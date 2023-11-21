Electronic Arts began its tenure as one of the largest video game publishers in the world in 1982. It didn’t take long for the company to put out some of the most remarkable games and series from various owned developers, such as Mass Effect, Battlefield, Star Wars, and more.

These best EA games of all time show off the strongest games EA ever developed or published. The best EA games of all time ranked list below offers a bit of something for everyone from RPG fans to FPS players to sports games and much more.

1. Mass Effect 2

BioWare used to be the god of RPGs, and Mass Effect 2 represented its crown jewel. The second game in this masterful sci-fi series builds such a rich cast of characters and species for a universe so deep in lore that only Star Wars beats it. Plus, its exploration of other planets and missions feels unmatched by any other game series.

2. Battlefield 3

Battlefield 3 surpasses all of the other games in its series and even the other FPS giants out there, like Call of Duty and Halo. No other series captures the idea of being a single soldier on a massive battlefield as well as this one, and its third core game represents the series’ peak.

3. Apex Legends

The battle royale genre didn’t start with Apex Legends, but it reached its peak. It takes the established, experienced FPS gameplay from Respawn Entertainment’s other ventures and mixes in some Overwatch-style powers for the most professional battle royale game.

4. Dragon Age: Origins

BioWare introduced fans to a whole new fantasy universe with this remarkable RPG. The various origin stories and character players have ensured everyone has control over how their story plays out. This first game also captured the rich lore-filled world better than its sequels.

5. The Sims 3

If players like the idea of controlling people’s digital lives for the fun or meme of it, look no further than the strongest entry in Maxis’ beloved series. It has depth but not in a wild way like its successor, and it contains an impressive amount of DLC to extend players’ time with the game.

6. Need for Speed Underground 2

Underground 2 sits at the top of the greatest racing games of all time, especially the more arcade-style ones. Its expansion into the open-world formula ensured no future game would be able to beat it. The intense level of car customization and race content makes it as engrossing as they come.

7. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn’s second attempt at the Dark Souls-inspired Star Wars adventure set before the original trilogy soars far higher than the original. It has solid writing, brilliant characters worthy of introduction in movies or TV series, and improved gameplay.

8. FIFA 18

EA Games builds most of its sports business on its soccer/football series. If players want to see the series at its peak, they should check out this entry, which stands at the fork between the old and the new. It balances the refined, tight gameplay of the older games with the newer visuals. And it also includes the World Cup mode, which shows the peak of soccer competitions.

9. Black & White

This Lionhead Studios-developed venture feels unlike any other strategy and simulation game out there. Players take on the role of a god and raise their villager worshippers however they want.

The options to be a benevolent or malevolent god, the customization options for the village, and more make this one of the best sim games in existence.

10. Mass Effect 3

The grand finale to the monumental BioWare trilogy had its controversies in the ending, but it also included the swiftest and funnest gameplay in the series. In addition, it accomplished its goal of making choices matter throughout the franchise and bringing together many characters and storylines from the past two sci-fi RPG titles.

11. American McGee’s Alice

American McGee created a brilliant and disturbing adventurous take on the Alice in Wonderland storyline. It has its grip on its fans with its solid gameplay, fascinating characters, and twisted take on the fairy tale universe.

12. Star Wars: The Old Republic

This MMORPG take on the Star Wars universe features a mix of the classic Knights of the Old Republic feel from BioWare alongside a social experience. It feels unlike any other MMO in its rich, player-driven story and the ability to pick between the Sith Empire and Republic factions.

13. Spore

Spore pretty much gave the gaming community so many intriguing ideas ahead of its time. Players command a random little creature who they raise throughout various evolutionary stages, from surviving against microorganisms all the way to interstellar travel. It takes a bit to get going, but it shows the true breadth of the medium.

14. Dead Space

This survival horror adventure in space feels like the first game in a long time to capture the modern idea of the Resident Evil and Silent Hill series. Its remake improves the game even further with enhanced visuals and some of the spookiest moments in gaming history.

15. NBA Street Vol. 2

Forget the usual realistic basketball sports video games; this weird and ridiculous spin-off game showcases the most robust gameplay for the sport. Its 3-on-3 gameplay and unique aesthetic help it age much better than most sports games of the era.

16. Def Jam Fight for NY

This fighting game sounds hilarious at a glance. It focuses on hip-hop stars like Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, and more who battle it out on multiple maps. But the mix of the musical elements and fantastic fighting gameplay make this a cult classic.

17. Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

This exploration-filled fantasy RPG didn’t light the world on fire like its developer wanted, but it captured a style and gameplay feel, unlike other EA games. It aged super well with its hack-and-slash magical gameplay and fascinating lore.

18. It Takes Two

The award-winning 3D platforming game nails the idea of cooperative multiplayer in a way never before seen. Two players navigate this Pixar-like cinematic experience about a couple growing apart and their goofy adventure together.

19. Star Wars Battlefront 2

DICE came close to capturing the style and feel of the original Battlefront 2. The massive battlefields on classic planets like Tatooine and Naboo work so well, with players feeling like a single clone or droid in the masses. Bonus points for the swift and flashy lightsaber combat.

20. Titanfall 2

Respawn Entertainment attempted its own take on the Call of Duty series with signature FPS gameplay in a sci-fi world full of mechs and more. The game failed at retail but excelled at its gameplay, especially in the surprising single-player portion.

21. Burnout Paradise

The open-world take on the classic Burnout series mashes the car destruction mayhem of the core series with the more content-focused, exploratory nature of the Need for Speed games. And it all works quite well somehow.

22. Madden 2005

The 16th entry in the long-running NFL football game series showcases the best parts of all of it. The single-player modes, multiplayer aspects, gameplay, and everything feel fantastic. It may not be the most realistic game in the series, but it feels like the best to play.