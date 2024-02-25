The Best Henry Cavill Movies and TV Shows

Henry Cavill is able to command the silver and small screens alike with his charm, wit, handsome looks, and immense talent. The British actor made waves in his crucial role in The Tudors before skyrocketing to fame in 2013, playing Superman in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.

Since his portrayal as Superman, Henry Cavill's resume has grown fast. His roles in other iconic character pieces and adaptations ensure he has a healthy mix of excellent films for fans to check out. These best Henry Cavill movies and TV shows represent the titles all fans should watch if they haven’t yet.

1. Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018)

Even after many movies in this nonstop action franchise, Tom Cruise finds a way to outdo himself. The scope of this film, including its set pieces, sequences, and stakes, feels even grander than the movies before it. It raises the bar for quality and thrills alongside a stunning supporting cast, including the charming and welcoming Henry Cavill.

2. The Witcher (2019-2023)

Geralt of Rivia remains one of the most famous novel and video game characters of all time. Though The Witcher succeeded in its original source material and video game versions, it skyrocketed even further in popularity with Cavill’s extraordinary commitment to this role. It navigates a high fantasy world filled with magic and war well, even if the story’s pacing feels off sometimes.

3. The Tudors (2007-2010)

Henry Cavill secured his place of fame with this TV series as the best friend of the lead character, King Henry VIII. Until this point, few fantasy TV series offered the same scope and budget as this series. It commits to the period well and only gets better over time as it tells the intense story of 16th-century England.

4. Enola Holmes 2 (2022)

Millie Bobby Brown somehow makes the infectious Enola even more endearing and thrilling to watch in her detective prime than in the first movie. This sequel expands upon the tale from the first film to offer an even better mystery, greater scope in terms of its tale, and even more of Cavill’s take on Sherlock.

5. Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

Though Cavill’s Superman takes a step back to let the other superheroes of the titular Justice League take the lead on this lengthy film, it remains one of the better examples of this darker take on the DC universe. While it keeps its biggest threats too close to the chest, the incredible cinematography and action make it a must-watch for superhero fans.

6. Enola Holmes (2020)

Henry Cavill’s take on Sherlock Holmes feels fresh alongside this unique focus on his younger sister, played by the brilliant Millie Bobby Brown. The sleuthing skills stand out for a worthy modern take on the beloved detective.

7. Stardust (2007)

Cavill plays a minor but memorable role in this bizarre and underrated fantasy film. It follows a man who arrives in a realm full of fairies, hoping to win over the woman of his dreams. Chaos, action, some intriguing humor, and plenty of drama follow as the man tries to stop an evil witch, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

8. Man of Steel (2013)

The best element in this rendition of Superman remains the man behind Clark Kent: Henry Cavill. Cavill plays the role with reverence for past attempts while looking the part better than anyone else. Though its plot and effects let Superman down to some degree, it remains one of the higher points of the DC movies in recent memory.

9. I Capture the Castle (2003)

This adaptation of the romance novel does a solid job of transferring the source material to the silver screen. It follows a novelist’s family in dire straits, with his daughter hatching the plan to marry a wealthy neighbor. Immense drama and plenty of romance follow in an enjoyable but typical film of its ilk.

10. The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

This classic tale has a solid, if imperfect, adaptation in this 2002 movie. Starring Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce, and Dagmara Dominczyk, it tells the story of a sailor who fights to win over the woman he loves from his best friend. It offers viewers intense high-seas action and a melodramatic story.

11. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

This strange crossover superhero flick tries too hard to be different and dark. Batman fighting Superman sounds like a fun idea, but the result remains all style and almost no substance. If fans like the over-the-top battles between the two larger-than-life heroes, though, they’ll find plenty here. The so-called “Ultimate Cut” plays with much stronger plotting and story.

12. The Man From U.N.C.L.E (2015)

This spy flick feels like a solid attempt to capture the James Bond look and style but without all of its charm. Two former rivals put aside their differences to work together and stop a nuclear threat. While shallow in its plot, the stellar action and set pieces offer a fair bit of entertainment.

13. Tristan & Isolde (2006)

This glorious fantasy epic sees an orphan boy fighting to marry the woman of his dreams following the collapse of the Roman Empire. It doesn’t quite reach the heights of its potential, but it features some solid performances and set pieces.

14. Whatever Works (2009)

This weird romantic comedy mashes the likes of Larry David and Evan Rachel Wood for an odd marriage premise. Even with the unique plot, it only offers the occasional laugh and not much else.

15. Blood Creek (2009)

This bizarre horror thriller sees Cavill trapped in a house as part of a terrifying experiment. Its environments seem spooky, but it never quite delivers on the frights and gripping writing stars like Cavill and Michael Fassbender deserve.

16. Immortals (2011)

Cavill has a Greek epic on his hands as the sole stonemason capable of stopping an evil king. Even with the star-studded cast and spectacular visual effects of this action-fantasy blockbuster film, it avoids any semblance of quality writing and story.

17. Sand Castle (2017)

Henry Cavill stars in this war drama about American soldiers who head on a dangerous mission to help a remote Iraqi town. The cast looks great, with the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Glen Powell in the unit, but it lacks substance in its plot. It misses out on the potential of its storyline.

18. Red Riding Hood (2006)

This family-friendly take on the classic fairy tale offers a straightforward take on a red-clad young girl visiting her grandmother’s house in the forest. Henry Cavill stands out as the Hunter the girl encounters, but the film itself feels uninspired.

19. Nomis (2018)

This thriller sees a group of police officers wrapped up in a sinister scheme around abducted women. It offers some action moments but feels shallow regarding characterization, performance, and plot.

20. The Cold Light of Day (2012)

This film attempts to give Henry Cavill his family rescue mission a la the greats of Liam Neeson and Bruce Willis (the latter also stars in this film), but it fails to be anything more than as derivative as possible in the action thriller genre.

21. Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

This entry in the horror franchise loses almost everything that made the previous films worth watching. Its attempt to stay relevant by incorporating elements of video games feels contrite and unnecessary. It remains one of the weakest Cavill films.