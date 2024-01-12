The Best Jerry-Centric Rick and Morty Episodes

From the moment Rick and Morty's pilot episode hit screens, it has gripped fans with its comical, ridiculous storytelling.

Its blend of absurdly imaginative plotlines, a treasure trove of hilarious pop culture references, and a dynamic character ensemble delivers a laugh riot, enough to have anyone with a sense of humor rolling on the floor. Jerry – Morty's bumbling yet endearing father – stands out among the lineup. Iconic episodes often pivot around Jerry, sometimes as the narrative's core and other times as a comedic subplot.

Let's dive into the top Jerry-centric Rick and Morty episodes of the beloved series.

1. The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy

Rick dubs an episode a “Rick and Jerry adventure,” highlighting his scorn for Jerry. Rick orchestrates a sham quest to address Morty's worries about Jerry's psyche. They arrive at a resort where an alien convinces Jerry to plot Rick's murder.

Despite resenting Rick's interference in his life, Jerry entices Rick onto a rollercoaster. The situation pivots when Rick atones for exacerbating Jerry's familial troubles, prompting Jerry to abandon the assassination attempt. They crash into the wilderness, and Rick condemns Jerry for masquerading as the victim — a predator in prey's clothing.

This encounter captures Rick's contempt for Jerry but also signals a turning point for Jerry, who confronts his own ‘victim' complex and resolves to shed others' sympathy.

2. The Jerrick Trap

The Jerry-centric Rick and Morty episode “The Jerrick Trap” features a brain swap between Rick and Jerry, leading to pandemonium; they fuse into beings that are equal parts Rick and Jerry. The episode captures an unprecedented camaraderie between the duo.

Fans witness a novel aspect of both personalities. At the peak of the episode, Rick and Jerry combine their consciousness, extracting the finest qualities of each to create the entity Jerricky—a fusion reminiscent of Dragon Ball, yet more grotesque. Ultimately, they revert to their original forms. The episode ends with the two exchanging barbs, reinforcing their love-hate relationship.

3. Final DeSmithation

“Final DeSmithation” unfurls one of Rick and Morty's most uproarious storylines: Jerry gets a fortune cookie predicting an…intimate encounter…with his mother.

As Jerry's panic intensifies, Rick, moved by compassion, opts to aid Jerry, daring to risk his own safety to avert Jerry's obscene prophesied destiny.

This Jerry-centric Rick and Morty episode underlines Rick's familial affection, including for Jerry, whom he considers an absolute fool. Jerry's frenzied dread of the predicted event stamps this episode as a standout in sheer comedic impact.

4. Something Ricked This Way Comes

“Something Ricked This Way Comes” thrusts Jerry and Morty into an unplanned escapade on Pluto. Jerry, adamant about assisting Morty with a model solar system for a science project, denies NASA's declaration of Pluto's non-planet status. The Plutonians then whisk Jerry and Morty away to Pluto, where Jerry basks in unexpected fame.

This Jerry-centric Rick and Morty episode sharply captures Jerry's hunger for validation and also highlights his tendency to strive for righteousness despite his frequent cowardice and deceit.

5. Analyze P-ss

This standout episode begins with Jerry trading blows with a character named Pissmaster. Endowed with immense power from a radiant orb, Jerry rises to fame. However, his notoriety fades quickly when his small-mindedness disrupts Rick's scheme to eternalize Pissmaster. Stripped of his newfound power, Jerry remains haunted by the memory of his actions leading to Pissmaster's demise.

6. Amortycan Grickfitti

“Amortycan Grickfitti” plunges Rick, Beth, and Jerry into a thrilling descent into Hades. Upon realizing Rick exploits his ‘cringe-inducing' antics as currency with demons and that Beth partakes in the mockery, Jerry seethes with fury. Rick braves the inferno, once more laying his life on the line to grab Jerry from imminent peril. Rick concedes his own superiority in coolness but admits his love for Jerry.

Though subtle, this rare admission of affection from Rick towards Jerry marks a significant moment for each character and their relationship.

7. Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind

Jerry’s subplot shines amidst the Rick-centric chaos in an episode dominated by Rick’s narrative and the unveiling of the Citadel of Ricks. Jerry encounters ‘Doofus Rick,' a variant scorned by the others, and they forge a deep connection. This episode offers a unique glimpse into Jerry discovering companionship with a Rick, albeit an oddball version.

8. M. Night Shaym-Aliens!

“M. Night Shaym-Aliens!” features Jerry unwittingly excelling in his career within a low-functioning alien simulation. After his ad campaign pitch wins over his simulated colleagues, Jerry revels in elation. Discovering the simulation's reality, Jerry pitches to his actual boss and colleagues, only to face ridicule and termination. Jerry's obliviousness to his surroundings boggles the mind.

This Jerry-centric Rick and Morty episode reiterates Jerry's deep-seated craving for validation and initiates his professional descent with the loss of his advertising job.

9. Childrick of Mort

In another Jerry-centric Rick and Morty episode, a god endows him with divine power via a staff. Feeling spurned by his family during a camping trip, Jerry incites a sacred war against Beth and Rick. He aligns with the outcasts of Rick and Beth's burgeoning society. Jerry's longing for affection clouds his judgment once more. He views himself as the chieftain of the outcasts and comes close to harming Beth in a bid for significance. While Jerry's actions may be deplorable, they remain relatable, given his motivations.

10. Rick Potion No. 9

“Rick Potion No. 9” reveals a fresh facet of the enigmatic and deeply insecure Jerry Smith. Overwhelmed by paranoia, Jerry storms Beth's office to confront suspected infidelity, only to battle human/praying mantis hybrids with a crowbar.

