The Best Female Video Game Leads that Strike a Blow For Equality

Video games have portrayed female characters in a lot of different ways over the years, and not always with the whole “damsel in distress” thing.

While that still has its place, developers have begun to include a growing number of female video game leads to help provide fresh stories. As a result, gaming has tons of great female video game lead characters to play with strong personalities that don’t feel pandering and complex backstories.

1. Aloy (Horizon games)

Aloy’s independence and competence remain unmatched by most female lead characters across all media, let alone female video game leads.

As an outcast from birth, Aloy had no choice but to master self-sufficiency. Over time, she grows into much more than that, though. After finding herself at the center of her world's biggest problems and solutions, Aloy takes on a profound responsibility for her fellow humans across all tribes as she defends them from the marauding machines lumbering. Her resilience and intelligence set her apart from female video game leads of the past, while her depth and versatility put her among the best.

2. Kate Walker (Syberia games)

Kate Walker has always approached things with an inquisitive mind and a love for adventure in the Syberia series. Despite facing a variety of strange puzzles and finding herself in many precarious situations, they never manage to stand up to Kate’s sharp mind.

As a former lawyer, it makes sense that Kate would excel in situations that test her intellect, but her authentic transformation into an audacious explorer puts her over the top as an engaging female video game character. On top of that, her excellent design keeps her within the bounds of realism while being fun to watch.

3. Samus (Metroid games)

Many Metroid gamers didn’t even know Samus as a female for many years, but despite this, she remains one of the most influential female video game protagonists.

Quiet for much of the Metroid series, she acquires a reputation as a “strong and silent” character, leaving room for her evolution in later games. While she may not have a dynamic character arc, Samus does undergo some significant changes in her design and abilities across the series, which keeps fans guessing in a fun way.

4. Jill Valentine (Resident Evil games)

As perhaps the first notable female video game protagonist in horror games, Jill Valentine holds a special place in the history of outstanding heroines. Bucking the “damsel in distress” trend, Jill reveals she’s quite well-trained and knows her way around military-grade weapons.

While Barry does pull her chestnuts out of the fire on occasion, Jill proves resilient and difficult to keep down throughout the original Resident Evil and even more so in Resident Evil 3. While these don’t explore her emotional depth very much, they do show just how unstoppable a female lead character can be with just a little resource management.

5. Bayonetta (Bayonetta)

Most female protagonists don't go for pure seductiveness these days. The 90s and early 2000s have plenty of that.

Bayonetta manages to wield those traits to her advantage as a character while also injecting several unique characteristics into the mix. Bayonetta, as a female video game character, always seems to have an answer for everything, whether through mastery of weapons, dark magic, or some other means. Her comical wit and self-assurance remain in a class of their own, but as her unfolding backstory reveals her as a much deeper and more complex character than one might suspect.

6. Clementine (The Walking Dead games)

Telltale’s The Walking Dead games have a reputation for their empathetic and relatable characters, and Clementine remains emblematic of Telltale’s ability to craft them. Throughout the series, the player sees Clementine grow and change, with players’ choices molding this female video game lead. Watching her evolve from a vulnerable child into a smart, cunning young adult will always offer a treat for any player willing to take that plunge.

7. Faith Connors (Mirror’s Edge)

The world of Mirror’s Edge stays put in its dystopian doldrums where the control of information and suppression of individuality reign supreme. Faith Connors stands in direct opposition to that as a runner who transfers information to those who need it.

As a bastion of freedom, Faith inspires those around her throughout Mirror’s Edge and instills a sense of hope in the player. Just as her philosophy contrasts with the powers that be, so too does her distinct design pop off the monochromatic world she inhabits. While Mirror’s Edge games have fallen into relative obscurity, there’s no doubt that Faith remains one of the better female protagonists in video game history.

8. Heather Mason (Silent Hill 3)

Silent Hill flips the script on the player in many ways, including giving them a female video game protagonist for the first and (so far) the last time in the mainline series. Her presence becomes far more significant as she finds her own connections to the town the series takes place within.

