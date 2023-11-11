The Best Gilmore Girls Episodes for Fall (Or Any Other Season)

Fall season is in full throttle, so that means the time has come for everyone’s yearly rewatch of Gilmore Girls. That said, the show embodied autumn with its fair share of piping hot cups of coffee, gorgeous low-rise flare jeans, and tense family dinners.

So, without further ado, check out a round-up of the best Gilmore Girls episodes.

Raincoats and Recipes (Season 4 Episode 22)

This classic pick for many Gilmore Girls fans represents the culmination of eighty-seven episodes worth of buildup to Luke and Lorelai’s relationship. It also begins the unofficial launch of Sookie and Lorelai’s Dragonfly Inn, which obviously makes it a town-wide event, complete with Taylor Doose’s nitpicking and Kirk-isms. This episode also marks the beginning of Rory’s downfall as the beloved daughter who could do no wrong, as she loses her virginity to Dean (who is married). One relationship comes together while another breaks apart, which testifies to Amy Sherman-Palladino’s sick genius.

The Bracebridge Dinner (Season 2 Episode 10)

Stars Hollow is a town full of quirks and this episode showcases the town’s eccentricities. When a large dinner party cancels on Lorelai’s inn, the gang comes together to throw an Old English-themed dinner, complete with costumes. Jess voices the thought on everybody’s mind: What on EARTH do Rory and Dean talk about? Rory recommends things to Dean. Dean reads them and talks about how difficult it was. Then what?

Anyway, this episode showcases the Stars Hollow residents, but not a great one for Lorelai, who prevents Rory from seeing Christopher over the holidays. However, Emily and Richard grapple with their own issues. Richard retires but keeps it from Emily. He ends up apologizing in a heartfelt and healthy manner, an unusual occurrence for Gilmore Girls episodes.

A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving (Season 3 Episode 9)

Rory and Lorelai take on four separate Thanksgiving dinners like champions. Rory and Lorelai navigate different spheres of their lives, each unique and successful in bringing out different sides of their personalities. The Kims eat tofurkey (and Dave Rygalski entertains and officially wins the title of Best Gilmore Girls Boyfriend), Jackson deep fries everything, to Sookie’s horror, Luke and Jess offer lots of romance-fueled tension, and Emily hosts a French family.

This entry features many different relationship dynamics that the girls must navigate. Jess and Rory grapple with the concept of PDA of poor and annoying Dean. Lorelai blows up at Rory at the potential of not attending Harvard (because in this universe, it is either Harvard or bust?). Luke reveals himself as a grouch who surprisingly looks forward to Thanksgiving dinners with the Gilmore Girls. It is an episode full of iconic moments (Dave and Lane kiss “The Man Who Sold the World”) and extremely rewatchable.

They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They? (Season 3 Episode 7)

The Stars Hollow 24-hour dance-a-thon arrives, and Lorelai is determined to beat Kirk. She drags Rory into her mission to win, but the night instead ends with Dean finally dumping Rory over her obvious attraction to resident bad boy Jess (who reads at inopportune times and plays harmless pranks). Unfortunately for everyone, Dean will return, but putting a pin on him for a while is nice. The episode ends with Rory leaning on Lorelai for support, in utter shock over her first heartbreak. Iconic!

Those Are Strings, Pinocchio (Season 3 Episode 22)

For a few fans, this episode marks the end of an era for Gilmore Girls episodes. Rory finally graduates from Chilton! Rory prepares to go off to Yale, delivers a heartfelt thank you speech to Emily and Lorelai, and Lorelai finally begins to take significant steps towards opening the Dragonfly Inn– a lifelong dream of hers. Also, Rory finally kicks Jess to the curb and Luke has a really weird dream about Lorelai in the middle of the episode. Very random, but very cute.

You Jump, I Jump Jack (Season 5 Episode 7)

Logan was actually very charismatic and lovely when he was first introduced. That impression fades as the series progresses, but this episode best showcases what first draws Rory to Logan. Logan pushes Rory beyond her limits and tests her, something unheard of with Jess and Dean. He also introduces her to the Life and Death Brigade, which begins as quirky but becomes tiresome as time goes on.

Other highlights include Luke hanging out with Lorelai’s parents and accidentally buying expensive golf clubs, Lane and Zack on their first date (in their shared apartment? Where is Dave Rygalski?), and Rory jumping off a metaphorical cliff.

