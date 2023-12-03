The Best Crossover Episodes in TV History

Even before every franchise became a twelve-part extended cinematic universe, audiences couldn't get enough of good crossover episodes. Fans love seeing characters from two (or more) of their favorite shows getting to meet, and networks love the opportunity for corporate synergy. Go ahead and make a crossover between a sandwich and a drink, because we've dug deep for the best crossover episodes to grace the television screen.

1. “A Star is Burns” (The Simpsons/The Critic)

Former Simpsons showrunners Al Jean and Mike Reiss split from the series to create their own show: The Critic. Its main character, a television film critic named Jay Sherman, visits Springfield to help Marge assemble a film festival to improve the town's cultural standing. The Critic’s relative obscurity made so many fans never even realize this episode was a crossover. Matt Groening may not have been happy with this episode, but it has a football to the groin, so what does he know?

2. “Where No Fan Has Gone Before” (Futurama/Star Trek)

Futurama introduced Fry’s admiration for space very early in the series, so it makes perfect sense he would be a fan of Star Trek. While searching for forbidden Star Trek recordings, the crew finds the original cast living on a remote planet, forced to entertain their Trekkie alien captor. Check out this episode, but remember not to confuse the Star Trek Wars with the Star Wars Trek.

3. “Forever Red” (Power Rangers)

Crossover episodes existed in Power Rangers before, but none previously came close to the scale of the franchise’s 10th anniversary special. Wild Force Red Ranger Cole gets an invitation to join nine other Red Rangers on a vital mission to stop the Machine Empire from destroying the Earth. It would be almost twenty years before the Power Rangers had other crossover episodes on that scale.

4. “Dire Strayts” (King of Queens/Everybody Loves Raymond)

Sitcom husbands say the dumbest things, which leads to them doing the dumbest things. Doug tries to get out of date night so he and Raymond can watch the big game together. His big plan: have Ray bring his wife for a double date at the Heffernan house. These two obviously don’t have the best scheming skills. Their master plan ends with Ray throwing out his back and Doug needing to be sawed out of his attic floor by firefighters.

5. “The Show Where Sam Shows Up” (Frasier/Cheers)

Frasier became so successful that the character quickly made a name for himself beyond being a side character on Cheers. But that doesn’t mean his past can’t come and visit now and then. Frasier’s romantic rival from Boston, Sam, appears in Seattle. The two characters create great comedy together when a series of secrets, lies, and infidelity involving Sam’s fiancée come to light.

6. “Say Uncle” (Steven Universe/Uncle Grandpa)

Uncle Grandpa never got the love it deserved, but at least it got this crossover episode with Steven Universe. Uncle Grandpa visits Beach City and uses his reality-warping ways to turn the whole show inside out. Highlights include Uncle Grandpa sinking Lars and Sadie’s ship (sorry, shippers) and the hilarious way Pearl delivers the line “That’s not my baby!”

7. “The Grim Adventures of the Kids Next Door” (The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy/Codename: Kids Next Door)

It all started with a lucky pair of pants (immune to lasers, supernatural energies, and mustard). In an unexpected crossover, Billy asks the Kids Next Door to help him get Grim’s scythe out of his dad’s pants. This deceptively simple request snowballs into Billy fusing with the Delightful Children from Down the Lane, Numbuh 1 and Billy fusing to become a giant skeleton samurai, and Mandy becoming the dictator of the Kids Next Door. Watch the credits for fake posters for even more Cartoon Network crossover episodes.

8. Every Lilo and Stitch Crossover

For Lilo & Stitch’s 2nd season, the show went all out with Disney crossover episodes, regardless of how little sense they made. Almost back-to-back, Lilo & Stitch had crossover episodes with American Dragon: Jake Long, Kim Possible, The Proud Family, and Recess. The art styles didn’t match, nor did the settings (apparently, this means that aliens and magic exist in Recess), but the oddness makes us appreciate them more.

9. “Bravo Dooby-Doo” (Scooby-Doo/Johnny Bravo)

Fun fact: Johnny Bravo technically came from Hanna-Barbera, the same studio that created Scooby-Doo. Johnny’s car breaks down on the way to his Aunt Jebedissa’s house. The Scooby gang smells a mystery and lets him hitch a ride. Velma’s unsubtle flirting with Johnny makes for a significant role reversal for the wannabe womanizer. Stick with this crossover episode until the end for a bonus crossover with Speed Buggy.

10. “Arale vs. Blue” (Dragon Ball/Dr. Slump)

Before Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama had Dr. Slump as his claim to fame. He soon reached his limit for what he could do with the gag manga about a scientist and his robot daughter, but he never forgot them. Goku meets Arale and the other characters during his war against the Red Ribbon Army. Arale shows that comedy characters can fight just as well as battle manga stars. She saves Goku’s life by trouncing General Blue in a fight.

