The Best E.C.W. Matches in Wrestling History

Throughout its short yet distinguished history, Extreme Championship Wrestling became something of a cult phenomenon in the 1990s wrestling industry. A dramatic alternative to their main competitors in W.C.W. and the W.W.F., E.C.W. matches specialized in more violent brwals than their chief rivals, delivering some of the most extreme bouts in the entire history of pro wrestling.

Though it never achieved the same mainstream popularity as W.C.W., E.C.W. matches still garnered significant attention from diehard fans until the company folded in 2001.

1. Juventud Guerrera vs. Rey Mysterio Jr.

One of the most innovative E.C.W. matches of the 1990s, Juventud Guerrera and Rey Mysterio Jr. closed out their tenure in E.C.W. with a bang in this explosive 1996 match. A perfect combination of lucha libre and mat-based technical wrestling, Guerrera and Mysterio set the standard for cruiserweight wrestling for the next decade (something that became apparent with W.C.W.’s cruiserweight division a few short years ahead).

2. Psicosis vs. Rey Mysterio Jr.

In 1995, no one in America had ever seen the high-speed wrestling of Rey Mysterio Jr. and Psicosis in a prolonged bout. A star-making performance for both men, Mysterio and Psicosis brought the technical wrestling of their luchador background to E.C.W., combining it with the raw violence of the promotion and the strong style bumps of NJPW.

3. Eddie Guerrero vs. Dean Malenko

Anyone who claims E.C.W. matches had little more than mindless violence has clearly never seen Eddie Guerrero’s numerous matches against Dean Malenko. Perhaps the best bout between Latino Heat and the Man of 1,000 Holds, Guerrero and Malenko put on a clinic of pure wrestling know-who, cementing their place as talents to watch out for in the very near future.

4. Rob Van Dam vs. Sabu (Hardcore Heaven 1996)

One can’t mention E.C.W. matches without bringing up either Rob Van Dam or Sabu’s name. Recurring allies and rivals throughout the bulk of E.C.W.’s operations, R.V.D. and Sabu used their similar training and moveset to have several barnstormers in E.C.W. At Hardcore Heaven 1996, the two merged their high-flying offense with innovative weapons-based maneuvers, ensuring a bout unlike any other on T.V. at the time.

5. Rob Van Dam vs. Jerry Lynn

Aside for Sabu, Rob Van Dam’s best opponent came in the form of Jerry Lynn. A skilled mimic able to adopt his competitor’s moveset to a T, Lynn utilized the same high-octane offense as R.V.D. in their repeated clashes throughout the late 1990s. R.V.D. and Lynn busted out moves the likes of which no one had ever seen before, and no one has ever seen since.

6. Mike Awesome vs. Masato Tanaka

If names like Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio forever changed the nature of lightweight wrestling, E.C.W. talents like Mike Awesome and Masato Tanaka played a serious part in influencing heavyweight bouts moving forward. With each man possessing impressive speed and agility in addition to their vast strength, Awesome and Tanaka ushered in a madcap match that blurred the lines between technical, hardcore, and strong-style wrestling.

7. Tazz vs. Bam Bam Bigelow

How many matches end with both participants crashing through the mat? Well, at Living Dangerously 1998, Tazz and Bam Bam Bigelow did just that, with Bigelow sending the Tazmaniac through the canvas. Though a mere 13 minutes, Tazz and Bigelow left fans speechless with the sheer physicality of their initial encounter here.

8. 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Sabu

One of the most underrated competitors to ever wrestle in E.C.W., 2 Cold Scorpio had several great matches in the promotion, including his 1996 bout against Sabu at CyberSlam. Like Sabu’s repeated encounters against R.V.D., the Houdini of Hardcore brought out an unorthodox mix between high-flying maneuvers and weapons-based violence, leading to a hair-raising standstill finish for the match.

9. The Public Enemy vs. Sabu and The Tazmaniac

Joining forces to combat the twin perils of The Public Enemy at Doubles Table 1995, Sabu and The Tazmaniac showed the world they had the potential to become future stars in E.C.W. With Taz wearing his opponents down with a barrage of suplexes and Sabu taking to the skies with his high-diving attacks, the finished bout resembled a horrific car accident more than it did an actual wrestling match.

10. Rob Van Dam vs. Bam Bam Bigelow

The ultimate clash of styles, R.V.D. brought out his signature high-flying offense in his 1998 battle against Bam Bam Bigelow. A formidable strong man able to move with incredible speed for a competitor his size, Bigelow used his physical might to swat down R.V.D. whenever he could. In the end, though, the imposing strength of the Flamed Wonder came to naught, with R.V.D. scoring the win against his far larger opponent.

