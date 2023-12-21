The Best Iron Man Comics MCU Fans Need to Read

Before the first Iron Man movie released in 2008, old Shell-head ranked as a B-list superhero at best. Sure, Iron Man had appeared in monthly comics almost without fail since his first appearance in 1963, but until Robert Downey Jr. took on the role, the character never enjoyed the success of his counterparts at the House of Ideas, guys like Spider-Man or Wolverine.

Of course, that lack of popularity doesn’t equal a lack of good stories. Even before his Hollywood fame, Iron Man comics enjoyed some excellent stories from some of the greatest creators in mainstream comics.

1. Iron Man #1 – 6 (2005 – 2006)

Larry Lieber and Stan Lee imagined Tony Stark as the consummate futurist, a man who always has his eye on the future. And yet, for the first few decades of his existence, Tony followed his original clunky armor, even when creating new models. That changed with the “Extremis” arc, written by Warren Ellis, with digital art by Adi Granov and letters by Randy Gentile. Part of “Extremis” retells Iron Man’s origin, moving the central conflict from Vietnam to Afghanistan. But the more important parts reimagine the armor as nanobots, giving the armor a sleek and futuristic feel, perfect for the 21st century.

2. Iron Man #120 – 128 (1979)

From the beginning, the appeal of Iron Man comics has been in the tension between the invincible armor and the fallible Tony Stark. No storyline has captured that tension better than “Demon in a Bottle,” written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton, with art from Layton, John Romita Jr., and Carmine Infantino. The nine-issue storyline finds Stark’s alcoholism growing more pronounced as a variety of pressures mount against him, including those with his fellow Avengers. As dark as “Demon in a Bottle” gets, the arc reaffirms Stark’s heroism in the end.

3. Iron Man #225 – 232 (1987 – 1988)

Almost a decade after “Demon in a Bottle,” writers David Michelinie and Bob Layton come in with another classic Iron Man comics tale. “Armor Wars” (or “Stark War,” as the story was called in the original comics”) involves Stark coming face-to-face with his past as a weapons dealer after discovering black-market sales of his technology. As he travels the world to recover the misbegotten machinery, Stark must battle armored enemies and reckon with his legacy. The powerhouse art team of Mark D. Bright and Barry Windsor Smith, with letters by Janice Chiang and additional colors by Bob Sharen, keeps the action dynamic and the internal struggle rich.

4. Iron Man #149 – #150 (1981)

Tony Stark may be brilliant, but he’s not the only armor master in the Marvel Universe. In the two-part story “Doomquest,” Iron Man battles the other master of the mechanical arts, Doctor Victor Von Doom. Writers Bob Layton (who also provided inks) and David Michelinie penciler John Romita Jr., and colorist Bob Sharen follow Stark’s attack on Doom’s Latverian castle after learning about illegal sales of Stark tech, leading to a heavy metal throwdown between the two. Things get even more outrageous when the combatants take Dooms’s Time Platform to King Arthur’s Camelot, where they take the role of medieval knights.

5. New Avengers #1-7 (2013)

As part of the run-up to the Marvel Universe changing Secret Wars storyline, New Avengers focused on the Illuminati, a secret gathering of the greatest minds in the universe, as they deal with incursions of alternate Earths. Tony Stark joins Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Professor X, and others to devise audacious solutions to mind-bending problems. Written by Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by a team of artists that includes Steve Epting and Mike Deodato, New Avengers often goes to dark places, as the heroes must make tough decisions. However, it also reminds readers about how Stark’s vast genius can shape worlds.

6. Avengers #1-7 (2012 – 2013)

At first, the 2013 Avengers series plays as a superheroic compliment to New Avengers. Where the Illuminati make drastic decisions to save all reality, Avengers features Iron Man and Captain America expanding the team’s ranks to do good on a galactic scale. However, writer Hickman, with an art team that includes Mike Deodato and Jerome Opeña, ties this book to New Avengers, a connection that creates tension between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. Despite the sometimes bleak undertones, Avengers still has its thrilling moments, as Stark designs a massive team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

7. Invincible Iron Man #1-7 (2008)

As this list will soon make clear, Tony Stark underwent a major overhaul in the mid-2000s. During the superhero Civil War, Stark turned against many of his one-time allies, making him a villain in the eyes of many. Writer Matt Fraction and artist Salvador Larroca start Tony’s rehabilitation hero with the 2008 storyline “The Five Nightmares.” Fraction pulls Tony back into the fray by introducing Ezekial Stane, son of the Iron Monger Obidiah Stane, who uses his own suit of armor to torment his old foe. Fraction and Larroca, with colorist Frank D’Armata and letterer Chris Eliopoulos, put Tony through the wringer, undermining his inventions and his company. But this brings Tony to a point where he can move past his somewhat questionable decisions during the Civil War.

8. Civil War: The Confession #1 (2007)

While Fraction and Larroca start rebuilding the legend of the Invincible Iron Man, Stark’s lowest point comes in the one-shot Civil War: The Confession, written by Brian Michael Bendis, illustrated by Alexander Maleev, additional colors by José Villarrubia, and letters by Chris Eliopoulos. Stark never intended his support for superhero registration to harm his friends, least of all Captain America. But after Steve Rogers dies in the conflict, Stark visits his grave to make a confession. The dour tone of The Confession might not be for everyone, but for many, it provides a reminder of Stark’s essential heroism and care for his fellow Avengers.