11. Ben 10/Generator Rex: Heroes United

Man of Action changed Cartoon Network forever with Ben 10 and followed it up with Generator Rex. Ben enters Rex’s world through a dimensional rift, and the two bullheaded teen heroes team up to stop a world-ending nanite threat. The special climaxes with Ben using his alien Upgrade to merge with Rex and enhance his powers.

12. Cartoon Network Crossover Nexus

Cartoon Network doesn’t do crossover episodes as much as they used to, but they still made sure to make one for the modern age. Garnet from Steven Universe, KO from OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Ben from Ben 10, and Raven from Teen Titans Go! meet up in CN City to save the multiverse. Even though the (at the time) new characters took center stage, this special paid tribute to classic characters from Cartoon Network’s entire history.

13. The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour

Jimmy Neutron and Timmy Turner: both brown-haired ten-year-old boys on Nickelodeon who get into wacky adventures. Why wouldn’t they have crossover episodes? Of course, once wasn’t enough, so the two met in a trilogy of hour-long specials. It had the unique quality of switching between Jimmy Neutron’s 3D style and Fairly Oddparents’ 2D animation as Jimmy and Timmy traversed between worlds.

14. Batman/Superman World’s Finest

Forget Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. The definitive Batman/Superman team-up appeared in a trilogy of Superman: The Animated Series crossover episodes. When Lex Luthor and The Joker combine forces, Batman and Superman have no choice but to get over their differences (and their love triangle with Lois Lane) to stop them. This special laid the groundwork for Superman and Batman continuing to work together in Justice League and Justice League Unlimited.

15. That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana

In the early 2000s, Disney Channel created an unmatched ecosystem with its stars. It reached its apex when it combined its most popular sitcoms: The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Hannah Montana, and That’s So Raven. The main characters from each show all converged at the Tipton Hotel. Would it be too dramatic to call this the Avengers: Endgame for early 2000s tweens?

16. “Mission Marvel” (Phineas and Ferb/The Avengers)

Despite the criticism the Disney/Marvel acquisition has gotten over the years, it allowed for weird experiments like Phineas and Ferb's “Mission Marvel.” Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and Spider-Man get their powers sapped away by Dr. Doofenschmirtz, and it’s up to Phineas and Ferb to make everything right. The fight sequences with the Earth’s mightiest heroes blow most other animated incarnations away. Plus, Phineas gets mad at Candace, which cements the episode’s special occasion status.

17. “Neogenic Nightmare: The Mutant Agenda/Mutant’s Revenge” (Spider-Man: The Animated Series/X-Men: The Animated Series)

The 90s cartoons for Spider-Man and X-Men both set a higher standard for storytelling in superhero cartoons. With that in common, plus Spider-Man’s relationship with the X-Men in the comics, their teaming up in crossover episodes followed naturally. Peter goes to Professor X for help to cure the disease currently ravaging his body. The X-Men can’t fix him, but Peter helps them regardless when a new threat to mutant-kind rears its head.

18. “Scoobynatural” (Supernatural/Scooby-Doo)

The hunters of Supernatural and the meddling kids from Mystery Incorporated have a lot in common. They both solve mysteries and (depending on the Scooby series) deal with the paranormal. But because Sam and Dean jump into the original Scooby-Doo! Where Are You? show, the Scooby gang does not take it well when things get gruesome. The scene of Shaggy freaking out over an injury and Daphne questioning the afterlife alone make this a must-see.

19. “The Springfield Files” (The Simpsons/X-Files)

Once upon a time, The Simpsons and The X-Files ruled as Fox’s twin stars. So naturally, the network put them together. Mulder and Scully investigate Springfield after Homer reports encountering a growing green alien. The two soon find spending time in Springfield more painful than their battle with a flesh-eating virus.

20. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” (Arrowverse)

The CW’s Arrowverse showed how the superhero extended universe can work as well or even better on the small screen. The franchise had almost too many crossover episodes to count, but the most monumental came with the series’ version of DC's Crisis on Infinite Earths event. Every show in the Arrowverse participated, including The Flash, Arrow, and Black Lightning. But it didn’t stop there. Characters from DC projects pre-dating the Arrowverse, like Smallville, Constantine, and the original CBS The Flash, also filled out the roster. This crossover proved too big to miss for DC fans.

21. “Goku vs. Arale! An Off-the-Wall Battle Spells the End of the Earth?” (Dragon Ball Super/Dr. Slump)

The power of characters from the original Dragon Ball has been eclipsed a million times over by characters in the modern series. But through the power of gag manga, Arale manages to go toe-to-toe with Goku and Vegeta. After decades apart, Goku reunites with the main characters from Akira Toriyama’s previous work. Vegeta tries his best to defeat the little robot girl, but not even the Prince of All Saiyans can stand up to her comedy prowess.

22. “Shell Shocked” (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Power Rangers in Space)

Finally, the Power Rangers met some mutants worth befriending instead of destroying. Like most superhero crossover stories, this starts with the two groups of teenagers with attitude at odds. Astronema wants to use the turtles' strength to defeat the Rangers. But in the end, her evil ways can't stand up to the combined forces of the five rangers and five turtles.