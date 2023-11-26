The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies Ranked

The warm and fuzzy feelings we associate with Holiday films have also become synonymous with Hallmark Christmas movies. Sweet-natured and wholesome, viewers who love these films find them comforting and satisfying, like a big hug or a cup of hot cocoa. With so many produced, it can sometimes seem like they all feature the same actors and two varying plots (a running joke even among fans). While some merit to these criticisms exists, those beliefs also ignore and underestimate how many lovely and poignant films Hallmark has given its very captive audience.

The best Hallmark Christmas Movies bring a mix of heartwarming, funny, and moving films to add to a seasonal screening list. Have a look.

1. A Season for Miracles (1999)

The oldest film on the list, this tender and moving Hallmark Hall of Fame gem still reigns supreme as the greatest in Hallmark Christmas movies repertoire. Much more profound and serious than the typical fare, the story follows a woman who cares for her niece and nephew while their mother is in prison. But without a job and place to live, they take up residence in an unoccupied house in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where everyone they meet gives them endless love, support, and a happy Christmas that they never expected.

A Season for Miracles bolsters a terrific cast, including Carla Gugino, Mae Whitman, David Conrad, Laura Dern, Kathy Baker, and Patty Duke. It features a profound and moving story about the kind of love, resilience, and goodwill that the Holiday season embodies.

2. Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022)

Taking inspiration from the 1980s comedy Three Men and a Baby, Three Wise Men and a Baby follows a similar premise but puts a Christmas spin on it. Three once-close brothers take care of an infant after he’s left at the fire station. When their mother must help her ailing sister, the men must fend for themselves with the little one, learning important lessons.

The holidays as a backdrop provide some fun and festive scenes, including a hilarious dance routine to The Nutcracker. Moreover, the spirit of the season allows the brothers to reconnect and grieve over the abandonment of their father. Actors Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, and Tyler Hynes have natural and appealing chemistry with each other and the baby boy, making it a heartfelt joy of a movie.

3. Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015)

This delightful movie follows crafter Ashley Harrison, who travels home for Christmas but gets denied a flight. With only one rental car left, the effervescent and sunny Ashley agrees to share it with the grumpy and guarded Dash. Soon, her infectious enthusiasm and Christmas spirit rub off on Dash, but there’s more to him than meets the eye.

The actor’s rapport, an adorable puppy, classic movie references galore, the romantic comedy format, and unexpected story beats all contribute to this film’s quality and charm. Indeed, Dashing Through the Snow stands out with its unique narrative, likable characters, and fantastic chemistry between actors Meghan Ory and Andrew Walker.

4. Christmas With Holly (2012)

From the Hallmark Christmas Movies Hall of Fame, Christmas With Holly follows three brothers who care for their niece, Holly, after the death of her mother and their sister.

The role of official guardian falls on the shoulders of Mark (Sean Farris), who decides to move in with his brothers in Friday Harbor, Washington, hoping to give Holly, who has stopped talking, a happier, stable life. This decision proves to be a blessing when the pair meet Maggie (Eloise Mumford), a sweet toy shop owner. Christmas with Holly warms the heart with excellent performances and a poignant story. It elicits a few tears with its beautiful depiction of an unconventional family.

5. The Christmas Card (2006)

The Christmas Card shines brightly as one of the most romantic and touching Hallmark Christmas movies. The story follows an Army soldier serving in Afghanistan. One Christmas, he receives a card that touches his heart and brings him so much solace that he decides to visit the woman who sent it. Once there, he falls for Faith and finds a family with her loving parents. But he can’t bring himself to reveal the truth of what brought him there.

The beautiful locations of Nevada City, California, profound story about faith and fate, and tender performances from Alice Evans, John Newton, Edward Asner, and Lois Nettleton make The Christmas Card a true classic.

