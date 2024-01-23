The Best Jesse Pinkman Breaking Bad Episodes that Had Fans Hooked

Breaking Bad chronicled the rise and fall of drug lord Walter White, but fans often were just as fascinated by the moral ambiguity of Heisenberg’s assistant, Jesse Pinkman. Aaron Paul’s character possessed a lot more potential for repentance and hope than Walter's, shining a light on the bad choices both men made and forcing viewers to pick between the two as the series moved forward.

Several key episodes built Jesse Pinkman’s narrative, and the best outings pushed Breaking Bad into the pantheon of greatness!

1. “Confessions” – Season 5, Episode 11

Jesse’s mental well-being and guilt reach an all-time low near the end of the series. As Walter tries to manipulate Jesse one more time, the entire relationship comes crashing down in a crescendo of lies and deceit. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul play the twisted affection between the two men perfectly in the famous desert farewell scene.

2. “Full Measure” – Season 3, Episode 13

Jesse Pinkman introduces Walter to the drug world at the beginning of the series, but it’s the older Mr. White who throws Pinkman into the immoral fires of murder when he leverages Jesse’s loyalty to save his life. When Jesse pulls the trigger at Gale’s door to close season three, the moment marks the character’s point of no return.

3. “Peekaboo” – Season 2, Episode 6

Jesse’s innocence often serves as a beacon of optimism during Breaking Bad’s darkest times. This second-season masterpiece gives Pinkman many moments to win over audiences with his soft side, from sparing a bug on the pavement in the cold open to saving a drug addict’s son’s life.

4. “ABQ” – Season 2, Episode 13

Jesse Pinkman finds solace and misery in his relationship with Jane during the back half of season two. Walter allows Jane to perish at the end of the previous episode, and this one presents the first major domino falling in the sick servitude of Jesse to Walter. The two share a poignant moment in a grungy alley where viewers see how much of a victim Jesse symbolized in the season.

5. “End Times” – Season 4, Episode 12

Jesse and Walter don’t talk much at the end of season four after Gus gains the former’s trust during a trip to Mexico. Walter influences Jesse into defecting back to his original master in an episode with an array of bombastic emotions and edge-of-your-seat climaxes!

6. “Problem Dog” – Season 4, Episode 7

Jesse’s guilt after killing Gale weighs on him for the rest of the series, and the character often displays his emotions without any shame or regard for self-forgiveness. The iconic scene in which Jesse admits the murder through an analogy to his rehab support group drew an indelible image into fans' minds forever, and Aaron Paul’s unforgettable performance is still celebrated.

7. “One Minute” – Season 3, Episode 7

A major turning point in season three happens when Hank assaults Jesse, hurtling the character into a physical and emotional tailspin. Walter’s efforts to calm Jesse’s temper and capture him back into the Heisenberg drug orbit sets up the brilliant plot points at the end of season three.

8. “Salud” – Season 4, Episode 10

Seeing Gus pry Jesse Pinkman away from Walter might make some viewers cringe, and others smile, but this epic episode allows Jesse to break free from Walt’s grasp and flex his vitality in front of the meth makers in Mexico. Jesse’s occupational strengths in the drug trade are contrasted with Walter’s weaknesses as the latter shrivels and snivels in his own sorrow back home.

9. “Cancer Man” – Season 1, Episode 4

Viewers learn a lot about Jesse’s background early in the series when he returns home to his parents in episode four. Mr. and Mrs. Pinkman clearly don’t possess the patience or the parental aptitude to help their son grow, and this plants the seeds of sympathy for the audience to water. It also places Walter into the vacant parental role for Jesse going forward.

10. “Fly” – Season 3, Episode 10

Casual fans often lament the mundane nature of the “Fly” episode, but the quality of the hour shouldn’t be doubted. With the drama reaching peak excitement, Breaking Bad slows everything down and lets Walter and Jesse bond over their many mistakes, highs, and lows up to this point in the series.

11. “Half Measures” – Season 3, Episode 12

Jesse Pinkman forces Walter to choose between him and Gus after Gus lets a child die for the sake of the drug operation. While Jesse doesn’t expect Walter to save him from the cartel, the gesture from Mr. White displays a small sliver of humanity in the relationship. The episode serves as a perfect precursor to the devastating finale.

12. “Box Cutter” – Season 4, Episode 1

Jesse seems shell-shocked after killing Gale in the season three finale. His emotional state, in comparison to Walter’s, makes the emotional dynamics of the fourth season premiere one of the high points in the second half of the series. The brunch between Walter and Jesse after escaping Gus with their lives intact also created some of the best memes during the old-school days of Twitter!

13. “Down” – Season 2, Episode 4

The fourth episode of season two stands out as another instance of Jesse not getting any love from his parents. He goes searching for a home anywhere he can think of before staying the night in a parking lot and falling into a porta-potty. Jesse still feels like a lost kid in this episode before the crushing incidents of the ensuing seasons.

14. “Felina” – Season 5, Episode 16

Jesse Pinkman doesn’t receive nearly as much screen time as Walter during the series finale, but the conclusion to their partnership satisfied almost every fan. Jesse’s perspective doesn’t get a lot of time to breathe here, but series creator Vince Gilligan made El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie to fix that small flaw.

15. “Live Free or Die” – Season 5, Episode 1

One of the last light-hearted storylines in the show features Jesse, Mike, and Walter using magnets to extract evidence of past crimes. Even when they commit illegal acts, Jesse and Walter working together instead of against each other makes for fun viewing.

16. “N-gro y Azul” – Season 2, Episode 7

The Jesse and Jane romance starts to kindle into something tangible. This plot point brilliantly sets up Jesse’s emotional turmoil after Jane’s demise and also illustrates the innate desire for the character to live a normal life without involvement in crime or illegal activity.

17. “Buyout” – Season 5, Episode 6”

Jesse Pinkman wants to leave the meth business once and for all, something Walt clearly doesn’t accept kindly. The conversation takes the two to a more personal setting than in the past, the White household, and lets Skyler into the fold during a darkly hilarious family dinner. Jesse, grasping his water like a shield, reverts him back to his childlike self.

18. “Rabid Dog” – Season 5, Episode 12

Jesse and Hank join forces to bring Walter to his knees once and for all, but the balance of the new partnership doesn’t really feel beneficial to Jesse. Seeing him manipulated by a different person on the other side of the law demonstrates the lack of respect Jesse elicits from the people in his life.

19. “Better Call Saul” – Season 2, Episode 8

While most of this episode focuses on the introduction of Bob Odenkirk’s iconic lawyer character, the hour also hones in on Jesse’s relationship with Jane. The couple enjoy each other’s company, and Jesse appears to have found pure happiness for the first time in his adult life. Jesse features prominently when he ushers Saul into Walt’s sphere.

20. “Grilled” – Season 2, Episode 2

Walter and Jesse must pull together for their first big win in the drug world when Tuco kidnaps them. Jesse receives a beating, but Walt lends a helping hand, and Hank unknowingly saves the day when he shoots Tuco at the scene of the madness.

21. “Four Days Out” – Season 2, Episode 9

One of the best bonding episodes for Walter and Jesse Pinkman, “Four Days Out,” features great storytelling and cinematography. The RV dies in the middle of nowhere, forcing both men to come together, keep their wits about them, and make it back to civilization alive.

22. “Shotgun” – Season 4, Episode 5

Jesse Pinkman becomes a liability to both Walter and Gus. Mike brings him on a day of errands to fix him up. The episode cultivates the delicate, short-lived relationship between Mike and Jesse that exquisitely juxtaposes the Walter and Jesse dynamic.