This Jerry-centric Rick and Morty episode showcases Jerry's unexpected valor, signaling to fans that beneath his often pitiable exterior lies a complex and capable character.

11. Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty

In this episode, Jerry has a doozy subplot. He encounters a talking cat and, true to form, allows himself to be manipulated into flying with the cat to Florida. Despite Jerry's persistent questioning, the cat evades his inquiries about its ability to talk.

In the final scene, Jerry discovers the truth about the cat. Upon learning about the cat's origins, Jerry nearly loses his mind, and only Rick's use of a memory eraser prevents this from happening. Once again, this episode highlights Jerry's deep need for affirmation, as he seeks it even in a talking cat.

12. Mortynight Run

“Mortynight Run” offers a must-see Jerry episode as audiences witness the first glance at the Jerryboree. A group of multiversal Jerrys supervised in a glorified daycare center provides comedic entertainment.

Upon arriving at the facility, Jerry feels deeply offended by the idea that Rick thinks he needs a babysitter. However, after spending just a few minutes outside the Jerryboree, he willingly blends in among the Jerrys. Jerry experiences the dangers of space for the first time and quickly retreats to his safe place. This recurring theme significantly influences the development of his character throughout the series.

13. The Old Man and the Seat

In this Jerry-centric Rick and Morty episode, Morty grapples with the repercussions of having a father who displays utter buffoonery and extreme naivety. Meanwhile, Rick employs an alien intern with a warning stamp on his head, advising against collaborating on an app despite the creature's desperate pleas to do so.

Predictably, Jerry swiftly involves himself in the app development, leading to massive repercussions for the entire world. Frustrated by his father's obliviousness, Morty confronts Jerry as they endeavor to deactivate the app. Once again, this episode showcases another foolish decision by Jerry, resulting in unintended suffering for others.

14. Meeseeks and Destroy

In “Meseeks and Destroy,” Jerry faces the daunting task of shaving a few strokes off his golf game at gunpoint. He enlists Mr. Meseeks to help, but the attempt goes awry. After investing countless hours in the endeavor, the Meseeks abandon their efforts to improve Jerry's golf game and opt to eliminate him instead. In a surprising turn, Jerry emerges as somewhat of a hero, rising to the occasion with his and his wife's backs against the wall.

While Jerry's reliability is inconsistent, his occasional successes add complexity to the character of the seemingly detached Hawaiian shirt enthusiast.

15. Ricksy Business

In the subplot of “Ricksy Business,” Jerry and Beth participate in a Titanic recreation experience as part of a romantic getaway. While Jerry is thrilled, Beth has no interest in recreating the Jack and Rose Titanic experience. Jerry ends up taking the tour with a woman who works on the ship. Initially appearing as a harmless Titanic enthusiast, this woman turns out to be an absolute psychopath, attempting to sexually assault Jerry at gunpoint. Beth comes to Jerry's rescue in this episode as a stark reminder of Jerry's vulnerability and knack for landing in the most harrowing situations.

16. Big Trouble in Little Sanchez

Beyond its legendary status as the Tiny Rick episode, the subplot delves deeply into Beth and Jerry's relationship as they travel off-planet for marriage counseling. Through brain scans, Beth and Jerry unveil unflattering visual representations of each other, further straining their already troubled marriage.

In this episode, Jerry achieves one of his proudest moments by using his brain and brawn to save both his and Beth's lives. This also marks a significant step in helping Jerry and Beth recognize that, despite their constant bickering, they truly love each other, and their marriage is stronger than it seems.

17. Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate

Continuing the trend of Jerry's desperate need for affection, the Interdimensional Cable sequel features Jerry being admitted to an alien hospital after contracting an infection. Following his recovery, Jerry is presented with the opportunity to donate his bits to an intergalactic Gandhi-like figure.

Initially agreeing for the greater good of the galaxy, Jerry ultimately succumbs to his cowardice and withdraws his consent. Feeling rejected, Jerry attempts to coerce the doctor into removing his reproductive organs. Ultimately, Jerry faces the harsh reality that one cannot compel others to like them, a recurring struggle for his character.

18. Look Who's Purging Now

In “Look Who's Purging Now,” Jerry reaches a new low. Following Summer's mockery over his unemployment, Jerry exploits Summer's childhood nostalgia to secure a loan from his daughter. The post-credit scene exposes Jerry's use of a costly telephonic friend service, highlighting his loneliness and boredom.

This Jerry-centric Rick and Morty episode reinforces the family's disdain for Jerry due to his unemployment and lack of dignity.

19. Anatomy Park

In “Anatomy Park,” Jerry confronts the fact that his mother and father engage in an open relationship with a younger man. Hoping to enjoy the holiday, Jerry regrets inviting his parents over for Christmas upon learning about their extracurricular activities. To his immense credit, Jerry comes to terms with his parents' sexual proclivities. This episode, while bizarre, demonstrates Jerry's open-mindedness and willingness to accept the quirks of others.

20. Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Rattlestar Ricklactica” once again underscores that whatever can go wrong for Jerry will go wrong. While struggling to put up Christmas lights, Rick renders Jerry ‘neutrally buoyant' so he can hop and float. Driven by his persistent desire to be liked, Jerry attempts to leverage his newfound leaping ability at a local basketball court. Ultimately, Jerry finds himself floating in the air, clinging to the belly of a plane, ejected from a bar, and back on top of the house by the episode's end. For once, Jerry manages to extricate himself from his own predicament, at least to some extent.