The Best Episodes of Drake & Josh, Ranked

Drake & Josh accomplishes the number one goal of a comedy: make the audience laugh veraciously. Drake Bell and Josh Peck form an impeccable duo as two step-brothers who slowly become closer than most biological siblings. The show served as a notice of Nickelodeon's ensuing success in the live-action sphere in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but not many programs matched Drake & Josh's electric back-and-forth hilarity. These are the best episodes of Drake & Josh in the show's history!

1. “The Drake & Josh Inn” (Season 3, Episode 1)

Drake and Josh have a lot more in common than they think. One of their favorite hobbies is getting into trouble with elaborate schemes without thinking about the potential results. Drake turns the house into a hotel for college students, not realizing how many people would hear about the inn and certainly not preparing to have the resources for so many guests. The gas leak in the house remains one of the show's funniest lines.

2. “Helen's Surgery” (Season 3, Episode 7)

Parties and house guests running amok seem to be a common theme in Drake & Josh. The show's second-best episode sees the brothers becoming the culprits of unopposed celebration when they enjoy the delicacies of Helen's house after she's blinded by laser eye surgery.

3. “Josh Runs Into Oprah” (Season 4, Episode 1)

Josh's obsession with Oprah Winfrey never fails to deliver a laugh in almost every episode. The funnier aspect of the gag remains the show's resistance to ever showing the talk show host in person. The closest they get happens in the fourth season premiere when Josh runs over a body double of Winfrey in the parking lot after garnering tickets to her show.

4. “Josh Is Done” (Season 4, Episode 11)

One of the most heartfelt episodes in the show, “Josh Is Done,” gives Drake a new outlook on life after Josh finally puts his foot down and erases his brother from his daily activities. Josh's life improves in every way, but Drake feels like a shell of himself without Josh by his side. Diehard fans always enjoy seeing the journey these two have taken through the years by this point in the series.

5. “Steered Straight” (Season 4, Episode 14)

Drake and Josh try one of the oldest teenage coming-of-age tricks in the book: creating a fake ID. When their parents don't like the deceit, they force the brothers to go through a rehabilitation program that resembles a “Scared Straight” vehicle. Drake and Josh's experience goes up several notches when their car is hijacked during the program.

6. “The Storm” (Season 4, Episode 8)

Another episode in which all of the characters coalesce in the living room of Drake and Josh's home. The highlight of the half-hour is Josh's dad trying to report on the weather out in the horrific storm with his family watching the chaos from the dry comfort of the indoors.

7. “Tree House” (Season 4, Episode 10)

Drake and Josh get trapped inside a tree house they initially tried to repair for a neighbor, but their banter and argumentative natures get the best of them during their chores. This episode often gets the meme treatment on social media and endures as a fan favorite of the later seasons of the show.

8. “Drew & Jerry” (Season 2, Episode 13)

Drake and Josh get into one of their classic beefs, this time resulting in them making friends with people who look and act like each other in an attempt to draw jealous ire. The look-alike actors do a fantastic job mimicking the mannerisms and catchphrases of the original characters.

9. “The Affair” (Season 3, Episode 5)

Josh's dad brings a goofy innocence to the show. Any episode featuring Mr. Nichols is a riot! The brothers think Josh's dad is cheating on their mother when they see him with another woman constantly, only to find out the lady wants to offer Mr. Nichols a promotion at work.

10. “Football” (Season 2, Episode 4)

Despite being shaped like an offensive lineman, Josh never considers joining the football team until Drake suggests it to him. Josh becomes the equipment manager, but injuries to the starting players force Josh to tap into athletic skills he never knew he had!

11. “Paging Dr. Drake” (Season 3, Episode 8)

Drake doesn't exactly possess otherworldly intelligence, which makes his depiction of a doctor even more hilarious. The musician decides his best chance at winning over an attractive nurse at the hospital is to pose as a medically inclined genius, and Josh's commentary while injured adds key jokes to the episode.

12. “Vicious Tiberius” (Season 4, Episode 2)

Drake and Josh have to housesit their teacher's abode without knowing she owns a monstrous dog. The boys duck out on their responsibilities by hiding in the bathroom, and other characters have to get involved, like Megan and Josh's dad. The episode shows the way the series embraced the craziest possible storylines and relied on the actors' chemistry to shine through every time.

13. “Movie Job” (Season 2, Episode 3)

The movie theater Josh works at for most of the show allows the series to explore some of the funniest storylines the writers could come up with. Josh takes his job very seriously, so when Drake invades this precious place of his, the results certainly don't make the former brother very pleased!

14. “The Gary Grill” (Season 2, Episode 12)

Every good sitcom needs a jail episode. Drake and Josh get put in the slammer for unknowingly selling a large number of Gary Coleman grills that turn out to be stolen. Boxing fans will certainly enjoy the episode's nod to George Foreman grills, and longtime TV fans should love the cameo by Gary Coleman.

15. “Who's Got Game” (Season 4, Episode 5)

As the series went on, Josh became more romantically inclined. Not just the second banana to Drake, Josh feels confident he can get more girls to go out with him on a date and even bets on it. Drake gets deep into a dilemma when one of the women he pursues starts to arouse intense feelings, forcing Drake to decide on whether he should continue the bet.

16. “Theater Thug” (Season 3, Episode 14)

Another great episode at the movie theater lets Josh flex his acting chops when he's offered to be in a cheesy TV crime show. Antics ensue and things don't turn out the way Josh expects them to, as per usual. Josh's boss Helen stars with many hilarious lines in this episode.

17. “Grammy” (Season 1, Episode 6)

One of the best aspects of the stepbrother relationship in the show is Drake and Josh being forced to get to know each other's families. Josh's grandmother comes to town with plenty of pluck and pep in her step. Drake discovers he might like Grammy more than he originally realized.

18. “Girl Power” (Season 3, Episode 10)

Drake & Josh sometimes pokes fun at gender stereotypes in funny ways, something that is to be expected when the main characters are teenage boys coming into their own in the world. Drake has a hard time handling that his girlfriend might be physically stronger than him, leading to a heated rivalry and arm wrestling matches.

19. “Foam Finger” (Season 3, Episode 9)

Drake and Josh grapple with the fact that they might just be brotherly soulmates going back to their childhood years. They got in a fight when they were little at a baseball game, opening old wounds in funny ways. Excellent child actors depict the two when they were elementary-aged.

20. “Peruvian Puff Pepper” (Season 3, Episode 2)

Drake and Josh possess a humorous, yet heartfelt rivalry with their little sister, Megan. The fued reaches new heights when the brothers team up to make award-winning salsa and Megan doesn't get a share of the proceeds.

21. “The Bet” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Another brotherly bet features Drake and Josh withholding each others' biggest vices from one another: Drake and his candy and Josh and his video game console. The extremes, highs, and lows of the bet produce some of the best laughs in the series.

22. “Two Idiots and a Baby” (Season 1, Episode 4)

Drake and Josh didn't always get along early in the show. Seeing them try to babysit an infant from their dad's work demonstrated the brilliant humor the show would eventually become known for in later seasons.