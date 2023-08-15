Women's wrestling hit critical mass in the 2000s. As WWE’s Attitude Era transitioned into the company’s Ruthless Aggression Era, far more women found themselves on-screen compared to previous decades. Sadly, these women were often relegated to a far less prominent position than their male counterparts. Still, even then, quite a few female wrestlers succeeded on their own, blazing a trail for every subsequent female wrestler.

At the same time, other female wrestlers were gaining traction in companies outside of the WWE – most especially WWE’s main professional rival in the 2000s, TNA. Though it would be another decade before these women were featured in the same capacity as their male colleagues, they still managed to forge a reputation for themselves as supremely entertaining performers.

From iconic Attitude Era stars to revolutionary TNA performers, here are the best female wrestlers of the 2000s, ranked from best to worst.

Trish Stratus

Few people have achieved what Trish Stratus has in professional wrestling – male or female. Originally introduced as a token valet to teams like T&A and Vince McMahon himself, Stratus’s work in the ring became better with each passing week. By 2001, she’d grown beyond her initially weak booking, becoming a full-fledged wrestler in the process.

Training under the seasoned Fit Finlay, Stratus used her burgeoning skills as a wrestler to capture the Women’s Championship in 2001. In the following years, she faced practically every female wrestler of merit, competing against the likes of Lita, Jazz, and Molly Holly, among many others. Along with Lita, she’s largely responsible for reshaping WWE’s women’s division, building fan interest in female matches from the late Attitude Era onwards.

Lita

Like her foremost rival, Trish Stratus, it’s almost impossible to sum up Lita’s influence in mere words. The definition of extreme, she was ready and willing to perform dangerous stunts virtually no other wrestler would even dare to think of at the time, showing the world that women could be just as hardcore as men when it came to death-defying antics in the ring.

Utilizing a high-flying offensive style, Lita was an integral part of Team Xtreme and the Hardy Boyz, adding an unpredictable edge to each match. Whether she was diving off ladders, crashing through tables, subjecting herself to wicked chair shots, or competing in hardcore matches with her then-boyfriend Edge, audiences could readily throw their expectations out the window whenever Lita walked out on the stage.

Chyna

Taking advantage of the forward momentum she’d built up in the late ‘90s, Chyna continued to kick down barriers wherever she saw them in WWE. Creating a reputation for herself apart from her ‘90s-era alliance with D-Generation X, Chyna proudly occupied her place as the complete opposite of most female wrestlers at the time. Whereas most of the roster was composed of female wrestlers hired almost solely because of their appearance, Chyna was a towering, physically powerful wrestler able to dominate her male and female counterparts alike.

While most of Chyna’s time was relegated to a handful of storylines with Chris Jericho and Eddie Guerrero, her 2000s run with WWE left a lasting impression on audience members in the decades to come. A direct precursor to Beth Phoenix, Awesome Kong, and Rhea Ripley, it’s only a matter of time before she’s officially inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

Gail Kim

What Trish Stratus did for WWE’s women’s division in the early 2000s, Gail Kim single-handedly did for TNA’s Knockouts’ division in the middle of the decade. A fledgling start-up struggling to make a name for itself, TNA had to build its own female division from the ground up, winning audiences over by using lesser-known superstars like Gail Kim.

Fortunately for TNA and wrestling fans, Kim was more than ready to rise to the occasion, becoming the first prototypical Knockout in the process (TNA’s official term for female wrestlers). Using a variety of offensive and defensive styles – including high-flying attacks, submission holds, and suplexes – it’s impossible to overstate how important Kim was in growing TNA’s product during the promotion’s formative years.

Molly Holly

Like Chyna or Lita, Molly Holly was a certified breath of fresh air upon her debut to WWE in 2000 (albeit in a much different way). Compared to the lewd presentation of women in the Attitude Era, Molly was known for her relatively modest wardrobe, preferring to dress in informal clothing like T-shirts, sweatpants, and tank tops.

Beneath Molly’s seemingly ordinary appearance lied the heart of a true competitor. Employing difficult-to-execute moves like her signature finisher, the Molly-Go-Round, she could fit into any role required of her on-screen. From appearing in comedic stables like the Holly Cousins to portraying a self-aggrandizing heel, Molly Holly was able to do it all – a true testament to her adaptability, charisma, and undeniable skills in the ring.

Sable

It’s not an exaggeration to say Sable was the defining female wrestler of the early Attitude Era. Before Trish Stratus and Lita, she practically was the women’s division, setting the standard for female-oriented matches for the next several years (for better or worse). Briefly leaving the WWF in 1999, Sable returned after the Attitude Era ended in 2002, succeeding Stratus’s place as Vince McMahon’s on-screen love interest.

Though her wrestling skills were never as great as they were in the ‘90s, Sable maintained superb chemistry with virtually everyone she worked with, whether it was a rival like Torrie Wilson or a potential client like A-Train. Arguably one of the best female heels of the 2000s, her influence on similarly vain, self-obsessed wrestlers like Michelle McCool and Angelina Love is perfectly plain to see.

Awesome Kong

The spiritual successor to the extraordinarily influential Aja Kong, Awesome Kong was the single best thing in women’s wrestling in the mid-2000s. Along with Gail Kim and Angelina Love, she helped set the standard for TNA’s women’s division when the company was still in its infancy, presenting herself as a physically imposing behemoth in the same mold as Chyna or Beth Phoenix.

Certainly among the greatest female wrestlers of all time, Kong helped break the preconceived mold audiences had towards women’s wrestling (mainly due to the overly sexualized nature of female matches in the Attitude Era). As Kong proved time and time again in her matches, female wrestling didn’t have to be all swimsuit competitions or lingerie pillow fights, i.e., actual matches staged in WWE around the same time. They could be intensely physical affairs that would leave the opponents battered, beaten, and broken.

