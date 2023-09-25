The Best Fire Emblem Games Ranked

No other strategy role-playing video game series nails the mix of gameplay and characters like the Fire Emblem franchise. Nintendo’s own tactical series took gameplay that previously only worked well on PCs and translated it to consoles in the 1990s.

At this point in time, dozens of Fire Emblem games exist. The best Fire Emblem games succeed in the idea of strategic gameplay on a grid that matches well with a rich fantasy storyline and characters. Here are the best games in the series ranked from best to worst.

1. Three Houses

No game in the series excels at every gameplay aspect and beyond like Fire Emblem: Three Houses does. The single best story in the series dominates with its riveting plot about three factions who grow up together only to battle for control of the world. The significant content with several separate paths, fast and fluid tactical combat, and the best overall cast of characters puts this above all games in the series by a long shot.

2. Awakening

The first Nintendo 3DS game represented a leap forward for the Fire Emblem series, and it hasn’t been the same ever since. The plot sits at the top as one of the deepest in the series, spanning generations and even time travel. The marriage system and characters having children with one another became instant favorite features for players, and that’s all before the tremendous cast across the board.

3. Shadow Dragon

This Nintendo DS title remade the original Fire Emblem game from the NES in a stunning 2D format. The story of Marth felt rebuilt from the ground up, genuinely feeling interesting and modern for the first time. It introduced welcome quality-of-life features and showed that the series could bring iconic characters like Marth, Caeda, etc.

4. The Sacred Stones

The best of the GBA games, the story of Eirika and her brother Ephraim, became one of the most widely appealing games in the franchise. It knows when to be serious and when to be funny, creating a thrilling plot in the process. The support conversations where characters build relationships with one another indeed found its footing with this game as well.

5. Path of Radiance

The introduction of Ike and the first full 3D title in the series marked a massive shift in the series. The GameCube title triumphed as one of the best in the franchise regarding characters, story, gameplay, and visuals. Even to this point, only the most recent games on the Switch match this title in the graphical department.

6. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

This Wii U and Nintendo Switch title takes the Fire Emblem characters and puts them in a turn-based Shin Megami Tensei and Persona-style RPG game. Mixing this up with a cheery Japanese pop idol storyline makes for one of the most unique games you can find on Switch. While not all existing series fans like this one, players should check out the engrossing gameplay and characters.

7. Fates

An odd departure from the series, Fates takes inspiration from Pokémon of all things in its three different versions. Players pick which version they want, and they get an entirely different storyline in the process. While this results in an uneven format with one storyline feeling weaker than the other two, the improvements gameplay-wise over Awakening make it a worthwhile overall experience.

8. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

This spin-off title moves the series to an action-based format. The hack-and-slash gameplay, with its massive battlefields, feels like a natural progression for the series. While the gameplay doesn’t get too deep, it remains fun and enjoyable for players. Its story impresses the most with an alternate universe take on the already terrific Three Houses plot.

9. The Blazing Blade

Despite its status as a prequel to The Binding Blade or just Fire Emblem overseas, this Gameboy Advance title succeeds over the previous entry. The GBA game has one of the more enjoyable gameplay experiences in the series, showing why the series works so well in a portable format. Later in the game, the darker storyline also feels more appropriate than some other games.

10. Radiant Dawn

The Nintendo Wii entry in the series ranks among the most challenging and traditional games in the series. Fiercely difficult and lacking some of the quality-of-life features from more recent titles, only the most hardened fans should check this one out. That said, it offers one of the most visually impressive and deep tactical experiences in the franchise.

11. Fire Emblem Heroes

The mobile spin-off title excels where other mobile video games fail by expertly translating the gameplay of the core franchise into a smartphone format. The smaller battles and collectible character mechanics work pretty well in this free-to-play game. Heroes celebrates the entire series, with characters and storylines spanning various titles.

12. Thracia 776

Taking place between the two generations from Genealogy of the Holy War, Thracia 776 benefits from a tighter overall experience. The gameplay, scope, and characters narrow to a smaller conflict in the overarching plot. This tighter focus allows the characters to shine and the battles to feel much more meaningful.

13. Engage

Engage might be the latest game in the series, but it doesn’t come that close to the best. This entry hurts itself with its divisive nature. On the one hand, it contains some of the tightest and strongest gameplay in the series, but on the other hand, it lacks interesting characters and a plot worth following.

14. Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

This Nintendo 3DS remake of the much-maligned second game in the series brings the formula to the modern age. It remains the best place to check out Gaiden’s story and characters, but not without some hiccups along the way. The characters still feel underwhelming, while the missing weapon triangle feature seems like an odd oversight.

15. Genealogy of the Holy War

The inspiration for the best game in the series, this fourth mainline installment crafted such unique depth. Its story surprises players, starting with a prince on a quest to save the world and quickly divulging into a multi-generational tale about a continent. The intricate relationships between the characters and impressive twists demand a remake at some point.

16. The Binding Blade

Despite Roy’s popularity in the Super Smash Bros. series, his introduction in this Gameboy Advance game remains one of the most forgettable games in the series. It does everything fine but doesn’t stand out. The Binding Blade feels like the most basic game in the series, checking all the boxes for features but not iterating well enough on them.

17. New Mystery of the Emblem

This remake for the third game in the series for the Nintendo DS doesn’t do much differently outside of modernizing some aspects. The customizable avatar character and Casual Mode for newcomers to the series improve the overall experience just enough for it to be better than the original version.

18. Mystery of the Emblem

The switch to the SNES brought vast improvements in the gameplay and visuals for this series. The third game in the franchise looks much better than the first game, which it partially remakes and offers a sequel in its second half. This unique format creates a much more worthwhile experience for players interested in the history of this series.

19. Gaiden

The second game in the series improves in the gameplay department over the first title. Unfortunately, it doesn’t do quite enough to justify a higher placement on this list. The NES didn’t have the power to put out a strategy RPG that could stand toe-to-toe with the much better experiences later in the series.

20. Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light

The original Fire Emblem remains forgettable to this day. Outshined by its successors and remakes, players have no reason to return to this game now. The gameplay and graphics disappoint, especially in the barebones nature of the turn-based combat. While as novel as the first in the series, it doesn’t do anything memorable outside of start everything.