Heather goes through almost everything any other Silent Hill protagonist does and manages to stay on her feet despite the depravity. That alone could make her an iconic character, but the strength with which she combats the forces of the haunted town pushes her up over the top.

9. Chloe Frazer (Uncharted: The Lost Legacy)

Chloe Frazer plays second fiddle to Nathan for most of the Uncharted series as a dubious female video game character whose reliability only goes as far as her interests.

While Uncharted: The Lost Legacy doesn’t undo this part of her personality, it does give players a closer look at the complexities of her personality by making her a protagonist alongside Nadine Ross. The standalone expansion to Uncharted 4 focuses on Chloe and Nadine’s search for a sacred treasure that Chloe’s father died trying to find, so this brings Chloe’s clever personality and resilience into focus.

10. Madeline (Celeste)

Madeline’s internal struggles with her anxiety and lack of confidence make her relatable to many players, but her determination to make it to the top of the mountain makes her easy to root for as a video game character. Seeing her overcome everything by the end will always be a joy, but the way Celeste portrays her journey with excellent writing, a fun 2D design, and music elevates the experience to extreme heights.

11. Ellie (The Last of Us games)

The iconic duo of Joel and Ellie highlighted by The Last of Us, became a mainstay in gaming back in 2013 and remains so now. While both characters dazzle the screen with well-written lines and passionate performances, for most, Ellie became the standout.

Thrown into the unforgiving world of The Last of Us as a child and dealing with the constant avalanche of despair makes Ellie ever-lovable, as she never wilts in the face of a challenge. No matter how bad her situation becomes, Ellie always seems able to fight her way out, and for that, she’s an easy choice for one of the best female video game lead characters of all time.

12. Lara Croft (Tomb Raider games)

Many of the female video game leads on this list owe a little something to Lara Croft. While she started about as deep as a puddle, she grew alongside the Tomb Raider games themselves.

As Tomb Raider games got more complex, so did Lara. These days, the Tomb Raider origin trilogy portrays her as a resourceful, determined, and cunning character who cannot be stopped. Goal-oriented and intelligent, Lara Croft lives on in a new form of relevance, worthy of her enduring legacy.

13. Senua (Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice)

Senua might just have the most tumultuous life story of any female video game lead on this list. Sent away from her village because of her mental illness, Senua returns to see it decimated. As she begins a quest to resurrect her former lover, Senua’s journey jerks the player back and forth between delusion, illusion, and grim reality.

Senua finds her own way of sorting through her own mental illness as well as the chaos around her, though, and the whole thing gets depicted with outstanding performances and top-notch artistic presentations that make the player feel immersed. As a newer female lead character in games, Senua might seem somewhat unproven. But if subsequent Hellblade entries stay on this trajectory, she will remain one of the best.

14. Jesse Faden (Control)

Jesse Faden finds herself in a state of confusion early on in the story of Control, but soon finds her place and embraces her role as the new director of a mysterious part of the government. As the wild intricacies of her new position reveal themselves, Jesse’s complex and strange backstory comes further into light. Her willingness to confront such strange supernatural forces throughout the game puts many male video game characters to shame, and the steady hand she develops makes her evolution a joy to witness.

The outstanding writing and voice acting go a long way to making Jesse an iconic female video game character, too, as Remedy Entertainment clearly had a vision for her as a natural for supernatural combat, but also an effective government bureaucrat.

15. Velvet Crowe (Tales of Berseria)

The Tales series remains full of wonderful characters, many of them female, but perhaps the best female video game protagonist so far might just be Velvet Crowe from Tales of Berseria.

Velvet’s moral compass drifts back and forth between caring for others and herself, but at the same time, her strong-willed personality makes it all make sense for her. Her unique shape-shifting arm gives her a distinct flair in combat, while her hard exterior inspires the player to wonder about her vulnerabilities that hide beneath the surface. Velvet remains a challenging character to understand, as her motivations don't get spoon-fed to the player. Seeing her adventure to the end also creates a grand sense of satisfaction that every gamer should experience at least once.