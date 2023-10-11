The King of Queens didn't revolutionize TV comedy in any way. The sitcom about a bickering mid-30s couple in New York, accompanied by extended family and friends, relied on tropes seen before and since in the genre. The longevity and hilarity of the show lie in the chemistry of Kevin James and Leah Remini and the quick wit of the supporting players, such as Jerry Stiller. With 25 years since the pilot episode aired, a list of the best episodes of The King of Queens is in order!

1. “Van, Go” (Season 7, Episode 18)

Doug Heffernan won't let anything get in the way of devouring a good meal. Audiences love him for it, but the gruff waitress at his diner doesn't. The rapport between Kevin James and the woman who plays the antagonistic server in “Van, Go” makes the episode hilarious, as Doug just can't wait any longer for his food!

2. “Dog Shelter” (Season 5, Episode 23)

Doug's lovable kid nature sometimes turns into a laughable naivete. His parents leverage the power of their son's immaturity by buying a new dog for him every time his childhood pup dies. This leads to a hysterical realization from both the audience and Doug that, obviously, no dog can live for 25 years!

3. “Sight Gag” (Season 4, Episode 2)

The King of Queens likes to play off the stereotype that men go cheap when buying things for their wives. The second episode of season four sees Doug go the extra chintzy mile when he buys Carrie laser eye surgery from a quack doctor. When Carrie can't see the way she used to, her anger towards Doug fires on all cylinders!

4. “Oxy Moron” (Season 4, Episode 10)

People often understand the genuine intentions of their loved ones during a crisis. Carrie discovers Doug might not love her as much as she thought when her husband hoards the oxygen mask on an airplane ride during a false alarm emergency. The episode helps to give hints to the audience that the Heffernans may not be married until death does them ‘part.

5. “Shrink Wrap” (Season 4, Episode 25)

Sitcoms often reach their peak funniness when they dive into the characters' pasts in creative ways. Therapy seems like a must for the Heffernan household, with flashbacks giving viewers a window into the upbringings of Doug, Carrie, and Arthur. An uncredited cameo by Ben Stiller, son of Jerry Stiller, playing the latter's father, deserves special applause.

6. “Thanks, Man” (Season 6, Episode 9)

The best Thanksgiving episode in the show features the talented Nick Offerman in a guest role as a man without a home for the holidays. He wants to eat dinner with the Heffernans, but not everyone in the house agrees with letting a stranger in. A great mix of humor between the typical suspects and the one-time star in Offerman makes it an episode on constant rewatch.

7. “Food Fight” (Season 4, Episode 13)

Doug's vice, food, has a pull on his heart and his stomach like nothing else. Spence's girlfriend controls Doug's appetite much better than Carrie, leading to one of the couple's all-time fights. If Carrie can't satisfy Doug at the kitchen table, how can she make him happy anywhere else?

8. “Swim Neighbors” (Season 3, Episode 22)

Bryan Cranston cameos as the Heffernans' neighbor, Tim Sacksky, after a natural disaster leads to heightened interactions between the two houses. Carrie's pettiness knows no bounds, and the next-door neighbors poking and prodding each other with swimming pools and shared backyards make for great comedy.

9. “Present Tense” (Season 8, Episode 17)

Doug and Carrie go to great lengths to hide the fact they hate the portrait that Deacon and Kelly gave them for an anniversary present. Sitcoms seem to like storylines around artwork (remember the episode of Everybody Loves Raymond when Marie sculpts an inappropriate work?), and The King of Queens goes along with the trend in fine tune.

10. “Deacon Blues” (Season 3, Episode 15)

The King of Queens sometimes relies on its side characters to tell larger stories about Doug and Carrie. “Deacon Blues” hones in on the possible infidelity of Doug's friend, Deacon, and the fallout of such a devastating secret. Doug and Carrie start to think about cheating and how it affects all marriages differently, especially if the people involved don't have the same code of ethics in regard to marital loyalty.

