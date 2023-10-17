The Best Halloween Must-Reads

Horror movies and games may reign supreme in popularity during the Halloween season, but true connoisseurs can appreciate the scares that come in print form. Books often contain ghoulish scenes much more creative and gruesome than would ever be allowed on screen. To get our audience in the holiday spirit, we've rounded up some of the Halloween must-readsh for providing the October chills.

1. When Darkness Loves Us by Elizabeth Engstrom

Any horror author can make bad things happen to their characters. But Elizabeth Engstrom is unique because she primes readers with humanity's overwhelming capacity for love and compassion. That way, it hurts the reader even more when something terrible happens. This book collects two of her novellas, “When Darkness Loves Us” and “Beauty is…” The former tells the story of a pregnant woman who spent years lost in an underground cave system. The latter tells the story of a mentally disabled woman who finds love right before having it ripped away in a single violent night.

2. John Dies at the End by David Wong (Jason Pargin)

David Wong’s life changes forever when a mysterious substance he calls “Soy Sauce” comes into his life and opens his eyes to the unfathomable supernatural horrors surrounding him. This grimy, midwestern horror comedy can be described as Lovecraft mixed with the contents of an irreverent internet humor website.

3. Something Wicked This Way Comes by Ray Bradbury

Look no further for a scary story featuring all the warmth and nostalgia of childhood. Something Wicked This Way Comes wins as Ray Bradbury’s most sentimental novel. 13-year-old best friends Jim Nightshade and William Halloway ride the border between childhood and adulthood as they try to save the town from a mysterious supernatural carnival with a magical merry-go-round.

4. Coraline by Neil Gaiman and P. Craig Russel

Any fan of the stop-motion animated film adaptation owes it to themselves to read this comic book adaptation of the original children’s novel. P. Craig Russel’s more realistic art style compared to the film helps create a more down-to-earth atmosphere that emphasizes the strangeness of the other world.

5. Uzumaki by Junji Ito

Soon to be adapted into an animated series, Uzumaki is the gateway to Junji Ito and horror manga. Weird things are happening in the small town of Kurouzu-cho. Human beings transform into snails, mind-controlling newborns demand to be returned to their mothers’ wombs, and hair that grows until it drains the life out of schoolgirls. The common denominator: spirals.

6. Drifting Classroom by Kazuo Umezu

Fans of Junji Ito should read the manga that inspired him. In this classic horror manga, an elementary school suddenly transports into a faraway time where Earth is a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Soon, all the adults succumb to madness, and it’s up to the students to figure out how to survive in this hostile new world and perhaps prevent it from existing in the first place.

7. Black Ambrosia by Elizabeth Engstrom

At first glance, Angelina doesn’t appear to be the typical horror monster. She begins as an innocent teenage girl who wants a fresh start after her mother’s death. But a traumatizing assault unlocks a dark beast within her. Her powers grow as she travels across the country in a ravenous tour of terror.

8. Black Paradox by Junji Ito

This underappreciated Junji Ito book will sit at the bottom of readers’ stomachs for days after finishing it. When four people attempt to end their own lives, they accidentally discover artifacts from a new world that promises to ascend humanity to new heights. However, they soon find that what lies behind the portal spells doom for humanity.

9. Metro 2033

Read the book that inspired the hit video game series! While the original novel is much less action-packed than the games (Artyom doesn’t even fire his gun until about halfway through), there’s no shortage of scares. Swarms of man-eating rats, bloodthirsty military factions, and psychic mutants will make it hard to sleep with the lights on after reading this masterpiece of Russian horror literature.

10. Tender is the Flesh

If eating animal meat was no longer an option, would humanity turn to cannibalism? Tender is the Flesh takes place in a world where the answer is yes. Following a disease that has made animal flesh dangerous to consume, society has reorganized itself around human meat, or “special meat,” as they call it. The protagonist, Marcos, struggles in this new world as the owner of a slaughterhouse, especially when he falls in love with one of his “livestock.”

