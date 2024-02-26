The Best First Seasons in TV History that Changed the Medium

Some TV shows take a couple of years to develop traction with audiences. People must live with the characters in their homes for a while, get to know their quirks, and become completely engaged in the plot.

Other series grapple with complex ideas and develop stories right away. In turn, these legendary series produce some of the best first seasons in television history.

These first seasons often overshadowed further episodes in the series and proved difficult to one-up!

1. True Detective

True Detective’s first season holds a special place in TV lore. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson transitioned from movies to TV with flawless precision as they embodied two morally warped detectives with more secrets than the criminals. The anthology series set an impossible bar for itself that made ensuing seasons look shoddy.

2. The Walking Dead

The first season of The Walking Dead delivered gritty, gory, and grandiose action that forever changed the apocalypse genre. With a tightly wound plot that future seasons, unfortunately, let go of, AMC’s zombie series made viewers feel like the world was truly ending. Series star Andrew Lincoln deserves a special shoutout for his tremendous performance in the pilot episode.

3. Six Feet Under

Six Feet Under makes viewers think about life and death in ways previous shows were never able to copy. Right out of the gate, the Fisher family’s funeral home and romantic endeavors contemplate relatable yet strangely distant struggles with plots that operate on a surface level or deep trauma, depending on the person watching. As first seasons go, this one cut right to the heart of viewers.

4. Stranger Things

The Duffer Brothers’ science fiction masterclass draws people into 1980s Indiana with jaw-dropping special effects and mesmerizing acting from a talented class of prodigious adolescent actors. Stranger Things would continue to grow in popularity as the seasons went by, but the first season’s smaller cast and intimate environment made for better storytelling and a narrative the series has tried to live up to for almost a decade since.

5. Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets’ unique plotting technique grapples with showing two thoroughly juxtaposed timelines in the lives of a soccer team that crash-landed in a forest 25 years in the past. The first season aptly demonstrates the raw anguish and repressed confusion of the women who survived the ordeal, and the writers excellently balance horror and mystery elements.

6. The Sopranos

The brilliance of The Sopranos’ first season changed TV forever. The moment Tony Soprano sat on Dr. Melfi’s cushioned chair, HBO knew they had the biggest thing since TV’s version of sliced bread. Dream sequences, ambiguous moral quandaries, and a novel premise (placing a sociopathic mobster at the helm of the story) set off a Rube Goldberg machine that ended with undeniable greatness!

7. Heroes

Heroes' first season came right before the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. People weren’t sick of superheroes yet in 2007, and the concept of normal Joes and Janes suddenly saving the day with supernatural abilities was executed with pitch-perfect plotting.

Some critics bemoan the writers' strike that curtailed the potential brilliance of future seasons…or plain, bad writing that derailed the show. The characters and tone took a darker tone that audiences couldn't get behind, as the beginning of the show balanced realism with fun fantasy situations.

8. Lost

The first episode of Lost gets the most credit for making the show into a phenomenon, but the entire debut season kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Twists and cliffhangers never undermined solid character development. The show became one of the last network dramas to engross audiences like a premium cable series.

Unfortunately, Lost fell apart in subsequent seasons, eroding the fanbase and relegating it to more of a TV fad than an endearing series a la Battlestar Galactica, which debuted around the same time. Too many wonky science fiction scenarios and a lack of sensical plot lines made the later seasons confusing and messy.

9. The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian had a lot of responsibility in the world of Star Wars. If the first season of the Disney+ series had disappointed, the space opera franchise may have had a dim future on television. Padro Pascal handled talking to a mini Yoda-like character, now known as the beloved Grogu, better than most actors.

10. Westworld

Westworld presciently proposed a few too many eerie ideas that are now becoming reality. The first season’s focus on artificial intelligence inside a Western theme park predicted many human versus AI arguments that have dominated the industry in the past year.

The confusing plots of the ensuing seasons ruined the show’s reputation. Its sudden cancelation, coupled with Warner Bros. pulling it from HBO, has also ruined its legacy. An amalgamation of undeveloped ideas made people tune out of the show in the second season and prompted a prompt but unsurprising cancellation.

11. Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad’s first season relies on the intricate, once-in-a-lifetime performance of Bryan Cranston as Walter White to ask viewers for their trust. A cartoonish plot (a nerdy science teacher diving headfirst into drugs and crime) always stays on track due to creator Vince Gilligan’s steady vision.