9. Iron Man # 190 – 200 (1985)

The Iron Monger Obadiah Stane forced Stark to face a dark mirror image of himself. A fellow master weaponeer and business genius, Stane both represented what Stark could have become and threatened to undo all the good he achieved. Writer Dennis O’Neil brings the rivalry to a head with a ten-part story that climaxes in Iron Man #200, drawn by Mark Bright, inked by Ian Arkin and Brian Garvey, colored by Bob Sharen, and lettered by Rick Parker. Stane attacks every part of Stark’s life, attempting to disassemble his enemy piece by piece. But from that destruction comes one of the most popular variations of Iron Man’s armor, the Model 8 suit, better known as the Silver Centurion armor.

10. Tales of Suspense #39 (1963)

The tale of Tony Stark started in the sci-fi anthology series Tales of Suspense, with the story “Iron Man is Born!” Written by Larry Lieber, based on an idea credit to Stan Lee, and drawn by Don Heck, “Iron Man is Born” lays out the basics of what will become one of comics’ greatest characters. After being mortally wounded in an attack by rebels in Vietnam, weapons designer Tony Stark must save his own life by creating armor that saves his life. Over the years, creators have refined the story to change some of the more unsavory aspects, but “Iron Man is Born” remains the blueprint for everything that followed.

11. Iron Man #170 (1983)

For his first several decades, Iron Man masqueraded as Tony Stark’s bodyguard, allowing the billionaire to maintain his secret identity. When Stark’s alcoholism got the best of him, his best friend and actual bodyguard James Rhodes had to jump into action. Rhodey’s tenure as Iron Man begins in Iron Man #170, written by Dennis O’Neil, penciled by Luke McDonnell, inked by Steve Mitchell, colored by Bob Sharen, and lettered by Rick Parker. Rhodey takes on the Iron Man identity for quite a while, even after Stark sobers up. When he returns the Iron Man armor back to Stark, Rhodey keeps fighting the good fight in the silver suit of War Machine.

12. Iron Man: Enter the Mandarin (2007)

When Marvel wanted a magic-based villain to counter Iron Man’s high-tech weaponry, they created the Mandarin, a character who embodied many racist stereotypes. Over the years, writers have tried to keep the Mandarin as Iron Man’s arch-enemy while moving away from the anti-Asian tropes from which he sprung. The miniseries Iron Man: Enter the Mandarin — written by Joe Casey, drawn by Eric Canete, and colored by Dave Stewart — does the best job of expanding the baddie. A retelling of the Mandarin’s first appearance in 1964’s Tales of Suspense #50, Enter the Mandarin does not try to make the Chinese character a hero, but it does make him a more sympathetic and well-rounded figure.

13. Iron Man #1-6 (1998)

After the disastrous Onslaught storyline, which saw Marvel’s big heroes killed and replaced by edgier variations, the publisher had an uphill battle to restore readers’ trust. The Iron Man series written by Kurt Busiek went a long way toward making everyone forget about terrible reboots with solid, nuts-and-bolts superhero action. Working with penciler Sean Chen and inker Eric Cannon, Busiek puts Stark at the head of the benevolent corporation Stark Solutions, an extension of his work as Iron Man. Furthermore, the story introduces a team of war-like enemies, underscoring the difference between the current version of Iron Man and his weaponeer past.

14. Iron Man #182 (1984)

Even in the mid-80s, readers saw Rhodey as just the stand-in for Tony Stark, not his permanent replacement. That’s why writer Dennis O’Neil and penciler Luke McDonnell would break from Rhodey’s adventures to check in on Stark’s struggle for sobriety. Inked by Steve Mitchell, colored by Bob Sharen, and lettered by Rick Parker, Iron Man #182 finds Stark hitting rock bottom with his alcoholism. From that point, he makes a desperate choice to help someone else, taking the first steps toward his eventual recovery.

15. Iron Man #1 (1968)

For a few issues after his first appearance in the series, Iron Man enjoyed the top spot in Tales of Suspense. But after Captain America returned in 1964, he and Iron Man swapped lead stories. When Tales of Suspense became a Captain America solo book, Iron Man jumped to his own ongoing series, starting with issue #1 in 1968, written by Archie Goodwin, penciled by Gene Colan, inked by Johnny Craig, and lettered by Artie Simek. The action-packed issue sets a new status quo for Iron Man, with appearances by the crime family the Maggia, their enforcer Whiplash, and Advance Idea Mechanics, the super-science villain organization. Colan matches the big story with dramatic poses and innovative panel layouts, proving that Iron Man needed his own book to stretch out.

16. Superior Iron Man #1 – 9 (2014 – 2015)

Between the Civil War and the Illuminati, most readers put Tony Stark among the more morally flexible members of the Marvel Universe. But with Superior Iron Man, Tony goes all the way into evil. Throughout the series’ nine-issue run, Tony gives people superpowers for a 24-hour period before taking them away, unless they sign up for an exorbitant subscription service. Writer Tom Taylor, artist Yıldıray Çınar, and letterer Clayton Cowles have a lot of fun using evil Tony Stark to critique real-world business practices, even as they uncover the true source of Iron Man’s heal turn.