6. Christmas Connection (2017)

Comforting and sweet, Christmas Connection succeeds because it combines familiar, tried-and-true tropes with a unique premise. The film follows a flight attendant named Sydney (Brooke Burns), who bonds with an unaccompanied minor on a flight to Chicago. When the girl’s gift for her father gets mixed up with her things, Sydney finds them and returns the present, finding even more in return. The girl’s father, Jonathan (Tom Everett Scott), a reporter searching for a story, becomes intrigued with Sydney’s family history. And the two begin a journey to discover the history of the photo she keeps in her locket.

Christmas Connection works so beautifully due in no small part to the terrific cast and reverence it shows for family and the beauty and profundity of learning our origins.

7. A Heavenly Christmas (2016)

Another jewel from the Hallmark Christmas Movies Hall of Fame, A Heavenly Christmas, tells the story of Eve and Max. A workaholic who’s forgotten her priorities, Eve (Kristin Davis) slips on the ice, hits her head, and wakes up in heaven. But she’s given a special gift- time on earth to help Max (Eric McCormack), a musician who lost his sister, who cares for his niece Lauren.

Together, they discover what matters most in life, with a bit of Heavenly Christmas magic courtesy of the angel Pearl (Shirley MacLaine). With a well-written and thoughtful story, tender performances, and lovely chemistry between Davis and McCormack, this one moves, surprises, and gives the audience a little It’s A Wonderful Life wink.

8. Next Stop, Christmas (2021)

This charmer centers on Angie (Lyndsey Fonseca), a driven but lonely doctor who has not returned home in ages. After falling asleep on a train, she wakes up to discover she’s traveled back in time ten years. She then decides to use this magic as her chance to prevent her parents’ divorce and (this time) accept her ex-boyfriend’s marriage proposal. Reconnecting with her sister and childhood best friend, Ben (Chandler Massey), Angie finds her heart pulled in all directions.

Next Stop, Christmas delights thanks to its mix of humor, magic, romance, and grounded characters- except for the mystical train conductor played by Christopher Lloyd. Of course, the presence of Lloyd and Lea Thompson (Back to the Future co-stars) winks at the audience with the time travel element. A movie about second chances and following one’s heart and instincts, Next Stop, Christmas features an exceptional cast and magical storyline. It enchants viewers with its whimsy, sweetness and warmth.

9. A Christmas To Remember (2016)

Mira Sorvino and Cameron Mathieson star in this drama, following a celebrity chef who loses her memory after a car accident and stays with a single father and his children while she recovers. Unable to remember her name, the family calls her Maggie, and they all find something profound they’d been missing. A Christmas to Remember leans heavily into the sentiment but in a way that still manages to feel grounded and poignant thanks to its talented cast.

10. A Nutcracker Christmas (2016)

Fans of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet will love this film, but one need not be to enjoy this poignant, beautiful movie. The story centers on Lily, a former ballerina who loses her dream of performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy when her sister dies in a car crash the night of her performance. Years later, a prestigious ballet in Philadelphia chooses her niece to dance the role of Clara. And Lily must come to terms with her past and present, including a lost love.

A Nutcracker Christmas has depth and radiant beauty thanks to the terrific cast that brings emotion to the narrative and magic to their dancing. It’s a truly enchanting experience.

11. Just in Time for Christmas (2015)

Do Christopher Lloyd and time travel films go hand in hand? Considering Just in Time for Christmas employs this magical plot device, the answer would be yes. Lloyd plays the grandfather to psychology professor Lindsay (Eloise Mumford), who travels three years into the future with the help of a coachman (William Shatner). There, she gets a glimpse of her future with an incredible job but not Jason, the love of her life. Set during the holidays, the film’s romantic plot about second chances features lovely performances and charm to spare.

12. One December Night (2021)

Those who lay the criticism that all Hallmark Christmas movies feature the same plot undoubtedly have not seen One December Night. A rare jewel in the collection, the movie centers on an estranged musical duo (Peter Gallagher and Bruce Campbell) coming together for a television reunion. They must learn to work through their differences and past grievances, especially when an illness comes to light.

