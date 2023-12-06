The Best Fighting Games of All Time

Like Pac-Man or Galaga, any self-effacing arcade in the world has a fighting game somewhere inside its walls. In fact, since the early 1990s, fighting games have become a staple video game genre unto themselves, transitioning from rudimentary cabinet arcade games into praised console games by the close of the decade.

Years later, the fighting game continues to rank among the most popular genres in video game fandom, whether in the form of Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Soulcalibur, or Super Smash Bros.

1. Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (1991)

The crown jewel of the Street Fighter series, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior also remains the absolute best fighting game of all time. Expanding upon every aspect of the original game, Capcom introduced a vast number of improvements that became staples of the Street Fighter saga moving forward (the larger roster, the combo strikes, the “secret” command-based attacks). The most influential fighting game of the early 1990s, almost every other genre game that followed looked to Street Fighter II as a direct source of inspiration.

2. Mortal Kombat II (1993)

In its initial incarnation, Mortal Kombat acted more as a loose rip-off of the Street Fighter fighting games, owing plenty to Capcom’s genre-defining fighting game. With Mortal Kombat II, Midway managed to distance itself from Street Fighter’s shadow, glorying in the grittier, over-the-top violence fans associate with Mortal Kombat today (including a higher volume of Fatalities, each bloodier and more traumatic than the last).

3. Soulcalibur II (2002)

The best fighting game of the early 2000s, Soulcalibur II marked a new age in the genre, kicking off the new decade with a definitive bang. Showcasing ahead-of-its-time 3D graphics, Soulcalibur II took everything great about the first Soulcalibur and stretched them out in all the right ways. Along with its various gameplay improvements, the series also won renown for its roster of guest characters, most especially Link, the iconic hero of the Zelda series himself.

4. Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes (2000)

On paper, the idea of seeing Capcom’s most formidable characters battling Earth’s mightiest heroes seems like a match made in heaven. Living up to that inspired premise, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes went above and beyond delivering chills and thrills with every conceivable match-up in the game. Whether pitting Ryu against Wolverine or Jill Valentine against Doctor Doom, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 fulfilled every players’ foremost childhood dreams…at least where fighting games are concerned.

5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018)

Like most fighting game franchises, Super Smash Bros. contains nothing but strong entries in its fictional universe. Yet even by Super Smash Bros.’ standards, most fans tend to cite Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the standout addition to the series. With a massive roster at its disposal, the developers drew on every aspect of the preceding Smash titles praised by fans, combining them into one epic console fighting game.

6. Street Fighter IV (2008)

Next to the latest Street Fighter 6, Street Fighter IV remains one of the best sequels to the Street Fighter franchise fans have seen yet. Matching the earlier esteem of Street Fighter II and the Alpha series, Street Fighter IV delivers all the signature punches and kicks of its earlier sister titles, along with a few new surprises (like the emphasis on Focus Attacks). Along with 2011’s Mortal Kombat, it helped launch a sudden surge in renewed popularity towards fighting games in general.

7. Tekken 3 (1997)

Like Street Fighter II and Mortal Kombat II before it, Tekken 3 marked the period where Namco set the Tekken name apart from its competitors. Weaving in a cast of characters never before seen in a Tekken game (including iconic fighters like Jin Kazama, Ling Xiaoyu, and Julia Chang), the innovations the company brought to Tekken 3 worked wonders, cementing the series’ place in fighting game history.

8. Virtua Fighter 2 (1994)

Though its graphics might appear dated by today’s standards, Virtua Fighter 2 seemed like the game of the future when it hit arcades in 1994. One of the earlier video games to make use of motion-capture technology, the smooth movements of the characters and the stunning graphics ensured a fighting game unlike any other–one that continues to hold up almost 30 years later.

9. Super Smash Bros. Melee (2001)

The fact that people still play Super Smash Bros. Melee in competitive tournaments speaks volumes about the superior quality of this 2001 masterpiece. The second entry in the uber-popular Super Smash Bros. series, Melee set the standard for all Super Smash Bros. fighting games that came after. Superseded only by its 2018 follow-up in Ultimate, Melee remains just as addictively fun to play as it had been in 2001.

