode. But it comes with a twist: every dish they make contains THC.

Hosts Kelis and Leather Storrs, along with celebrity guest judges, enjoy the contestants' edibles before choosing their winners. Stoners and straight-edged folks alike enjoy Cooking with Cannabis if only to watch the judges feel the effects of the cannabis-imbibed food and act silly.

7. Cooks vs. Cons (2016-2017)

Does a professional chef really have more talent in the kitchen than a long-time home cook? That's the question Cooks vs. Cons sets out to answer. In each episode, two chefs and two amateur cooks compete against one another. But no one knows who is who.

The competitors must prove their cooking skills by incorporating one special ingredient into a classic dish each round to be the last cook standing. Fans love Cooks vs. Cons because, time and time again, the series proves that people don't need to go to culinary school to know their way around a kitchen.

8. Crime Scene Kitchen (2021-)

Mix together murder mysteries and mouth-watering baked goods, and what do you have? Crime Scene Kitchen! Each episode begins with a kitchen that still holds onto the lingering smell of a delectable dessert. But when the food disappears, contestants must scour the kitchen for clues to figure out the identity of the missing dish.

Teams of two work together to put together the same exact recipe for judges. Based on their crime-solving skills, technical baking talents, and the taste of their creations, the contestants earn wins that ultimately bring them closer to the whopping $100,000 grand prize at the season's end. The series' unique and strange concept translates well to reality television by not only asking the cooks to prepare a dish but also to solve a puzzle.

9. Cutthroat Kitchen (2013-2017)

Cutthroat Kitchen not only asks its contestants to whip up mouth-watering meals but also to be careful spenders. At the beginning of each episode, four people each immediately get $25,000. But they don't get to keep the money. They must use it to buy helpful tools at auction, like getting exclusive use of an ingredient or sabotaging another player.

The competitors go through four rounds of cooking contests, and one gets eliminated each round until the judges crown the ultimate victor, who gets to take home up to $25,000. Fans love Cutthroat Kitchen because contestants must have a combination of cooking prowess, social connections, and savvy spending.

10. The Final Table (2018)

This international culinary sensation brings chefs from around the world in teams of two to compete to create a wide range of dishes from across the world. Each episode presents a different country as its theme, and the cooks compete in two rounds per episode before facing elimination.

For those who love trying new food from different cultures, The Final Table both teaches them about other countries and displays delectable delights viewers may seek out to enjoy at a local restaurant.

11. Food Network Star (2005-2018)

Many cooking competitions offer winners a small cash prize or simply bragging rights. But Food Network Star goes the extra mile and awards its victor their own cooking show on Food Network. That means contestants must not only prove their abilities in the kitchen but also show off their charisma and talents in front of a camera.

Challenges range from cake decorating to filming short videos to providing catering services to a large party. Winners include famous chefs like Guy Fieri, who went on to become a cooking reality TV sensation.

12. Guy's Grocery Games (2013-)

Guy Fieri, the winner of Food Network Star‘s second season, went on to star in six reality series on Food Network due to his agreeable personality and undeniable talents in the kitchen. Fan favorites include Guy's tour of local restaurants across the U.S. in Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (2007-), and the friendly cooking competition series Guy's Grocery Games.

The show takes home cooking and grocery shopping to another level as contestants compete inside a grocery store with challenges that ask them to stick within a specific budget while making high-end meals. Fieri's impeccable hosting skills, coupled with the delightful guest judges and entertaining competitions, make Guy's Grocery Games a must-watch.

13. The Great British Baking Show (2010-)

Light-hearted, charming, and set in the idyllic British countryside, The Great British Baking Show reels in millions of viewers from around the world. Twelve contestants enter the baking tent to embark on a journey filled with pastries, cakes, and breads as they attempt to prove their baking skills to judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

While the pressure certainly gets to bakers as they try to create the perfect desserts, the show also gives viewers a sense of relaxation and community as the bakers support one another every step of the way.

14. The Great Food Truck Race (2010-)

Food trucks keep getting more and more popular, so nobody can question why Food Network created The Great Food Truck Race. The series puts six to nine teams of food truck operators head-to-head as they attempt to prove that they have the best food and entrepreneurial strategy.

The teams each receive instructions to follow a set route in which to serve up as many meals as possible. At the end of the episode, the food truck that brought in the least amount of money gets eliminated. But the challenges become the best part of the episodes, giving contestants opportunities to make more money or add restrictions like limiting them to vegan ingredients.

15. Hell's Kitchen (2005-)

Those who've worked in a restaurant's kitchen know just how stressful that environment can be. With high-stakes time crunches, many moving pieces, and brisk communication, the kitchen can't be the place for everyone. That's precisely what viewers learn while watching the American version of Gordon Ramsey‘s Hell's Kitchen.

A large number of competitors enter Ramsey's kitchen in the hopes of making it to the end and winning a position as head chef at a restaurant. The series' intense drama makes it even more entertaining. Plenty of memes circulate on social media with images of Ramsey's red, screaming face as he brings melodramatic contestants down a notch.