Victoria

One of the most underrated and underutilized competitors to ever compete in WWE and TNA, Victoria seldom gets the recognition she very clearly deserves. A versatile talent like no other, she could be funny, serious, and potentially terrifying when she needed to be, metamorphosing into a wholly new character whenever the situation called for it.

Throughout her career, Victoria (or Tara as she was known in TNA) excelled in almost every storyline she found herself in, whether acting as the enforcer to Vince’s Devils or feuding with The Beautiful People. Often considered a modern legend in the industry, it’s virtually guaranteed she’ll wind up in WWE’s Hall of Fame one day, continuing her penchant for success with whatever company she winds up with.

Ivory

In the late 1990s, Ivory was one of the few female wrestlers capable of having a decent match. Valuing pure wrestling talent over her physical appearance during a time when women were featured in largely objectified roles in WWE, Ivory was among the finest wrestlers of the decade – a position she firmly held on to well into the next decade.

Though essentially booked in comedic storylines – such as her hilarious membership in Right to Censor – Ivory nevertheless had the inherent skills to rise above mediocre booking, competing at a decidedly higher level than most other wrestlers she faced off against. As the years passed, her veteran status lent further credibility in her matches against up-and-coming faces like Trish Stratus and Molly Holly, making her a dependably great competitor to watch regularly.

Beth Phoenix

Picking up the torch left behind by Chyna in 2001, Beth Phoenix is directly comparable to the Ninth Wonder of the World, mainly due to her physical strength and adept performance in the ring. Like Chyna or Ivory, she prided herself on her wrestling abilities above all else, excelling in the ring thanks to her imposing size — especially when compared to WWE’s other female wrestlers in the mid to late 2000s.

Following the retirement of Trish Stratus and Lita in 2006, Phoenix was one of the main performers who helped carry the women’s division on her back for the remainder of the decade. Her on-screen romance with Santina Marella may divide fans, but at the end of the day, her keen talent and entertaining feuds with Candice Michelle, Mickie James, and Melina speak for themselves.

Angelina Love

You can’t discuss TNA’s Knockout Division without bringing up Angelina Love. Along with Gail Kim and Awesome Kong, she was responsible for defining TNA’s women’s division in the mid-2000s, becoming one of the promotion’s absolute best wrestlers in the few short years that followed.

The principal founder of The Beautiful People alongside Velvet Sky, Love brought a deal of theatricality to the Knockout Division, playing the role of a vapid, beauty-obsessed prima donna seeking to “cleanse the world, one ugly person at a time.” The character acted almost as a satire of the overly sexualized presentation of female wrestlers in WWE, the main difference being that Love could actually wrestle compared to her WWE counterparts.

Torrie Wilson

Debuting to WWE as part of the 2001 Invasion storyline, Torrie Wilson became one of the breakout stars of the Alliance, capturing the attention of viewers through her partnership with Stacy Keibler. Like many women in WWE at this point, Wilson’s lack of experience in the ring didn’t necessarily hinder her ascent in the company’s hierarchy, with Wilson managing to forge a place for herself based almost entirely on her distinguished charisma and character work (not unlike her later rival, Sable).

Given the glass roof that was very much in place in WWE in the early 2000s, Wilson did her absolute best to entertain audiences while improving her skill set and offensive style. Retiring in 2008, she left behind some mighty big shoes to fill, having been one of the top stars of the Ruthless Aggression throughout her seven long years in the company.

Melina

If Melina wasn’t so notoriously hard to work with, it’s worth wondering how much further she could’ve gone in the world of pro wrestling. On the surface, she had it all: the look, the talent, the charisma, the unique ring attire, the killer entrance, and the ability to draw both jeers and cheers from the crowd, whether she was portraying a heel or a face. The sky was simply the limit.

Initially the valet to M.N.M. and her real-life boyfriend Johnny Nitro, Melina eventually struck out on her own as a solo wrestler in 2006, quickly winning the Women’s Championship from Mickie James. Like Nitro, she utilized a highly innovative offensive style, expertly using her uncanny flexibility to her advantage. Seeing her performance in the ring, you’re never left wondering why Bret Hart himself called her “one of the best wrestlers in the world.”

Mickie James

Like her fierce TNA rival Victoria, Mickie James is a star unto herself wherever she winds up. It doesn’t matter if she’s headlining WWE’s women’s division or recreating herself in TNA; James has the potential to be a wrestling promotion’s top talent, maintaining peak wrestling ability and promo work from decade to decade.

After making a name for herself in a one-year feud with Trish Stratus, James became a major contender for the Women’s Championship, winning the title on six different occasions for a combined reign of 367 days. One of the few wrestlers who actually makes for a better face than she does a heel, her humble attitude and homely country gimmick made for a unique WWE champion – one that fans instantly adored.

Michelle McCool

As we’ve repeatedly mentioned throughout this article, the 2000s were a tough time to be a female wrestler in WWE. The promotion mostly hired people based on their looks rather than their actual wrestling abilities. Case in point with Michelle McCool, a former elementary school teacher whose initial tenure with WWE was lackluster at best.

Recognizing her limited skills in the ring, McCool took the time to vastly improve herself, transforming into one of the best female wrestlers of the late 2000s. A fantastic heel, her two-year partnership with Layla was some of the best work either woman had ever done in the company, with McCool herself demonstrating unrivaled talent and surprising toughness in the ring (despite a slew of injuries, she always found a way to wander back through the titantron).