While the film also features a romantic subplot between their children, the main story focuses on revisiting the broken friendship of two good men, showcasing the power of forgiveness. Campbell and Gallagher shine together and prove themselves strong musicians in this thoughtful film.

13. A Dickens of a Holiday! (2021)

A Dickens of a Holiday features some of the loveliest, most natural chemistry between two leads, with a touching story about love, forgiveness, and belief in oneself. The story follows a successful actor looking for his next big part who returns to his hometown after a long absence. There, he agrees to play Scrooge in the local production of A Christmas Carol, directed by a former classmate, who captivates him in more ways than one.

The story and themes of A Dickens of a Holiday may seem familiar. Still, they feel fresh and lovelier than ever due to the performances from Kristoffer Polaha and Brooke D’Orsay.

14. A Very Merry Mix-up (2013)

A true romantic comedy, A Very Merry Mix-Up, fans can only describe this movie as utterly delightful. This light, frothy story follows Alice, a newly engaged antique shop owner. Alice travels ahead of her fiancé to meet his parents and meets his brother at the airport.

After a car accident, they eventually get to his parents’ home, where she bonds with the entire welcoming, Christmas-loving family. Of course, complications arise, including a very unexpected mix-up. And the results genuinely elicit lots of laughs and heartwarming moments for true romantics.

15. A Timeless Christmas (2020)

Even though A Timeless Christmas takes more than a few story notes from Kate & Leopold, it still gives the audience a refreshing, charming film. The story centers on the wealthy and ingenious Charles Whitley (Ryan Paevey), who travels through time from 1903 to the present day. There, he meets the staff of his home who re-enact moments from his former life before he “disappeared.”

Confused but adaptable, Charles finds a compassionate and kindred spirit in Megan (Erin Cahill). Their lovely chemistry, the old-fashioned touches, and man-out-of-time comedy make for a distinctive, memorable film.

16. The Christmas Waltz (2020)

The Christmas Waltz combines all of the elements that Hallmark Christmas movies embody but with some extra special charm and depth. The movie revolves around Avery (Lacey Chabert). Mere weeks before her wedding, her fiancé breaks up with her; instead of canceling her dance lessons meant for the couple, she continues them with the school’s dashing and kind instructor, Roman (Will Kemp). Through dancing and honest dialogue, Avery and Roman find joy and a genuine connection.

This film has a gentleness, warmth, and enchanting moments thanks to the tender chemistry between Chabert and Kemp. We see how dancing can unite others and bring us confidence through pure, unaffected emotions. The Christmas Waltz has its schmaltz, but the best kind imaginable- dreamy and romantic.

17. A Holiday Spectacular (2022)

Hallmark Christmas movies rarely venture into the period realm, but they should more often if they all could be as sumptuous and poignant as A Holiday Spectacular. The story takes place in 1958 and centers on Maggie, a talented, poised, and sheltered young woman preparing for a high society life and arranged marriage.

On a whim, she decides to pursue a dream and auditions for the Rockettes in New York City. To her surprise, she lands a role as one of the dancers and devises a way to be a part of the show she fell in love with as a child.

So many things make A Holiday Spectacular a remarkable movie in the Hallmark world. The lovely period fare awes viewers, especially the gorgeous costumes. Moreover, the depiction of female friendships based on mutual support, respect, and camaraderie gives the movie its heartbeat. The film has a beautiful sheen, making it a genuine treasure.

18. Haul Out the Holly (2022)

Haul Out the Holly feels unique in the Hallmark catalog for myriad reasons: the genuine laugh-out-loud humor, the fantastic ensemble cast, and self-referential and self-depreciating moments. The story sees the recently broken-up Emily (Lacey Chabert) return home to her parents for the holidays.