11. Tazz vs. Shane Douglas

One of the most chaotic E.C.W. matches ever featured on a pay-per-view, Guilty at Charged’s main event bout between Tazz and Shane Douglas had it all. Opening the match with raw back-and-forth technical wrestling–punctuated by plenty of suplexes from Tazz–the bout then broke down with pure E.C.W. anarchy. With run-ins from a returning Sabu, Francine, and Tammy Lynn Sytch, Tazz eventually managed to do the impossible, defeating the Franchise for the World Heavyweight Championship.

12. Sandman vs. Cactus Jack

E.C.W. matches came characterized by the promotion’s seamless ability to blur the line between scripted T.V. and reality, with every major bump seeming genuine. While fans can spot this characteristic in every mainstay E.C.W. bout, it’s perhaps most obvious in Sandman’s barbed wire match against Cactus Jack at Barbed Wire, Hoodies & Chokeslams.

Taking turns tossing each other into barbed wire, Sandman and Jack beat other senseless in their notorious battle here, leaving fans speechless with the sheer brutality of the match.

13. Terry Funk vs. Sabu

One of the most violent matches in the entire history of pro wrestling occurred at the main event of Born to be Wired 1996. Even by E.C.W.’s perverse standards, Terry Funk and Sabu pushed the limits in terms of palatable hardcore wrestling, nauseating fans with their disturbing barbed wire match. After all, how many matches’ endings change when the opponents become too entangled in barbed wire to continue?

14. Cactus Jack vs. Terry Funk

Close friends outside the ring, Cactus Jack and Terry Funk had several phenomenal matches in E.C.W. and WWE over the years, including their fateful encounter at Hardcore Heaven 1994. While the match itself proved short-lived, with The Public Enemy attacking both men in an inconclusive finish, the bout’s ending makes this a fantastic E.C.W. event, with fans flooding the ring with a nonstop avalanche of steel chairs.

15. Super Crazy vs. Yoshihiro Tajiri

Fierce rivals throughout their run in E.C.W., Super Crazy and Yoshihiro Tajiri soon settled their differences on the January 21 edition of E.C.W. on TNN. Locking horns in a Mexican Death match, Tajiri brutalized Super Crazy with repeated chair shots, table stomps, and buzzsaw kicks to the head. An exciting conclusion to an expansive rivalry, the match lives on as one of the final fantastic bouts in E.C.W.’s latter years.

16. Terry Funk vs. Sandman vs. Stevie Richards

Headlining the first ever E.C.W. pay-per-view, Terry Funk, Sandman, and Stevie Richards set the standard for E.C.W. matches in the years ahead. A vicious and violent Triple Threat match, the three had an otherwise fantastic bout, characterized by intense brawling and more than a few spots involving ladders, steel chairs, and trash cans.

In an ultimate cathartic moment, the 53-year-old Funk cashed in his victory to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Raven to close out the inaugural pay-per-view.

17. Tommy Dreamer vs. Raven

At Wrestlepalooza 1997, Tommy Dreamer faced his most formidable arch-nemesis, Raven, in a high-stakes Loser Leaves Town match. With Beulah in his corner and Raven’s Nest opposite him, Dreamer did all he could to withstand the raw offense of Raven, ensuring his first major victory over his longtime foe.

His celebration proved short-lived, however, with Jerry “The King” Lawler interrupting his post-match triumph, beating down Dreamer and berating the fans at ringside.

18. Sabu vs. Cactus Jack

At 1994’s Hostile City Showdown, Cactus Jack and Sabu took part in an epic dream match fans had clamored to see for years. Throwing caution to the wind, both men put their life and limb on the line in their pay-per-view clash, hurling each other through tables, bashing each other with foreign objects, and living up to the high expectations set by fans across the country.

19. Sandman vs. Raven

If ever two wrestlers personified the gritty nature of E.C.W. matches, the honor would have to go to The Sandman and Raven. Ideal counterparts to one another, both men epitomized the rugged characteristic that made up E.C.W.’s golden age roster, possessing the same brutal move set and unkempt physical appearance.

At CyberSlam 1996, the two laid it all out in the ring together, demonstrating the keen chemistry they shared with each other throughout E.C.W.’s formative years.

20. The Dudley Boyz vs. Tommy Dreamer and Raven

In the late 1990s, the idea of seeing Tommy Dreamer and Raven tag with one another seemed a far-fetched dream. On the August 26 episode of E.C.W. on TNN, however, that dream became a reality, with the two embittered rivals joining forces to take on The Dudley Boyz.

With the Dudleys turning their backs on E.C.W. and setting their sights on W.W.F., Dreamer and Raven defended their homegrown promotion, preventing those damned Dudleys from taking the E.C.W. tag titles with them to W.W.F.