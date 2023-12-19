The Best Kaiju Movies of All Time

On paper, kaiju movies may seem like a niche genre, adhering to a list of characteristics involving giant monsters attacking cities. Yet, like slashers, Westerns, or noir films, even viewers who have never seen a kaiju movie can identify the core features of a kaiju film.

With a rich cinematic history that dates back to the golden age of film, kaiju movies have seen plenty of mesmerizing entries over the years. From King Kong and Godzilla to Cloverfield and Pacific Rim, these movies define the very nature of a kaiju vehicle, redefining what massive monster attacks look like in film.

1. Godzilla (1954)

The most famous kaiju film of them all, one cannot overstate Godzilla’s influence not just on Japanese cinema, but on the international film industry as a whole. Released in the wake of World War II, the film used sci-fi and horror to confront postwar anxieties over nuclear annihilation and hazardous fallout (as personified by the radioactive, atomic-breathing walking dinosaur, Gojira).

2. Godzilla Minus One (2023)

The 37th entry in the Godzilla franchise, Godzilla Minus One also ranks among the greatest Godzilla movies in the series’ history. Harking back to the original 1954 film, Minus One spent as much time on its human characters as it did on Godzilla himself, crafting an impactful story centered around trauma, healing, and the collective hardships Japan endured during and after World War II. An incredible modern kaiju movie, the film also stands tall as the best Godzilla movie in 70 years.

3. King Kong (1933)

Fans continue to debate over the original King Kong’s status as a kaiju film–many feel that, like Psycho for the slasher genre, the film served as a key influence on the kaiju genre itself without actually existing as a kaiju movie. Viewer arguments aside, this 1933 cinematic classic set the standard for mammoth kaiju movies in the decades ahead. As recognizable today as it had been in 1933, the film–like Godzilla–continues to withstand the test of time.

4. Shin Godzilla (2016)

If Godzilla Minus One had never seen a release, Shin Godzilla might have earned the title of “second best Godzilla film” after the 1954 original. The 31st Godzilla movie and the third reboot from Toho, Shin Godzilla maintains the same rigid social commentary that made the first Godzilla so captivating in the first place. Replacing fears over nuclear destruction with more recent disasters that have affected the country (such as the governmental responses to hurricanes and tsunamis), Shin Godzilla comes loaded with powerful political undertones.

5. The Host (2006)

Directed by the eventual Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho, The Host also serves as one of the main films that put Bong on the map. A first-rate monster film at first glance, Bong also weaves in plenty of topical themes related to contemporary Korean culture, including a stirring attack on pollution and carless bureaucratic practices. The results give way to a film on par with 1954’s Godzilla, right down to its timely topics and impressive special effects.

6. Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995)

The 22nd entry in the Godzilla series, Godzilla vs. Destoroyah brings the franchise’s Heisei period to a close. As the name might suggest, it also introduces audiences to Destoroyah, a mutated collection of underwater crustaceans able to go head-to-head against Godzilla with relative ease. An exciting final chapter to a lengthy period in Godzilla’s history, Godzilla vs. Destoroyah stands apart as one of the better Godzilla films of its era.

7. Colossal (2016)

A stylistic cross between a romantic comedy and kaiju movies, Colossal’s producers apparently described the film as “Godzilla meets Lost in Translation.” Living up to that fascinating concept, Colossal depicts a young woman’s (Anne Hathaway) attempts to rebuild her life in her hometown, discovering her strange connection to a giant lizard menacing Seoul. With enthralling performances from Hathaway and a scene-stealing Jason Sudeikis, Colossal provides an inspired overhaul of the age-old kaiju story.

8. The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953)

Like King Kong, The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms played a significant role in influencing kaiju movies, serving as a director inspiration on Godzilla (released the following year). Sharing an abundance of similarities to its Japanese counterpart, The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms also tackles many of the same intrinsic themes, including a heightened focus on nuclear weapons testing.

9. Cloverfield (2008)

If viewers ever wondered what a kaiju attack might look like from the ground level, they should make an effort to watch Cloverfield. Taking the then-popular found footage genre and melding it to a kaiju film, director Matt Reeves allows audience members to witness a citywide attack from the perspective of ordinary New Yorkers caught in the crossfire. With toppling buildings and coordinated military attacks, Cloverfield showcases the chaos, confusion, and abundant terror of a kaiju film from a first-person point of view.