Wedding Bell Blues (Season 5 Episode 13)

The most difficult part about Season 5 was watching the rift in Emily and Richard’s relationship, which is why their reunion paid off. However, it comes at the cost of another Gilmore relationship. While Emily and Richard renew their vows, Lorelai wants no contact with her mother after Emily invites Christopher to the wedding in an attempt to break up Luke and Lorelai. She succeeds and she loses her daughter in the process. Meanwhile, Rory randomly gets the nerve to make the first move on Logan, beginning a casual relationship between the two elite cuties.

Lorelai’s Graduation Day (Season 2 Episode 21)

Rory ditches school to hang out with Jess and accidentally misses Lorelai’s graduation day. Emily and Richard finally celebrate a well-deserved moment when Lorelai locks eyes with them at her graduation as she moves her tassel (with videographer Raul there to capture it all). Meanwhile, the Rory and Jess arc makes considerable progress as Rory becomes more relaxed (even as she plays hooky from school, which is unlike Rory!) with Jess. They have undeniable chemistry, unlike Rory and Dean. Rory ends up running late, leading to this iconic apology to her mother:

“I am sick. I’m ill. I’m cracked. This is not who I am. If I were to write this down in my diary and I would read it, I would be like, ‘Who is this freak? This isn’t me. This isn’t my diary.’ I wouldn’t do this. I wouldn’t skip school when I have finals coming up to go see a guy that isn’t even my guy and end up missing my mother’s graduation, which I wanted to be at so badly. That’s someone else. That’s someone flighty and stupid and dumb and girly. And, I mean, I missed your graduation, which is the worst thing I could have possibly done. I mean, I hurt you and I had to spend hours on a stinky bus next to a guy that was spitting into a can, just thinking about all of the minutes that were going by that I wasn’t at your graduation and they were hurting you, and they should have been hurting you because it was so selfish of this person who wasn’t me to do what she did.”

I Can’t Get Started (Season 2 Episode 22)

A monumental episode for key Gilmore Girls relationships! Sookie and Jackson tie the knot. Lorelai and Christopher finally get together…until they’re not. Rory finally kisses Jess…and cheats on Dean in the process.

Lorelai and Christopher have to break up after Christopher’s ex-girlfriend, Sherry, discovers she is pregnant. The Gilmore Girls Universe could have explored so many other plots (has no one heard of co-parenting?), but perhaps that is too much to expect from its black-and-white moralities.

Rory cheats on Dean, who she brings to the wedding as her date marking the first of many instances of infidelity. Rather than deal with her issues, Rory runs off to Washington DC for the summer, which seems like a less than healthy way to deal with a deteriorating relationship.

Friday Night’s Alright for Fighting (Season 6 Episode 13)

This episode features one of the most iconic Friday night dinners. After a long break, the dinner resumes with peak Gilmore passive aggression until Lorelai forces everyone to work out their issues and acknowledge the tension. A hilarious montage follows as the Gilmores navigate grief, anger, laughter, joy, and several other emotions.

Emily tears into Rory for being a spoiled brat (finally, someone said it!). The Gilmores enjoy a lovely bowl of fruit sorbet. Lorelai reenacts a conversation with her parents. The quick cuts as the Gilmores bounce from argument to emotion make this episode utterly rewatchable, even if it features one of the worst Gilmore Girls storylines ever: April.

Pilot (Season 1 Episode 1)

The episode that started it all. It begins with Lorelai begging Luke for a cup of coffee and him gruffly telling her off for having a problem. It sets up the quirky town of Stars Hollow, the iconic fast-talking pop culture references, and the complicated generational dynamics that define the show. Rory meets Dean, who comes off as smart and well-read; a significant deviation from Dean’s character once Jess arrives. Emily and Richard drop scathing back-handed insults from the get-go and Lorelai remains the cool and chill young mom who carries millions of lip glosses.

The Festival of Living Art (Season 4 Episode 7)

This episode represents peak Taylor Doose craziness and makes one wonder about the town’s economy. It doesn’t seem like Stars Hollow hosts the most tourists, despite an extravagant town event. Logic aside, this episode slays for many reasons: its commitment to recreating iconic paintings (which won Gilmore Girls its only Emmy for Outstanding Makeup), Sookie and Jackson welcoming their first child, and Gil auditions for Lane’s band. Hooray for Gil!

