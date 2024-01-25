The Best Deck-Building Video Games to Get Players Hooked

The digital version of deck-building video games merges tactics and card collecting with video game elements like procedurally generated maps and dungeon-crawling adventures. The gameplay mechanics revolve around constructing and refining your deck as you play. The player’s strength lies in strategic choices: collecting cards that synergize well and planning for possible scenarios by adapting decks to various possible outcomes.

Unravel the worlds of ever-shifting possibilities with a trusty collection of cards where everything relies on the dynamics of foresight, adaptability, and risk. These engaging deck-building video games thrive on player capabilities and the extent of their brave choices.

1. Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire, an instant classic deck-building roguelike game released in 2017, challenges players to ascend a tower by strategizing card choices and confronting foes. Players choose one of four characters at the start of each playthrough: the Ironclad, the Silent, the Defect, and the Watcher.

Players navigate through randomized encounters, building their deck, collecting relics, and enhancing card abilities to overcome increasingly challenging adversaries. The goal lies in reaching the top of the spire, ultimately defeating all three floors and respective bosses, arriving at a massive beating heart.

2. Inscryption

Inscryption’s depth exceeds initial impressions, offering a solid deck-building experience with a unique twist on card game mechanics. Lacking context, the player finds themselves in a log cabin as a prisoner to the shadowy figure named Leshy. The narrative casts a dark, ominous atmosphere that pairs well with the mechanics.

Players play on a 3×4 grid, with cards that have attack and health values, and each card has a cost to play. Playing a card requires a “sacrifice,” meaning cards on the grid get destroyed in order to play new cards. The gameplay appears simple until more time reveals the game’s sinister themes, unraveling a deceptive front.

3. Cobalt Core

Cobalt Core immerses players in a futuristic universe, merging intense turn-based combat and deck-building. Players must navigate hazardous events on a map, advancing through challenging adversaries and upgrading their arsenal. The movement mechanic changes how each battle plays out, with cards allowing one's ship to dodge incoming attacks.

Through skillful maneuvering, players aim to overcome challenges and unravel the mysteries involving the control of powerful technologies.

4. Monster Train

In Monster Train, players embark on an intense journey to reclaim a pyre and unravel the railway's dangerous mysteries. Spanning heaven's heights to the depths below, the overworld map depicts the train that navigates random events depending on the player’s direction, set across nine levels.

The game has a vertical field, a train with four floors, and a pyre for players to defend on the top floor during combat. As players progress, they unlock new cards and clans, enhancing their deck strategies to combat the forces of relentless monsters.

5. Griftlands

Deck-builder and role-playing games come together in Griftlands, in a cyberpunk-style universe. The game involves navigating an overworld map and engaging in conversation trees to gain quests, shop, or build the deck. Combat strategies rely heavily on managing defensive and attack skills and how to negotiate outside of battle.

The narrative unfolds as players make choices, affecting relationships and story arcs for better or for worse. It takes adaptive decision-making to survive this cutthroat universe as a mercenary seeking fame and fortune.

6. Dominion

Going through a series of evolutions from the original card game released in 2008 to a browser-based online implementation hosted by Goko in 2013, Dominion now sees a licensed version in 2021 available on Steam.

Dominion offers a free-to-play digital experience against viable computer opponents. Set up precisely like the board game, there are six types of cards: Victory, Curse, Treasure, Action, Attack, and Reaction cards. The primary goal involves accumulating victory points through deck-building and efficient resource management.

7. Ascension: Deckbuilding Game

This digital version of the 2011 card game Ascension invites players to a fantasy realm where the primary goal lies in amassing honor points through dynamic deck building and card synergies to claim victory. The game operates through a rotating center row of cards from which players acquire heroes and constructs.

Players compete for resources and points, focusing on hand management and adapting to the fluctuating card market. Whoever outmaneuvers their opponent in the field gains ascension.

8. Frost

In Frost, players navigate a desolate, frozen world, striving to guide a group of survivors through harsh landscapes. This adventure involves reaching a sanctuary before time succumbs to the bitter cold.

Players choose to gather cards in the form of resources, face challenges, and confront random events. Every card played decides the fate of the group’s well-being and survival. The narrative unfolds through hand-drawn storytelling, allowing players to interpret the story’s nuances while surviving the unforgiving trek.

9. Night of the Full Moon

In Night of the Full Moon, players embark on a dangerous quest as Little Red Riding Hood to rescue her kidnapped grandmother. Players must navigate a dark forest and overcome foes to reach the Wolf Castle.

Players gather cards between battles to construct a potent deck. The player chooses one of three options after each event, encounter, or battle to decide how they manage their deck. The story unfolds through these choices the further along the night goes.

