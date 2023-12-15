The Best Game Boy Games for That Nostalgia or Analogue Pocket Fix

The Game Boy became the first mainstream video game handheld console with many titles featured on it. It made waves with its Japanese and North American releases in 1989, showcasing TV-like game experiences in the palm of players’ hands. Many classic titles were released for the system, such as Pokémon and Tetris, and kickstarted entire franchises.

As such, the best Game Boy games of all time represent the finest experiences on the first central handheld console in gaming history and the start of many powerful series. Any fan of the console or those with new hardware like the Analogue Pocket should give these best Game Boy games a try.

1. Pokémon Yellow (1998)

The definitive version of the first generation of Pokémon games came out with Pokémon Yellow, and no other game has tried its style since. It follows the anime’s arc, seeing players have Pikachu as their starter and Team Rocket tormenting the player along the way. Its general improvements and the ability for Pikachu to follow the player elevate it above its predecessors and every other game on the platform.

2. Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins (1992)

This second Mario platforming handheld game stands out as the best of all platformer Game Boy games and one of the best Mario games of all time. It has a wide variety of levels and worlds, from a toy world to the literal moon, and fascinating mechanics and bosses along the way.

3. Pokémon Red & Blue (1996)

RPGs existed before Pokémon, as did monster-collecting, but no other series skyrocketed the genre’s popularity like these two games. Players had so many hours of collecting all 151 Pokémon and battling their way to the Elite Four, which established a formula still used decades later.

4. Tetris (1989)

It all started here with this launch game for Game Boy games and their monumental success. The original Tetris stands out as one of the most influential and best overall games of all time for a reason. It teaches the player early about its puzzle gameplay of moving and rotating blocks to make rows to clear up the screen. The first game’s simplicity still stands the test of time.

5. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (1993)

Link’s Awakening did what seemed impossible at the time: create a tried and true Zelda experience among Game Boy games. Link wakes up on an island and has all of the usual tropes available on the go, such as intense dungeons, boss battles, puzzles, towns, and interesting characters.

6. Kirby’s Dream Land 2 (1995)

The second Kirby Dreamland game improved upon the original in a widespread fashion. It features new companions and characters for Kirby to meet, plus several new forms. The worlds and levels also feel much more grand and intriguing to explore, showcasing how to do a direct sequel right on the Game Boy.

7. Harvest Moon GB (1997)

The second game in this beloved, ground-breaking farming simulator series took many steps in the right direction. It lets players choose to be a boy or girl who inherits their grandfather’s farm. Its deep farming and upgrade mechanics will keep players busy for many hours on end.

8. Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 (1994)

The third game in this handheld Mario series sees Wario take center stage for a very different experience from the previous two Game Boy games. Wario’s 2D platforming has a much more action-packed vibe to it, which leads to lots of fighting enemies and dashing through exciting levels.

9. Donkey Kong Land 2 (1996)

The handheld spin-off of this beloved platforming series feels like a recreation, not a port, of the actual second Donkey Kong Country game on the SNES. It may lack the impressive visuals of the original, but it makes up for that in swift and rich platforming gameplay involving Diddy and Dixie Kong.

10. Mario Picross (1995)

The Picross series came out with a handheld variant in which players use Minesweeper-like hints to figure out where to uncover the next part of a picture. It offers classic Mario characters as 2D images for players to recreate, which balances well between enjoyment and challenge.

11. Gargoyle’s Quest (1990)

This Ghosts ‘n Goblins spin-off game takes a much different approach to its gameplay with a mix of action platforming and RPGs. Players explore towns, battle against other monsters, and have a range of attacks. Its depth and solid RPG mechanics help it age well.

12. Kirby’s Dream Land (1992)

Kirby came to Game Boy games with this inaugural title featuring the hungry pink fluff ball. As such, it has pretty simple gameplay compared to later titles, but it cemented the idea of sucking up foes to transform into a few different Kirby forms.

13. Final Fantasy Adventure (1991)

This may come from Square and feature the classic Final Fantasy title, but it goes in a different direction the series was known for. It features an action-based system instead of a turn-based one, which works well in the thrilling world. This spin-off title did so well that it spawned its own series in the Mana franchise.

14. Metroid II: Return of Samus (1991)

The second Metroid game didn’t come out for a home console, but rather, the Game Boy. This older experience lacks the quality-of-life features of the titles that would come after, but it still remains one of the most intense experiences for the handheld device. This challenging game feels like a true test of patience and skill on Game Boy.

15. Double Dragon 2 (1991)

This port of the classic beat-em-up game takes the mechanics of the home console version and translates them pretty well to the portable system. Players run around various levels, beating up bad guys with simplistic controls and engaging gameplay. It may not have the depth of the original, but it works well as far as Game Boy games go.

16. Killer Instinct (1995)

This fighting game came to Game Boy as one of the few worthy fighting titles on the platform. It may lack the strange art style of the original home console experience, but it makes up for that with fast gameplay and a variety of characters.

17. Turok: Battle of the Bionosaurs (1997)

This port of the original dinosaur-fighting game brings the epic experience to the handheld console. It has some flaws in its gameplay, but it remains just as grand in scale and combat as the original. It may lack color, but it stands out as a great version.

18. Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters (1991)

The popular Super Smash Bros. character got his start with this underrated Game Boy title. It features the young angel on his trip through a fantasy world to explore and defeat monsters. It has some light Metroid-like exploration elements, which make it a worthy experience.

19. Wario Blast Featuring Bomberman (1994)

This weird crossover sees Wario and Bomberman come together for a title that is pretty much just a Bomberman game. It has a decent campaign, plus some excellent levels where players run around with bombs to break up walls, get power-ups, and eliminate the opposing bombers.

20. Dr. Mario (1990)

This game represented Nintendo’s own attempt at the Tetris-like puzzle game formula. It resulted in a surprising game with its own set of rules about matching together colorful pills to complete rows. It may copy another, better Game Boy game, but it does a solid job.

21. Bionic Commando (2000)

This re-release of the classic 2D action-adventure title on the Game Boy somehow works better than it should. Elements of the classic retro experience, such as grappling and the unique levels, translate well to the handheld experience as one of the better ports of the era.

22. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (1990)

This platforming title focuses on the four classic cartoon ninja turtles and their adventures across five total stages, each with their own boss at the end. The platforming feels solid in the experience, while the simple combat does just enough right.