Teach Me Tonight (Season 2 Episode 19)

Jess, being Stars Hollow’s idea of a resident bad boy, invites laughs since it involves reading unrelated texts during tests and not wanting to go to college. Still, this episode features Jess and Rory getting into a car crash (offscreen) that brings the Jess and Lorelai conflict to a head. Jess and Rory have some cute flirting moments, and the episode ends with one of the best things to ever come out of Gilmore Girls: A Film By Kirk. An avante-garde masterpiece.

Love, Daisies, and Troubadours (Season 1 Episode 21)

Gilmore Girls’ first season finale drops some explosive relationship developments. Max Medina proposes to Lorelai. Dean and Rory get back together after Rory finally professes her love for him. Rachel dumps Luke, telling him that the issue is Lorelai.

Luke and Lorelai have quite a lot of moments in the first season, but they really pump the brakes on their relationship, stretching their union all the way to season four. But the first season reminds viewers of their chemistry, especially as Luke comes to terms with his feelings for Lorelai. Unfortunately for everyone, Max Medina becomes a fixture of the show.

Let Me Hear Your Balalaikas Ringing Out (Season 6 Episode 19)

Jess Mariano returns to town less of a bad boy and more of a…mature adult? Meanwhile, Rory drops out of Yale to live with her grandmother, works for the Daughters of the American Revolution, and drives Logan and his drunk friends around.

Rory needs a reality check, and who better to do that than Jess “Why Did You Drop Out of Yale” Mariano? And Jess does really well for himself. He works for a small publishing firm and has just published his first novel. The tables have really turned, and despite having a bad run in season three, Jess redeems himself as Best Boyfriend and really leaves his mark for the remainder of the show.

The Big One (Season 3 Episode 19)

Rory gets into college! Every single college. Ever. Gilmore Girls didn't go for realism in its treatment of elite colleges and meritocracy, simply assuming Rory would get into Harvard on books alone (although she often lacked extracurriculars).

Logic aside, this episode fulfills Rory and Lorelai’s lifelong dreams introduced in the Pilot. It also comes at the expense of Paris, who has just lost her virginity and prompts some weird exploration of the morality of teenage sexuality. Antiquated ideas aside, this is a stellar episode for Liza Weil, who kills it by selling Paris’ grief and complicated emotions.

Bon Voyage (Season 7 Episode 22)

As far as finales go, this one offers a pretty solid good-bye to the show, despite the Palladinos’ insistence on another ending. The only episode from season seven to make it on this list, it covers a lot of emotional ground quickly.

Rory scores a job on Barack Obama’s campaign trail. Emily fears for the end of Friday Night Dinners (and Lorelai assures her that she’ll be back). The whole town comes together to say goodbye to Rory, a testament to Lorelai as a mother. And Luke and Lorelai finally get back together! The show begins and ends with the Gilmore Girls, a lovely ending for an endlessly endearing and entertaining show.

Last Week’s Fights, This Week’s Tights (Season 4 Episode 21)

The second entry into Gilmore Girls’ unofficial Luke and Lorelai Trilogy. Luke finally comes to terms with his feelings for Lorelai with his handy self-help book. Now Luke takes Lorelai to his sister’s wedding as his date, busts out the dance moves, and begins to woo Lorelai. And it works!

Meanwhile, Jess returns once again and tries to convince Rory to run away with him. Rory painfully rejects him and has her eye on married man, Dean. Luke’s best moments came in season four, which is a shame as the show shackles him with unlikeable arcs and an unbearable daughter.

Written in the Stars (Season 5 Episode 3)

Luke and Lorelai have their first date! Everything about this episode is perfect: Luke takes Lorelai on a perfect first date, Lorelai accidentally reveals to the whole town that she and Luke are going at it, and the ensuing town hall debate regarding the state of their relationship. Meanwhile, at Yale, Rory comes into contact with the one and only Logan Huntzberger, which begins an end to the Dean madness. Thank goodness.

Say Something (Season 5 Episode 14)

The genius of “Wedding Bell Blues” precedes Lorelai’s self-proclaimed antidote to a break-up: wallowing.

Lorelai guards herself with a cheery disposition and a never-ending supply of fast-talking quips. Without Luke, Lorelai becomes a shell of her former self, unable to summon her jokes without the love of her life by her side. It testifies to Amy Sherman-Palladino’s genius as a writer. One second, she has everything, the next she has nothing.