10. Samurai Shodown (1993)

The moment its initial installment arrived to arcades in 1993, Samurai Shodown seemed like a very different type of fighting game. Whereas Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat focused on over-the-top characters in contemporary or futuristic settings, Samurai Shodown harkened back to Feudal Japan. Weaving in a faster-paced combat system with traditional Japanese stock characters (samurai warriors, ninjas, and masterless ronin), Samurai Shodown became one of the most original and exciting fighting games of the early ‘90s.

11. Tekken 7 (2015)

Though the seventh installment in the Tekken franchise, one can describe Tekken 7 as the most accessible game in Bandai Namco Entertainment’s series to date. Outfitted with smoother graphics and a more fluid gameplay structure, Tekken 7 also featured just as many new characters as it did returning heroes. Not only that, but the game also brought in several noteworthy new gameplay features, such as Rage Arts, Power Crush, and Screw hits, to name just a few.

12. Dragon Ball FighterZ (2018)

Far and away the greatest Dragon Ball video game ever put to the screen, Dragon Ball FighterZ caters to both diehard fans of the original anime, as well as to those completely unfamiliar with the Dragon Ball canon. Retaining its classical anime look and tone, the game adopts some of the most gorgeous visuals players could ever hope to find in a fighting game, revolving around staple characters like Goku, Krillin, and Piccolo.

13. Mortal Kombat (2011)

The ninth entry in the Mortal Kombat series, 2011’s Mortal Kombat revisited the origins of the M.K. universe, rebooting the entire series from the ground up. A loving homage to the original Mortal Kombat series, this 2011 masterpiece combined a cutting-edge story with some of the nastiest violence fans had ever seen in a M.K. game. Darker and more stylized than any of its predecessors, it’s a pitch-perfect example of a remake done right.

14. The King of Fighters XIII (2010)

Providing a complete overhaul of The King of Fighters series, one cannot overstate the sheer ambition behind The King of Fighters XIII. Returning to its franchise roots, The King of Fighters XII made several critical changes to the overall format of the franchise, omitting the more underwhelming aspects of its previous title (the Critical Counter, the Guard Attack, and that dizzying camera angle) and fine-tuning numerous gameplay components.

15. Soulcalibur VI (2018)

The latest installment in the lauded Soulcalibur series, Soulcalibur VI adds just enough new gameplay features to differentiate itself from its predecessors. Retaining the core components of the initial Soulcalibur games, Soulcalibur VI also throws in a handful of rousing new features as well, from the defensive Soul Charge mechanic to an in-depth character creation menu.

16. Guilty Gear X2 (2002)

Like all the best sequels, Guilty Gear X2 introduced a wave of new advancements regarding the core components of the Guilty Gear series. Though a bit more advanced and less beginner-friendly than Mortal Kombat, Guilty Gear X2 rewards more patient players with a thrilling good time, making use of a more technical combat system and hair-raising gameplay modes.

17. BlazBlue: Central Fiction (2015)

Concluding the narrative journey of series protagonist Ragna, BlazBlue: Central Fiction splits its focus between a lengthy 40-hour central storyline and a cohesive gameplay design. A cathartic finale to the BlazBlue story arch that began with 2008’s Calamity Trigger, Central Fiction serves as the ultimate BlazBlue game, complete with a total of 36 playable characters to choose from.

18. Skullgirls (2012)

Matching an artistic style with seamless gameplay, Skullgirls makes for the most impressive indie fighting game since … well … ever. With a heightened focus on team-based battles and an immaculate anime design, Skullgirls treads new ground in the fighting game genre, laying the groundwork for more recent games like Dragon Ball FighterZ.

19. Killer Instinct (2013)

A forgotten relic from the 1990s, Killer Instinct never captured the same level of recognition as Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter. Yet in 2013, the long-dormant series returned with an ambitious reboot. Glorying in the unique gameplay features associated with the original Killer Instinct, this underrated 2013 remake makes for a wondrous gaming experience for veteran players and those unfamiliar with the fighting game format alike.

20. Injustice 2 (2017)

After the mixed response of Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, NetherRealm Studios returned with the far better-received Injustice series. With polished graphics, a larger roster, and greater customization options, Injustice 2 made for a serious improvement over its earlier entry, allowing players to glory at the possibility of seeing Batman brawl with Superman or Lex Luthor take on the Joker.