17. Avengers #1 (1963)

The Marvel Universe began with the Fantastic Four, a group that operated more like a bickering family than a team. With Avengers #1 two years later, the Universe got its own team of mighty heroes, with Iron Man in the lead. The story involves Iron Man gathering Thor, Ant-Man, and the Wasp to stop the Hulk, sent on a rampage by the trickster god Loki. Although Iron Man plays just one part in the story, drawn by Jack Kirby with dialogue by Stan Lee, Avengers #1 cements him as one of the most important characters in Marvel history.

18. Iron Man: Director of S.H.I.E.L.D #20 – 26 (2007)

As much as the superhero Civil War damaged Tony Stark’s reputation, it did give him an exciting new status quo. With Nick Fury deposed for supporting heroes against registration, Tony Stark took his place in a series named Iron Man: Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Although Stark came into the organization with big plans for modernization, writer Daniel Knauf and artist Roberto De La Torre show that Iron Man cannot escape his past. The six-part story “Haunted,” colored by Dean White and lettered by Joe Caramanga, sees Stark’s leadership of S.H.I.E.L.D compromised when Mandarin returns, and with him some dark secrets about the Extremis on which Iron Man relies.

19. Iron Man #55 (1973)

For all of his futuristic inventions, Iron Man doesn’t make for the most cosmic hero. That is unless he’s being written by Jim Starlin, one of the architects of Marvel’s space stories. As a writer (along with Mike Friedrich) and penciler, Starlin used his time on the character to send Iron Man comics to the stars and introduce some characters he’d been working on, characters who have since become household names: Thanos the Mad Titan and Drax the Destroyer. The bizarre story in Iron Man #55, inked by Mike Esposito and lettered by John Costanza, might push Iron Man out of his comfort zone, but it also changed the Marvel Universe–and pop culture–forever.

20. Invincible Iron Man #10 (2023)

Tony Stark has always been one of Marvel’s most eligible bachelors, despite the best efforts of his assistant, Pepper Potts. For that reason, it would take one incredible woman to get him to settle down. In Invincible Iron Man #10, Tony realizes that he’s met that woman in the form of Emma Frost, the powerful mutant telepath of the X-Men. Written by Gerry Duggan, illustrated by Juan Frigeri, colored by Bryan Valenza, and lettered by Joe Caramanga, Invincible Iron Man #10 brings Iron Man into the wild world of the X-Men as Tony proposes marriage to Emma. Of course, things don’t play out like one would expect, but that’s no surprise when Tony Stark is involved.

21. Infamous Iron Man #1-12 (2016 – 2017)

Ever since “Doomquest,” Tony Stark and Dr. Doom have had a not-so-friendly rivalry. But after Doom realized the height of his hubris during the Secret Wars event, in which he became a god and remade the world in his own image, Doom decided to use his second chance at life as a force for good. He did so by taking on the mantle left by the dead (for a time) Tony Stark and becoming the Infamous Iron Man. Writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev, working with colorist Matt Hollingsworth and letterer Clayton Cowles, craft an often weighty story, as Doom deals with the guilt of what he’s done. That guilt makes Doom an interesting version of Iron Man, looking at the same central tensions in Tony Stark from a new angle.

22. Iron Man #305 (1994)

As Iron Man, Tony Stark has gone through many variations of his armor, revising and adapting as problems arise. In Iron Man #305, writer Len Kaminski and penciler Kevin Hopgood give Tony a giant green problem called the Incredible Hulk! Inked by Steve Mitchell, colored by Ariane Lenshoek, and lettered by Phil Felix, Iron Man #305 doesn’t offer much more than a standard hero vs. hero throwdown. However, it does feature the first appearance of the Hulkbuster armor, one of the best variations of Tony’s suits.

23. Invincible Iron Man #1 (2016)

2016’s Invincible Iron Man #1 doesn't mark the first time someone besides Tony Stark takes the Iron Man title. However, it does mark the first time a woman becomes Iron Man. Well, technically, brilliant teenager Riri Williams takes the moniker Ironheart after designing her own version of the Stark armor, but she does hold the lead role in the first few issues of the new Invincible Iron Man, written by Brian Michael Bendis, illustrated by Stefano Caselli, colored by Marte Garcia, and lettered by Clayton Cowles. The arc not only launches a new character but also gives Tony a legacy beyond weapons making.

24. Civil War #1-7 (2006 – 2007)

For better or worse, Civil War defined Tony Stark for the 21st century. The story from controversial writer Mark Millar and artist Steve McNiven followed the response to the death of several children during a superhero battle. Fearing that similar events will continue to happen without greater control, Stark advocates for superhero registration, something that many of his allies — most notably, Captain America — oppose. Millar tries to write Tony as a reasonable futurist, whose actions stem from a foresight few possess. But it often just comes off like Stark has taken a heel turn, a characterization that takes years to shake off.