10. The Iron Giant (1999)

In theory, calling The Iron Giant a kaiju film may seem like a gross oversimplification. However, the similarities between the film and many of its sister titles in the kaiju genre make the resemblance hard to ignore. Through the eyes of its mechanical title character, Bird crafts an endearing story that turns the age-old concept of a giant monster on its head.

11. Destroy All Monsters (1968)

The Avengers of kaiju movies, Destroy All Monsters marks the first film to feature the genre’s most well-known characters. With Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah (among others) all playing an active part in the movie's narrative, Destroy All Monsters imagines what the results might look like if 11 different monsters fought tooth and nail for worldwide supremacy.

12. King Kong (2005)

Peter Jackson has never shied away from directing large-scale epics, with his 2005 remake of King Kong providing ample evidence of this fact. Seizing upon the advancements in CGI technology, Jackson updates the basic premise of King Kong for modern audiences, complete with realistic representations of giant gorillas, genetically evolved dinosaurs, and man-eating insects the size of Cadillac convertibles.

13. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

The most underrated American Godzilla film yet, King of the Monsters follows in the colossal footsteps of 2014’s Godzilla. A rare sequel that surpasses the quality of the original, King of the Monsters remains worth seeing if only for its supporting appearances from notable kaiju characters like Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah, three of Gojira’s longest-running rivals in the series.

14. Gamera: Guardian of the Universe (1995)

Though not as well-known as Godzilla or King Ghidorah, the fire-breathing ancient turtle Gamera has become something of an icon in Japanese pop culture. With a total of 11 films centered around this ancient reptile, Gamera has starred in some of the genre’s best films–none more so than 1995’s Gamera: Guardian of the Universe. Casting Gamera opposite his Rodan-inspired arch-nemesis Gyao, Guardian of the Universe showcases Gamera’s epic final encounter with Gyao in all its wondrous splendor.

15. Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster (1964)

The fifth entry in the Godzilla franchise, Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster also makes for one of the most important kaiju movies in the genre’s history. Not only does the film feature Godzilla, Mothra, and Rodan in one ambitious crossover, it also spells out the first appearance of the planet-destroying, three-headed dragon, Ghidorah. An early international hit upon its release in 1964, the film has maintained its remarkable popularity thanks to the success of Ghidorah’s debut.

16. Pacific Rim (2013)

Having long expressed his admiration for kaiju movies, Guillermo del Toro threw his hat into the ring with 2013’s Pacific Rim. A stylish take on the traditional kaiju film, del Toro also weaves in numerous homages to classic ‘80s anime and mecha-related entertainment (like Neon Genesis Evangelion). With gleaming visuals, taut action, and kitschy characters, the film makes for a joyous and original addition to del Toro’s already dense filmography.

17. The War of the Gargantuas (1966)

A little-known classic among mainstream audiences, The War of the Gargantuas has been praised by everyone from Guillermo del Toro and Quentin Tarantino to Brad Pitt and Tim Burton. A wonderful oddity of a movie, The War of the Gargantuas embraces the more ludicrous elements of the kaiju genre, allowing it to better focus on its action and special effects rather than heartrending stories of flawed human protagonists.

18. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

When Legendary first laid the groundwork for their MonsterVerse, the end goal revolved around pitting Godzilla against his American rival, King Kong. Though it took a total of seven years for this concept to come to fruition, the epic final battle between the two made Godzilla vs. Kong well worth the wait.

19. Rodan (1956)

Looking back at it through a modern lens, Rodan does little to differentiate itself from most other kaiju movies of its era, utilizing the same basic plotline and narrative structure as Godzilla. Yet between its ahead-of-its-time special effects and its status as the first kaiju movie shot in full color, its bearing on all other kaiju movies after it makes this 1956 cult favorite hard to ignore.

20. Gamera, the Giant Monster (1965)

Though not the most inspired kaiju movie ever released, Gamera, the Giant Monster gave audiences one of the industry's most exciting characters in the form of Gamera, the enigmatic flying turtle who became a breakout success in Japan. Taking liberal inspiration from Godzilla, Mothra, and Rodan, the initial Gamera film remains somewhat generic by today’s standards, but it nevertheless illustrated how popular the genre had become by the mid-1960s.