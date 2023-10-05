The Best Horror Games of All Time Ranked

Horror games come in all shapes and styles, as do their fans. For that reason, game critics–like us–face an impossible task to determine the “best” with any degree of objectivity or certainty, but we can still try. With that in mind, here we present our best shot at ranking the best horror games of all time.

1. Silent Hill 2 (2001)

Old-school controls and dated graphics can’t obscure the genius of Silent Hill 2. The journey into James’ psyche remains just as horrifying as the one into the town of Silent Hill itself, and to this day no other game can hold a candle to how this stand-alone sequel handles its themes. Grief, loneliness, and guilt rarely take center stage in horror stories, but they make up the bulk of this one, with lots of effective horror sprinkled in. The tragedy extends far beyond James. Angela, Eddie, Maria, and Laura all play their own parts in James’ quest while displaying their own traumas as well, making Silent Hill 2 a symphony of despair. The gameplay, while certainly dated, remains playable, making Silent Hill 2 worth a try for horror fans of all stripes.

2. Resident Evil

In most gamers’ eyes, Resident Evil served as the beginning of survival horror. While this might not be technically true, this Shinji Mikami masterpiece did perfect the type of horror game that the medium needed to propel the genre into the mainstream. Rougher games that came before like Sweet Home and Alone in the Dark should get some credit for laying the foundation, but Resident Evil built the house the genre lives in today. Iconic moments like zombie dogs jumping through the windows and a completely wild battle with a giant snake make up just a taste of the bewildering encounters that make up the journey of Resident Evil. With the 2002 remake playing roughly the same,it also gets a glowing recommendation.

3. Resident Evil 2 (1998)

Resident Evil 2 might not have as many scares as the original, but it comes close. The halls and backrooms of the Racoon City Police Department don't have the harrowing tone of the mansion from the original game, but still contain just as many ungodly abominations that strike fear in the hearts of players. As a sequel, it checks all the right boxes: new enemies, new characters, and a logical evolution of the story. New protagonists Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield would even go on to outshine the heroes of the last game, making it effectively neck-and-neck with it overall.

4. Silent Hill 3

Heather Mason won horror fans over in her terrifying adventure, continuing the story of the original Silent Hill. Silent Hill 3 brings the series back to the narrative the first game started, but after considerable time has passed. This gives the game lots of leeway for exploration and expanded gameplay. The set-piece scares show up in droves, many of which players often miss, making Silent Hill 3 the more replayable game in the series of its time. While it falls short of the second game in terms of overall impact, it builds on the mainline story of the cursed town and its increasingly gruesome population.

5. Dead Space

Much as the original Resident Evil benefitted from what came before it, Dead Space built on the ideas from games like Resident Evil 4 and Doom 3 and arguably exceeded them. The over-the-shoulder shooting mixed with the industrial space-faring horror setting is a match made in heaven for horror fans, as it combines isolation, hopelessness, and white-knuckle terror. Ambient noises like the clicking of faulty lighting and malfunctioning machinery waft in and out while the nightmarish necromorphs stalk Isaac at every turn. The two sequels achieve greatness in their own right, but the original Dead Space gets the nod here. With the 2023 remake now available, consider this a dual recommendation for either version.

6. Clock Tower (1996)

Clock Tower uses an odd combination of adventure game design with point-and-click horror gameplay, and while the style did turn off some fans of horror gaming, it still makes Clock Tower a unique title in the genre. Moving a mouse around takes a little getting used to, but ultimately it works with the investigative mechanics of the game. The iconic scissorman villain can still shock players with his presence despite his low poly-count. The original PS1 game never saw a sequel that proved worthy of the name, but in a vacuum, this remains one of the best horror games ever made.

7. Silent Hill

In its day the original Silent Hill rose to fame as a tour-de-force. Pushing aside the pre-rendered backgrounds in favor of a 3D world proved a risky move for the time, but it paid off. Silent Hill moves its camera around, and gives control of it to the player much of the time. That mechanic didn’t always work, but it showed it could be done. Harry Mason stays in over his head from beginning to end, along with the player. Dahlia Gillespie’s cryptic word vomit does little to explain the goings on. Still, it does set the stage for players to investigate and soak up every note and logbook available to understand what happened to the town and its connection to Harry’s daughter. Its gameplay hasn’t aged as well as its sequels or even some of its PS1 brethren, but it still more than earns its place among survival horror royalty.

8. Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Just when horror games seemed on their way out, Amnesia: The Dark Descent catapulted it back into the mainstream. While bigger game developers and major publishers wouldn’t get the memo for another few years, the indie space became completely lit aflame by this jaunt into madness. Playing with light and darkness as a constant environmental puzzle on top of avoiding some of the scariest monsters in the genre's history makes this game one for the record books. Most modern horror games today owe a little something to it.

9. Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly

The Fatal Frame series has had its ups and downs. Out of the initial trilogy, Crimson Butterfly leaned into its strengths the best, with a conservative improvement over the original in level layouts and gameplay. Starting as a simple tale of two sisters trying to escape from a haunted village in the mountains of Japan, Fatal Frame 2 quickly becomes much more. The game explores themes of depression and family with a dash of body horror thrown in. The Japanese stylings of horror that gamers glimpse at in Silent Hill emerge on full display here, giving it a distinct identity in addition to being a masterpiece of horror gaming.

10. Outlast

While Amnesia games spawned many look-alikes that didn’t measure up, Outlast broke away from the pack. Even calling it an “Amnesia-like” doesn’t feel right, as it establishes its own identity with the formula so well that many players might not even make that connection. Outlast plays faster, leaner, and more upfront about its intentions and benefits. Games have used the overrun asylum setting many times before, but Outlast might handle it better than any other similar game. Outlast offers plenty of unbalanced, criminally insane psychopaths that sometimes just hang around. They aren’t all dangerous, but some are, so wandering around the asylum grounds stays tense and unpredictable. With environmental puzzles kept minimal, most of the game focuses on sneaking around, finding batteries for the all-important night vision camera, and discovering the exit to the next area. The simple game accomplishes everything it sets out to do with conviction and style.

11. The Evil Within 2

Where the original The Evil Within stumbled in some areas, its sequel smoothed things over and turned into an excellent horror experience. Shooting and movement become more responsive, with a consistent visual appeal for the different locations. Sebastian won’t qualify as anybody’s favorite protagonist, but this sequel's narrative helps bridge the gap. The continued focus on psychosis in its narrative and stealth in its gameplay make The Evil Within 2 a fantastic sequel and an outstanding horror game.

12. Resident Evil 4

Despite many of its successors exceeding it, most modern horror games still owe a lot to Resident Evil 4, and not just because of its iconic over-the-shoulder camera. Resident Evil 4 showed that action can mix in the horror game melting pot. While Resident Evil 4 might have gone a bit far with this mix for some fans and led the series down a path it would eventually retreat from, it still provided a breath of fresh air for gamers looking to break away from the fixed cameras and tank controls that defined the genre. It also elevated Leon Kennedy from a staple character to a full-blown icon.

13. Little Nightmares 2

There’s nothing else quite like the Little Nightmares games. Mixing horror, stealth, and puzzle platforming together in this way proved a home run for the original title. The sequel polished the concept to a sheen, and we can’t recommend it enough. The outstanding style stays gloomy and horrifying though it feels cute and endearing all at the same time. Despite being somewhat puzzle intensive, players have a hard time getting stuck as the solutions often present themselves through item placement and a side-kick character. Equally effective and unique, Little Nightmares 2 remains a legendary horror game.

14. Visage

As the current representative of the ideas pioneered by Amnesia and P.T., Visage brings a lot of modern horror game tropes together a polished package. Taking the sanity management of Amnesia and splicing it with the creepy hallways and funhouse tricks of P.T. turned out a winning formula for Visage. The mystery of Dwayne’s actions unfolds as the player explores the house and completes the game’s multiple chapters. It never stops deepening and expanding.

15. Resident Evil 8: Village

Resident Evil has taken many forms by this point, but Resident Evil 8’s first-person action/horror adventure became one of the series’ best by far. Taking most of what worked in Resident Evil 7 and leaving most of what didn’t behind, the game lets players loose in a larger world. The multiple sections of the game appear so well designed that they almost feel worthy of their own games. In that way, it almost sort of feels like a “greatest hits” of survival horror, with some sections prioritizing classic horror elements, Amnesia-style stealth and puzzles, and action-infused horror like RE4 or Dead Space. Some set-piece moments sprinkled around in jaw-dropping fashion elevate the overall experience.