Unexpectedly, they head off for a tropical vacation, leaving her to deal with the “crazy for Christmas” neighborhood that insists she decorate her home and join the festivities. Resistance proves futile, but soon she embraces the Holiday spirit and her spirited neighbors, including her childhood friend Jared (Wes Brown) and cookie competition Queen Pamela (Melissa Peterman).

One does not always expect goofy humor that doesn’t feel forced in holiday fare, which makes the movie so refreshing. Moreover, the lack of typical misunderstandings or obstacles, the ability to poke at themselves, and fun cameos all help to make this jolly film sparkle.

19. Journey Back to Christmas (2016)

Candace Cameron Bure’s Hallmark Christmas movies have been a staple for many years. But of all her work, no other film shines as brightly as Journey Back to Christmas. In the movie, she plays a nurse during WWII who awaits her husband's return from the war. One stormy evening, the “Christmas Comet” appears and transports her to the future.

Though skeptical at first, a police officer and family befriend her and help her find a way back to her own time. Of course, along the way, they all discover poignant truths about life and fate and that the smallest act of kindness can have a beautiful, everlasting impact. The film bolsters a thoughtful tone and excellent cast, including Tom Skeritt, Oliver Hudson, and Brooke Nevin.

20. Crown for Christmas (2015)

Hallmark’s best modern fairy tale film, Crown for Christmas, centers on Allie Evans (Danica McKellar). Despite lean times supporting herself and her siblings, she's hardworking and optimistic. After being unceremoniously fired from her job as a hotel maid, she’s offered a job as the governess for King Maximillian’s (Rupert Penry-Jones) daughter, Theodora, in the tiny European country Winshire.

With Allie’s kindness, smarts, and fun-loving spirit, she charms Theodora, who starves for attention and affection, and Maximillian, who rediscovers what it’s like to smile. Taking inspiration from films like Maid in Manhattan and The Sound of Music, Crown for Christmas has a distinct feeling, plenty of heart, and unabashed romance.

21. An Old Fashioned Christmas (2010)

Whether watching An Old Fashioned Christmas for the first or tenth time, viewers will undoubtedly yearn for Hallmark to produce more vintage Christmas movies. This Victorian-set film sees aspiring author Tilly travel to Ireland with her maternal grandmother Isabella (Jacqueline Bisset) during the holidays.

There, they stay with a family who schemes to unite their son with an already engaged Tilly, desiring the financial benefit. Meanwhile, Tilly happily meets her paternal grandfather for the first time, who also takes a shine to Isabella.

This rich film stands out in the vast sea of Hallmark Christmas movies. Rich, elegant, and thoughtful, An Old Fashioned Christmas lives up to its title.

22. The Christmas Train (2017)

Another Hallmark Hallmark Christmas Movies Hall of Fame gem, The Christmas Train, brings together the exceptional cast of Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Danny Glover, and Joan Cusack for a thoughtful and engaging film. In the movie, passengers aboard the Christmas train share stories, bond, and eventually work together to make their time on the train feel magical.

At the center lies former flames Tom and Eleanor, whose fire for each other still burns. With an equally grounded and whimsical tone, terrific performances, and a genuine twist to the story, The Christmas Train chugs along briskly and beautifully.

23. One Royal Holiday (2020)

One Royal Holiday shines brightly in the Hallmark galaxy thanks to its two glimmering stars, Broadway actors Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes. The story sees the gentle nurse, Anna, on her way home to her father’s bed and breakfast. While stopping at a general store, she meets a family needing a ride and accommodations, not knowing they’re a royal family.

Snowed in, Anna and the Crown Prince share a kinship, both grieving the loss of a parent. But more than grief bonds these characters from different worlds, as they share a heartfelt and rich holiday.

Unsurprising given their immense talent, the chemistry between Osnes and Tveit feels authentic and intimate. And the snowy locals and elegant ball delight viewers. This fairy tale-esque film waltzes into many hearts with its sublime beauty.

