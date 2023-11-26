The Best Episodes of The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius

Kids who grew up in the 2000s love SpongeBob, Timmy Turner, and Tommy Pickles, but true Nickelodeon fans of the era also dedicate their devotion to Jimmy Neutron. This lovable elementary school child with a gigantic brain and a penchant for overthinking schemes starred for three seasons in The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius. Alongside his innocent, yet dim-witted friends, Jimmy used his prodigious IQ for all the wrong reasons.

From trying to buy mature video games to reliving his birthday over and over again, Jimmy Neutron ironically possessed an emotional intellect that juxtaposed his science abilities. Find here best episodes of The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius!

1. “Out, Darn Spotlight” (Season 2, Episode 12)

Just like any pre-pubescent child, Jimmy Neutron can’t avoid crushing on a classmate who will star in the upcoming school play, “Macbeth in Space.” When he can’t win the lead role next to her, Jimmy uses his science skills to produce hyperrealistic special effects like black holes and rain clouds for the play. He almost gets the entire school trapped in a tornado.

2. “Beach Party Mummy” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Time travel storylines let Jimmy and his friends explore their adventurous sides. When the class gets bored watching a nature documentary about the desert, Jimmy invites them on a trip to the ancient sand dunes in Egypt. Libby finds out she’s related to one of the pharaohs from the time period.

3. “Journey to the Center of Carl” (Season 1, Episode 12a)

The most brilliant motives behind Jimmy’s inventions usually relate to his childlike desire to avoid typical kid grievances, such as going to school. Jimmy Neutron concocts a skin patch that makes the wearer sick instantly, allowing him and his friends the ability to get out of going to school. The invention goes too far and makes the children uncontrollably ill.

4. “The N-Men” (Season 3, Episode 2)

The third season of the show uses more pop culture references than before, starting with this second episode. The friends become mutated while in outer space, resulting in them adopting superpowers. Jimmy Neutron seems to be the only one who doesn’t get special abilities, but it might be too late once he’s granted his wish.

5. “Win, Lose, and Kaboom!” (Season 2, Episode 17)

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius derived from a full-length feature film, and sometimes the show will harken back to the inspiration of the original movie. The season two finale goes big with an epic storyline about Jimmy saving Earth by defeating a villainous game show host in a competition of intellect. Tim Allen cameos in a fun guest star appearance.

6. “The Retroville 9” (Season 2, Episode 2a)

Jimmy Neutron doesn’t often think that many of his inventions make it unfair for others to compete against him in many different endeavors. He wants so badly for his class to be good at baseball that he creates automatic gloves and bats. In turn, the crew turns into MLB-level superstars, but at what moral cost?

7. “The Mighty Wheezers” (Season 2, Episode 16a)

Jimmy’s best friend Carl doesn’t take many chances in life, and he must get it from his parents. When Jimmy has to spend an extended stretch with the Wheezers, he decides to amp up their abilities to make the experience a little more exciting.

8. “Hypno Birthday to You” (Season 1, Episode 9b)

Kids love their birthday way more than adults, and for a good reason. Getting older means fewer rules, more fun, and another year closer to freedom from parents. Jimmy makes a hypnotizing device that makes his parents believe every day is his birthday, but he finds out there is such a thing as too much cake and ice cream.

9. “Normal Boy” (Season 1, Episode 2a)

While many residents in Retroville get annoyed at the consequences of Jimmy’s intelligence, they are frantic when the boy genius lowers his IQ at the most inopportune time. With a space rock imminently crashing towards the atmosphere, Jimmy can no longer brainblast to save the day.

10. “Aaughh!! Wilderness!!” (Season 1, Episode 12b)

Jimmy’s dad, Hugh, often balances out Jimmy’s smarts with a healthy dose of naïveté. He makes a good point that computers and technology can be used too much, especially when having fun in the wild on a camping trip with the boys. But when nature gets harsh, should Jimmy Neutron ignore his father’s orders and turn to science to fix things?

11. “Carl Wheezer: Boy Genius” (Season 3, Episode 15b)

Carl’s main personality trait probably stands out to most viewers: his shyness. Carl usually likes to stay in the shadows compared to his friends, but girls make boys do crazy things. He and Jimmy Neutron agree to swap IQs, but Jimmy doesn’t like Carl’s inflated ego that comes with the compromise.

12. “The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour” (Special #1)

Jimmy Neutron and Timmy Turner from The Fairly Odd Parents combine into a spectacular mashup episode in “The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour.” The main difference between the shows, their animation styles, also change for this special episode.

13. “Grumpy Young Men” (Season 2, Episode 2b)

One of the funnier episodes that mocks the difficulties of old age in subtle, but respectful ways, “Grumpy Young Me” shows Jimmy and his friends trying to pass as adults to buy a violent video game. The aging process goes too far and the three are left crippled with arthritis, poor memories, and bad backs as they are 80 years old.

14. “Jimmy For President” (Season 2, Episode 5b)

Jimmy believes his intelligence would make him an excellent class president, but Sheen, Cindy, and others throw their hat in the ring, too. Carl must face an uneasy choice and vote for the best candidate, but his friends simply won’t play fair.

15. “Maximum Hugh” (Season 1, Episode 16a)

Jimmy Neutron sure does like to find an unfair advantage through science. His competitive drive forces him to enhance Hugh’s athletic abilities against Cindy’s mother, but when the dirty laundry gets revealed to the world, Jimmy learns a tough lesson about ethics and treating his father better.

16. “Sorry, Wrong Era” (Season 1, Episode 19)

Dinosaurs present a myriad of fun storylines in children’s cartoons. In Jimmy Neutron’s world, it seems more than obvious that Jimmy’s inventiveness would result in an episode transporting everyone pack to the Jurassic era. Hugh’s quirky and unaware personality makes survival amongst the giant animals quite difficult.

17. “Brobot” (Season 1, Episode 3a)

Jimmy Neutron struggles with only-child syndrome throughout the show. Feelings of loneliness and anti-socialization sometimes crop up, so Jimmy builds a robotic brother to provide him with the sibling he never had. Jimmy then discovers the downsides of brotherly affection and friendship.

18. “Krunch Time” (Season 1, Episode 10a)

The best children’s cartoons use adult storylines to garner older audiences without offending younger viewers or their parents. The episode “Krunch Time” serves as an allegory for addiction when Jimmy Neutron invents a candy that the residents of his hometown become strung out on.

19. “Lights! Camera! Danger!” (Season 3, Episode 3)

Another third-season trope for the show revolved around utilizing recurring antagonist characters instead of Jimmy Neutron solving everyday problems. The friends must battle a longtime nemesis who reveals themselves during the filming of a movie they are all hired to participate in.

20. “Love Potion #976/J” (Season 2, Episode 8)

Jimmy and Cindy’s longstanding crush comes to fruition in a Valentine’s Day special episode. Jimmy brews a love potion that forces his infatuation with Cindy. Meanwhile, Sheen and Carl also take some of the tonics and fall for unusual matches.

21. “Operation: Rescue Jet Fusion” (Season 2, Episode 3)

This second season episode draws inspiration from action films like 007 and Mission: Impossible. Jimmy teams up with a heroic secret agent to defeat a character who will pop up in later seasons: Professor Calamitous.

22. “When Pants Attack” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Benefiting from a movie beforehand, the first episode of Jimmy Neutron comes out of the gates swinging for the fences. Jimmy hates cleaning up after himself (what child doesn’t?) and tries to invent a way to wear cognizant, self-aware jeans. What could possibly go wrong?