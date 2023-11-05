The Best Jared Leto Movies and TV Shows Ranked

Many Jared Leto fans know the renowned singer and actor as the frontman of the famous rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. However, Leto also has a lengthy career in acting, which includes its fair share of hits and misses.

The best Jared Leto movies and TV shows below explore his varied and ongoing acting career. The best Jared Leto movies and TV shows include everything from blockbuster action superhero flicks to some of the most thought-provoking and gut-wrenching films of the 21st century.

1. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

If viewers stomach the gut-wrenching and bleak imagery of this twisted tragedy, they’ll find one of the most unforgettable cinematic experiences in the medium's history. This film took Jared Leto to a new level, showcasing his acting skills and the darkest parts of human nature.

2. Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

This career-defining film sees Matthew McConaughey give his best performance to date. He plays a man with AIDS who has only a short time left to live. He partners up with Jared Leto’s Rayon for an enticing, emotional, and riveting look at a patient’s story.

3. My So-Called Life (1994-1995)

Jared Leto got his start with this realistic and down-to-earth teen drama series about a girl named Angela and her exposure to substances, boys, romance, and more. Leto plays the teen heartthrob role well, but this series’ most exceptional trait remains its commitment to exploring even the forbidden aspects of life as a teen.

4. Fight Club (1999)

Jared Leto plays one of the members of the exclusive and rules-heavy club of underground fighters. This action thriller tops the all-time list for many film fans due to its impressive cinematic direction and surprising performances from the cast.

5. Panic Room (2002)

One of the most unforgettable thrillers in the 21st century takes a narrow approach that pays off well. It focuses on a single home and a single mom and her daughter hiding in their panic room as they fight off a trio of burglars, which includes Leto. It feels intense and well-acted from start to finish.

6. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

The long-awaited sequel to the riveting cyberpunk original film shows out with Denis Villeneuve’s signature high-budget visual style. Fans won’t find a flashier, more colorful, and impressive depiction of the future. Its terrific cast and slow-burn story add to the quality. Blade Runner 2049 doesn't just qualify as one of the best Jared Leto movies; it's one of the best cyberpunk movies, and one of the best sci-fi sequels ever made.

7. American Psycho (2000)

Christian Bale gives the performance of a lifetime in this disturbing but often hilarious exploration of a man turning into a monstrous serial killer. Leto gives a solid performance too, which matches the other exceptional cast members, including Willem Dafoe and Reese Witherspoon.

8. WeCrashed (2022)

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway command the small screen together in this Apple+ TV series based on the true story of the WeWork company. Its pacing feels a bit off at times, but the undeniable chemistry and performances of the lead couple anchor it from start to finish.

9. House of Gucci (2021)

The tragic and disturbing real-life story of the Gucci family comes to life in this melodramatic tale. The phenomenal cast gives it their all, especially in the case of Lady Gaga as the lead, which carries this story further than it would on its own.

10. The Thin Red Line (1998)

The all-star cast and intriguing action paved the way for one of the most thought-provoking and philosophical war films. It focuses less on the action and more on the survival and intriguing ideas of its fantastic cast of people like Sean Penn, Jim Caviezel, and George Clooney.

11. Mr. Nobody (2009)

This sci-fi drama has an exceptional premise about the last person on Earth reflecting on his life and how things could have been. Leto gives it his all as this leading character, but the overall script tries too much and doesn’t quite reach its full potential.

12. Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Powerful and moving, this dark drama follows Winona Ryder’s Susanna as she finds herself in a mental institution in the 1960s and the various people she meets there. The all-star cast carries a thin plot, but Angelina Jolie, in particular, gives it her all as the true star.

13. Suicide Squad (2016)

This disjointed and messy film lacks any proper direction (though, in fairness, Warner Bros. recut it over the objections of director David Ayer). Despite this, it showcases the range of Leto’s skills in one of the oddest but most memorable takes on Joker to date. He steals every scene he appears in, which helps with the otherwise lackluster execution.

14. Haunted Mansion (2023)

This recreation of the popular Disney park ride in film form revels in its extraordinary cast but fails to deliver much on the spooks and laughs sides. Even still, fans will enjoy the standout performances from the likes of LaKeith Starfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

15. Holy H*ll (2016)

Jared Leto took a step back for this dramatic documentary for a producer role. Even still, the gritty style of the star remains felt throughout the riveting production about the disturbing Buddhafield spiritual group in Los Angeles.

16. How to Make an American Quilt (1995)

Jared Leto plays a smaller role in this ensemble drama about Winona Ryder exploring the past loves and lives of a group of quilt-making older women. The expansive tale never loses its footing due to the tremendous and wide-eyed performance from Ryder.

17. Lord of War (2005)

This crime drama represents one of the most under-appreciated Nicolas Cage films for its portrayal of the illegal arms industry around the end of the Cold War era. It explores a thoughtful storyline revolving around superstars like Cage, Leto, and Ethan Hawke.

18. Prefontaine (1997)

This biographical drama features Leto as the titular Olympic runner, telling the story of his life and activism leading up to his unfortunate tragedy. It feels well-acted by Leto, and the storytelling works well, even if the pacing seems a bit off at times.

19. The Little Things (2021)

If viewers ignore the stereotypical approach to storytelling and disappointing ending, they’ll find one of the strongest casts for a mystery thriller in recent memory. The likes of Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, and others carry this movie on their backs.

20. The Outsider (2018)

The premise of this action crime drama sounds phenomenal: an American soldier stays behind in Japan after World War II and climbs the ranks of the Japanese yakuza. However, its execution fails to deliver much beyond some of the most cliché story elements possible.

21. Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

Justice League remains far from the worst movie to feature Jared Leto, but his appearance in the flick stands out as a cameo at best. He captures the audience’s attention with his brief moments in the movie, but it doesn’t quite give enough time to show his Joker in full force.

22. Morbius (2022)

Leto’s jump to the Marvel side of the superhero equation faired even worse than his time in the DC universe. His role as the vampiric anti-hero Dr. Morbius falls short due to its uninteresting plot, mediocre visual effects, and lack of care for the source material.