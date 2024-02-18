There may be no genre more popular in video games than the first-person shooter. These games represent one of the most prominent genres in video games. Many fans of series like Call of Duty, Battlefield, and Halo play these games for dozens, if not hundreds, of hours, both in the solo campaigns and their expansive multiplayer suites.

With so many FPS games in existence, it makes creating the best FPS games of all time ranked list a challenge. However, players will find the best FPS games of all time below, based on their gameplay, levels, campaigns, multiplayer options, game modes, characters, story, and more.

1. Halo 2

When it comes to what makes an FPS so great, Halo 2 has it all and then some. On the single-player campaign side, it features the most varied, blockbuster, and enjoyable story for Master Chief. Then, on the multiplayer side, it has the most robust maps in gaming, like Ascension and Zanzibar.

Whether an FPS fan wants to play a memorable solo story or battle it out against friends and strangers, Halo 2 has players covered in a way no other FPS game comes close to.

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

This 2012 Call of Duty title from developer Treyarch represents the pinnacle of one of the most successful and best FPS games. It features the most impressive weapons, maps, solo campaign, and Zombies game mode out of any game in the series.

3. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

This fourth entry in the Activision series changed everything for the franchise and company. It created tight, fast gameplay across numerous iconic maps and a single-player story worth checking out.

4. Battlefield 3

No other FPS game captures the idea of being a single soldier in the middle of a massive war, as well as this EA and DICE game. With huge lobbies of players and giant maps, no other game feels this enormous and impactful.

5. Half-Life 2

When it comes to pure single-player experiences in the FPS genre, few capture the idea as well as this Valve game. Every level feels memorable and thoughtful, like the developer considered every inch of the world. Pair this with the intriguing characters, fantastic physics, and beloved weapons, and players have one of the finest solo FPS experiences.

6. Counter-Strike 2

The original Counter-Strike from Valve paved the way for this sequel, which brought over the best classic maps from the first game, enhanced the gameplay, and provided modern graphics.

7. Unreal Tournament 2003

This competitive multiplayer game from Epic Games features some of the coolest and most varied sets of weapons in the genre. This pairs well with the extraordinary maps, which feature some of the most iconic locations in multiplayer history.

8. Quake 3

When it comes to competition and arena shooters, Quake 3 still remains one of the premier examples. While its graphics fall short of the excellent gameplay, players who look past its visual qualities will find one of the most engaging multiplayer experiences of all time.

9. Doom Eternal

Doom represents the start of the FPS genre, and Eternal features the strongest and most beautiful iteration of that idea. Players take the role of a sci-fi man who slays demons. It has swift movement, pacing, and gunplay, which makes each level an intricate sandbox and puzzle for players to uncover.

10. Apex Legends

The battle royale genre has a victor, and that game is none other than Apex Legends. This title from Respawn Entertainment excels when it comes to how each weapon, ranging from SMG to sniper rifle, works, but it stands out for its character powers. The immense level of strategy and swift movement help it win in the battle royale genre.

11. Halo 4

When it comes to modern and pure multiplayer experiences, Halo 4 wins in the beloved Microsoft franchise. It features the tightest and most impressive gameplay with incredible maps and weapons. It also features a surprising campaign, which works well, even if it falls just short of the best.

12. Rainbow Six Siege

This Ubisoft title features some of the most competitive multiplayer gameplay in existence. Two teams battle it out to either protect their targets or rescue the hostages and the like. With only one life per round for everyone and unique character-driven powers, it represents one of the most challenging experiences in the genre.

13. Halo 3

Halo 3 has it all: the excellent story campaign with some of the most intricate (but also sometimes confusing) levels in Master Chief’s story, incredible Forge, where players create their own levels, multiplayer suite, and more. It finds itself as the jack-of-all-trades in the series but master of none, yet still one of the best FPS games ever.

14. Metro Exodus

When it comes to the immersive and atmospheric style of FPS games, this series remains supreme. The post-apocalyptic setting and terrifying monsters you face make for one of the best single-player experiences in the FPS genre, bar none.

15. Call of Duty: Warzone

The battle royale genre represents the latest evolution of the FPS genre, and Warzone stands tall with the strongest pure weapon gameplay. While a particular other battle royale game beats it in terms of overall experience, this evolving game shows Call of Duty still has life in it.

16. Left 4 Dead 2

This title from Valve features the most substantial zombie shooter gameplay in gaming. Players cooperate with one another to take out the zombie horde and survive against various enemies. It features high strategy and intense combat, which provides nonstop scary and heart-pounding gameplay.

17. Borderlands 2

This open-world RPG features tight gunplay and an unbelievable amount of content. Besides the excellent DLC packs, players have various story missions and tons of weapons to collect. Each weapon feels unique and a bit magical with the elements, which adds a nice touch.

18. Battlefield 4

While it falls short of its predecessor, Battlefield 4 remains one of the most compelling and gigantic multiplayer experiences in gaming. With up to a whopping 64 players in a match at once and massive destructible levels, it captures the idea of fighting in the middle of war well.

19. Valorant

Riot Games showed it could take the Overwatch formula of characters with unique powers and roles and do it better. This free-to-play FPS title features intricate maps, a slower pace, and a beautiful mix of the Counter-Strike and Overwatch gameplay styles.

20. Overwatch 2

The original Overwatch took the video game world by storm, and its sequel improved upon most aspects. While some argue that Overwatch 2 is pretty much the exact same game as the original, this doesn’t matter that much when it enhances the excellent character and role-based multiplayer experience.

21. Far Cry 3

This open-world Ubisoft title took the FPS formula and made it work well with a stunning exotic setting. Players explore a vast world with various missions, side content, animals, and camps to challenge. It showed how FPS games could work in a less linear format.

22. Team Fortress 2

Few FPS titles go for the unique style of Valve’s beloved free game, Team Fortress 2. Players take on roles, such as the medic or sniper for the team, and specialize in different functions. This adds an intriguing level of strategy, as the most successful teams must balance and play their roles well.