11. Flowers in the Attic by V.C. Andrews

Bad news: the father of the Dollanganger children dies in a car accident on his birthday. Good news: their mother’s parents are obscenely wealthy, and they’ve been allowed to move in. Bad news again: the four children must live locked in secrecy in the attic until their monstrous grandfather dies. Flowers in the Attic captures the overwhelming helplessness of being a child in an uncaring, greedy world.

12. Penpal by Dathan Auerbach

Originally a creepypasta, Penpal climbed to horror classic status when it was officially published as a novel. The narrator recounts his life to discover the truth about the stalker who terrorized him and his loved ones from Kindergarten to his late teens. This story will have readers looking over their shoulders and reexamining their own childhood memories for hints of malice.

13. Carrie by Stephen King

Carrie launched Stephen King’s career as the most prolific horror author ever. Carrie White has had enough of being stepped on by her mother and the other kids at school. With her newly developed psychic powers, she’ll make everyone pay. The original story features much more than what’s in any of the movie adaptations, so don’t skip it!

14. The Auctioneer

A mysterious salesman comes to town and starts a weekly auction to raise money for good causes. However, donations to the auction soon cease to be voluntary, and the auctioneer has the whole town in his grip. Read The Auctioneer for the feeling of watching a horrific disaster approach in slow motion.

15. Maggots Screaming by Max Booth III

While working in the backyard garden on a hot summer day, a father and son dig up what appears to be their own corpses. Soon, they realize that their own bodies are beginning to decompose just like their doppelgangers', and it’s only a matter of time before they’re dead meat. Expect detailed descriptions of rotting flesh and the most references to The Simpsons in any horror novel.

16. Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke by Eric LaRocca

One could call this story short and sweet, but maybe short and sinister describes it better. Two women, Zoe and Agnes, enter an online relationship that quickly escalates into dangerous territory. An empty stomach is recommended when reading how much Agnes is willing to hurt herself to be loved by Zoe.

17. We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson

Shirley Jackson’s gothic classic takes a more subtle approach to horror than most items on this list. Instead of extreme violence or hideous monsters, readers get dosed with a steady stream of creepiness from Merricat and her family. Over time, it becomes apparent that there’s something not quite right about the Blackwoods in this tale of murder and social isolation.

18. Johnny the Homicidal Maniac by Jhonen Vasquez

True fans of Invader Zim know the creator’s sordid history from his pre-Nickelodeon days. Johnny the Homicidal Maniac has so much dark humor, vulgar language, and nightmarish violence that it’s a miracle that Jhonen Vasquez was allowed to make a TV show for children.

19. World War Z by Max Brooks

World War Z marks a unique direction in the zombie genre by taking the form of an oral history. The book contains the personal narratives of people worldwide as they recount their lives in the zombie apocalypse. Readers will meet an Australian astronaut who was in space when the infection hit, a Brazillian heart surgeon who transplanted a zombie heart, and a blind Japanese man who found a new purpose in the apocalypse.

20. Haunted by Chuck Palahniuk

Haunted contains the most disturbing, stomach-churning material in the Fight Club author’s bibliography. A writer’s retreat goes wrong when every participant sabotages the event to make the experience interesting enough to write about. This novel features the story “Guts,” which has caused multiple people to faint at live readings.

21. Black Hole by Charles Burns

Check out Black Hole to satisfy the itch for body horror. In this story, an STD called “the Bug” has been spreading around and causing visible mutations in those who contract it. The mutations make the infected people social outcasts who are discriminated against by broader society. It’s up to the audience to decide which is scarier: the disease itself or the reaction to it.

22. Paperbacks from Hell

Paperbacks from Hell should be a mandatory addition to any horror fan’s collection. Before seemingly every book cover was a flat Canva job, horror novels came with stunning illustrated and painted covers that would hypnotize prospective readers. The book not only collects dozens of masterful covers but also dives into the history, cultural context, and market forces of the era. Be prepared to walk away from this book with an inflated “to read” list.