11. “Prints Charming” (Season 5, Episode 14)

Doug Heffernan doesn't exactly like to get off the couch very often. He works a blue-collar job and, on the weekends, enjoys watching sports and eating pizza. Carrie gets on him for the couple's dearth of activity when they accidentally get another couple's professional photos, and the fun being had in the pictures completely trumps their own.

12. “Walk, Man” (Season 4, Episode 1)

One of the best side characters in The King of Queens, Holly Shumpert, gets a starring role in the season four premiere. Holly considers herself a dog walker, and Doug and Carrie consider Arthur somewhat of a dog. A match made in heaven, right? Holly walks Arthur, and Doug and Carrie get alone time.

13. “Offensive Fowl” (Season 9, Episode 8)

Kevin James' willingness to make fun of his own weight never fails to deliver a ton of laughs. Doug's change of heart surrounding his diet, after being affected by coming close to running over a chicken, leads to some great late-show banter between Doug and Carrie in their quest to go vegetarian. Doug never eating meat again . . . that's never gonna happen!

14. “Eddie Money” (Season 4, Episode 23)

The show never got the types of big guest stars that other programs like Friends did. Therefore, episodes like “Eddie Money” really shine. When Deacon and Doug buy a living room performance from rock star Eddie Money, it's part of a bigger plan to spend a whole bunch of money from a gambling win before Carrie finds out!

15. “Strike Too” (Season 3, Episode 6)

The King of Queens dove headfirst into a three-part storyline in season three about Doug going on strike at his trucking company. The second episode of the triumvirate places Doug into a substitute teaching position when the lazy protagonist needs cash with no end to the work stoppage in sight. Doug quickly sees being around kids might not be his cup of tea!

16. “Dougie Nights” (Season 4, Episode 15)

Doug and Deacon always have a lot of fun when they have bros' night out, but once Deacon divorces his wife, the friends must take care with the risky business they get into. Doug going to the nightclub as a married man doesn't make Carrie overly happy, and the typical marital distress follows for both of them.

17. “Doug Out” (Season 2, Episode 6)

The father-son relationship between Doug and his father-in-law reaches new heights in this early-series episode about the two going to a Mets baseball game to bond. Kevin James and the late, great Jerry Stiller possess unreal chemistry anytime Doug and Arthur spend long scenes in each other's presence.

18. “Window Pain” (Season 5, Episode 2)

The King of Queens often feels quite relatable for those inside of an argumentative relationship. One of the hardest aspects of a dysfunctional family in a suburban neighborhood remains trying to keep the tone of a fight down so the next-door folks don't hear everyone's business. Doug and Carrie have an impossible task in this regard, and the people who move in next to them get a *wonderful* first impression of the Heffernans.

19. “Lush Life” (Season 4, Episode 20)

Carrie won't ever win a kindness contest in her life, but a drink or two certainly makes her more palatable for everyone around her. Doug and Arthur continuously bolster a bad habit of alcohol after work for Carrie, resulting in a classic episode of the show!

20. “Apartment Complex” (Season 8, Episode 14)

As the series got closer and closer to the finale, the inevitable end to Doug and Carrie's relationship started to feel tangible. One of the funnier situations indicating the strain on the Heffernan marriage happens in season eight when Doug starts spending all of his time living in the back room of a restaurant instead of going home to Carrie!

21. “Ovary Action” (Season 4, Episode 12)

The King of Queens remains a rare sitcom in that the couple at the center of the show doesn't have children. The lack of little ones in the house isn't for not trying, as Doug and Carrie constantly attempt to conceive their first child. “Ovary Action” throws Doug's parents into the picture right when the couple has heightened their trials for baby Heffernan.

22. “Bed Spread” (Season 5, Episode 24)

Doug and Carrie harken back to the days of separate beds à la, a 1950s sitcom! The satire poking fun at the censorship on early television blends well with the ways Doug and Carrie aren't compatible all of the time, and James and Remini perfectly play off each other as usual.