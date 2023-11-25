Best Countries To Live In Across the World

In the high-speed, high-tech world in which we live today, it can be hard to find your place under the sun. The reality of life can sometimes feel overwhelming for the average person who just wants to spend their days in happiness. Many factors can affect our happiness—homes, loved ones, income, and health—but a largely undervalued factor in our contentment is where we live.

12 Best Countries To Live In

We've experienced our fair share of traveling the world, but we also did thorough research to determine which countries are the best to live in globally. We looked at each country's citizens' salaries, taxes, healthcare, and living conditions. With the ability to work remotely, a country's natural beauty also influenced some of these choices. These are twelve that we would highly recommend.

1. Austria

The Austrian capital, Vienna, has been named the best city in the world by many travel experts, so it's no wonder that the old land of the Habsburgs takes the crown as the best country to live in. It has good paychecks, and the crime rates are at a minimum. The cities are clean and filled with parks and history, making them a perfect place to live.

2. Norway

It's no secret that Norway has always been among the best countries to live in in the world. When you sum it up, they have it all—beautiful people, excellent healthcare, and an abnormally strong economy. Did you know that Norway imports trash to recycle it? Because they are so efficient, they recycle all of their own, and, to keep the momentum going, they import it from the neighboring countries. The crime rates are also low, with very few exceptions.

3. Canada

Canada is one of the most culturally diverse places in the world. It has great and free health care and a stable economy. It supports people of different races as well as people with different sexual orientations. Nicknamed “The Great White North,” Canada is so much more than snow and ice. Its friendly people, diverse ecosystem, and protected national parks make it a great place to live, especially for nature lovers.

4. Australia

The “land down under” is another great place to live. You will be among the first to celebrate the new year in the southern hemisphere if you live in Australia. Due to its geographical location, it has great employment opportunities in astronomy and marine biology. It is also eco-friendly and prides itself on sustainability efforts across the country.

5. New Zealand

The Kiwis, mate! New Zealand would be at the top of this list if we were talking solely about natural beauty. Very few countries can compete with it in terms of stunning landscapes. It has high mountains and a beautiful coastline. The cost of living, however, is very high, and the job opportunities are limited, so it does not rank as high on our list of the best countries to live in.

6. Switerzland

The Swiss aren't neutral when it comes to touting that they have a great place to live. They are among the wealthiest nations in the world, and they have an optimal education system. Their public transport is some of the world's best, and when a country has that many banks, it sure has some benefits for its residents. Did we mention that Swiss salaries are among the highest in the world too?

7. Singapore

When it comes to safety, there is no place like Singapore. This is due to rigorous punishments for crimes and 24-hour video surveillance all over the country. You can leave your wallet in the middle of the street, come back tomorrow, and it will undoubtedly be in the same place you dropped it. The salaries for workers are quite generous as well. There is a slight drawback—the heat and humidity can be downright awful.

8. Greece

If you are into an easy-going lifestyle and natural beauty, Greece is one of the best countries to live in. Living is affordable all over the country, and they have a good healthcare system on the mainland. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the islands around Greece. If you are into more of a metropolitan lifestyle, Athens is the best choice of cities for you.

9. Costa Rica

Have you ever seen vibrant tropical posters with photos of palm trees and coconuts? Chances are they were taken in Costa Rica. The Costa Ricans have a very casual lifestyle and decent salaries for their workers. The taxes are very low, while the climate and natural appeal of the country are incredibly high. It is located in Central America, so while you may never be cold, you may get wet during hurricane season.

10. Montenegro

Montenegro is a beautiful land but not a great country for its residents. The salaries are inadequate, and it is not as safe as it could be. However, if you can work remotely and earn what is considered minimum wage in the US, you will live above average in Montenegro. You can travel from the highest mountain to a seashore in less than an hour. The capital of Podgorica is an amazing place to live.

11. Croatia

Croatia has similar features comparable to Montenegro but on a bigger scale. The country itself is much larger than Montenegro. Croatians have a free and easy lifestyle, and they love the sea. Croatia has a lot of islands, and you can buy a cabin on a private island to enjoy a more quiet life if you so choose.

12. Italy

Italy might be considered a two-for-one country. If you are into high fashion, high wages, and a fast lifestyle, then the north of Italy is for you, especially Rome. However, the southern portion of Italy is for you if you enjoy a relaxing day working on and off while sipping your espresso. Italy has had its fair share of political ups and downs like other countries, but have you ever heard an Italian complaining about where they live? That speaks volumes, in our opinion.