Without the strength of the first seven episodes, AMC’s crown jewel wouldn't have expanded and exploded down the line.

12. The White Lotus

The White Lotus takes advantage of HBO’s infinite budget by placing a group of semi-miserable snobs in the middle of breathtaking Hawaiian sunsets and palm trees. The first season’s rousing satire rips with references to real-life narcissism and greed, and the second season forgot some of these elements when it focused more on romance and intimate betrayal.

13. The Wire

The Wire’s first season painted a visual and literary picture of Baltimore that ambitiously sought and succeeded in opening Americans’ eyes to police corruption. The sheer number of characters and themes far exceeded any other show on television in the early 2000s outside of perhaps The Sopranos.

14. Community

Community carefully eased viewers into a world of wacky references and eclectic characters in the first season before ramping up the craziness in the future. Joel McHale, Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, and a variety of other uber-talented comedic performers made the small-time NBC sitcom a surprise hit. The show's popularity endures, with a Community movie coming down the Hollywood pipeline.

15. Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary stood out as the show America needed at the beginning of the 2020s. With so many grim, pessimistic programs on the air, Quinta Brunson’s comedy about inspirational teachers in a hopelessly dilapidated elementary school breathed mirthful aspirations into network sitcoms again.

16. Modern Family

Modern Family’s first season bridged the gap between old-school comedies and new-era rockumentary sitcoms. The ensemble felt novel and fresh, and the progressive ideals represented on screen ushered in a new era of acceptance worldwide for diverse family units. The characters felt fully developed right from the first episode, and the cast's chemistry exuded tangible potential.

17. The Last of Us

The Last of Us didn’t falter in the face of unfair expectations from video game fans when it debuted in 2023. Stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey juggled with adapting beloved characters from one medium to another while inspiring people who had never played the Playstation classics to watch the series.

18. Prison Break

Prison Break resembled the best thrillers ever put to the screen when it catapulted onto Fox in 2005. Brilliantly plotting and a keen understanding of the crime drama genre resulted in a first season that the show failed to recapture despite running for almost a decade.

19. The Leftovers

The Leftovers begins with a startling fantasy that evolves into a morbid reality. A small fraction of the world’s population disappears without a trace, and the main characters must make sense of the loss without knowing its purpose. The first season set the tone for the show’s poignant and thoughtful construction of the human condition.

20. The Golden Girls

Four comedic goddesses combined with ethereal chemistry in The Golden Girls’ first season on NBC. Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White, and Estelle Getty proved that humor never dies, even if the mouths it comes out of have a few extra wrinkles. Not many comedies hum at perfect immediately, but The Golden Girls doesn’t miss a beat.

21. Homeland

Before Homeland jumped the shark in later seasons, the first set of episodes set a new standard for espionage themes on television. The enthralling conflict between a CIA officer and a potential war hero/criminal made audiences enticed to watch with just the right amount of real-life political references.

22. The Handmaid’s Tale

The first season of The Handmaid’s Tale soared because it used Margaret Atwood’s source material. Elisabeth Moss turns in a career-defining performance as one of the women forced to give birth to children on command by a dystopian government. The debut season poignantly dissects contemporary political issues such as women’s reproductive rights and the agency of civilians fighting against the government.

23. Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks‘ first season created so many trends that continued through television's future that it can be difficult to track them all. David Lynch's police drama incorporated science fiction and supernatural themes, but the characters allowed all of the exterior elements to shine.

Twin Peaks ushered in a new era of cinematic, rich stories on TV. HBO shows like The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, and The Wire get the bulk of the credit for Golden Era television, but Twin Peaks pioneered the template those shows expanded upon.

24. Battlestar Galactica

Battlestar Galactica's first season blasted onto screens with reckless abandon. Incredible special effects combined with deep characters elevate the science fiction genre on TV. Not since the original Star Trek had a show brought such merit to the genre.

Future seasons of Battlestar Galactica maintained the quality of the first season and also brought in new fans that turned the show from a cult classic into a popular program with many different demographics.

25. My So-Called Life

One of the best single-season shows of the 1990s, My So-Called Life brought validity to the much-maligned teen drama genre with thoughtful depictions of adolescence. Claire Danes and Wilson Cruz gave the standout performances of the show. Their performances were vital in rounding out young characters that might have otherwise been forgotten.

Unfortunately, low ratings prompted ABC to cancel the show mid-season. MTV later ran the full season to outstanding reception and ratings, though when ABC considered reviving the show, the performers had already moved on to sweeter offers.