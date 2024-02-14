The Best Dragon Ball Z Arcs and Super Sagas, Ranked

Since its inception in the late 20th century, Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series has garnered worldwide popularity, cementing itself as synonymous with the ever-expanding anime genre.

From video games to movies, manga, and television shows, this worldwide phenomenon has achieved a level of popularity few franchises ever do. This list ranks each of the sagas spanning the Radditz Saga in Z to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero saga. In order to keep this list as least confusing as possible, we will only be sticking to the episodes and films comprising canon in the Dragon Ball Universe.

So, power up and prepare for this super-charged list of extraordinary action-packed storytelling and visual splendor. Here come the coolest Dragon Ball Z arcs and Super Sagas, ranked by order of awesome.

1. The Frieza Saga (DBZ)

The Frieza Saga of Dragon Ball Z reigns supreme on this list for multiple reasons. It introduces Lord Frieza, one of anime's most formidable villains. Vegeta, traditionally unempathetic, garners sympathy when Frieza discards him, compelling him to implore Goku to vanquish the tyrant. Vegeta relinquishes his Saiyan pride, acknowledging Goku as the potential avenger of their race.

The saga escalates dramatically when Frieza's fatal mistake of murdering Goku's best friend, Krillin, sends Goku into an unparalleled fury, his anger threatening the planet's stability. Goku's transformation into the legendary Super Saiyan, an unprecedented leap in power, secures this moment as Dragon Ball's most iconic.

2. The Universal Survival Saga

The second item on this list hails from Dragon Ball Super. The Universal Survival Saga showcases the Tournament of Power, a perilous competition where every universe vies for survival. This tournament embodies the beloved elements of Dragon Ball, introducing a myriad of new characters, an enthralling plot, fresh transformations, and mind-blowing battle sequences.

The tournament peaks as Goku, Android 17, and Lord Frieza unite to prevent their universe's annihilation. Additionally, the tournament unveils the Ultra Instinct transformation, surpassing all known power levels in Dragon Ball.

3. The Perfect Cell/Cell Games Saga

In the Cell Games Saga of Dragon Ball Z, Gohan undergoes a transformation into a genuine hero. While most Dragon Ball Z arcs revolve around Goku and Vegeta as the dominant heroes, prevailing against formidable adversaries, the Cell Games Saga presents a compelling shift and remarkable character development for Goku's son, Gohan.

During the tournament orchestrated by the villainous Cell, Gohan's reluctance to fight hinders him, but when all seems lost, he attains the transformation now known as “Super Saiyan 2.” Even after attaining this unprecedented level of Saiyan power, Gohan requires assistance from his father's spirit to ultimately defeat the malevolent Cell.

4. Broly Saga

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, a canonical film, rightfully claims its spot on the list. The film showcases Broly facing off against Goku, Vegeta, and, eventually, their fusion, Gogeta. The film's visuals alone create a stunning spectacle. Dragon Ball Super Broly excels across the board, offering a straightforward plot, a compelling villain, relentless action, and visual splendor.

The climax of the battle marks the first canonical appearance of Gogeta since 1995's Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn. Additionally, this saga sets the stage for Broly's potential return in future Dragon Ball projects, an enthralling prospect for all Dragon Ball fans.

5. Saiyan Saga

The top five conclude with the very first Dragon Ball Z arc, the Saiyan Saga. This saga introduces Goku's brother, Raditz, and the iconic Vegeta. Audiences witness the villainous side of Vegeta as he commits numerous atrocities, including killing his fellow Saiyan comrade for losing a battle to Goku. Vegeta and Goku engage in an epic duel, with Goku employing the Kaio-ken technique to overpower Vegeta in a visually spectacular beam clash.

Additionally, this saga features Piccolo sacrificing his life to protect Gohan from Vegeta. Goku also performs a heroic sacrifice. In the Dragon Ball universe, death tends to be as permanent as the sniffles. Nevertheless, these deaths carry significant emotional weight in this saga, adding depth to the action-packed story.

6. “Future” Trunks Saga (Super)

The “Future” Trunks Saga stands out for introducing the villainous Goku Black. Brimming with action, new transformations, fusions, and a plot involving time travel and alternate universes, this saga presents an intriguing scenario by creating a duplicate Goku as one of the primary antagonists.

Beyond Goku Black, a rogue Supreme Kai in training decides humanity should no longer exist. He utilizes the Super Dragon Balls to create a Goku doppelgänger and then makes himself immortal. The two engage in a series of battles with Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks. Goku and Vegeta employ the Potara Fusion earrings to merge into Vegito and confront Zamasu after his fusion with Goku Black. Trunks delivers the finishing blow to Zamasu with his sword, bisecting him, ending the devious Kai's life, and averting humanity's extinction.

