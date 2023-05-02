The Best Jack Nicholson Movies

Nobody plays deranged like Jack Nicholson. Whether busting through doors in The Shining or wigging out to Prince in Batman, Nicholson has become an icon for his versatile, rebellious, usually unhinged performances over the years.

Starring in over 50 movies and nominated for 12 Academy Awards (of which he's won three), Nicholson is widely considered one of the greatest actors of all time, his filmography filled with numerous beloved classics of American cinema.

With how many films he's appeared in through the decades, it's only natural that some of Nicholson's films have left a more lasting impression than others. Here are some of the greatest films to star Jack Nicholson, ranked from best to worst.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Transferred to a psychiatric health facility, a convict (Nicholson) feigning mental illness unexpectedly becomes the protector of his ward's fellow patients, all targeted for repeated psychological abuse by a tyrannical nurse (Louise Fletcher).

A largely faithful adaptation of Ken Kesey's novel of the same name, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest provided Nicholson with a role that won him his first Academy Award for Best Actor. As the manipulative, opportunistic McMurphy, Nicholson's anti-authority stance finds a welcome place on the hospital ward he winds up on, McMurphy ironically managing to treat the hospital's patients far better than any of the doctors or nurses in charge of the facility.

The Shining

Taking a job as a winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel, a writer (Nicholson) and his family encounter a supernatural presence beyond their imagination as their stay at the hotel draws on.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest may be the most celebrated of his films, but Nicholson's performance in The Shining is almost assuredly his most well-known. As the unstable Stephen King surrogate Jack Torrance, Nicholson can play a more menacing version of his usual eccentric characters, his sanity slowly eroding due to cabin fever, resentment towards his family, and the otherworldly influence the hotel has on him.

Five Easy Pieces

Voluntarily leaving his rich and privileged upbringing behind, a young man (Nicholson) from an influential social background works in oil fields to make ends meet.

After his breakout performance in Easy Rider the previous year, Nicholson doubled down on his anti-authority roles with 1970's Five Easy Pieces. Though a distinctly different sort of character than the one he portrayed in Easy Rider, Five Easy Pieces' Bobby maintains the same troubling social views as the aforementioned character. Maintaining Holden Caulfield levels of angst and dissatisfaction with his family, Nicholson's Bobby has a major chip on his shoulder that grows more cynical with time.

Chinatown

Hired to follow a mysterious woman's husband (Darrell Zwerling), a 1930s private detective (Nicholson) soon uncovers a vast, sinister conspiracy within the City of Angels.

The 1970s were a great time for Nicholson, with many of the actor's best roles coming to him during that decade. Case in point with Chinatown, the 1974 mystery film that acted as a postmodern riff on the traditional L.A. noir story. As Gittes, Nicholson is a dedicated private eye who seems in his element in the world of seedy corruption. Yet when John Huston's enigmatic businessman tells him, “You may think you know what's going on, but believe me, you don't,” you realize just how hopelessly in over his head he really is.

Easy Rider

On a cross-country road trip from Los Angeles to New Orleans, two bikers (Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper) take in the counterculture movement of the late 1960s, as well as the hostile response from the more conservative communities they come across.

An early entry in the American independent film circuit, Easy Rider gifted Nicholson with his first breakthrough role. After starring in low-budget genre films in the decade prior, Nicholson appeared in the film as the bookish, philosophical Southern lawyer George, who joins Fonda and Hopper's characters on the last leg of their cross-country journey. The role gained Nicholson instant recognition from critics, leading to an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Batman

Shortly after starting his career as Batman, Gotham City's Caped Crusader (Michael Keaton) meets his most dangerous threat yet in the form of the Joker (Nicholson), a giggling maniac from Bruce Wayne's past.

Another well-known Nicholson performance, the role of the Joker in Batman seemed almost tailor-made for Nicholson. As the Dark Knight's notorious arch-enemy, Nicholson used his greatest strengths as an actor in his performance, playing a more unbalanced, cartoonish, overarchingly terrifying iteration of the Clown Prince of Crime that complimented Keaton's Batman perfectly.

About Schmidt

Following the sudden death of his wife (June Squibb), a recently retired actuary (Nicholson) tries to navigate life on his own, unsure of what to do without a profession and unhappy about his daughter's (Hope Davis) upcoming marriage to a man he intensely dislikes (Dermot Mulroney).

About Schmidt casts Nicholson in a decidedly different role than any other on this list. As the weak-willed, uncertain Schmidt, Nicholson is the portrait of inadequacy – an unmitigated success in his professional life, yet completely inadequate in his personal life. The change of pace was a pleasant shift for Nicholson, giving audiences his most unique role to date.

A Few Good Men

When a Marine is killed at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, a U.S. Navy lawyer (Tom Cruise) agrees to represent the two Marines (Wolfgang Bodison and James Marshall) charged with the murder.

In the grand scheme of his career, A Few Good Men is a relatively minor film for Nicholson, the veteran actor having only a few minutes of screen time here and there. However, using what little he's given, Nicholson creates a fully-formed image of the contemptible Colonel Jessep, the man responsible for a young Marine's death and actively trying to cover up his part in the whole affair.

As Good as It Gets

Contending with a potent case of OCD, a miserly writer (Nicholson) does his best to cope with some serious changes in his life, even as he works hard to express his romantic feelings towards his favorite waitress (Helen Hunt).

Along with About Schmidt, As Good as It Gets is Nicholson's most out-of-character performance. Demonstrating a more subtle approach to his starring role, he can alternate between unrestrained rage and pure mortification once he realizes the extent of his outbursts. Watching it, you're left without any doubts as to why the role won him his second Academy Award for Best Actor.

The Last Detail

Assigned to escort a disorderly Navy seaman (Randy Quaid) to a military prison in Maine, a pair of Navy sailors (Nicholson and Otis Young) decide to show the young man one last good time before his lengthy sentence begins.

A role similar to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Last Detail finds Nicholson once again starring as the unexpected ally of someone wronged by “the system.” Taking Quaid's character under his wing, Nicholson appears as a larger-than-life sailor with no direction or hope outside of the Navy, forced into military service not by want but by pure necessity alone.

Prizzi's Honor

Charley (Nicholson) and Irene (Kathleen Turner) are two skilled assassins working for the New York City mafia who meet and fall in love. Not long into their romance, however, the two are hired by their respective employers to kill the other.

A pitch-dark comedy in every sense, Prizzi's Honor may not be altogether as well-known as Nicholson's other films – although it most definitely deserves to be. Opposite Turner or Anjelica Huston's jealous mafia leader, Nicholson excels as the mild-mannered Charley, whose normal attitude and mannerisms humorously contrast with the extraordinary world of his profession.

The Departed

Wanting to learn about the mob's plans, a rookie police officer (Leonardo DiCaprio) is sent undercover to infiltrate Boston's Irish mafia. But, unbeknownst to the officer's superiors, the mob has sent their own mole (Matt Damon) to spy on the law enforcement's inner operations.

Directed by the consistently remarkable Martin Scorsese, The Departed has a massive ensemble cast at its disposal, ranging from stars DiCaprio and Damon to supporting players like Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, and Martin Sheen. As many actors as there are involved, Nicholson himself is never drowned out, leaving a lasting impression as the king of Boston's criminal underworld: the lobster-chomping, tiger-stripe-tie-wearing Frank Costello.