24. Five Star Christmas (2020)

The most exceptional aspect of the heartwarming Five Star Christmas lies in its unique premise and hilarious moments from the terrific ensemble cast. In the film, the Ralston siblings discover their father has turned his home into a bed and breakfast. On the brink of ruin, they believe their salvation lies with a travel writer who lands on their doorstep.

Pretending to be guests at the inn leads to numerous funny moments showcasing the strength of familial bonds. Indeed, one of the funniest Hallmark Christmas movies, the cast includes Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster.

25. The Mistletoe Promise (2016)

Feeling both familiar and unexpected, The Mistletoe Promise follows two lonely, lost souls who don’t enjoy the Christmas season. Not wanting to be alone at the upcoming slew of events, the two make a pact to be each other’s partners for the holidays. While the ending won’t be surprising, the way they arrive there feels undeniably fresh, romantic, and heartfelt. Jamie King and Luke Macfarlane make a fine pair in a story for anyone who has ever felt empty and despairing while surrounded by unrelenting joy.

26. A Veteran’s Christmas (2018)

Christmas With Holly stars Sean Farris and Eloise Mumford reunite in this heartwarming, emotional story for romantics and dog lovers. In the story, Marine veteran Grace finds herself stranded in the small town of River’s Crossing.

She meets the town’s judge, Joe, who gives her a place to stay until a mechanic repairs her car. The two grow close, sharing pieces of themselves few see. For Grace, she grieves over her separation from her K9 partner, a dog named Christmas. But she regains a sense of community and peace after seeing such dark times in combat. This one surely will bring tears to anyone with an animal-loving soul.

27. Christmas Getaway (2017)

Christmas Getaway follows a travel writer who books what she hopes will be a quiet holiday in a rustic cabin. But when she arrives, she finds the house also occupied by a single father and his daughter and mother. Reluctantly, they agree to share the accommodations, which becomes a blessing none of them expected.

The beauty of Christmas Getaway lies in its depiction of love’s surprising nature. The pretty locations and lovely rapport between leads Bridget Reagan, Travis Van Winkle, and Raven Stewart make it a feel-good charmer.

28. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008)

The presence of the legendary Henry Winkler should be enough to recommend The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. But truthfully, this older Hallmark gem features an amusing and engaging story about a kind drifter who befriends a single mother and her son during the holidays. With her kind uncle giving them a nudge, love inevitably blossoms, but not before a hearty amount of laughter.

29. The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014)

A true romantic comedy filled with plenty of comforting tropes, likable leads, and adorable cats, Nine Lives of Christmas stars Kimberly Sustad and Brandon Routh. The story follows a firefighter who meets a veterinary student after he takes in a stray cat. Bumping into each other repeatedly, he offers her a place to live after she loses her job.

What makes Nine Lives of Christmas work so well stems from the engaging leads with an excellent, natural rapport.

30. Christmas in Angel Falls (2017)

Gentle and moving, this lovely film sees guardian angel Gabby (Rachel Boston) enchant the town of Angel Falls, a place filled with kindly souls who’ve lost their holiday spirit. With guidance from her superior angel, Michael (Beau Bridges), Gabby reinvigorates the residents with her loving heart and graceful spirit. But Gabby finds something of her own- love with the local volunteer fire chief, Jack (Paul Greene).

One of the softest movies in the Hallmark universe, Christmas in Angel Falls feels like a warm hug on a cold winter’s day, showcasing the beauty of positivity and community spirit.

Honorable Mentions:

– Once Upon a Holiday (2015)

Royal films typically see an ordinary girl swept off her feet by a Prince. The refreshing part of Once Upon a Holiday sees those roles reversed, as a princess who wants some time for herself meets a kind stranger during the holidays in New York. This delightful movie stars Paul Campbell and Briana Evian.

– Magic Stocking (2015)

Charming leads, a cute little girl, and an adorable puppy make Magic Stocking a sweet-as-can-be film that may elicit a few tears. The whimsical and moving story of a single mom who finds love again stars Bridget Reagan and Victor Webster.