This saga underscores Trunks as a formidable character and provides a refreshing shift as audiences witness a character other than Goku or Vegeta taking the spotlight and saving the day.

7. God of Destruction Beerus Saga

This saga debuts as a film, and although there are some slight differences, particularly in the special effects department, both versions convey the same story. It marks the first Dragon Ball: Super Saga, and the introduction of Beerus and Whis effectively launches the new series while remaining faithful to what made Dragon Ball Z a global phenomenon.

Goku reaches unprecedented levels of power, attaining a new transformation known as Super Saiyan God. He engages in a colossal battle with the God of Destruction, spanning from the expanse of space to the depths of the Earth. The film's visuals deliver a cinematic experience that the shows cannot quite replicate.

Ultimately, Goku acknowledges his defeat and the vast disparity in strength between himself and Lord Beerus, despite his newfound godly power. Beerus and Whis join the extensive lineup of adversaries befriended by Goku, as Beerus recognizes Goku's potential and admires his fighting spirit. Overall, the saga marks a strong start to the continuation of the Dragon Ball franchise.

8. Androids Saga

The Androids Saga introduces the Androids. The Z Fighters must unite to thwart the impending android threat. This saga witnesses Vegeta achieving Super Saiyan status for the first time, representing a pivotal moment for the character, as his primary goal is to emerge as the universe's strongest fighter.

Firmly aligned with the Z Warriors, Vegeta engages in some of the saga's most memorable battles and dialogue. The saga includes a reference to the Red Ribbon Army, a primary antagonist from the original Dragon Ball series. Alongside a wealth of action and a fresh roster of villains, this saga seamlessly sets the stage for the next chapter in the story of Dragon Ball.

9. Kid Buu Saga

The Kid Buu Saga marks the final chapter in Dragon Ball Z. Kid Buu and Goku engage in one of the greatest anime battles of all time. Goku unleashes a new level of Saiyan power, dubbing it Super Saiyan 3. Kid Buu proves to be a formidable adversary, pushing Goku to his limits.

Ultimately, Goku resorts to a Spirit Bomb to vanquish Kid Buu once and for all. This saga presents significant character development for Vegeta. He confronts his own limitations, acknowledging that, for the time being, Goku surpasses him in strength, a realization that carries emotional weight, given Vegeta's infrequent display of such sentiment. The saga delivers an emotional farewell to the Z Fighters and serves as a fitting conclusion to the story of Z.

10. The Fusion Saga

The Fusion Saga showcases various fusion forms, introducing Vegito and Gotenks for the first time. Moreover, Gohan reaches new heights of power to achieve the form known as Ultimate Gohan. When Majin Buu tries to remove the evil from his body, Super Buu is created, possessing power, cunning, and ruthlessness unlike Majin Buu.

Super Buu battles Gotenks, Gohan, and Vegito, none of whom can defeat him. Goku and Vegeta embark on a strange journey into Buu's body to rescue the absorbed warriors and weaken Buu, resulting in the birth of Kid Buu, an even more powerful, ruthless, and psychotic form of the evil Majin.

11. The Babidi Saga

The Babidi Saga delivers a shocking twist, an intense rematch years in the making, and the emergence of the most formidable villain the Z Warriors have ever encountered. The creation of Majin Vegeta makes this saga a stunning spectacle. Under the spell of the evil wizard Babidi, Vegeta succumbs to unleashing the dreaded and terrifying Majin Buu. He does so to shed the qualities that have softened him and attain new levels of power.

When Goku refuses to fight Vegeta, Vegeta detonates parts of the stadium, causing the deaths of innocents and compelling Goku to act. The two engage in an epic rematch that ranks among the most memorable battles in Dragon Ball Z. This showdown marks the first time the two Saiyan warriors have clashed since their initial encounter in the Saiyan Saga. The Babidi Saga sets the stage for the emergence of the next major Dragon Ball Z villain, the fearsome Majin Buu.

12. Universe 6 Saga

This saga features a five-on-five tournament pitting alternate universes against each other, known as the Tournament of Destroyers. Beerus leads his universe (Universe 7) as the team captain, while his brother Champa leads Universe 6. The saga introduces a new array of characters, notably Hit and the young Saiyan Cabba, who forms a mentor-apprentice bond with Vegeta.

Additionally, the saga brings back Goku's Kaio-ken technique, now combined with his Super Saiyan Blue transformation, presenting a brilliant revival of the old technique with a new twist.

13. Golden Frieza Saga (Super)

Like the God of Destruction Saga, this saga was released as a film and part of the anime series, both recounting the same story. The resurrection of Frieza in a new golden form poses a threat to the Z Warriors. Driven by a desire for revenge, Frieza descends upon Earth to settle the score with Goku for sending him to Hades.