16. Iron Chef (1993-2002)

This iconic Japanese cooking competition series started the world's obsession with the genre. Filled with quirks and flair unique to Japanese television, Iron Chef charms its viewers with dramatic contests, silly commentators, and compelling contestants. Plus, it gives viewers a taste of Japanese culture and shows the importance of cuisine and its preparation in Japan.

The series presents a set of talented chefs called Iron Chefs who face off against a talented outsider. The competitors must use a key ingredient to craft their dish and hope their food impresses the judges.

17. Kids Baking Championship (2015-)

Kids ages eight to thirteen take center stage in Kids Baking Championship. Twelve young contestants enter the kitchen to show off their baking skills in a series of weekly challenges until one finally brings home the $25,000 cash prize.

As one of Food Network's highest-rated series, Kids Baking Championship warms viewers' hearts as the kids help each other through challenging moments and prove that they can make cakes and desserts just as tasty and beautiful as adult bakers.

18. MasterChef (2010-)

Amateur cooks enter the MasterChef kitchen in Los Angeles in the hopes of becoming this season's victor. The show likes to keep viewers guessing by offering varied challenges each week. Some tests challenge the chefs' technical skills, like asking them to cook a perfectly well-done steak, while others split them into teams to prove their ability to work with others or give them a challenging ingredient to test their creativity.

As one of the more high-stakes and dramatic cooking series on TV, MasterChef earns fans' admiration from its judges' harsh critiques and the contestants' roiling emotions as they endure the high-stress MasterChef kitchen.

19. Nailed It! (2018-2022)

This hilarious baking competition takes three extremely amateur bakers per episode and asks them to replicate stunning cake decorations and other beautiful desserts. Inspired by comical online DIY baking fails, the series invites the bakers to compete in two recreation challenges in the hopes of winning the $10,000 prize.

The lovable and witty Nicole Byer hosts the series and pokes fun at the contestants as they struggle to create a dessert that rivals both the other contestants and the original. The competitors also get the chance to set restrictions on each other, which adds to the fun of this silly series.

20. Next Level Chef (2022-)

Chefs Gordon Ramsey, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais serve as both judges and mentors in the high-stakes cooking competition Next Level Chef. At the beginning of each season, contestants get divided into three teams and assigned one of the judges as their mentor. At the same time, they get randomly placed in one of three kitchens: a modern, stocked kitchen of any chef's dreams, your average commercial kitchen, and lastly, a subpar kitchen with old, outdated equipment.

This unique, fast-paced reality series always leaves fans guessing as challenges change throughout the show, and each season presents new challenges the contestants must roll with.

21. Pressure Cooker (2023-)

Mix together a cooking competition series with the premise of CBS's Big Brother (2000-) and out pops Pressure Cooker. Eleven chefs move into a house together to compete in the cooking competition of a lifetime. The cooks compete in a series of both team and individual challenges with the goal of winning the $100,000 grand prize–but with a catch.

The show features no objective judges. Instead, the chefs vote amongst themselves to ultimately crown the winner. Fans love Pressure Cooker because it not only tests the competitors' culinary talents but also their ability to work together and charm others.

22. Sugar Rush (2018-2020)

This American baking reality series takes teams of two in each episode as they compete to win the $10,000 prize. Professional bakers must craft stunning cupcakes, confections, and cakes in the three rounds per episode. Not only do viewers get to eye mouth-watering desserts, but they also get to watch the teams work together–or fall apart–as they undergo the three baking challenges.

23. Top Chef (2006-)

With multiple spin-offs and a long series run, Top Chef clearly deserves a spot on any list of the best competitive cooking TV series. At the beginning of the season, a dozen or so talented chefs gather in a new city to compete for the title of Top Chef.

Each week, they face off in two challenges: the Quickfire Challenge and the Elimination Challenge. The first contest may require contestants to create a specific taste or to identify dishes in a taste-test competition. Sometimes, the winner of the first challenge gets immunity from elimination, and other times, they gain an advantage in the final round, which focuses more heavily on the craft of cooking.

24. Tournament of Champions (2020-)

The best of the best compete against one another in front of a live studio audience in Guy Fieri's cooking game show Tournament of Champions. This Food Network series takes former winners from other Food Network series and asks them to go head to head in the hopes of winning the series' final.

The season splits into three rounds, whittling down contestants as two compete per episode. The first round winners create delectable dishes in the hopes of winning the quarterfinals before going on to contend for the ultimate victory. Fans love to watch their favorite winners from other cooking competition series battle for the win against other talented competitors.

25. Worst Cooks in America (2010-)

So many competitive cooking series highlight talented chefs' skills and present glorious, mouth-watering dishes for fans to enjoy. But other series, like Worst Cooks in America, focus less on talent and more on disaster. Twelve to sixteen recruits enter the show's kitchen with little to no cooking skills in the hopes of learning the ropes in the kitchen and eventually walking away with a $25,000 prize.

The recruits get split into teams of two, and each faces elimination from their given judge each week. In the final, the two recruits left standing face off for the ultimate prize. Viewers love the series because the humor remains top-notch throughout. Recipe mishaps, endearing contestants, and the looks on judges' faces as they taste absolute disaster dishes make this series binge-worthy.