The Best John Cena Movies and TV Shows

John Cena is a big movie star now in Hollywood, but he got his start with World Wrestling Entertainment. Taking a similar path to the Rock, WWE fans knew about him before the general public. Still, Cena has developed quite an impressive resume in Hollywood, and he isn't done yet.

1 – Barbie (2023)

John makes a cameo appearance in the new Barbie film. In a massive surprise to everyone, Cena plays the role of “Merman Ken.” There are various “Kens” and “Barbies” in the movie, and Cena's “Ken” plays opposite Dua Lipa's “Barbie.”

2 – Peacemaker (2022)

This show follows Christopher Smith, AKA Peacemaker. He is put on an ARGUS black operations team to try and prevent aliens from burrowing into people's minds and taking over.

3 – Bumblebee (2018)

In this film, John plays the role of Agent Burns. He is an agent of Sector 7 and a former U.S. Army Colonel. In this movie, Bumblebee is seeking refuge in a small California town. He was sent to Earth to try and set up a base of operations for the Autobots, but not everything goes as planned.

4 – Ferdinand (2017)

In this animated feature, John has the starring role voicing the title character, Ferdinand. Ferdinand is mistaken as a dangerous beast and is sent away as a result. He then starts on a journey to try to return home to his family and puts together an interesting team on the way.

5 – Vacation Friends (2021)

In this role, John plays the role of Ron, who likes to party and is a thrill seeker. He and his friend Kyla meet a couple on vacation and spend a week together having fun. A few months later, Ron and Kyla show up at their new friend's wedding, and chaos ensues.

6 – Blockers (2018)

This time Cena plays the character Mitchell, a parent to a teenage daughter, Kayla. Kayla has made a pact with her friends to lose their virginity on prom night. Mitchell is not ready to let that happen as he thinks it would get in the way of Kayla's goals and does what he can to stop it.

7 – F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

For the ninth entry in the popular Fast franchise, John's character is “Jakob,” one of Dom's brothers. Jakob is thought to have been killed on the race track when Dom was younger. Now a bit older and in retirement, Dom learns that not only is Jakob alive, but he is one of the people behind a hijacking. Now Dom will have to confront Jakob and deal with their past.

8 – The Marine (2006)

John Triton is a marine who returned home after being discharged against his will from the war in Iraq. He doesn't have any time to rest, though, as a bunch of diamond thieves have kidnapped his wife, and John goes on the hunt to try and get her back.

9 – 12 Rounds (2009)

John plays a New Orleans police officer named Danny Fisher, recently promoted to detective. An enemy from Danny's past shows up and kidnaps his girlfriend. Danny has to go through 12 rounds of almost impossible tasks to try and get to his girlfriend before it is too late.

10 – Trainwreck (2015)

Cena's character in this one is Steven, the “boyfriend” of Amy Townsend. Steven is under the impression that they are a couple and exclusive. Amy is trying to sleep with as many men as possible and has a rule that once their time is over, there is no sleeping over as she moves on. Things get interesting when Amy discovers she might want more than that.

11 – Psych – “You Can't Handle This Episode” (2010)

This cameo appearance by John got both Psych and wrestling fans talking. John is Ewan ‘Ohara here, the big brother to Juliet. He works for the U.S. Military and helps his sister out with a murder case that involves the military. Ewan is ordered to eliminate the murderer before the police can get to him. At one point, Shawn and Gus think Ewan is the guy they are looking for but then realize all might not be what it seems.

12 – Dolittle (2020)

You don't see John on screen in this one because he is the voice of one of the animals. He is the voice of Yoshi, the Polar Bear here. Yoshi lives amongst Dolittle's group of animals without any desire to return home. The reason for this is that he craves warmth, something he can't really get at home.

13 – Playing With Fire (2019)

Cena portrays Jake Carson, who is part of an elite firefighting team. They come across three kids that they need to rescue. Once they do, they find they aren't equipped or ready to babysit a group of kids.

14 – The Reunion (2011)

John plays the role of Sam Carey, who grew up hating his brother and not liking their kid brother either. These boys share the same dad but have different mothers. Their dad was a rich man, and when he left, the family was brought together to see who would get the inheritance, but something surprising was in store for them.

15 – Legendary (2010)

In this one, Cena plays the character of Mike Chetley. Mike is a former state wrestling champion but is down on his luck and doesn't get along with or see his family. During several seasons, Mike's younger brother Cal reaches out for help. Mike initially says no, but Cal keeps trying, so Mike has to decide whether he gets involved or not.

Which do you think is John Cena's best movie or television show? Did it make our list?