With stunning visuals and a new Saiyan transformation for Goku and Vegeta, this brief saga brims with the exhilaration that only Dragon Ball can provide. Audiences witness the Super Saiyan Blue transformation's debut, the primary form used by Goku and Vegeta throughout Dragon Ball Super.

14. Ginyu Force Saga

The Ginyu Force stands out as arguably the most entertaining group of villains in all of Dragon Ball. Each member of the team possesses a unique skill, with Ginyu demonstrating the ability to switch bodies with his opponents, a tactic he attempts in his battle with Goku.

However, Ginyu's plan goes awry, and he swaps bodies with a frog. Additionally, this saga marks the initial stages of Vegeta's departure from his ruthless ways as he forges an alliance with the Z Warriors to confront Captain Ginyu and Frieza's other henchmen. Furthermore, this saga sets the stage for the malevolent emperor Frieza to enter the fray.

15. The World Tournament Saga

The World Tournament Saga marks the beginning of the final stages of Dragon Ball Z, depicting the initial phases of Babidi's plan to unleash Majin Buu. Furthermore, it showcases thrilling World Tournament battles featuring lesser-known characters who typically do not receive much attention.

This saga is somewhat forgettable, as the tournament does not conclude until the next saga, rendering The World Tournament Saga feel disjointed. Nevertheless, witnessing the other Z Fighters seizing their moment in the spotlight with stakes that are not world-ending presents a refreshing change of pace for the series.

16. Majin Buu Saga

Following the Babidi Saga, the Majin Buu Saga unfolds. This saga unveils the first appearance of Super Saiyan 3 Goku, a moment perhaps even more memorable than the introduction of the golden, long-haired Saiyan transformation. Particularly notable is the incredible sacrifice Vegeta makes, effectively turning himself into a bomb and detonating in an attempt to take Buu down with him.

This selfless act represents a significant milestone for Vegeta's character, as he sacrifices his life to protect the innocent. Despite Buu's childlike demeanor and speaking abilities, he proves to be a formidable opponent. This saga swiftly establishes Buu's immense power as he holds his own against Super Saiyan 3 Goku. While filled with lightning-fast battles and transformations, this saga falls short of the subsequent sagas in the larger Buu arc.

17. Trunks Saga (DBZ)

The Trunks Saga immediately follows the Frieza Saga, introducing fans to Trunks incredibly boldly. Frieza returns to Earth, driven by revenge and accompanied by his father, King Cold. Confronted by Trunks, who transforms into a Super Saiyan, he swiftly dispatches Frieza and King Cold, slicing them to pieces with his sword. Trunks reveals his identity to Goku, disclosing that he hails from the future, and warns of a grave threat approaching Earth in the form of the androids.

Despite its brevity, this saga introduces a beloved character and lays the groundwork for the next major adversaries the Z Warriors will face. It is somewhat disappointing that Frieza, having been such a formidable villain in the previous arc, is vanquished so effortlessly by Trunks.

18. Imperfect Cell Saga

This saga chronicles Cell's quest for ultimate evolution – Perfect Cell. He must assimilate the androids to succeed. This necessity forges a temporary alliance between the androids and the Z Fighters, illustrating the gradual shift from adversaries to allies, a common motif in Dragon Ball. The Imperfect Cell Saga culminates with Cell attaining his Semi-Perfect state.

19. Super Hero Saga

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the most recent film in the series, bruns with stunning visuals and new transformations. This film, however, falls short of the quality of Broly. One notable aspect of this film is its re-establishment of Gohan's immense power and combat prowess. After years of prioritizing studies and family life, Gohan returns to the battlefield to confront the latest threat. Although his white hair and red-eyed transformation is impressive, it feels somewhat contrived and adds to the confusion surrounding power scaling in the Dragon Ball Universe.

The antagonist of the film, Cell Max, comes across as unoriginal. The character appears to be an oversized version of Cell with a modified color scheme. Nevertheless, witnessing Piccolo attain a new transformation offers a refreshing departure from the continuously upgraded transformations achieved by the Saiyans. The film showcases Broly, Vegeta, and Goku training on Beerus’ planet, opening the door to numerous possibilities in the Dragon Ball Universe.

20. Great Saiyaman Saga

Ranking at number 20, the Great Saiyaman Saga serves as a bridge between the Cell Games Saga and the World Tournament Saga. This mostly filler arc shadows Gohan as he navigates high school and assumes the secret identity of The Great Saiyaman. Fresh from defeating Cell and unlocking new heights of Saiyan power, Gohan opts to prioritize his education.

However, Videl leverages his hidden persona to coerce him into joining the World Tournament. This chapter, despite showcasing Gohan's peak combat prowess, arguably undercuts his development. Nonetheless, it offers a lighthearted interlude from Dragon Ball Z's intense drama, maintaining engagement with its less dire conflicts.