10. Pirates Outlaws

Pirates Outlaws bring players into a seafaring world to conquer the seas by defeating pirates and formidable foes. Starting out with a character and a pre-made deck, players explore and manage their expedition to get gold and reputation. The mechanics revolve around cards representing various actions, attacks, skills, characters, and relics. Players must manage their ammo in battle, making each encounter a dynamic puzzle to solve.

11. Nowhere Prophet

In Nowhere Prophet, the player takes on the role of a prophet in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk wasteland. Leading a convoy of outcasts through a hostile environment, players must navigate on a procedurally generated map.

The journey requires managing resources to battle through enemies and bosses. Cards represent the prophet's and members' skills, which enhance skills and builds the deck. Nowhere Prophet weaves a challenging blend of strategic deck-building and narrative exploration in an unpredictable world.

12. Ring of Pain

Ring of Pain brings players into a cryptic roguelike journey through a labyrinth filled with creepy creatures. This game’s puzzle twist lies in its circular design. All creatures and items resemble cards in a ring-like track, where enemies broadcast their actions.

The circular layout challenges players to make crucial choices at every step, balancing risk and reward. The mechanics place weight on every choice, making this a brutal but worthwhile adventure among deck-building video games.

13. Roguebook

Roguebook shares its setting with the collectible card game Faeria, where players embrace the challenge of a roguelike deck-builder. In this world, a magical book with an insatiable hunger for creating stories devours everything into its pages.

The player traverses an overworld map, accumulating money, gems, and ink resources upon defeating enemies. Gems upgrade cards and ink allows the player to progress by revealing features on the map. This game encourages replayability and with many varying playstyles.

14. Mystic Vale

In this digital version of the card game Mystic Vale, players delve into a lush, mystical realm with the goal of cleansing the Valley of Life. Players assume the role of a druid leading their clan, where players build their deck and enhance cards by acquiring advancements. The strategy lies in investing in the field, placing cards to improve power but too much power results in decay.

Mystic Vale’s innovative card crafting and strategic card plays create an engaging experience as players rejuvenate the Valley.

15. Trials of Fire

Trials of Fire immerses players in a post-apocalyptic dark fantasy world, with mechanics revolving around deck-building and turn-based combat.

Players assemble a party and navigate hexagonal grids, battling against various foes. The party can have up to three characters with the same pool of playable cards, with experience points awarded to each upon winning battles. If the party dies, the game ends, but new characters and cards can be unlocked for the next run, promising replayability and improving tactics for the future.

16. Aeon’s End

From tabletop game to Steam, Aeon’s End invites players to work together as a team of Breach Mages defending Gravehold, one of the last human sanctuaries. The goal lies in players battling hordes of monsters and powers controlled by the Nemesis.

The breach system, characterized by open and closed breaches, determines the availability of spells. Players must strategically manage their hands, spells, and breaches to stay alive.

17. Star Realms

Initially a tabletop deck builder, Star Realms saw a digital release in 2016. The game takes place in a distant future where alien factions compete to gain resources, trade, and outmaneuver each other to become rulers of the galaxy.

Players purchase cards using “trade” points and build their deck to attack an opponent's life points using “combat” points. The factions, denoted by card symbols, encourage strategic card choices to maximize synergies. The mechanics prioritize resource management, tactical decision-making, and adapting to the trade network, resulting in an intricate war in the vast expanse of space.

18. Gordian Quest

Players lead heroes on an adventure to save what’s left of the fallen world and destroy the sinister curse that corrupts the land. In this deck-building RPG, players form parties of heroes, help forge bonds, and discover skills among them. The combat relies on a grid, requiring strategic positioning and card selection to defeat enemies.

Gordian Quest combines classic RPG mechanics with deck-building, creating an immersive and dark fantasy world.

19. Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale

As the second installment in the Meteorfall universe, this humorous game brings players into the storyline of vanquishing the Uberlich. The hero starts with a deck of cards, including items and abilities.

At the start of each dungeon scenario, the deck gets shuffled into the dungeon deck and dealt out in a 3×3 grid. A “slide” mechanic turns the battlefield into a jigsaw-like puzzle, adding an extra layer of tactical decision-making to the gameplay.

20. For the Warp

This deck-building roguelike casts players as leaders in a ragtag team for a trading route. However, they must take the longest route as the nearest warp gate lies in ruins.

Their deck consists of ship cards, which serve as actions, and players spend energy points to deploy these cards during their turns. Players acquire new ship cards from a market by spending Scrap, earned by winning ship battles. Survival hinges on upgrading technologies and making it to the working warp gate.